Embellish your yard with striking conifers

Do you want to add plants to your yard to make it more attractive? Flowers are an obvious choice, but conifers can add striking contrast. Whether you choose standard size, bushy or dwarf, here are some of the advantages of planting evergreens:

• They shelter your home from cold winds, reducing your heating costs

• They attract pretty birds to nest or take refuge

• Many species can be pruned into elegant shapes like cubes, spheres, and cones

• Unlike deciduous trees, which lose their foliage in winter, conifers retain their beautiful color and volume all year

• Planting several conifers together can increase privacy in your yard and block out sound

• Many types of conifers are edible and have medicinal properties

Cedars, spruces, false cypresses, junipers, and pines — visit your local nursery to find the ideal conifers to enhance your landscaping.