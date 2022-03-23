Elizabeth Virginia “Ginny” Fisher (1936 – 2022)

Stuart William Nesbitt, 79, of Tucker County, West Virginia passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 2 PM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 120 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia with The Rev. Thomas K. Shepanzyk officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery beside his parents.

Mr. Nesbitt was born on October 1, 1942 in Front Royal to the late Francis “Frank” & Madeline Lawson Nesbitt. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ann Stoneberger Nesbitt; two grandchildren, Gabriel Duncan, Bryan Xavier Duncan; great granddaughter, Oliva Laut; son-in-law, Bryan Duncan, two miscarried children and many miscarried grandchildren. His greeting in Heaven will be grand!

He was the second born of five children and was baptized a month later. He enjoyed playing baseball in the Front Royal Little League and, with his brother, went to the 1953 Little League World Series where his father was manager. He grew up in town with his family, but he also grew up on River Bend Farm with his Aunt Alice & Uncle George. His Aunt Alice Nesbitt Ramsay & her husband generously paid for his high school education at Randolph Macon Academy in Front Royal.

He was co-captain of the football team and captain of the baseball team. He was offered a scholarship at Florida State University to play ball, but he turned it down because he didn’t like the idea of being far away from family. He graduated from RMA in 1961. He then attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University. He graduated in 1964 with a Bachelor’s Degree.

At the age of 21, he married Ruth Ann Stoneberger at St John’s in Front Royal. She was the love of his life. He founded his family in the Holy Catholic Church. He helped Ruth Ann convert to the Catholic Faith. Ruth Ann was Stuart’s first beauty queen in his life! She was first runner up in the Tri-County Miss Virginia where she was offered a scholarship to attend college, but she declined the offer to begin a family and life with Stuart! Ruthie and Stuart had seven children and she gave him five beauty queens. They enjoyed swing dancing.

He made the best fires in his woodstove and enjoyed keeping his family warm. He enjoyed gardening and was a skilled golfer with nineteen holes in one, two-time winner of the Valley Masters at Bowling Green Country Club and nine golf club championships. He was a merciful and forgiving man of faith who never held a grudge and was quick with “I love you”.

Survivors include seven children, Stuart William “Will” Nesbitt II (Julie McCaffrey), Eric Wayne Nesbitt, Mary Allison Johns, Francine Margaret Clark, Regina Marie Luckey (Thomas), Madeline Elizabeth “Lil” Grieb (Christian), Bonita “Bonnie” Louise Duncan (Tony); four siblings, Frank Nesbitt (Pat), Madeline Margaret “Peggy” Cochran, Thomas “Tommy” Nesbitt, and Mary Jane Russell (C.B.); 28 grandchildren, Stuart William Nesbitt, III (Kimberly), Aubrey Joseph Nesbitt, Brittany Jane Nesbitt, Wilson Pifer, Bryce Nicole Chicklo, Lukas Hoyt Johns, Ella Bren Johns, Andrew King Clark (Cynthia), Rachel Bernice Laut (Daniel), Caroline Ruth Clark, Joanna Marie Clark, Isabelle Rose Clark, Zane-Michael Clark, Victoria “Tori” Margaret Clark, Helena Oksana Luckey, Claudia Elizabethann Luckey, Philomena Marie Luckey, Luke Raymond Luckey, Theresa Rose Luckey, Dominic Anthony Luckey, Francis Gerard Luckey, Genevieve Suzanne Luckey, Juliana Joan Luckey, Virginia Elizabeth Therese Grieb, John Christopher Erwin Grieb, Quentin Scout Grieb, Adriana Neomi Nesbitt, Nathaniel Liam Duncan; 8 great grandchildren; 2 bonus great grandchildren; fourteen nieces and nephews and their respective families and God son, Frank Nesbitt, Jr.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass at the church.