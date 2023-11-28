Connect with us

Mature Living

Embrace the Chill: Winter Wonders for Active Seniors

Published

12 hours ago

on

Seven Invigorating Winter Activities to Keep Seniors Spry and Spirited.

The winter season, often dreaded for its biting cold, can actually be a wonderland of activity for seniors seeking to stay active and uplifted. With the right layers and a dash of daring, the frosty months offer unique opportunities to invigorate body and mind.

The great outdoors doesn’t become any less great when it’s blanketed in snow; in fact, it may just be the white canvas needed for seniors to paint their winter adventures. Here are seven activities tailored for seniors to enjoy the colder climes safely:

  1. Walking is the simplest pleasure, but in the crisp winter air, it becomes an observant stroll through quiet streets or a park’s peaceful paths, with the added benefit of maintaining cardiovascular health.
  2. Snowshoeing is not just for the hardy; it’s a pastime that brings you into the heart of nature’s quiet. Modern snowshoes are more accessible and lightweight, perfect for those keen to step out beyond the beaten path.
  3. Cross-country skiing is a celebration of endurance and grace, offering a full-body workout that is as gentle as it is effective, keeping the heart healthy and muscles engaged.
  4. For the nature aficionados, winter’s wildlife is a spectacle unto itself. With the leaves gone, birds and animals grace the landscape, revealing the cycle of life amidst the stillness.
  5. Photography can transform the everyday grandparent into an artist, capturing the stark beauty of winter’s touch. Whether it’s the grandkids’ snowball fight or the intricate frost patterns on a window, the world is a gallery awaiting your lens.
  6. Snow sculpting can rekindle the creative flame as snowmen and icy fortresses rise from the ground up. It’s a joyful activity that proves age is but a number when it comes to imagination.
  7. And for those who yearn for a dash of adventure, dog sledding offers an exhilarating connection with nature and the loyalty of man’s best friend, wrapped up in one memorable, snowy jaunt.

These seven winter activities are more than pastimes; they are invitations to embrace the season’s beauty and challenge its chill. Seniors can find joy, health, and a zest for life amidst the snowflakes and ice. So, bundle up, step out, and let winter’s playground rejuvenate your spirit.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Mature Living

Senior’s Guide to Picking the Perfect Winter Coat

Published

12 hours ago

on

November 28, 2023

By

Stay Warm and Stylish: Key Points to Remember.

When the cold winter winds start to blow, a dependable and comfortable winter coat becomes indispensable. For our senior community members, choosing the right winter coat can be a functional necessity and a style statement. If you’re hunting for that perfect coat, here’s a detailed guide to ensure you make the best choice.

Factors to Focus On

  • Length Matters: A coat’s length can play a significant role in how warm you’ll stay. If you are strolling around the neighborhood or perhaps waiting for public transport, a coat extending to cover your thighs can offer much-needed warmth. Yet, freedom of movement is key. Ensure that while the coat might be long, it doesn’t become an obstacle when you move.
  • Stay Insulated: Lightweight down insulation is akin to being wrapped in a cozy blanket. Especially useful for those who feel the cold more intensely. If you’re the active type, indulging in winter sports or activities, synthetic insulation can be a better bet. It’s breathable and retains its warming properties even if it gets damp.
  • User-Friendly Closures: Not all zippers are made equal. Invest in a coat with a sturdy zipper that can withstand the test of time. For those who find smaller zippers fiddly, ensure the zipper handles are adequately sized for easy grip.
  • The Mighty Hood: It’s not just about having a hood; it’s about having one that works. Drawstrings can help the hood stay put even in gusty conditions. And if snowy winters are your norm, a fur trim not only adds a touch of luxury but also proves practical against falling snow.
  • Collars that Care: Your coat’s collar isn’t just a style statement. It’s a shield against cold drafts. Ensure it snugly covers your neck, offering warmth.
  • Sensible Sleeves: Sleeves that come with an adjustable wristband can be a boon. They can be tightened to keep the cold air out, ensuring you stay warmer for longer.
  • Practical Pockets: Pockets aren’t just about storage. A coat with adequately sized, durable pockets can be a place to warm your hands, store essentials like keys, or even a spot for your smartphone.

Coat Hunting Done Right

Equipped with these pointers, your winter coat shopping can be a breezy affair. Ensure you prioritize your needs, whether mobility, warmth, or functionality, and you’ll find a coat that’s not just a garment but a winter companion.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Health

Restful Nights Ahead: 8 Effective Tips to Overcome Insomnia in Later Years

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 15, 2023

By

Embracing Sleep-Inducing Habits for a Healthier, Happier Retirement.

Sleep, an essential aspect of overall health, often becomes elusive as we age. The golden years bring their own set of challenges, from retirement adjustments to chronic pain, impacting our sleep patterns. Insomnia is a common hurdle for many seniors, but it’s not insurmountable. Here are eight practical tips to help older adults combat insomnia and achieve their desired restful sleep.

  1. Establish a Consistent Sleep Routine: Regularity in your sleep schedule sets your body’s internal clock. Stick to the same bedtime and wake-up time, even on weekends. If sleep eludes you for more than 20 minutes, leave the bed; you don’t want to associate it with wakefulness.
  2. Bedroom Sanctity: Reserve your bedroom exclusively for sleep and intimacy. Avoid turning it into a workspace or entertainment zone to strengthen its association with relaxation and rest.
  3. Pre-Bedtime Relaxation: Engage in calming activities like reading, yoga, a warm bath, or meditation before bedtime. These practices help ease your mind into a state conducive to sleep.
  4. Avoid Stimulants: Steer clear of caffeine, soda, and alcohol in the evening. Also, limit fluid intake before bed to reduce nighttime bathroom trips.
  5. Optimize Your Sleep Environment: Keep your bedroom cool, dark, and quiet. Use blackout curtains or a sleep mask if necessary, and consider white noise machines or earplugs to block out disturbing sounds.
  6. Nap Wisely: If you need a daytime nap, keep it short and early. Napping after 3 p.m. or for extended periods can interfere with nighttime sleep.
  7. Stay Active: Regular physical activity promotes fatigue, which can help you fall asleep more easily. However, avoid vigorous workouts close to bedtime as they might have the opposite effect.
  8. Dietary Considerations: Opt for light, easily digestible meals at dinner. Avoid heavy, spicy, or acidic foods that might disrupt your sleep.

Despite following these tips, if sleep continues to be a challenge, don’t hesitate to seek advice from a sleep specialist. They can provide tailored guidance based on your specific needs.

Achieving restful sleep in the later years of life requires a combination of good habits and a conducive environment. By following these eight tips, seniors can significantly improve their sleep quality, leading to better health and increased well-being in their golden years.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Mature Living

Easing the Ache: Natural Ways to Counter Arthritis Pain

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 14, 2023

By

Taking Control: Simple Steps to Soothe Arthritis Discomfort.

Arthritis can be a relentless foe, causing discomfort and limiting mobility. Yet, with the right strategies, many can find relief and reclaim their active lives. Here’s a guide on how to mitigate arthritis pain and enhance well-being, combining lifestyle adjustments and expert insights.

A Multi-faceted Approach to Pain Management

  • The Power of Motion: It might seem counter-intuitive, but movement can be a friend to those with arthritis. Regular exercise not only promotes overall health but also ensures that joints remain supple. When joints remain idle, it can amplify pain. A kinesiologist or physiotherapist can provide an exercise routine focusing on muscle strength and flexibility. Yet, it’s vital to heed your body’s signals. When pain spikes, give your joints the rest they need.
  • Nourish to Flourish: The adage, “You are what you eat,” holds particular significance for those battling arthritis. Including anti-inflammatory foods in your diet can offer relief. Fruits, veggies, nuts, and herbs play a star role in this script. Hydration, too, can’t be overlooked, as drinking ample water supports overall health. Conversely, certain foods like red meats and deep-fried delicacies can exacerbate symptoms, so it’s wise to consume them sparingly.
  • Heat and Cold Therapy: The therapeutic effects of heat can be a balm for sore joints. A session with a warm heat pack or hot water bottle for intervals of 10-15 minutes can offer respite. But remember, if you’ve used any pain-relief lotion, it’s best to skip the heat to avoid skin reactions. In contrast, cold compresses can be equally effective, especially in taming inflammation.

Personalized Solutions for Maximum Relief

No one-size-fits-all solution exists for arthritis. What offers relief to one might not work for another. Hence, seeking individualized guidance from healthcare professionals, whether it’s a doctor, pharmacist, or physiotherapist, is crucial. They can provide a holistic approach, ensuring the best combination of therapies for maximum comfort and improved quality of life.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Mature Living

Navigating the Golden Years: Seniors’ Transportation Solutions

Published

3 weeks ago

on

November 7, 2023

By

Beyond the Wheel: Keeping Seniors Mobile.

Growing older might bring wisdom and experience, but for some, it also means giving up activities that once seemed second nature – like driving. However, a life without driving doesn’t have to be a life confined indoors. For seniors seeking ways to maintain their independence without getting behind the wheel, several transport options can make the world accessible again.

Exploring the Wide World of Senior Transport

  • Embrace Active Movement: For short distances, walking or cycling could be your answer. Not only is it a way to reach your destination, but it’s also an excellent opportunity to exercise. For those who might find traditional cycling a tad challenging, electric-assist bikes can provide that extra push.
  • Hop on the Public Bus: Many towns and cities have a robust public bus system. It’s pocket-friendly and often connects to major hubs. For those who are newcomers to this, enlisting the help of a friend or family member for the first few trips can make the journey smoother.
  • Taxi Rides at Your Fingertips: With a taxi, you get the convenience of personal transport without the responsibilities of owning a car. Some services even offer pre-paid vouchers, making the process even more straightforward.
  • Community to the Rescue: There’s strength in numbers. Various local groups understand the transportation needs of seniors and step up with volunteer driver programs. These services, often requiring reservations, can be a boon for essential trips like medical appointments.
  • Join the Group: Many organizations dedicated to seniors, like retirement homes and community clubs, offer group transport services. Whether it’s a trip to a local event or just a day out, these group rides can be both fun and functional.

And then, there’s always the classic method – reaching out to close friends and family. With a bit of coordination, it’s possible to arrange trips that work for everyone, ensuring you’re never truly stranded.

Embracing Independence in the Sunset Years

Giving up driving doesn’t mean giving up freedom. It merely means adjusting to new modes of transportation. By tapping into these resources, seniors can continue living fully, exploring new places, meeting friends, and maintaining their independence.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Mature Living

Lifelong Learning: The Ageless Pursuit of Knowledge

Published

1 month ago

on

October 22, 2023

By

From Skill Enhancement to Self-Discovery: Why Seniors Should Embrace Learning at Every Stage of Life.

There’s a prevailing myth that the pursuit of knowledge is a young person’s game—that after a certain age, the window for acquiring new skills or diving into new interests effectively closes. But what if this concept is not just outdated but detrimental? Recent studies and firsthand accounts illustrate that not only is there no age cap on the ability to learn, but continuing to engage in educational pursuits later in life can offer profound benefits, ranging from cognitive health to a deeper sense of self-fulfillment.

Firstly, learning is an expansive term that encompasses far more than academics or professional development. Whether it’s the charm of a new language, the soothing strings of a violin, or the marvels of modern technology, the subjects one can delve into are limitless. Companies like Rosetta Stone and Coursera are extending their offerings to cater to a demographic that is often overlooked: older adults. The result? A rekindled sense of wonder, increased self-confidence, and the cognitive benefits of keeping the mind active and engaged.

Let’s face it—the world is not what it used to be. Technology is advancing at an exponential rate, new industries are emerging, and what was once considered a specialized skill may now be rendered obsolete. For seniors, the stakes are even higher. Being technologically challenged doesn’t just mean being ‘out of touch’; it could affect one’s ability to engage with essential services, stay connected with family, or even manage basic day-to-day activities. Institutions like AARP have recognized this need and are now offering courses that help seniors navigate the complexities of today’s digital world, thereby enhancing their independence.

Perhaps one of the most fascinating aspects of lifelong learning is its capacity for self-discovery. Whether it’s reigniting a passion that got lost amid life’s responsibilities or stumbling upon an entirely new area of interest, learning has the power to revitalize one’s sense of identity. Community centers, universities, and online platforms offer a plethora of courses tailored for older adults, from painting to philosophy. Taking the initiative to enroll can lead to an enriching phase of life where the potential is not just reminisced about but actively pursued.

The notion that learning has an expiration date is not just flawed; it’s a disservice to the potential that resides in individuals of all ages. Our society is slowly but surely recognizing that the thirst for knowledge doesn’t wane as the years go by—it simply takes different forms. By embracing learning in its many shapes and sizes, seniors are not only enhancing their skill sets but also enriching their lives in a myriad of intangible ways. So the next time you find yourself pondering the idea of taking a cooking class, learning new software, or diving into the works of Shakespeare, remember: learning is ageless, and so is the quest for a fulfilling life.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Mature Living

The Digital Golden Age: Top Gadgets Empowering Seniors in Everyday Life

Published

1 month ago

on

October 15, 2023

By

From Health Monitoring to Simplified Communication: Navigating the World of Senior-Friendly Gadgets.

The term “gadgets” often evokes images of tech-savvy millennials with their faces buried in the latest smartphones. But technology is not just the playground of the young. In recent years, several companies have shifted focus to developing gadgets that cater to the unique needs and challenges of older adults. From smartwatches that monitor health to virtual assistants that serve as home helpers, the golden age might just be the digital age for seniors. Let’s explore how these devices are making daily life simpler, safer, and more efficient for the older generation.

For seniors, a simple accessory like a smartwatch offers more than just a way to tell time. Brands such as Apple and Fitbit are going beyond conventional functionalities to offer health-centric features. These watches can monitor real-time heart rates and blood pressure, making it easier for individuals to stay on top of their health. Additionally, some smartwatches come with a potentially life-saving feature—an emergency button. With a simple press, the watch can alert emergency services or a designated contact, providing a layer of security that is as unobtrusive as it is vital.

Remember the days of jotting down medication schedules or struggling with the thermostat? Virtual assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant are revolutionizing these routines. These devices can not only answer questions and provide weather updates but also set reminders for medication and doctor appointments. Coupled with connected home devices, they can manage the household’s heating, lighting, and more, reducing the number of physical tasks a senior has to undertake each day.

While many seniors are embracing smartphones, the learning curve can sometimes be steep. That’s where simplified phones come into the picture. Companies like Jitterbug and Doro have designed mobile phones that focus on essential functions—calling and texting. These phones often feature large buttons, simplified menus, and emergency call functions, ensuring seniors can communicate without feeling overwhelmed by the technology.

The rise of senior-friendly gadgets is more than just a technological evolution; it’s a societal one. As the older population grows and lives longer, the need for solutions that enhance both health and quality of life becomes more critical. From smartwatches that double as healthcare monitors to virtual assistants that handle daily chores, technology is stepping in to fill this gap. While the onus is on companies to make these gadgets accessible and easy to use, it’s also imperative for seniors and their families to embrace these advancements. After all, in an age where convenience is king, shouldn’t our elders also live like royalty?

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Avery-Hess Realty, Marilyn King

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Mountain Creative Consulting

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Card My Yard

CBM Mortgage, Michelle Napier

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Jamboree LLC

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Independent Business Alliance

Front Royal/Warren County C-CAP

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Treatment Center

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Fussell Florist

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

Habitat for Humanity

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jean’s Jewelers

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

Mountain View Music

National Media Services

Natural Results Chiropractic Clinic

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

Shenandoah Shores Management Group

St. Luke Community Clinic

Strites Doughnuts

Studio Verde

The Arc of Warren County

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warren County DSS Job Development

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal, VA
27°
Clear
7:09 am4:52 pm EST
Feels like: 18°F
Wind: 8mph WNW
Humidity: 44%
Pressure: 30.24"Hg
UV index: 0
WedThuFri
43°F / 27°F
55°F / 36°F
50°F / 39°F
powered by Weather Atlas

Upcoming Events

Nov
29
Wed
4:30 pm 2023 Holiday Book Fair @ Laurel Ridge Community College
2023 Holiday Book Fair @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Nov 29 @ 4:30 pm – 7:00 pm
2023 Holiday Book Fair @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Join us for second annual Holiday Book Fair on Nov. 29 Laurel Ridge has decided to write a sequel to its successful 2022 Holiday Book Fair. The college announces this year’s fair will be 4:30[...]
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Nov 29 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Dec
2
Sat
10:00 am A Tree-mendous Hike @ Sky Meadows State Park
A Tree-mendous Hike @ Sky Meadows State Park
Dec 2 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
A Tree-mendous Hike @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sensory Explorers’ Trail. Explore the rich natural history of trees guided by a Virginia Master Naturalist. Discover the tips and tricks of basic tree identification and the tree-mendous roles that trees play in our environment.[...]
10:00 am Kris Kringle Market @ Trinity Lutheran Church
Kris Kringle Market @ Trinity Lutheran Church
Dec 2 @ 10:00 am – 7:00 pm
Kris Kringle Market @ Trinity Lutheran Church
The Trinity Lutheran Church Kringle Market will take place on Saturday, December 2, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.  The Kringle Market is centrally located in the Newtown–Stephensburg Historic District in the Trinity Lutheran[...]
10:00 am SPCA Thrift Shop Grand Reopening @ WASPCA Thrift Shop
SPCA Thrift Shop Grand Reopening @ WASPCA Thrift Shop
Dec 2 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
SPCA Thrift Shop Grand Reopening @ WASPCA Thrift Shop
After months of renovations and hard work, the Winchester Area SPCA is thrilled to welcome you back to its thrift store, where every purchase supports the mission of caring for and finding loving homes for[...]
1:00 pm Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Dec 2 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
New Bluegrass and traditional music jam the first Saturday of each month starting Feb. 4th, from 1pm till 4pm. All levels of playing invited to attend.
Dec
3
Sun
1:00 pm ER Church Dinner Fundraiser @ ER Church
ER Church Dinner Fundraiser @ ER Church
Dec 3 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
ER Church Dinner Fundraiser @ ER Church
 
3:00 pm Blue Ridge Singers Christmas Con... @ First Baptist Church of Winchester
Blue Ridge Singers Christmas Con... @ First Baptist Church of Winchester
Dec 3 @ 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Blue Ridge Singers Christmas Concert Series 2023 @ First Baptist Church of Winchester
 
3:00 pm Valley Chorale “Once Upon a Chri... @ Calvary Episcopal Church
Valley Chorale “Once Upon a Chri... @ Calvary Episcopal Church
Dec 3 @ 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Valley Chorale "Once Upon a Christmas" Concert @ Calvary Episcopal Church
Join The Valley Chorale for a family-friendly concert featuring favorite carols, hymns and songs of the Christmas season!
Dec
6
Wed
5:30 pm Free Holiday Meal @ Trinity Lutheran Church
Free Holiday Meal @ Trinity Lutheran Church
Dec 6 @ 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm
Free Holiday Meal @ Trinity Lutheran Church
If one has read the Surgeon General’s 2023 report on America’s epidemic of loneliness and crisis of disconnection, one can then understand the significance that a Holiday Meal can have on the community at large. [...]