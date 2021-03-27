Ella Victoria “Butch” Weaver Williams (1929 – 2021)

Ella Victoria “Butch” Weaver Williams, 91, of Chester Gap, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, in the Winchester Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 26 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Willis Chapel Cemetery in Huntly.

Ella was born May 10, 1929, in Orlean, Virginia, daughter of the late Benjamin and Mamie Victoria Shifflett Weaver. She worked for Aileen, Inc in Flint Hill and O’Sullivan in Winchester. She was married to the late James E. Williams.

Surviving is two sons James Dale Williams (Joan) of Chester Gap and Ronald Lee Williams of Chester Gap; four daughters Sheila Faye Compton (Ed) of Castleton, Cynthia Kaye Wayda (Jack) of Prince George, Wanda Mae Brown (Doug) of Chester and Pamela Jo Shak of Chester Gap; sister-in-law Effie Foster of Culpeper; life-long friend Alma Brown; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ella was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter Tamara Rae Haslam; grandson Matthew Shak; brothers Benjamin Andrew Weaver, Phillip Weaver and Aubrey Weaver; sisters Mamie “Cutie” Royle and Sadie Rutherford; brother-in-law Raymond E. Dulin and sister-in-law Edith M. Williams.

Pallbearers will be James Cave, Kevin Cave, David Shifflett, Allan Mailley, Earl Peacher, Yeisson Callija, and Ronnie Morris.

The honorary pallbearer will be Greg Williams.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 26 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.