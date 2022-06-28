Elizabeth “Libby” Andrick Jones (1927 – 2022)

Elizabeth “Libby” Andrick Jones, 95, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 26, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 2 at 1:00 pm at the Front Royal Church of the Brethren with Pastors Bobby and Diann Whetzel officiating. Interment will be private.

Mrs. Jones was born in Boyer, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Charles and Virgie Andrick. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Paul Jones, and eight brothers and sisters.

After retirement from Avtex Fibers, she enjoyed her flowers, gardening, travel, and browsing antique and thrift shops.

Surviving is a sister, Louise Walters (Donald) of Strasburg; four daughters, Diane Wickham (Norwood), Debbie Lambert (Al), Ruth Hamman (Mike), and Patricia Dodson, all of Front Royal, Virginia; seven grandchildren, Christopher Lambert (Kimberly), Matthew Lambert, Angie Ordonez, and Daniel, Dana, Sarah, and Sam Wickham; eight great-grandchildren; and 18 devoted nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 2, one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, or the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284.