Elks Lodge provides $2,500 for kids’ programs at Samuels Library
The Front Royal Elks Lodge has donated $2,500 to Samuels Public Library, yet another cash award to support summer and winter programs geared toward children’s activities. The local Elks’ club has been donating toward these programs for the past 10 years.
Since last spring, the library has conducted more than 150 virtual programs and given out some 1,700 take-home craft, activity, and science kits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Library staff hopes to safely move back to in-library programming in the near future.
The most recent $2,500 grant helped support the purchase of materials for the craft, science, and activity kits to support a summer reading program and winter reading club.
Children’s Section library staff say these programs help inspire a life-long love of reading among the youngest community members.
Recipient of the “Dr. Leonard F. Maiden DECA Scholarship” announced
The Warren County High School DECA Chapter has announced that Makayla Grant is the recipient of the annual Dr. Leonard F. Maiden DECA Scholarship for 2021. On Thursday, May 20, 2021, Makayla was presented the $1000.00 scholarship by the family of Dr. Maiden. Presenting the award were Chip Maiden (son), Paige Smoak (daughter), and Marylee Maiden (wife), all of Columbia, SC.
Makayla has been a 3-year member of WCHS and Virginia DECA. She has completed all three years at the district and state levels of DECA and qualified as a national DECA competitor in 2020. As a junior (2019-2020), Makayla was co-manager of DECA Tailgaters, a school-based enterprise selling food at local events and festivals. She was instrumental in having the SBE receive a Gold Certification award from DECA, Inc. (i.e., National DECA) in 2019-20. Currently, Makayla is the chapter’s Vice-President of Engagement & Recruitment.
Makayla had this to say about her involvement in DECA. “As a member in DECA, I’ve improved my skills in communications, presentation, writing, and digital media. The project that I am the proudest of leading was this year’s membership campaign. DECA has taught me how to present myself, professionally, in front of others. DECA has helped me identify a new passion, marketing, that I plan to pursue as a student at VCU.”
She also added, “No matter the profession someone is choosing to go into, DECA is a club that can provide them with a solid foundation of skills to be successful in life.”
In addition to DECA, Makayla is a member of the National Honor Society, a 4-year letter winner in outdoor and indoor track, and lettered in volleyball. She has also been active in community service and local church activities as a student at WCHS.
The scholarship is named after Dr. Leonard F. Maiden, a 1950 graduate of Warren County High School. Dr. Maiden was active in DECA as a student, and later as a professor at the University of South Carolina. As a WCHS student, Dr. Maiden was elected as the first High School President of National DECA in 1949. Throughout his life and career, Dr. Maiden never lost his love for DECA. He volunteered for many years as a judge in DECA state conferences. He mentored students learning to become teachers.
The Dr. Leonard F. Maiden DECA Scholarship will be awarded annually to a graduating WCHS DECA Senior in the amount of $1000.00.
U.S. Department of Justice will reach out to state, local law enforcement in anti-violent crime initiative
On May 26, through the Western District of Virginia U.S. Attorney’s Office in Harrisonburg, Royal Examiner received the following press release from the U.S. Department of Justice announcing a nationwide anti-violent crime initiative. That initiative presented by U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland will seek interaction across federal, state, and local law enforcement levels to achieve its goals.
The release points to a comprehensive approach relying, not only on prosecution, conviction, and incarceration of violent criminals but also preventative community programs and post-incarceration rehabilitative measures. The importance of trust between a community and its law enforcement agencies is also noted as a key component of developing effective anti-crime strategies.
Below is the Justice Department Press Release in its entirety:
Attorney General Merrick B. Garland announces new efforts to reduce violent crime
WASHINGTON May 26 – Attorney General Merrick B. Garland today announced a new Department of Justice effort to help protect our communities from the recent increase in major violent crimes.
“Today, we renew our commitment to reducing violent crime and building strong communities where all Americans are safe,” said Attorney General Garland. “The Deputy Attorney General is issuing a comprehensive strategy to deploy our federal resources in the most effective way, disrupting the most dangerous threats and supporting the ground-level efforts of local law enforcement.
In this endeavor, we will engage our communities as critical partners. And through our grant-making, we will support programming at all stages – from the earliest violence interruption strategies to post-conviction reentry services.”
The strategy announced today is three-pronged. First, it establishes a set of four fundamental principles to be applied Department-wide to guide violent crime reduction:
1. Build trust and earn legitimacy. Meaningful law enforcement engagement with, and accountability to, the community are essential underpinnings of any effective strategy to address violent crime, as well as important ends in themselves. Accordingly, building trust and earning legitimacy within our communities is the foundation on which the strategy is built.
2. Invest in prevention and intervention programs. Violent crime is not a problem that can be solved by law enforcement alone. Accordingly, the Department must invest in community-based violence prevention and intervention programs that work to keep violence from happening before it occurs.
3. Target enforcement efforts and priorities. The Department is most effective when it focuses its limited enforcement resources on identifying, investigating, and prosecuting the most significant drivers of gun violence and other violent crime.
4. Measure results. Because the fundamental goal of this work is to reduce the level of violence in our communities, not to increase the number of arrests or prosecutions as if they were ends in themselves—we must measure the results of our efforts on these grounds.
The whole-of-Department approach means that these four fundamental principles will guide not only the Department’s 94 U.S. Attorneys’ offices, but also its law enforcement components (the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the United States Marshals Service (USMS)), its grant-making components (the Office of Justice Programs (OJP), the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS), and the Office of Victims of Crime (OVC)), and litigating divisions, such as the Criminal Division.
Second, the strategy enhances the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) program by directing all U.S. Attorneys across the country to update their PSN programs to be aligned with the Department’s guiding principles to improve community engagement, support proven community-violence intervention programs, develop strategic enforcement plans in coordination with state, local, and Tribal law enforcement partners as well as community groups, and measure the effectiveness of these collective efforts to reduce violence. By drawing on lessons learned from research and experience over the past two decades, the Department will help ensure that PSN remains the leading initiative bringing together law enforcement partners at all levels and a broad array of community stakeholders to develop comprehensive solutions to the more pressing violent crime problems in our communities.
Third, the strategy directs each U.S. Attorney’s Office to work with its state, local, federal, tribal, and community partners to establish an immediate plan to address spikes in violent crime that are typically seen during the summer.
The Department recognizes that there is no one-size-fits-all solution and that the needs of each jurisdiction will vary based on the nature of violent crimes and the ability of local criminal justice systems to respond. Thus, the Department has committed to providing the following additional support where it is needed and appropriate:
• The FBI will make available cutting-edge analytical resources to support state and local law enforcement efforts to identify the most violent offenders and most dangerous criminal organizations in communities. The FBI will then deploy agents to assist with enforcement operations targeting these entities.
• Where feasible, the ATF will embed with local homicide units and expand the availability of its NIBIN Correlation Center, which matches ballistics from crime scenes to other ballistic evidence nationwide.
• The DEA will focus its efforts, in coordination with state, local, and tribal law enforcement, to disrupt the activities of the most violent drug trafficking gangs and egregious drug-trafficking organizations operating in the highest-crime areas.
• The United States Marshals Service, in coordination with state and local authorities, will conduct fugitive sweeps throughout the country focused on individuals subject to state or local warrants for homicide, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated robbery, robbery with a firearm, rape or aggravated sexual assault.
• The Department’s grant-making components will highlight funding opportunities for community programs focused on reducing gun violence and other violent crime, share information about effective community-violence intervention programs, and provide training and technical assistance to support the violent crime reduction work of the state, local, tribal and community partners.
To learn more, see the Deputy Attorney General’s detailed guidance to federal prosecutors, law enforcement agencies, and other components across the Department of Justice. A Fact Sheet on 2021 Grant Opportunities and Other Resources to Support Violent Crime Reduction can be found here.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Northern Raccoon
They grow up so fast! These raccoon kits were all orphaned for one reason or another. Before they were admitted into care we attempted reuniting them with their mother at least once. Mom is always the best option to raise her baby, but reuniting for these little ones was unsuccessful.
These youngsters will soon need to go outside so that they can learn to climb, acclimate to the outdoors, and mature into raccoons that will be fully independent of people. Most raccoons stay with us for an average of 5 months – that’s a long time compared to many of the other species that are raised at the Center.
Raccoons in Virginia have VERY specific rehabilitation requirements. Due to a roundworm that raccoons can host (which can be fatal in other species, including humans), our permitting agency only allows raccoons to be raised in enclosures that aren’t made of wood or dirt, and specific personal protective equipment must be worn when working with them.
Raccoons are also considered high-risk rabies vectors, creating even more regulations regarding their care and limiting those who can work with them.
This is precisely why raising baby wildlife, especially raccoons, is illegal without a permit. It is a major public health risk that often ends in death for the wild babies and could lead to disease or even death in the humans providing care. Proper training, formulas, and equipment are essential to make sure those babies grow up healthy, independent, and most importantly, WILD. To keep yourself safe and to do what’s best for the wild animal – call a professional when you find a baby you believe needs assistance before you intervene.
To help us care for more raccoons next year, please donate to our matching gift fundraiser! Every donation up to $12,000 will be matched thanks to our generous donors, Patty and Spencer Cake, David and Marti Bryant, and an anonymous contributor!
Facebook pays all the processing fees for you, so 100% of your donation goes directly to this project!
If you would prefer to donate through the mail please send a check to Blue Ridge Wildlife Center (106 Island Farm Lane, Boyce, VA 22620) and note Raccoon Caging. You may also call us at 540-837-9000 to make a donation over the phone. Thank you!
Dominion Ridge Academy Graduates Class of 2021
Dominion Ridge Academy, formerly Front Royal Christian School, is proud to announce that it celebrated its tenth graduating class Saturday, May 22, 2021. We join in celebrating the Class of 2021 graduates’ accomplishments and wish them well in their future endeavors.
Mason Hill received the DRA Service Award for more than 1400 community service hours, mostly within the Front Royal/Warren County area. Hill was also the recipient of the DRA Superintendent’s Award, being recognized for his character, service, and dedication. Sky Herndon received the Dual Enrollment Award for completing more than 20 credit hours in college classes. Abigail Richardson received the Staff-Parent Association Scholarship (SPA). Recognition for all four recognitions came with a monetary award as well.
Keiley Brynn Tierney plans to attend Franciscan University. Jonathan Isaiah Derflinger plans to attend University of Mary Washington. Alexandra Marie Elizabeth Sauer graduated Summa Cum Laude and served as Valedictorian. Sauer plans to attend Franciscan University.
Mason Eli Hill plans to attend Universal Technical Institute. Morgan Sky Herndon graduated Summa Cum Laude with an Advanced Studies Diploma. She served as the 2021 Class President, and plans to attend NASCAR Technical Institute. Abigail Marie Richardson graduated Summa Cum Laude and served as Salutatorian. Richardson plans to attend Valley Forge Christian College.
Dominion Ridge Academy, is a Pre-K through 12th grade school in Front Royal, Virginia, that fosters your student’s innate learning potential. From special needs to gifted, Dominion Ridge is committed to the spiritual, moral, and intellectual development of its students and mediates a sense of competence, confidence, and belonging. With a focus on the neuroeducation and social emotional learning, Dominion Ridge Academy meets the individual needs of students while fostering community and collaboration. Dominion Ridge provides the 21st century learner exceptional and challenging educational experiences, including college preparatory courses with a dual enrollment program with LFCC, Regent University, and other universities, as well as performing arts, life skills, and athletics. For more information, call the school at 540-635-6799 or visit dominionridgeacademy.com.
LFCC tuition to remain the same for the fourth straight year
LFCC is happy to announce that the in-state tuition rate for the 2021-2022 academic year will remain the same as it has been since 2018.
The State Board for Community Colleges, by a unanimous vote, elected to maintain the current in-state tuition and mandatory fees for the 2021-2022 academic year. The Board’s decision means tuition will remain at today’s rate of $154 per credit hour – keeping community college tuition and mandatory fees at approximately one-third of the comparable costs of attending Virginia’s public four-year universities.
Further, the State Board maintained the existing tuition rate for out-of-state students, which is $354.10 per credit hour. More than 90 percent of students in the 23-college state system are Virginia residents.
“Our Board has had some tremendous partners in the Virginia General Assembly working to keep our courses and programs as accessible and affordable as possible, and I applaud them,” said Glenn DuBois, chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges. “As we take our vaccines and move beyond the pandemic, we know that plenty of Virginians need our help beginning, or re-starting, their careers, and we are here to help them do just that.”
The State Board’s decision comes as G3 Scholarship funding becomes available. G3 (Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back) Scholarships cover tuition and fees for students who qualify for state financial aid and who are taking select programs in the most in-demand industries – early childhood education, health care, information technology, public safety, and skilled trades.
Available to lower- and middle-income students, the G3 program is a last-dollar scholarship, which means that when combined with other financial aid, it can bring the cost of tuition down to zero.
“I’m thrilled that the State Board for Community Colleges made the decision to keep tuition rates steady once again,” said LFCC President Kim Blosser. “The pandemic has been so hard on everybody, and knowing that students won’t have to worry about tuition going up is a weight off my mind. Our hope is that with more in-person classes and the new funding sources to help students pay for career-training programs, more students will be ready to focus on their education.”
Learn more about G3 Scholarships at www.lfcc.edu/g3. Explore all of LFCC’s programs and other funding opportunities at www.lfcc.edu/explore.
Congratulations to Skyline High School Seniors – Class of 2021
Royal Examiner presents the Skyline High School Class of 2021. Congratulations to these wonderful seniors on their hard work and deserved accomplishments! We wish you the best in your next big endeavors. Photos courtesy of Victor O’Neill Studios, Tolliver Studios, and Patty Schuchman Seniors.
Skyline Seniors without photos are listed at the end. If you would like to add your student’s photograph, please send in their Name and Senior Picture to news@royalexaminer.com.
Not Pictured – Skyline High School 2021:
Logan Ahern
Kendra Clatterbuck
Clayton Corder
Matthew Cusic
Hannah Darnell
Kameryia Diamond
William Dodson
Brandy Donovan
Trenton Durlin
Olivia Edwards
Raidon Ferguson
Trey Fincham
Cassidy Foley
Gavin Frye
Elizabeth Gomez
Tawny Huggins
Robert Jackson
Thomas Jerome
Frank Kelley Jr.
Breanna Marcey
Evan Masseey
Kiarra Neale
Emely Pardo Umana
Lianna Payton
Nicholas Pettigrew
A’lan Pinon-Santos
Donte Porter
Shakira Porter
Dakota Potter
Brendan Rodgers
Erik Salazar Alcantar
Darion Santucci
April Sayers
Hunter Sellers
Kaylee Snead
Stephen Stone
Mekayla Tanks
Robert Thrasher
Rylin Tschappat
Shaelin Tull
Briana Wetzel
Kayla Wolfe
Braxton Zahn
