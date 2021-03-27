Obituaries
Ella Victoria “Butch” Weaver Williams (1929 – 2021)
Ella Victoria “Butch” Weaver Williams, 91, of Chester Gap, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, in the Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 26 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Willis Chapel Cemetery in Huntly.
Ella was born May 10, 1929, in Orlean, Virginia, daughter of the late Benjamin and Mamie Victoria Shifflett Weaver. She worked for Aileen, Inc in Flint Hill and O’Sullivan in Winchester. She was married to the late James E. Williams.
Surviving is two sons James Dale Williams (Joan) of Chester Gap and Ronald Lee Williams of Chester Gap; four daughters Sheila Faye Compton (Ed) of Castleton, Cynthia Kaye Wayda (Jack) of Prince George, Wanda Mae Brown (Doug) of Chester and Pamela Jo Shak of Chester Gap; sister-in-law Effie Foster of Culpeper; life-long friend Alma Brown; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ella was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter Tamara Rae Haslam; grandson Matthew Shak; brothers Benjamin Andrew Weaver, Phillip Weaver and Aubrey Weaver; sisters Mamie “Cutie” Royle and Sadie Rutherford; brother-in-law Raymond E. Dulin and sister-in-law Edith M. Williams.
Pallbearers will be James Cave, Kevin Cave, David Shifflett, Allan Mailley, Earl Peacher, Yeisson Callija, and Ronnie Morris.
The honorary pallbearer will be Greg Williams.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 26 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Francis Louis “Frank” “Old Man” “Pap” Fairfax (1934 – 2021)
Francis Louis “Frank” “Old Man” “Pap” Fairfax, 86, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 6 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. Additional services and burial will follow in Sutton, West Virginia at a later date.
Mr. Fairfax was born on August 1, 1934, in Arlington, Virginia to the late Francis and Iona Cumberland Fairfax. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Crider, and sister, Geraldine Kane. He was a veteran of the US Army.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Elouise “Jean” Fairfax of Front Royal; son, Francis “Butch” Fairfax of Harlem, Georgia; two daughters, Debra Garza of Frederick, Oklahoma and Kimberly Slater of Harlem, Georgia; two step sons, Billy J. Smallwood (Vivian) of Martinsburg, West Virginia and Eddie D. Smallwood (Angie) of Sutton, West Virginia; two stepdaughters, Terry L. Smallwood (Ronnie) of Sutton and Tammy L. Parsons (Randy) of Frametown, West Virginia; sister, Constance Moore of Security, Colorado; 17 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Thomas Vern Wilson Jr. (1942 – 2021)
Thomas Vern Wilson Jr., 78, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Wilson was born on September 12, 1942, in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania to the late Thomas Sr. and Winnie Wade Wilson.
He is survived by numerous cousins.
Obituaries
Dorothy Marie Middlebrook (1947 – 2021)
Dorothy Marie Middlebrook, 73, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, March 21. 2021 in the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 27 at 12:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Carl “Billy” Townsend officiating. Interment will follow in Washington Masonic Cemetery in Washington, Virginia.
Mrs. Middlebrook was born May 15, 1947, in Fauquier County daughter of the late Eva Mae Fincham Baker Prince. Mrs. Middlebrook was married to the late Henry Franklin Middlebrook.
Surviving are four sons Stewart “Smoky” Prince of Front Royal, James Middlebrook (Luanne) of Maryland, Henry Middlebrook, Jr.; David Middlebrook (Michele) of Culpeper; one daughter Victoria “Vickie” Middlebrook of Maryland; one brother Jimmy Lee Prince of Madison; one sister Ada Mae Hutcherson of Culpeper ;18 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Grand, Brian Jenkins, Mike Kenny, Darin Shick, Michael Stringfellow and Rick Curtis. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Jenkins and Jason Weatherholt.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 27 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Rebecca Ann Martin (1941 – 2021)
Rebecca Ann Martin, 79, of Middletown, Virginia passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Lynn Care Center.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Ms. Martin was born on May 13, 1941, in Fries, Virginia to the late George and Mabel Brewer McMillan. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Bernard McMillan and Alden McMillan; sister-in-law, Polly McMillan, and her former husband of 18 years, Glenn Martin. She was a graduate of Woodlawn High School and received her bachelor’s degree from Shenandoah University in business administration. She lived in the northern Shenandoah Valley area for most of her adult life and retired as an office manager for Dr. Floyd Bradd of Skyline Family Practice in Front Royal. She loved to garden and always had at least one or two cats as her faithful companions. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, family, and friends and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her daughter, Cathleen J. Clark (Paul); two brothers, Gilmer McMillan (Sue) and George McMillan (Lucille); sister-in-law, Marlene Richardson McMillan; sister, Frances Cox; two granddaughters, Rebecca Clark and Samantha Clark Gauldin; three great-grandchildren, Emma, Lily, and Cameron Clark and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
Roger D. Raistrick (1960 – 2021)
Roger D. Raistrick, 60, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Raistrick was born on July 30, 1960 in Alexandria, Virginia to the late Wilfred and Mildred (Kennedy) Raistrick. He was also preceded in death by his three grandchildren, Elijah Smith, Makaelynn Manuel, and Isabelle Smith, and nephew, Bud Raistrick.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Valerie G. Raistrick; three daughters, Erika Sackett (Joe), Brandi Smith (Stephen) and Ashley Raistrick (Travis Manuel); brother, Donald Wayne Raistrick; sister, Lynnette McCartney (Scott); six grandchildren, Caleb Smith, Malerie Manuel, Celeste Sackett, Abigail Smith, Mylee Manuel, and Scarlett Sackett; several nieces and nephews and many adopted daughters and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Obituaries
Jerry Allen Vermillion, Sr (1945 -2021)
Jerry Allen Vermillion, Sr, 75, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, in his home.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 25 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal with military honors provided by the Winchester V.F.W. Post 2123.
Jerry was born December 27, 1945, in Front Royal, Virginia, son of the late James Marvin Vermillion, Sr and Marie Fisher Vermillion. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran and retired as a finance manager. Jerry was a member of the Front Royal Loyal Order of the Moose #829.
Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 51 years Mary Elizabeth Beatty Vermillion; son Jerry Allen Vermillion, Jr. and fiancé Angel of Sterling; daughter Kimberly Harwood of Mesa, Arizona; brother Jim Vermillion, and wife Anne of Stephens City; sister Linda Launders of Woodstock; seven grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter Angela Marie Vermillion; and a sister Joanne Felicio.
Pallbearers will be Brady Vermillion, Jordan Vermillion, Eric Fitzgerald, Stephen Balbuena, Nathan Duran Rosenberry, W.T. Shifflett, and Mike Shifflett.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 25 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.