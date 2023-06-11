Elfriede “Connie” Leichmann Steed, 86, departed this life Monday evening, June 5, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital, Front Royal, Va., surrounded by her family following complications from surgery. Born in Bayern, Germany March 25, 1937, she was the daughter of the late George and Rosa Fischer Leichmann.

She met her husband while he was serving in the U.S. Army in Germany in 1956. On January 19, 1957, she married Beverley Steed in Oberschleissheim, Germany, before coming to the United States, where she has made her home for the last 65 consecutive years. She worked as a hairdresser for 60+ years before retiring. Known to many as Connie and Omi, she will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

She was the last living member of her family. Predeceased by both parents and sisters Rosalid Leichmann Schorosch and Balbine Leichmann Elsner, all of Germany.

Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Beverley W. Steed; Daughters Patricia “Patty” Morris and Connie Sue Morris and her husband Rocky, all of Front Royal; Grandsons, Dana Anthony Mangene and Aaron Morris of Front Royal; Granddaughter, Mindy Sue Morris Gibson and her husband Jason of W.V.; Great-grandchildren, Katherine, Samuel and Gabriella Mangene all of Front Royal, Jaylen Gibson and Austin Wiles of Sod, W.V., whom Omi had a very special relationship with.

At Connie’s request, there will be no viewing. Family and friends are invited to share in a Celebration of Life at the home of Connie and Rocky Morris, with April Ross officiating on July 15, 2023, at 1:00 pm. Food and beverages will be served. The interment will be at a later date.