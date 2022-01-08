Elizabeth “Betty” Poston Rodgers (1935 – 2021)

Betty Poston Rodgers, 86, of Front Royal, VA, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, December 31, 2021.

Born, Elizabeth Parker Poston, she was best known as Betty to friends or Bud to her family. Betty was born October 10, 1935, in Winchester Hospital to Earl Linwood and Mary Elizabeth (Hawes) Poston. She was the youngest of six children and grew up in Round Hill, Loudoun County. She was predeceased by her parents and her siblings Frances James, Thelma Nerren, Earl Linwood (Sonny) Poston, Jr., Lois Rowell, and Loretta (Retzie) Fields.

Betty was always a smart, friendly, and compliant child. She was an all-star basketball player and cheerleader while at Lincoln High School, Lincoln, VA where she graduated as valedictorian in 1954. She attended one semester at Mary Washington College before returning home to marry her high school sweetheart, Lee Rodgers, in June 1955.

She worked most of her adult life in accounting for various electric and construction companies in Loudoun County. Betty loved dancing and playing cards with friends and was a wonderful cook, but she most enjoyed spending time with her family playing games, traveling, camping, or water skiing in her earlier years and spending time with family and grandchildren in later years.

Betty accepted Christ as her savior at a young age, having been heavily influenced by the faith of her mother, Lizzie. She was baptized at Round Hill Baptist Church and later was a member at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Manassas, and Rileyville Baptist Church in Luray. She was a deaconess, church treasurer and secretary, and Sunday School teacher through the years.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Lee Rodgers; and sons, Mike (Pegi) of Manassas and Tony (Angie) of Acworth, GA. She was “Mamaw” to five grandchildren, Shana (Chris) Smith of Woodbridge, Kristen Rodgers of Manassas, Casey (Conner) Lane of Bristow, Matthew Rodgers of Atlanta, GA, and Nathaniel Rodgers of Acworth, GA; and two great-grandchildren, Harper and Maxwell Smith, with a third great-grandchild, Scottie Lane, due soon. She also has numerous nieces and nephews who fondly loved Aunt Bud.

Funeral services will be private.

Donations may be made in her memory to Rileyville Baptist Church, 7044 US Hwy 340, Rileyville, VA 22650, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.