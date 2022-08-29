Obituaries
Elizabeth “Pip” Rust Newcomb (1921 – 2022)
Elizabeth “Pip” Rust Newcomb, 101, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Heritage Hall.
A graveside service was held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Green Hill Cemetery in Berryville, Virginia.
Pip was born on June 20, 1921, in Berryville, Virginia, to the late Walter and Lucy Foley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack Newcomb; her sons, Wayne Newcomb and Larry James Newcomb; her brother, Walter “Buddy” Foley Jr.; and her three sisters, Josephine Geinger, Lucy Allen, and Lena Shepherd.
Surviving Pip is her two loving sons, Douglas Newcomb and Walter Newcomb; her sister, Anne LaRue; her seven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Obituaries
Lloyd Allen Painter (1938 – 2022)
Lloyd Allen Painter, age 83, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away in his home on Friday, August 26, 2022. Lloyd Allen, son of the late Marvin Painter and Delphia Ferrebee Painter, was born on December 9, 1938.
After graduating from Clarke County High School in 1957, Lloyd Allen became a delivery driver and route salesman for ITSI in Front Royal, Virginia.
Outside of work, Lloyd Allen had a passion for music. Lloyd’s mother, Delphia, taught him how to play guitar at a young age. He bought his first guitar from the G&M music center and shortly after began playing guitar in several local bands, including Larry Lehew and the Shadows, Iced Melon Band, Tribe, and more.
Lloyd Allen is survived by his wife of 56 years, Connie Close Painter; their son, Steven Painter; three grandchildren, Marcus, Collin, and Mallory Painter; his sister, Sandra Sibert; his Niece, Kathryn Wall, and husband Cliff; his nephew, Danny Sibert and wife Kari; his niece, Debbie Sibert (deceased); along with numerous great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 3, at Rockland Community Church. The viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rockland Community Church’s Prayer Garden, 2921 Rockland Rd., Front Royal, Virginia 22630, or C-Cap 316 N Royal Ave., Front Royal, VA 22630.
Obituaries
William Richard Settle (1937 – 2022)
William Richard Settle, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend, 85, of Flint Hill, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Hidden Springs in Warren County.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, August 28 at 2:00 p.m. at the Settle Family Cemetery, 12 Old Church Lane in Castleton, with Pastor Jeff Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the family farm for a time of food and fellowship.
Mr. Settle was born May 7, 1937, in Rock Mills, Virginia, the son of the late Elijah and Gritha Marie Burke Settle Grigsby.
A Rappahannock native, Richard was born and raised on his beloved Settle family farm. He loved farming and dedicated his life to farming. He was a wheeler and dealer, and his passion for working, bettering himself, and providing for his family. Richard was also a great businessman and offered services to his county residents. He owned and operated Laurel Mills Grocery from 1966 to 1972 and built a legacy with Settle’s Grocery and Garage for 50 years.
He and Ester were married for 52 years before her passing in 2010. They made a great team and all the while building a loving family together. Richard was a nephew to his special aunt Florence Settle. He will be greatly missed by his family and numerous friends.
Surviving is a son, Richard “Bubby” Settle and wife Tamara of Flint Hill; two daughters, Tammy Bunch and husband Gary of Front Royal, and Cheryl Vance and husband Bill of Yorktown; two brothers, Bobby Lee Settle and wife Betty of Amissville, and Alvin Grigsby and wife Pat of Castleton; two sisters, Margaret Meyer and husband Gary of Castleton, and Mary Magee of Amissville; seven grandchildren, Lee Settle, Kendra Hahn, Kelsa Knick, Kathleen Lewis, Elizabeth Vance, Troy Bunch and Garrett Bunch; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Settle was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Ester Mae Tusing Settle, and a sister, Dorothy Becker.
Pallbearers will be Paul Tieche, Rich Tusing, Tom Massie, Jamie Fletcher, Zachary Gunter, and John Wickouski.
Honorary pallbearers will be Thomas Massie, Bill Fletcher, Bryant Lee, Butch Eastham, R. Lee Payne, Jonas Jenkins, and Joe Myers.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Rappahannock County Future Farmers of America. Please make checks payable to RCHS with FFA in the memo line and send them to 12576 Lee Hwy. Washington, VA 22747.
Obituaries
Billy Dane Jenkins (1988 – 2022)
Billy Dane Jenkins, 33, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer.
Services will be private.
Billy was born December 8, 1988, in Winchester, Virginia, the son of Janis L. Jenkins of Front Royal and the late Clay Douglas “C.D.” Jenkins. His family and many friends will greatly miss him.
To Billy, the family was everything. He loved the outdoors, especially camping and fishing.
Surviving with his mother are his fiancée Krystal Albers of Front Royal; son, Clay Douglas “Dougie” Jenkins, and his mother, Hope Bush of Front Royal; two sisters, Samantha Jenkins and Katie Jenkins, both of Front Royal; maternal grandmother, Margaret Mae Fox of Stephens City; paternal grandmother, Bertha Jenkins; his cousin who was like his brother, Travis Woodard; a very special niece, Sophia Lynn Jenkins; three nephews, Kingston Jenkins, Xavier Roy, and Holden White; two aunts, Sherri Totten and Lisa Bird; uncle Jesse A. Fox; cousins Nicole Snow and Jessica Bailey and many other cousins and friends.
Obituaries
Theresa “Terri” Marie Guessford (1939 – 2022)
Theresa “Terri” Marie Guessford, 83, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A memorial service will be on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Guessford was born on May 10, 1939, in Hagerstown, Maryland, to the late Francis and Rosanna Gueyer Webb. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Nathaniel Webb. She was a very hard worker her entire life, working to be able to support her children. She was a talented crafter with exceptional detailed painting skills. Her gift for joke telling and making people laugh will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her son, Nathaniel Guessford; two daughters, Tina McFarland and Kandi Dove; sister, Sarah Shrader; seven grandchildren, Justin Guessford, Amanda Peters, Robert Perkins, Miranda Kerns, Savannah Dove, Chase Dove, and Skyeann Dove; three great-grandchildren, Colton Guessford, Josie Peters and Atiana Kerns; one great-grandchild expected in September, Colt Peters and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home.
In place of flowers, please consider donating to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, Virginia 22116, in honor of Theresa “Terri” Marie Guessford.
Obituaries
Loretta Louise Shenk (1972 – 2022)
Loretta Louise Shenk, 50, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at her home.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Ms. Shenk was born on March 26, 1972, in Woodstock, Virginia, to the late Roger Lee Andrews Sr. and Susan Crites Dodson. She was preceded in death by her father and her brother, Ronnie Zitek.
Surviving along with her mother are her two daughters, Whittney Shenk of Strasburg and LaTasha Tewalt of Front Royal, Virginia; brother, Roger Lee Andrews Jr. of Bentonville, Virginia; sister, Brenda Ann Andrews of Front Royal; two grandchildren, Aedan Tewalt and Raelyn Tewalt both of Front Royal; two nephews, Kristian Andrews of Luray, Virginia and Nicholas Smith of Front Royal and niece, Courtney Zitek of Stanley, Virginia.
Instead of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, to assist with funeral expenses.
Obituaries
Marvin Edward “Buddy” “Poppy seed” “Grand Dad” Heath (1938 – 20220
Marvin Edward “Buddy” “Poppyseed” “Grand Dad” Heath, 84, of Warrenton, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his home.
A graveside service will be on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at noon at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery, Rivermont Drive, Front Royal, Virginia, with the Rev. Sherry Waddell officiating.
Mr. Heath was born in Northern Virginia on February 25, 1938, to the late Roland Heath and Catherine Morris Kearns. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie Philyaw, stepfather, George Kearns, and brother, Jimmy Heath. He was baptized at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Warrenton. He enjoyed working on cars and watching sports, especially baseball. He was an animal lover.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Carol Heath of Warrenton; son, Chris Heath of Leesburg, Virginia; three daughters, Cathy Heath Pierce of Warrenton, Laura Heath Fox of Purgitsville, West Virginia, and Cindy Caldwell of Ashburn, Virginia; sister, Barbara Shenton of Sterling, Virginia; eleven grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
In place of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Fauquier SPCA, 9350 Rogues Rd, Midland, VA 22728, or to a Humane Society of one’s choice.