Eloise V. Mauck (1929 – 2023)

Arthur Raymond Maddox, 67, of Front Royal, died November 24, 2023, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.

Mr. Maddox was born January 5, 1956, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of Charles Raymond Maddox, Jr. and Elaine Barraclaugh. He was married to Sharon B. Maddox for over 45 years.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church, 11 W. 2nd Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with interment in Prospect Hill Cemetery followed by a reception at the Calvary Church Parish Hall. The service will be conducted by The Reverend Valerie Hayes.

Arthur graduated from Warren County High School in 1974. He played trumpet in the marching and stage bands. Arthur played football and ran track, where he maintains the triple jump record for Warren County. Arthur graduated from Virginia Tech in 1979 with a Bachelor of Science in biology. He was a charter member of the Marching Virginians. He obtained his Mortuary Science degree from Catonsville Community College in Catonsville, Maryland.

Arthur had been a Kiwanian, a Rotarian, and an Izaak Walton League of America member. Arthur was baptized, confirmed, and married at Calvary Episcopal Church, where he sang in the choir and played bells. He also served as a Junior and Senior Wardens and was a Trustee of the church. Arthur sang with the Winchester Arts Chorale and the Blue Ridge Singers. Arthur owned and operated Maddox Funeral Home, Inc. for over 40 years, being the fourth-generation family member in the funeral profession.

Along with his wife, he is survived by a son, Arthur Kyle Maddox (Sarah) of Front Royal; a daughter, Mary E. Maddox (Mitchell) of Front Royal; seven grandchildren, Simon and Thorin Maddox, Marcellus and Penelope Mathewson, and Emma, Audrey, and Tucker Veitenthal, all of Front Royal; two brothers, Charles Maddox (Martha) of Broadway, Virginia and William Maddox (Brenda) of Harrisonburg, Virginia; a sister-in-law, Leah Lowe (Dave) of Littleton, Colorado; nieces and nephews, Laura Jewell (Ethan) and Joseph Maddox, both of Harrisonburg, Perry Maddox (Nidhi) of Los Angeles, California, Anna Lowe of Raleigh, North Carolina, Haley Nichols (Tim) of Kansas City, Kansas, Captain Zachary Lowe, U.S. Army, (Kaylin) of El Paso, Texas; three great-nieces; and one aunt, Betty B. Leckie of Front Royal.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Catherine Maddox.

Pallbearers will be Howard Leach, Bruce Rappaport, Michael Spory, John Strickler, Wilson Troxell, and Alfred “Chip” White.

Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of Maddox Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at Maddox Funeral Home on Thursday, December 7, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The family wishes to express appreciation to Blue Ridge Hospice and the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.