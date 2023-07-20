Local News
Elks Lodge 2382: Two Decades of Supporting Samuels Library’s Children’s Programs
A Generous $3,000 Donation Marks Another Year of Continued Support from the Elks Lodge.
In a heartwarming ceremony at Samuels Library, Michal Ashby, the Youth Services Supervisor, and Michelle Ross, Executive Director of the Samuels Public Library, acknowledged the unyielding support of Elks Lodge 2382. Situated at 4088 Guard Hill Rd, Front Royal, VA 22630, the lodge’s board has, for possibly 25 years or more, consistently backed the library’s children-focused initiatives.
Michal Ashby, who started her journey at Samuels Library 17 years ago, expressed immense gratitude to the Elks Lodge. Throughout her tenure, she witnessed their unwavering commitment to children’s programs, including winter and summer reading clubs, craft supplies, and various other programs. “We recently had a puppet show and are gearing up for a live reptile event next week. None of this would have been possible without the Elks,” said Ashby.
Not only does the lodge focus on the library’s endeavors, but it has also poured resources into other community projects. Their mission, rooted in the belief that children are our future, has seen them donate nearly $20,000 since April, specifically targeting the youth’s welfare.
Jim Sheppard, the Exalted Ruler of Elks Lodge 2382, presented a generous check of $3,000 during the ceremony. This contribution, like many before, is the fruit of local efforts, ensuring that money raised stays within the community. Ashby complimented the Elks Club’s fundraising ventures, including the famous pancake breakfast.
Dennis Henline, the newly-appointed Virginia State Elks president, chimed in on the conversation. Highlighting the philanthropic endeavors of the 26 lodges in Virginia, he said, “Not only do we do it in Front Royal, but we also contribute across the Commonwealth.” These lodges have been instrumental in supporting veterans, seniors, children, and many others in need.
Elks Lodge 2382’s commitment to the Samuels Library and the broader Front Royal community exemplifies philanthropy rooted in genuine care. Their continued support, spanning over two decades, cements their position as invaluable pillars of the community.
I-81 Overnight Lane Closures Announced in Warren County
Bridge Beams Placement to Prompt Single-Lane Shutdowns From July 24-26
Warren County motorists, take heed: a significant bridge replacement project on Interstate 81 will lead to overnight lane closures from July 24-26. The work is part of ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure and enhance road safety in the area.
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has announced specific plans for the imminent closures between mile markers 298 and 300 on I-81. The changes are slated to begin at 8 p.m. and continue until 7 a.m. on the aforementioned dates. These restrictions are essential for contractors to station cranes and place concrete beams for a revamped southbound bridge across Route 840 (Water Plant Road), positioned slightly south of I-81 exit 300 and its intersection with I-66.
A brief breakdown of the closures is:
• July 24 (Monday): Both northbound and southbound I-81 left lanes will be inaccessible.
• July 25 (Tuesday): Southbound I-81’s left lane will be closed.
• July 26 (Wednesday): A repeat of Monday’s closures with both left lanes on I-81 out of service.
Those navigating Route 840 around the I-81 bridge should stay vigilant due to flagger-controlled traffic during the above-mentioned nights and timings.
Caution is especially stressed around the I-81 and I-66 junction—a notably high-traffic zone. Also, travelers should remain observant of potential shoulder closures on both northbound and southbound sides throughout the project’s duration. A restricted speed limit of 55 mph has been put in place within the work zone for everyone’s safety.
VDOT’s overarching goal is to alleviate congestion and bolster safety through enhancements, which include widening the southbound bridge and extending the I-66 on-ramp. The initiative, backed by Virginia’s SMART SCALE program, has further details on VDOT’s official website.
Financially, Triton Construction Inc., based in St. Albans, W.Va., secured a $7,140,300 contract, officially awarded by the Commonwealth Transportation Board on May 17, 2022. Project completion is set for November 2024, contingent on weather conditions.
VDOT’s Staunton District, responsible for this project, serves an extensive list of counties, including Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, and more.
The forthcoming I-81 closures, while temporarily inconvenient, represent a significant step towards a safer and more efficient roadway network in Warren County. Residents and travelers are encouraged to stay informed through VDOT’s official channels and adjust their travel plans accordingly.
What’s In Your Backyard? Human Trafficking is Modern Day Slavery
If you haven’t seen the movie, ‘The Sound of Freedom’ starring Jim Caviezel, you must slide over to the Royal Cinema on East Main and check it out. Like most people, I am familiar with the term human trafficking but don’t know all that it entails. Believe it or not, we have human trafficking right here in our own backyard in Warren County. Essentially, it’s everywhere.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, over twenty million people worldwide are victims of human trafficking. “Human trafficking is a form of slavery involving the illegal smuggling and trading of people for forced labor or sexual exploitation. It is estimated that somewhere between 14,500 and 17,500 individuals are trafficked in the United States each year. Interestingly, as of 2021, Virginia was ranked 6th in the nation for active human trafficking cases.
Most of our perceptions are gleaned from movies like the ‘The Sound of Freedom’ or the ‘Taken’ trilogy starring Liam Neeson. The movie, ‘Taken’ was the first to portray international human sex trafficking – but ‘sex trafficking’ is only a portion of the overall human trafficking problem.
I called a friend in the FBI, Agent Cindy Hazel, who works for the bureau in Tampa, Florida. Tampa is one of the major human trafficking spots in the United States. She provided a few insights into some of their cases but added, “Let me provide an email introduction to a Sheriff in your area that taught an introductory human trafficking course when I first joined the FBI.
We still coordinate with him on occasion.” So, Agent Hazel put me in contact with the Sheriff in Warren County. The Sheriff’s Department is winning several awards lately, so I stopped by to see what I could learn. The deputies pointed me down the hall to the Sheriff’s office, saying, “Go talk to Sheriff Butler; he used to infiltrate those networks. He’ll tell you all you want to know.”
Interestingly, after chatting with Sheriff Mark Butler about his previous life as an undercover agent infiltrating human trafficking networks, I realized his stories could easily be expanded into a novel. However, for brevity, I’ve condensed this for you.
Sheriff Butler states, “The first thing to know is the difference between smuggling and trafficking. Not everyone smuggled is trafficked, but everyone trafficked is smuggled at some point. If you can’t find a victim, you only have smuggling. [People may be paying to be smuggled across borders]. If you do have a victim, the next question is, will the victim confront the trafficker in a court of law? If not, you have no case.”
“Most Law Enforcement has never been trained to identify suspicions of trafficking. I have spent a career tracking, teaching, arresting, and combatting Human Trafficking. Involuntary servitude is one of the best foundations for Human Trafficking. We have had that right here in Warren County. If you ever see a person in the workforce whose green card, passport, or license is being held by another person – like their supervisor – that’s a red flag. Usually, these people work all day in the back of a shop or business and take their meals inside. The only time you see them is when they are walking from their ‘stash house’ to their place of work. Often, they are driven to and from work and enter from the back. Essentially, those individuals have been smuggled in and are being held in servitude until they work off their ‘debt.’”
Sheriff Butler went on to say, “Potential victims of human trafficking can be found everywhere and especially on social media. Our children are getting proficient with social media at a very young age and are extremely vulnerable. This creates more and more potential victims. When you use social media as a great recruiting tool, a trafficker can patiently wait under the cover of false names, profiles, and accounts. They groom the victim and wait till the perfect time and place to overtake their prey.”
Every Nationality has its own criminal groups, and many have more than one. A few that come to mind are Triads, Yakuza, MS-13, 18 St, El EME, and so on. With our Nation’s Borders being overrun each day, there is no way U.S. Customs and Homeland Security has any chance to slow down this criminal activity. We as a community must be vigilant and aware of the ‘tell-tale’ signs.
Human trafficking is real, and it’s often a component of other criminal operations, including terrorism.
The rat lines from the ‘Americas’ initially used by narco-traffickers are used for human trafficking. Human trafficking is the second most profitable crime, next to drug trafficking.
Trafficking in the United States comes from our southern and northern borders (Canada). Both borders are very porous, and the bad guys are very organized, including an array of strategically placed stash houses and drivers in the U.S. When we bust a human trafficking ring or smuggling operation, we often find fraudulent documents, drug trafficking links, stolen goods, and other counterfeit goods that offer quite a few clues about their journey. Money laundering is another part that usually surfaces during an investigation.”
As our country attempts to survive radical societal changes, we must be better trained to protect our families and communities. Unfortunately, most human trafficking operates under the cover of our day-to-day lives and is never found.
What’s in your Back Yard?
Meet the Valley Vipers – Pizza Eating Contest at Anthony’s Pizza
This weekend, cadets from Randolph-Macon Academy traveled to Anthony’s Pizza, Home of the Warrior, to meet the Valley Vipers while eating as much pizza as they possibly could consume in 45 minutes! What a fun way to spend time with local professional basketball players.
The Virginia Valley Vipers will be entering into their second season with The Basketball League (TBL) this March 2024. The team plays at Shenandoah University, streaming to over 150 different countries through TBLTV. Despite its proximity to Washington, DC, Virginia has lacked a professional basketball team until the Vipers.
This weekend, Rze Culbreath #3 and Dhonte Ford #5 participated in this community event with Anthony’s Pizza and R-MA cadets. Four teams gathered to eat a 30 inch pizza in 45 minutes, or at least try… how fun! During their time together, players were able to engage with the students to share about their experiences both on and off the court. All participants went home with autographed photo souvenirs!
Stay tuned in the upcoming months for more information about the Virginia Valley Vipers and their new season schedule. The Vipers are looking to connect with the local community, and looking forward to more Randolph-Macon Academy fun times too!
- Learn more about Virginia Valley Vipers: virginiavalleyvipers.com
- Learn more about the R-MA difference! Visit us out at www.RMA.edu
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Green Heron
Why is it a GREEN heron?
This young Green Heron was brought to us after being found alone on a golf course with a possible limp. Despite a thorough exam, our vet staff found no injuries or health issues. Ideally, this fledgling would have been returned immediately to their parents. We sent one of our staff members to the golf course to attempt to find the nest or rookery that this heron came from, sadly with no luck.
As this bird was still too young to be on its own, and we could not locate parents or nesting sites, keeping the baby at the Center was the best option. Thankfully this bird is doing well and has already been moved to an outdoor enclosure (photo 1) to continue growing up until they’re ready for release. And within just one day this youngster was eating fish on their own!
Green Herons, the hipsters of the bird world!
With their short legs and thick necks stylishly drawn up against their bodies, they seem perpetually stuck in “shrug” mode. But when alarmed, they use a classic rock & roll technique of intimidation: the mohawk.
While they may appear all dark from afar, they actually have a deep green back, a chestnut breast and neck, and dark gray wings. They have a shorter and stockier body compared to other herons, resembling the size of a crow.
Green Herons patiently wait at the water’s edge, hunting for fish and amphibians, and they prefer to stand on vegetation or solid ground rather than wading like larger herons. When in flight, their compact bodies may appear unusual, with their necks partially straightened, giving them a front-heavy appearance.
They’ve got the whole awkward yet charming routine down to a science.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Young Opera Prodigy Briggs Williamson Sings for Cystic Fibrosis Cause
Briggs Williamson: Music, Emotion, and a Worthy Cause
In the heart of Downtown Front Royal, Virginia, Briggs Williamson, a 17-year-old opera prodigy and rising senior at the Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan, brought his extraordinary vocal prowess to The Money Pit Recording Studio. More than just another recital, Briggs’ recent performance was a heartfelt dedication aimed at raising awareness and funds for cystic fibrosis (CF) patients in Barbados.
Turning Notes into Life-saving Funds
Using the universal language of music, Briggs turned his passionate rendition of “Fall on Me,” originally performed by Andrea Bocelli and his son, into a rallying cry for a cause close to his heart. The young prodigy’s older sister, Hastings, bravely lives with cystic fibrosis, making the mission deeply personal. The performance aimed to highlight the stark disparities in access to advanced CF treatment between countries like the United States and less fortunate nations like Barbados.
In the U.S., the groundbreaking drug Trikafta has revolutionized the CF treatment landscape. However, in Barbados, limited healthcare resources result in a significantly shorter lifespan for CF patients. Briggs’ performance serves as a stark reminder of these disparities and a call to action to level the playing field.
Harnessing the Power of Music for Change
Briggs’ captivating performance was filmed by his mother, Martha Williamson, and is set to feature in an upcoming music video. The video, which also showcases Hastings and CF patients from Barbados, underlines the urgency of providing these children with access to the best possible medical care in the United States.
For the Williamsons, every child deserves a shot at a better and healthier life. Briggs’ Hope, the fundraising arm of this initiative, targets a minimum of $100,000 in contributions. All donations will go directly toward providing life-saving medications and medical care for Barbadian children living with CF.
Those who desire to contribute to “Briggs’ Hope” are encouraged to visit Agape Blessings Cure, where their generous donations can directly enhance the lives of children in Barbados grappling with cystic fibrosis.
Music That Transcends Borders
Briggs Williamson’s dedication to raising funds for cystic fibrosis patients in Barbados underlines the transformative power of music. His stirring rendition of “Fall on Me” is more than just a musical masterpiece; it’s a clarion call for change.
Briggs’ story serves as a powerful reminder that music can be a formidable tool for advocacy, and with the right cause, it can inspire a chorus of voices, each contributing to a more harmonious and just world.
For more information about Briggs Williamson and his inspiring music video, please visit briggswilliamson.com.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for July 10 – 14, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 8 to 0, westbound – Shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
*NEW* Mile marker 1 to 0, westbound – Shoulder closures for inspection of I-81 overpass bridge, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
*NEW* Mile marker 8 to 13, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures, including along Exit 13 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
INTERSTATE 81
*UPDATE* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for work related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening over Route 840, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 9.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Shoulder closures near Route 638 (Fiery Run Road/Freezeland Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
*NEW* Route 79 (Apple Mountain Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) and I-66 on-ramp for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 605 (Poor House Road) and Rainbow Way for inspection of the bridge over Gooney Run, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 649 (Browntown Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 622 (Buck Mountain Road) and Route 605 (Poor House Road) for replacement of tributary to Gooney Run bridge superstructure, through July 27. Follow posted detour.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Route 649 (Browntown Rd) bridge work to temporarily close road in Warren County
