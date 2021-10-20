Obituaries
Elizabeth “Elisa” Mazewski (1926 – 2021)
Elizabeth “Elisa” Mazewski, 95, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Fox Trail Assisted Living in Front Royal.
A Requiem Mass will be offered on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 11:30 am, at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church with the Rev. Thomas Shepanzyk officiating. Interment will follow in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Washington, Virginia.
Mrs. Mazewski was born July 27, 1926, in Naples, Italy, the eldest of eight children and the only daughter of the late Giuseppe and Fortuna Giorgio. She was married to the late Stanislaus Mazewski.
Surviving is two daughters, Jane Elliot of Front Royal and Linda Mazewski of Brooklyn, New York; five grandchildren, Therese Devoid (Marc), John Puglisi (Josephanne), Sarah Conlon (Joshua), Michael Puglisi, and Erica Mazewski; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Mazewski was preceded in death by her husband, as well as her seven brothers, John, Vincent, Frank, Salvatore, and Mario, including two who died in infancy.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 22, from 6-8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home. The Holy Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m.
Please remember to pray for Elizabeth’s soul.
Obituaries
Doris Jean Gordon Anholt (1940 – 2021)
Doris Jean Gordon Anholt, loving mother, granny, sister, and dear friend, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Lynn Care Center in Front Royal.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 p.m.at Maddox Funeral Home conducted by the Rev. Jeff Fletcher. Inurnment will be private.
Doris was born January 1, 1940, in Manassas, Virginia, the daughter of the late Vernon Roscoe Gordon, Sr., and Margaret May Kincheloe Gordon. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Doris was a gifted crafter who loved Christmas. She enjoyed shopping with Sweetie and her trips to Rehoboth Beach. Doris especially enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters, Theresa Johnston and husband Darrell of Front Royal, and Robin Hawkins and husband Shawn of Stafford; one brother, Vernon R. Gordon, Jr. and wife Lorey of Fairfax; four grandchildren, Blair Smith and husband Peter, Jenna Johnston and boyfriend John, Sadie Hawkins, and Ryan Hawkins; three great-grandchildren, Abigail, Dane, and Dylan; nieces and nephews, Vicki Jarma, Lori Duron, Zachary Gordon, Brandon Gordon, and Cammie Gordon Ryder; several great-nieces and nephews; and last but certainly not least, her faithful and loving four-legged daughter “Sweetie”.
She was married to the late Robert William Anholt, Jr. for 52 years.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 23 from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the Lynn Care Center and all of the staff of Shenandoah Gardens for all of their loving care over the past two years.
In her love for animals, the family request that donations be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Carla Denise Kirk (1960 – 2021)
Carla Denise Kirk, 61, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Kirk was born on October 3, 1960, in North Carolina to the late Carl and Ann Nichols. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Mike Garner. She was a mortgage broker with BB&T Bank in North Carolina.
Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Franklin Kirk; two sons, Tim Lee and Chris Lee; stepson, Tony Kirk; stepdaughter, Pam Schumacher; two sisters, Mary Bonta and LuAnn Montgomery Harrell and four grandchildren, Amber Jane Lee, Mason Carl Lee, Bodhi Grayson Lee and Kayla Neece.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html.
Obituaries
Edward Coleman Jenkins Jr. (1950 – 2021)
Edward Coleman Jenkins Jr., 70, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 11 am at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. A visitation for friends and family will be held an hour before the service. Interment will take place after the service at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Jenkins was born on December 10, 1950, in Front Royal to the late Edward Sr. and Margie Fox Wines. He retired from the Food Lion produce department in Front Royal. He was a veteran of the US Army and a member of the Front Royal VFW and American Legion.
He is survived by his brother, Freddie Jenkins (Cindy Tobin) of Strasburg, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Obituaries
Clara Ellen Campbell Fritts (1932 – 2021)
Clara Ellen Campbell Fritts, 89, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Heritage Hall in Front Royal.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 21 at 2:00 p.m. at Bentonville Baptist Church Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Fritts was born August 29, 1932, in Riverton, Virginia, daughter of the late Clarence Albert and Ruth Helen Ralls Campbell. She retired after many dedicated years from Sears as an Assistant Manager.
She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Richard Fritts in 2013.
Surviving is three daughters, Gloria Knott of Martinsburg, West Virginia, Shirley Foster of Linden and Robin Henry of Front Royal; step-son, Dale Fritts of Berryville; 10 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and son, Elmer Lee Campbell, Jr.; step-son, Michael Fritts; two brothers, Raymond E. Campbell and Jake Campbell; and one sister, Pauline “Polly” Mitchell.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 20 from 6-8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.
Obituaries
Lucinda F. “Cinde” Raynor (1953 – 2021)
Lucinda F. “Cinde” Raynor, 68, of Linden, Virginia passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Raynor was born on April 23, 1953, in Martinsburg, West Virginia to the late Joseph Glenn Farrie and Nancy Way Bozan. She was preceded in death by her father and her husband, Kevin Wesley Raynor.
Surviving along with her mother are her daughter, Mycal D. Rexroad; three sisters, Mikie Farrie, Toni Stewart, and Kelly Barker; brother, Joel Farrie and three grandchildren, Jerry Keith Rexroad Jr., Cynthia Marie Rexroad, and Heather Leigh Rexroad.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for both Lucinda and Kevin Raynor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Obituaries
Paul David Hartman Jr. (1962 – 2021)
Paul David Hartman Jr., 58, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 1 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Hartman was born on November 23, 1962, in Front Royal to the late Paul Sr. and Linda Fox Hartman. He was a graduate of Warren County High School class of 1982, a coach and umpire for Front Royal Little League for many years, and worked for Walmart in Front Royal and Winchester for 15 years.
Survivors include his wife, Linda T. Hartman of Front Royal; daughter, Teresa Hartman of Front Royal; two sons, Matthew Hartman (Kathryn) of Lyons, New York and Jimmy Thompson of Martinsburg, West Virginia; brother, Bruce E. Hartman (Janet) of Martinsburg, West Virginia; three nieces, Kimberly Hartman of Endicott, New York, Felicia Hartman of Martinsburg, West Virginia and Christina Crites of Front Royal; six grandchildren, MacKenzie, Mark, William, Raymond, Gillian and Lillian, and his fur babies.
Pallbearers will be Bruce Hartman, David Palmer, Nathan Cator, Austin Claiborne, Travis Burton, and Alan Bell.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.