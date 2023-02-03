State News
Elite cross-country runners race in Virginia for Team USA spot
Top distance runners in the country recently competed at Pole Green Park in Hanover County for a chance to land a spot on Team USA in the upcoming World Athletics Cross Country Championship in Bathurst, Australia.
Over 450 participants participated in the USA Track, and Field Cross Country Championship held on Jan. 21 as part of the Richmond Cross Country Festival. There were 12 qualifying Team USA spots between the men’s and women’s teams.
Professional runner Emily Durgin, who represents Adidas, competed in the women’s 10K and punched her ticket to the World Championships.
“I did not really prepare much for this race, but I think that’s what made it just so fun and exciting,” Durgin said.
Durgin dropped out of the New York City Marathon last November for personal reasons, she said. She decided to take care of her body and rested until three weeks before the championship qualifier race.
“Not that I was necessarily planning on putting pressure on making the team and moving forward, but I knew I just wanted to compete, and I love to front run,” Durgin said.
Her training runs felt good, and she was ready to return to her cross-country roots, she said.
“I was like, ‘all right, let’s just kind of brush off the end of last year and start on a positive note and run hard from the front,’” she said. “I knew if I did that, it would produce a good result.”
Durgin has competed in national championships, but this will be her first time competing in the World Championships. She wants to ensure she does everything to set herself up for a good performance and represent USATF, USA, and her brand Adidas.
Runners were divided into sex and age brackets for the long distance 6 kilometers, 8 kilometers, and 10 kilometers races.
The six women who placed on Team USA in the 10K category were, in order: Ednah Kurgat, Makena Morley, Durgin, Emily Lipari, Weini Kelati, and Katie Izzo.
The six 10K runners who placed on the men’s Team USA were: Emmanuel Bor, Andrew Colley, Anthony Rotich, Leonard Korir, Sam Chelanga, and Dillon Maggard.
Pole Green Park has hosted cross-country championships more than five times, such as the Atlantic 10 Conference Championships, according to the Collegiate Running Association. The USATF Championship has never been held in Virginia, according to Steve Taylor, the race organizer. Taylor founded the Collegiate Running Association and coordinates with the USATF national development team.
Taylor was excited to see six years of planning become a reality.
“Yesterday, I was out at the course, and there were Olympians out there,” Taylor said. “Just jogging the course, and they’re right here in Richmond.”
Track and field fans came out to watch and buy Team USA gear from the onsite shop.
Organizers wanted this to be a community event, Taylor said.
“We wanted it to be free so people could come in and see our nation’s best cross country runners compete and earn a spot on Team USA,” Taylor said.
The day’s first race was a community 6K race, which brought 12 people to the starting line. A race for ages ten and under followed. The competitive races were underway by 10:30 a.m., with the last one at 2:50 p.m.
Top athletes from around the globe will compete in the World Championships in Bathurst, Australia, on Feb. 18.
By Janae Blakeney
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Animal welfare advocates disappointed bill to declaw cats failed
A proposal to outlaw the declawing of cats, a procedure that animal rights advocates call cruel and unnecessary, failed to advance from a House subcommittee last month.
House Bill 1382 would have made cat declawing a $500 civil penalty for the first violation, $1,000 for the second violation, and $2,500 for the third or any subsequent violation. The bill was tabled by a 6-4 vote in a House Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources subcommittee.
The bill is important because cats’ claws are natural and used for stretching, marking territory, balance, and more, according to Molly Armus, Virginia, state director of the Humane Society of the United States.
Declawing cats is actually an “incredibly painful procedure,” according to Armus.
“I think it’s up to us, as people who are taking these cats into our homes, to learn more humane and less invasive ways to manage scratching,” Armus said.
According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, an onychectomy, or declawing, includes ten separate amputations. PETA is the largest animal rights organization in the world, according to its website.
According to the Animal League Defense Fund, declawing is typically performed for convenience. Many people declaw their cats to prevent scratching, its website states.
“Localities around the nation, a couple of states, including our neighbor Maryland, have passed a declawing ban,” said bill sponsor Del. Gwendolyn Gooditis, D-Clarke, in the committee meeting.
New York and Maryland are the only U.S. states that have outlawed declawing. According to PETA, multiple U.S. cities have passed declawing laws, with the most located in California.
“Declawing cats means, look at your hands, it would be the equivalent of your fingers and your toes being chopped off at the first knuckle,” Gooditis said.
According to PETA, the procedure can cause impaired balance, as much as a person would after losing his or her toes. Declawed cats may have to relearn how to walk.
“It’s a removal of that last bone,” Gooditis said.
In the committee meeting, Susan Seward, a lobbyist for the Virginia Veterinary Medical Association, or VVMA, testified against the bill. The VVMA strongly opposed the bill, Seward said.
“I think one of the unintended consequences would be setting up a really unpleasant and adversarial relationship between animal control and veterinarians, and that is certainly not a relationship we want to diminish,” Seward said to the committee panel.
Alice Burton, program director for nonprofit animal welfare organization Alley Cat Allies, said the organization was disappointed the bill failed.
Alley Cat Allies mission is to protect and improve the lives of cats, according to its website. The organization operates a trap-neuter-return program to help stabilize the cat population. A cat is transported to a veterinarian, spayed, and returned to its original location.
It’s an act of cruelty to declaw cats, according to Burton, who was an animal control officer for 15 years.
“They no longer have their nails as a defense, so their first instinct is to bite,” Burton said. “So all of a sudden, they’ve got these bites on their record, which obviously does not bode well for them.”
Declawed cats also struggle to use the litter box because the litter hurts their paws, she said. Burton said that many declawed cats will stop using the litter box and soil where they aren’t supposed to.
“I would say most of the time, these negative effects lead to these cats being surrendered to the shelters or rescue groups,” Burton said. “They would, in most cases, be deemed unadoptable, and they would be euthanized.”
There are many other humane options out there, according to Burton.
Humane alternatives to declawing include trimming a cat’s claws regularly, using deterrents such as double-sided tape on furniture, rubber caps for the nails, and providing a variety of scratching options, according to Alley Cat Allies.
“We’re not giving up,” Burton said. “We’re going to come back and keep fighting.”
By Cassandra Loper
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Bill to add identifying stamp to firearms fails in subcommittee
A House bill requiring firearms to be microstamp-enabled recently failed in the Virginia General Assembly, but not without a tense exchange before the vote was called.
Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, introduced House Bill 1788, which would require firearms sold after July 1, 2025, to have a unique “alphanumeric or geometric code” that identifies the item’s make, model, and serial number. That identifier would create a micro stamp on each expended cartridge case each time the firearm was fired.
The bill would also make it unlawful to transfer a firearm that wasn’t microstamp-enabled. The altering of the stamp would be a Class 3 misdemeanor, according to the bill, which is punishable by a maximum $500 fine.
Filler-Corn called the bill “pro-law enforcement” because the identifying information could help solve crimes, she said.
“We’ll continue to introduce legislation, support legislation, and eventually, when we’re back in control, actually pass legislation that will save lives,” Filler-Corn said.
California and New York are the only states with a micro stamp policy.
According to Philip Van Cleave, president of the Virginia Citizens Defense League, there is a lack of companies and manufacturers producing microstamp-enabled firearms now. The organization lobbies for gun rights.
Van Cleave said the measure is “totally unconstitutional” and would be difficult to establish.
“There would have been some analogy in history back in the late 1700s or the 1800s where we had things that marked gun cartridges and it was a requirement,” Van Cleave said. “There was no such thing, nothing even close.”
Firearm store owners would need to get their hands on microstamp-enabled firearms to sell them legally to the public. The bill had a delayed start period of two years.
Tony Martin is the owner of New American Arms, a local gun store in Richmond. He said his business would not be the only one affected if the bill had passed.
“My concern, I think, would be that it would affect sales of all guns,” Martin said. “Maybe this is a politically motivated attempt if we require technology that’s not available, and then they say, ‘OK, well, because of this law, you can’t sell guns.’”
The bill contained a provision that would not apply to any firearm manufactured prior to July 1, 2025.
The issue is not about the loss of firearms in society but the amount of crime committed and, most importantly, Filler-Corn said, the crime that goes unsolved.
There was a tense exchange ahead of the subcommittee’s vote on the measure. Committee chair Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, eventually declared Del. Candi Mundon King, D-Prince William, out of order when she was speaking about the bill. Mundon King, whose husband works for law enforcement, thanked Filler-Corn for introducing a “revolutionary” bill. The delegate said she grew up in a community “ravaged by gun violence and unsolved crimes.”
“It stays with you; it stains communities,” Mundon King said.
Freitas interrupted Mundon King when she said, “the only people who have an issue with this [bill] are people who are benefitting.”
Freitas had stated a few minutes before, when Filler-Corn blamed the gun lobby for preventing the bill’s passage, that it was OK to “argue passionately” on behalf of a bill but not OK to question the intentions of others being discussed.
“We will do this one day, but not today,” Mundon King said as Freitas called the vote after a back-and-forth exchange.
The final vote to kill the measure was 6-4.
Lawmakers introduced around 50 firearm-related bills this session, according to a Virginia Legislative Information System website review. Different parties represent the two chambers, and gridlock is anticipated for most gun control proposals and for measures that would roll back existing gun control policies.
“There is never going to be one bill that will answer and solve all gun violence,” Filler-Corn said. “But every single bill, every single measure, every single gun violence prevention bill, and gun safety bill that we have passed, each and every one of them actually saved lives, and it makes a difference.”
By Samuel Britt
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Richmond man sentenced to 10 years for possession of child pornography
Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the successful prosecution of Michaud Yancey for Possession of Child Pornography, Second or Subsequent Offense. After being found guilty by a jury, the Richmond City Circuit Court sentenced Yancey to three years of active imprisonment with an additional seven years suspended.
Yancey was initially investigated for uploading cartoon images depicting the sexual exploitation of minor females. Yancey permitted officers to seize and search his electronic devices, and following a forensic examination, child pornography images were found on three of his devices.
As a result of his conviction, Yancey will be on probation for an indefinite period following his release and will be required to register as a sex offender in any jurisdiction where he works or resides following his imprisonment.
“Upholding Virginia law and protecting our children is one of my office’s most important responsibilities. I’m proud of our collaboration with local law enforcement to ensure justice was served,” said Attorney General Miyares.
This case was investigated by the Richmond City Police Department, as part of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and Attorney General Miyares’ Computer Forensics Unit. Assistant Attorney Generals Cynthia Paoletta of the Computer Crime section and Ayesha Osborne of the Major Crimes and Emerging Threats section of the Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth with assistance from the Richmond City Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
State News
AG Miyares opposes prosecuting women who seek abortions and more Va. headlines
• Speaking to a crowd of roughly 1,500 who attended the anti-abortion March for Life at Virginia’s Capitol, Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares said he opposes the idea of prosecuting women who seek abortions and called for the movement to be centered on “compassion.”—Associated Press
• A year after 4-year-old Codi Bigsby disappeared in Hampton, local activists and residents haven’t given up hope that he could still be found alive.—Washington Post
• Legislation to prohibit General Assembly members from raising money during special sessions was killed in the state Senate after lawmakers raised concerns it could create a “trap” for them.—Roanoke Times
• The planned opening of a riverfront amphitheater in Richmond was delayed by a year, with a new projected completion date of 2025.—WRIC
• An After School Satan Club hoping to use public school space in Chesapeake said local officials are trying to “scare” the group by charging more than $600 for security costs.—Virginian-Pilot
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Lawmakers consider limiting storage of license plate reader data to 30 days
Virginia is considering codifying a 2020 Supreme Court decision that allowed law enforcement to use and store data from license plate readers while limiting most data storage to 30 days.
Del. Bill Wiley, R-Winchester, the patron of House Bill 1437, said the legislation intends to help law enforcement solve cases involving human trafficking, stolen vehicles, and child abductions by accessing data on the state’s roadways.
The legislation would not allow police to use readers for the enforcement of speed limits, traffic regulations, tolling requirements, or high-occupancy vehicle requirements.
The bill moved out of a House transportation subcommittee Tuesday after what Wiley said was two weeks of discussion on concerns about privacy, government oversight, and the level of enforcement.
“I don’t want Big Brother watching everything and taking data on everything we’re doing,” said Wiley. “I don’t think that’s fair, but we want to be focused on the bad actors.”
Should the legislation pass, the Commonwealth Transportation Board would be authorized to make regulations for the use of license plate reader systems on state highways and other roadways owned by the state, cities or towns. According to the bill, all devices used for public safety that record and store videos or images must be erased after 30 days unless they are being used in an active law enforcement investigation.
In Virginia, license plate readers are currently being used by law enforcement, and some neighborhoods have installed scanners. Representatives from the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association and license plate reader companies Flock Safety and Altumin briefly expressed their support for the legislation during Tuesday’s subcommittee hearing.
Tim Confroy, president of the Virginia State Police Association, said the association also supports the bill and noted the technology was used to help find the gunman who shot two journalists in Roanoke during a live broadcast in 2015. The gunman was found more than three hours away in Northern Virginia.
The use of license plate readers and storage of the data they collect sparked a major legal fight in 2015 when the ACLU of Virginia filed a lawsuit on behalf of a Northern Virginia man who learned his license plate had been photographed at least twice by the readers, and the data had been stored on police databases in Fairfax County. The ACLU argued that the Fairfax County Police Department’s use of the readers violated Virginia’s Government Data Collection and Dissemination Practices Act.
On Oct. 22, 2020, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Fairfax County Public Department, allowing law enforcement to keep their data. The department had appealed an earlier decision ordering it to erase any reader data not linked to a criminal investigation and stop using the readers to “passively” collect data on people who aren’t suspected of criminal activity.
The Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law and Electronic Frontier Foundation also challenged the police department’s appeal, stating the data reveals a “highly detailed history of our movements, associations and habits” and the department “burdens our location privacy” with such data.
The groups also argued that the police department “ignored” former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli’s determination that law enforcement agencies are prohibited from “passively” collecting data under the Virginia data law.
“We need to take action, but we want to do it right in terms of the application, so our constituents don’t feel like the government is the ‘big watchdog’ monitoring everything about them,” said Wiley.
Subcommittee members voted unanimously to report the bill on Tuesday. No one opposed the legislation.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Va. House panel kills watered-down GOP bill on retail marijuana sales
In a nod to the political reality that the Virginia General Assembly is unlikely to legalize retail sales of marijuana this session, a Republican lawmaker encouraged his colleagues to ask the state’s Cannabis Control Authority to start drawing up rules for a retail marketplace that legislators could look at next year.
Speaking before a GOP-led House of Delegates subcommittee Tuesday night, Del. Keith Hodges, R-Middlesex, said he’s never been a big fan of sanctioning recreational marijuana use. But, he added, Virginia’s refusal to allow retail marijuana sales — while making marijuana legal to grow at home and possess in small amounts — has created public safety risks from unregulated products that are more widely available than ever.
“If we do nothing, we have a problem on our hands,” Hodges said. “And we need to protect the citizens of Virginia from the illicit market.”
Greg Habeeb, a former Republican delegate turned lobbyist representing the Virginia Cannabis Association, said the watered-down bill should be entirely uncontroversial and something even Gov. Glenn Youngkin could support, despite the administration’s reluctance to get behind legal weed sales.
“All this bill does is says the [Cannabis Control Authority], that you all have propped up and funded, should do its job of advising you guys of what a market could look like next year,” Habeeb said.
The vote on the bill was far from unanimous. It failed 5-2, with Republicans opposing it and Democrats supporting it. The same subcommittee rejected a different Republican-sponsored bill that would have established a retail marijuana market rather than planning how it could be done in the future.
The Democratic-led state Senate is still working on its own marijuana sales bill, but the action in the House Tuesday evening is a strong sign the 2023 session will be another year of deadlock on the issue.
As he made a motion to block the legislation that asked the cannabis board to begin drafting rules for how a retail marketplace would function, Del. Chris Runion, R-Rockingham, said the bill didn’t do anything to address illegal or dangerous products currently being sold in Virginia.
“We do have several bills moving forward that address that,” Runion said. “So I think that needs to be our focus.”
Runion did not lay out a case for why the General Assembly can’t pass both bills, moving toward a retail marketplace while also cracking down on largely unregulated products like hemp-derived delta-8, which can still get users high even though it’s technically not marijuana.
The Youngkin administration is backing legislation to impose stricter regulations on businesses that sell those products, with a particular eye toward protecting children from THC-infused edibles that often come in colorful but confusingly labeled packaging.
Because the hemp regulation bills appear to be moving forward in the Senate, there’s still a chance advocates could try to tie the two issues together. The Youngkin administration has pushed back against that approach.
“The decision on whether to legalize retail sales and whether to clean up harmful hemp products hopefully should be considered separately,” Parker Slaybaugh, chief deputy secretary of agriculture and forestry, told lawmakers at a committee hearing.
Numerous representatives from the cannabis industry have insisted the two topics can’t be separated, arguing the state’s problem with unregulated intoxicating products is a direct result of lawmakers’ failure to set up a state-sanctioned market with safer, legal products.
A lobbyist for Jushi, a company that has one of Virginia’s few licenses to sell medical cannabis but also sells recreational products in states that allow them, emphasized that nothing in the scaled-back, one-page Hodges bill would cause any new dispensaries to open.
“We do things incrementally in Virginia,” said Jushi representative Hunter Jamerson. “I think this is that incremental approach.”
The status of two hemp regulation bills in the House was unclear as of Wednesday afternoon when both were surprisingly voted down 11-9 in the Courts of Justice Committee. The committee is not yet done with its meetings, so the legislation could still be revived for another vote.
Linking the marijuana and hemp bills together could force the two sides to negotiate a deal later in the session. However, it could also raise the possibility of failure on both fronts if Democrats refuse to support standalone hemp legislation and Republicans insist on blocking retail weed sales.
On the Senate side, the major cannabis bills are pending in the Finance and Appropriations Committee, which is set to meet Thursday. At the urging of progressive activists, the Senate marijuana bill was amended to give Virginians incarcerated for marijuana-related offenses an opportunity to have their sentences reconsidered by the courts. Some Democrats have insisted on that provision, which supporters see as a matter of fairness to Black communities disproportionately impacted by marijuana prohibition.
Tuesday is the crossover deadline for each chamber to finish work on its own bills.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Wind: 7mph W
Humidity: 43%
Pressure: 29.97"Hg
UV index: 0
55/36°F
52/34°F