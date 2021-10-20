Elizabeth “Elisa” Mazewski (1926 – 2021)

Elizabeth “Elisa” Mazewski, 95, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Fox Trail Assisted Living in Front Royal.

A Requiem Mass will be offered on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 11:30 am, at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church with the Rev. Thomas Shepanzyk officiating. Interment will follow in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Washington, Virginia.

Mrs. Mazewski was born July 27, 1926, in Naples, Italy, the eldest of eight children and the only daughter of the late Giuseppe and Fortuna Giorgio. She was married to the late Stanislaus Mazewski.

Surviving is two daughters, Jane Elliot of Front Royal and Linda Mazewski of Brooklyn, New York; five grandchildren, Therese Devoid (Marc), John Puglisi (Josephanne), Sarah Conlon (Joshua), Michael Puglisi, and Erica Mazewski; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Mazewski was preceded in death by her husband, as well as her seven brothers, John, Vincent, Frank, Salvatore, and Mario, including two who died in infancy.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 22, from 6-8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home. The Holy Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m.

Please remember to pray for Elizabeth’s soul.