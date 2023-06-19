Embrace the Glow: Summer Solstice illuminates the sky with longest daylight hours

Rise and shine! Prepare your sunglasses and sunscreen because, on June 21, we’re set to bask in the glorious light of the summer solstice. Thanks to daylight saving time, we’ll be waking up to sunshine and enjoying its company well into the evening.

Now, what is this summer solstice we’re raving about? Picture this: If you’re nestled in Alaska, the Land of the Midnight Sun, you’d witness a mind-boggling 19 hours of daylight. Stretching from east to west of the continental U.S., we’d be looking at anywhere from 14 to 16 sun-soaked hours.

And get this, our friends way up north in certain parts of Norway are living in a world where the sun barely sets from around April 19 to August 23. Can you imagine that? A never-ending day! And it’s not just Norway. This phenomenon extends to parts of Canada, Greenland, Sweden, Finland, and Russia.

The word solstice itself hails from Latin origins, meaning “sun stands still.” And it’s a spot-on description. Around the solstice, the sun does seem to take a bit of a siesta in the sky for a few days, its noontime elevation hardly changing. It’s as if time itself pauses to soak up the summer vibes.

Now, if we journey all the way to the north and south poles, things get even wilder. Picture this: the sun only rises and sets once each year. During the summer, it’s a half-year-long sunny spectacle, with the sun constantly skirting around the horizon, reaching its highest point at none other than our guest of honor – the summer solstice.

On the flip side, the polar winter months plunge into darkness with the sun disappearing entirely. Talk about a contrast!

So, this summer solstice, let’s welcome the extended sunshine and celebrate the longest day of the year. Whether it’s a leisurely walk, an outdoor picnic, or simply soaking in the sun’s rays from your backyard, make the most of these extra daylight hours. After all, it’s not every day that we get to enjoy the sun’s prolonged company!