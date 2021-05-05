Obituaries
Elva Mae Kohne Mitchell (1926 -2021)
Elva Mae Kohne Mitchell, 95, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021, in the Warren Memorial Hospital.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 5 at 2:00 p.m. at Panorama Memorial Gardens with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Mitchell was born February 15, 1926, in Shenandoah County, Virginia, daughter of the late Harry and Turzah Good Kohne. She retired after many dedicated years from Avtex Fibers in Front Royal.
She was married to the late Clifton Allen “Fuzzy” Mitchell.
Surviving are a son Dale C. Mitchell and wife Robin of Front Royal; sister Betty Lou Orndorff of Woodstock; three grandchildren Timothy Mitchell (Kayla), Shannon Taylor (Josh), and SFC Misty Chantz (1st SG Demetrius); seven great-grandchildren Savannah, Charlee, Zachary, Kayla, Scarlett, Destinee and Deziyre; five great-great grandchildren Tra, Kyren, Nova Jean, who is due in September, Logan and Leighton; and one very special great-nephew Carey Saffelle (Melissa) and their children Lily Paige and Charlie.
Mrs. Mitchell was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son Ronnie Mitchell; two sisters Charlotte Putnam and Ann Helsley; and a granddaughter Sierra Star Mitchell.
Obituaries
Ober Armistead “Sonny” Boyd Jr (1942 – 2021)
Ober Armistead “Sonny” Boyd Jr., 78, of Spotsylvania, VA, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Henrico Hospital in Richmond, VA.
Sonny was born on July 17, 1942, in Richmond, VA, to the late Ober Boyd Sr. and Elvira Boyd, and was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Wayne Boyd.
Sonny was an amazingly kind and gentle man who loved God and his family more than anything else in the world. He touched countless lives with his generosity and had a happy smile and friendly conversation waiting for everyone he ever met. His biggest joy in life was spending time with his family, especially the holidays with his grandchildren and vacations with his brothers and sisters. When he wasn’t out visiting auctions or taking his dog Sophie for a drive, he could always be found at home tinkering in his building, working in the yard, or sitting on the porch with his wife watching the birds and squirrels. He enjoyed collecting hats and model cars, watching western movies, and rooting for the Virginia Cavaliers and Washington Redskins. Sonny was proud to be a born-again Christian, prayer warrior, and devout member of Calvary Baptist Church in Spotsylvania, VA. His beautiful soul is now resting in peace with the Lord.
Surviving Sonny is his loving wife of 60 years, Iona (Robinson) Boyd; his children, Sharon Hoopengardner (Eric) of Big Cove Tannery, PA, Kenny Boyd (Rhonda) of Front Royal, VA, Patti Romer of Front Royal, VA, and Carole Berlin (Bob) of Valparaiso, IN; his sister, Neva Ann Barnett (Bill) of Mechanicsville, VA; his grandchildren, Christopher Crouch (Adeena), Michael Boyd (Devin), Stacy Brown (Mike), Shannon Walker (Michael), Nikki Lewis (Josh), Kelsey Romer (Sean), Jessica Berlin, and Michaela Berlin; his great-grandchildren, Jayelan, Cael, Myleigh Pearl, Easton, Landon, Vayda, Jordan, Dawson, Letti, and Gavin; siblings-in-law Calvert and Shirley Hurdle, Frank and Mary Moore; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held for Sonny at 12 p.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St in Front Royal, VA, with pastors Justin Spradlin and Gary Moger officiating. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects one hour prior to the service. The burial will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery following the service.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Crouch, Michael Boyd, Michael Walker, Mike Brown, Josh Lewis, and Eric Hoopengardner.
Honorary pallbearers are Frank Moore, Calvert Hurdle, and Cael Boyd.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Obituaries
Robert Clifton Haines Sr (1927 -2021)
Robert Clifton Haines Sr., 94, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Martinsburg VA Medical Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with the Rev. Sherry Waddell officiating. Burial will follow at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery.
Mr. Haines was born on March 14, 1927, in Augusta, West Virginia to the late Thomas and Mary Martin Haines. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Ellen White Haines; second wife, Hazel Merchant Baggarly Haines; brother, Thomas Haines Jr.; stepbrother, Preston Haines; three sisters, Rosalie Oates, Frances Garber, and Erma Bowman and step-sister, Elsie Roberson.
He was a veteran of the United States Navy, a member of Bennett’s Chapel United Methodist Church, and he enjoyed playing BINGO.
Survivors include four sons, Robert Haines Jr., Donald Lee Haines (Polly), Larry E. Haines (Lisa), and Charles F. Haines (Nancy); sister, Ruby Jane Landis; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild on the way and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Mark Haines, Brian Haines, Chuck Haines, Alan Haines, Matthew Haines, and Caleb Haines.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bennett’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 839 Rivermont Dr. Front Royal, VA 22630.
Obituaries
Joseph Carper Tennett (1942 – 2021)
Joseph Carper Tennett, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 26, 2021, in his home surrounded by his loving family.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 3, at 2:00 p.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Joe was born June 28, 1942, in Front Royal, Virginia, son of the late James Richard Tennett, Sr. and Lucille Madge Tobin Tennett. He will be greatly missed by his loving family.
Surviving is his brother Bobby Tennett, Sr. of Front Royal with whom he made his home; special niece Angela Ruffo and husband Joe of Front Royal; special nephew Chris Tennett and wife Kristi of Front Royal; two great-nephews whom he loved dearly Cole Ruffo and Christopher Tennett; numerous other nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; one sister Joyce Ricci; brother-in-law Bill Ricci; two brothers James and John Tennett; one niece Carolyn; four nephews Robbie, Mike, Wayne, and Christopher Wade.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or to West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and The Blind, 301 East Main Street, Romney, WV 26757.
Obituaries
Lee Fuller Stallings (1946 – 2021)
In loving memory of Lee Fuller Stallings, 75, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Evergreen Health and Rehab in Winchester, Virginia.
A graveside service will be held at Panorama Memorial Gardens at 11 A.M. on Friday, April 30, 2021.
Obituaries
Roger Allen Allison (1950 – 2021)
Roger Allen Allison, 70, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on the evening of Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Roger was born on September 28, 1950, to the late Lewis and Virginia Allison. He was the youngest of nine. During his life, Roger enjoyed his time at Bing Crosby Stadium where he, and his brothers, were famous for their time of the baseball field. When he was not invested in University of Virginia sports teams Roger could be found bringing joy into the lives of the people around him. Many children knew him as Santa Claus during the winter months as well as Uncle Roger.
Surviving is his loving siblings Joyce Marlow, Lula Mae Marlow, Douglas Allison, and Bill Pearson. The family would like to show appreciation for the care of Roger’s special friend Brenda Wickouski had provided to him. Along with a pile of nieces and nephews that Roger was so fond of.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Edward Allison, Calvin Allison, and Kenny Allison, as well as sister June Husband.
A service will take place on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. A visitation will take place an hour before the service for family and friends.
Pall Bearers will be Alex Settle, Ryan Settle, Keaton Neeb, Garrett Matthews, Evan Bender, Neil Powell, and T.W. Grove. Honorary Pall Bearers will be the Chiefs Soft Ball Team.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Roger Allison’s name to Blue Ridge Hospice located at 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601
Obituaries
Evelyn Putnam Megeath (1925 – 2021)
Evelyn Putnam Megeath, 96, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021.
Mrs. Megeath was born on January 16, 1925, in Rappahannock County, Virginia, daughter of the late Edward Corbin Putnam and Lucy Frances Grimsley Putnam. She retired from Peebles Department Store and was a member of Rockland Community Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five sisters, Nannie Weaver, Jennie Haynes, Alice Pullen, Katie Pearson and Ethel Whitmer and one brother, Earl Putnam.
She is survived by a son, Thomas A. Megeath of Front Royal, and a daughter, Barbara A. Megeath of Winchester, granddaughter, Allyson Snapp (Mike), and two great-granddaughters, Lauren and Lindsey Snapp of Berryville, Virginia.
She will be remembered for her loving smile, her love of cooking, baking, and gardening.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 11 AM at Rockland Cemetery in Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rockland Community Church, 2921 Rockland Road, Front Royal VA 22630.