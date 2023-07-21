Mature Living
Embrace the Summer: 5 Reasons to Explore Seniors’ Residences
If you or a loved one are considering a move to a seniors’ residence, taking the time to make an informed decision is essential. When your move isn’t urgent, scheduling residence tours during the summer can offer several advantages. In this article, we highlight five compelling reasons to embark on this journey during the sunny season, allowing you to experience the beauty of the landscape, assess the comfort of the environment, connect with potential neighbors, benefit from better road conditions, and enjoy the company of loved ones during your search.
- Captivating Landscapes: Seniors’ residences often boast stunning gardens where residents can find solace and share moments with their guests. Summer showcases these gardens at their peak beauty, with lush greenery, majestic trees, and vibrant flower beds. By visiting during this season, you can admire the landscape, assess the availability of shade, and enjoy the seating options, such as benches and swings, provided for residents’ relaxation.
- Testing the Air Conditioning: A summer visit allows you to assess the effectiveness of the air conditioning system within the seniors’ residence. During a heatwave, you can observe whether the interior temperature matches or surpasses the outdoor temperature—an unfavorable sign. Conversely, take note if the air conditioning is excessively cold, making the indoor environment feel uncomfortably chilly.
- Meeting Potential Neighbors: Summer is an active season for residents to relish the good weather. When you tour seniors’ residences during this time, you have a greater chance of encountering residents on the terrace, engaging in outdoor games, or enjoying the pool. Observing their contentment and even engaging in conversations can provide valuable insights into the community’s atmosphere and help you envision your potential neighbors.
- Favorable Road Conditions: Summer offers optimal road conditions for travel. If you have scheduled tours for out-of-town facilities that have captured your interest, the likelihood of cancellations due to inclement weather, snow, or ice is significantly reduced. Take advantage of the clear roads to explore these potential living environments without the worry of weather-related disruptions.
- Support from Loved Ones: During the summer, many individuals have more flexibility and availability due to vacation schedules and a generally relaxed pace. This presents an ideal opportunity to seek the advice and companionship of a loved one during your search for a new home. Having someone accompany you can provide valuable insights, support, and reassurance throughout the decision-making process.
When selecting a seniors’ residence, it is vital to consider multiple factors, including independence levels, healthcare needs, and budgetary constraints. If you require assistance in finding a suitable facility, consider engaging a senior living consultant who can simplify the process and enhance your chances of finding the perfect fit. With their expertise, they will evaluate your unique circumstances, identify residences that align with your needs, and coordinate site visits according to your schedule.
You’ve worked hard for a fulfilling—don’t settle for anything less than the best. Embrace the summer season as an opportunity to explore seniors’ residences, discover your ideal living environment, and embark on an enriching chapter of your life.
Mature Living
Four key tips to ensure you select the ideal medical alert device tailored to your needs
Acquiring a medical alert device can be a significant step toward ensuring personal safety, particularly for seniors or individuals with certain health conditions. However, with an array of systems available, making the right choice might seem daunting. This guide presents four crucial tips to consider when shopping for a medical alert device.
- Reflect on your lifestyle and health status: It’s vital to opt for a system that complements your daily routine and health needs. If you enjoy outdoor activities, a device suitable for both home and outdoor use would be apt. Likewise, those prone to balance issues due to medication might benefit more from a system equipped with fall detection features.
- Prioritize comfort: As these devices are typically worn daily, comfort is a significant factor to consider. Lightweight, comfortable bracelets or pendants are preferable. It’s also important to remember that falls frequently occur in bathrooms; hence, a waterproof device is crucial. For pendant users, an easy breakaway cord is a safety feature to prevent potential choking hazards.
- Scrutinize the contract: Make sure to thoroughly review your contract to understand the costs covered and those that aren’t, ensuring no unpleasant surprises. It’s also worth checking whether accidental alert button presses would result in additional out-of-pocket expenses. Additionally, inquire if the service can be transferred if you need to move residences.
- Opt for professional installation: Professional installation can help ensure the device is set up correctly and optimally placed for your living conditions. Installers can also explain how the alarm system works, further easing your transition to using the device.
Selecting a medical alert device is a significant decision impacting your personal safety and peace of mind. By considering your lifestyle, comfort, and contract terms and opting for professional installation, you can find the system best suited for you. Always remember that it’s okay to ask for help when deciding the most appropriate device for your situation.
Health
“Get moving, feel better!”: Stretching and exercise to kick senior pain to the curb
One day, it sneaks up on you. Aches here, pains there, in your legs, your hands, even your neck. Suddenly, you’re hurting all over, and you’re left feeling more than a little surprised.
Now, think back to your younger days, what was your go-to remedy for pain? Yep, rest. But here’s the twist: as a senior, taking it easy might just be the worst approach you could take. Confused? Let’s unravel this together.
Did you know that a whopping 60 percent of seniors experience chronic pain? It’s a cocktail of causes – arthritis, neuropathy, chronic conditions, and at times, even the very medications meant to help. But don’t lose heart, because the solution may be simpler than you think: stay active. I know it sounds counterintuitive, but hear me out.
You may have noticed that pain seems to take a back seat once you start moving. If that’s the case, then my friend, stretching could be your first port of call. Simple maneuvers like neck rotations, shoulder shrugs, and ankle circles can make a world of difference. And the best part? You can do these anytime, anywhere.
Struggling with back pain? Don’t fret! You can find countless free seated stretching programs on YouTube. Low-impact exercises like walking, swimming, and cycling can also be a godsend, improving cardiovascular health while dialing down joint pain. Worried about balance? Try an adult tricycle – it could be a game-changer.
What’s more, strength training exercises aren’t just for those young guns at the gym. They can help improve balance and cut down the risk of falls, which, let’s face it, no one wants to deal with.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that seniors aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise and two days of strength training per week. But remember, slow and steady wins the race. It’s crucial to start off gently and gradually build up to this level of activity.
So there you have it. Pain relief for seniors? It’s all about getting on the move. Remember, you’re not just combating pain – you’re fostering health, balance, and vitality. And who could say no to that?
Mature Living
Virginia the ‘most improved’ state for retirees, reveals study.
Seemingly vying to appeal to the highest number of retiring individuals, each passing year presents a fresh ranking of the most desirable states for retirees. Past years saw states such as Florida, South Carolina, and Arizona consistently topping the lists. Recently, however, the landscape has fluctuated, with states gaining or losing allure based on various criteria, including quality of life, affordable housing, reasonable healthcare costs, safety, and low taxation.
Nonetheless, gauging the attractiveness of retirement states solely from an isolated annual ranking might not yield a precise portrait. It might fail to show whether these high-ranking states truly offer the best retirement environments or if short-term factors like favorable new tax regulations have temporarily inflated their positions.
To provide a more comprehensive, long-term perspective, Metal-res.com undertook a ‘study of studies’* of retirement rankings across a five-year span. This research involved calculating the rise or fall in rankings to identify the states showing the most significant improvements or declines as retirement destinations, as reflected in various studies’ rankings.
#1
The findings revealed that Virginia had the most remarkable improvement as a retirement state over this half-decade period, jumping 38 places. While Virginia might not immediately come to mind as a retirement destination, it has distinguished itself as the state with the most progress, thanks to its high-quality living standards, top-notch healthcare services, and affordable cost of living. Virginia jumped from 39th place in 2019 to occupy the top spot by 2023. When it comes to tax policy, Virginia is comparatively moderate, charging .66% less in state tax than the national average. However, the exemption of social security benefits from taxation adds significant appeal for retirees.
#2
Minnesota, the North Star state, was identified as the runner-up in terms of improvement for retirement suitability, climbing an impressive 32 spots from its 40th position in 2019 to 8th in the current year. The state consistently performs well in various areas, including healthcare facilities and entertainment, often clinching the top rank. Furthermore, Minnesota boasts the third-longest life expectancy among all U.S. states, trailing only behind Hawaii and California.
#3
Securing the third spot as the most improved location for retirees, Colorado demonstrated a significant upward shift of 30 ranks, moving up from its 33rd position in 2019 to 3rd place in 2023. Colorado’s appeal as a retirement destination is manifest in its captivating natural landscapes, diverse amenities, superior healthcare services, and a cost of living that is manageable, all contributing to its status as a preferred place to enjoy retirement.
#4
Perhaps surprisingly, Alaska is the 4th most improved state for retirement. Contrary to popular belief, Alaska ranks well in terms of financial security for seniors, with better-funded senior services and work opportunities. Despite its reputation for remoteness, cities such as Anchorage offer ample access to medical facilities and a variety of transportation options, including buses, motorcoaches, trains, air taxis, water taxis, and ferries.
#5
Rounding up the top 5 came the state of Delaware. The First State ranked in a lowly 33rd position in 2019 before making steady progress to end in 5th position overall in 2023. Choosing to retire in Delaware is a wise financial decision as it boasts one of the lowest property tax rates in the nation. Furthermore, it provides considerable tax benefits for seniors, including exclusions on pension and 401(k) income, plus various tax credits tailored for homeowners who are 65 or older. Alongside these fiscal advantages, Delaware delivers an appealing lifestyle with its coastal living and quaint small-town charm.
#50
Finally, the least improved state for retirees is Kentucky, dropping a whopping 44 places over 5 years. From being the 6th best state for retirees in 2019, it plummeted to the 50th spot this year. The Bluegrass state was particularly disadvantaged in three categories: sleep quality among seniors, availability of dentists, and the well-being index for those aged 55 and above. Health aspects significantly influenced Kentucky’s low ranking. A relatively modest 66.9% of seniors reported their health as good or better, while a concerning 10.3% of seniors experienced poor mental health.
Infographic showing the full ranking across America
“Over the last five years, we’ve witnessed a substantial shift in the retirement landscape across the United States,” said Barry Landry of Metal-res.com. “It’s not merely about where retirees are heading now; it’s about recognizing consistent improvement in factors that matter to retirees. This data gives us a deeper understanding of retirement trends and showcases how states are striving to better accommodate our aging population.”
Mature Living
“Hey, kids don’t want our antiques!”: Navigating the great generational decor divide
You’ve heard of the baby boomers, right? The ones currently sitting atop a treasure trove, poised to orchestrate one of history’s largest wealth transfers. Trillions of dollars are set to cascade down to the next generation, and in this impending cascade, sadly, no one wants Grandma’s china hutch.
Shocker, isn’t it? Turns out the kids aren’t into china, fancy silverware, or even those exquisite linens. They’re sporting lifestyles that are, dare I say, 10 times more relaxed than their forebears. That stately, timeless furniture that the baby boomers held onto with such pride? Well, it hasn’t quite survived the style evolution.
The millennial generation, born between 1981 and 1996, is all about going eclectic – a mishmash of styles is more their jam. So what’s a boomer to do when faced with the need to downsize and the kids simply say “no thanks”?
Well, folks, I hate to break it to you, but storage isn’t the answer. Not only is it an unwelcome addition to your expenses, but it’s also futile. Have a heart-to-heart with the young ones, ask them to pick what they want, and then prepare to part ways with the rest. A word of caution, though – your vintage highboy dresser that was worth a cool $8,000 back in the 80s? It’s not going to fetch anywhere near that sum now, according to estate appraiser Julie Hall, quoted in Nerd Wallet.
Even that pristine, regular furniture? Surprisingly, it’s not worth that much. Expert consensus? Get cracking on sorting and selling your extra items as soon as you can.
However, don’t let the saying “waste not, want not” weigh you down. Create memento boxes for your kids, friends, and relatives – those little memories matter more than you’d think. Give away your old photos, sell off the larger items, and trash the used clothing (unless, of course, it’s a fancy period collectible).
Porcelain figurines? You might find some buyers, but chances are they’ll end up donated. However, remember to snap some photos as keepsakes before they find a new home. And the books? Keep 20. Just imagine, if you were stranded on a desert island, which ones would make the cut?
So here we are, navigating this fascinating generational divide. It may not be easy, but hey, it sure is an adventure, isn’t it?
Mature Living
Do you have to make a will?
As you get older, it’s normal to start thinking about your estate and getting your affairs in order. If you don’t already have a will, you may wonder whether you need one in the event of your death. The short answer is no. Nevertheless, a will is an essential document. Here’s why.
The specifics vary depending on the state, but generally, if you don’t have a will at the time of your death, the probate court will refer to local intestate succession laws to decide who receives your property. It may not be distributed exactly how you would choose. Usually, your spouse will receive a set amount before the remainder is divided among your children and other family members if any exist.
A will is important because it allows you to decide how your assets will be divided among your heirs. Specifically, you indicate who inherits what and who’ll act as an executor.
There are four types of wills in the United States: simple, testamentary trust, joint, and living. Consult a lawyer to learn the differences and determine the best type for you.
Mature Living
Have you heard of genealogy tourism?
Are you retired or close to retirement and want to plan a memorable trip where every stop along the way has significance? Genealogy tourism, also known as roots tourism, might appeal to you.
What is it?
Genealogy tourism involves choosing a holiday location linked to your generational past. For example, you could visit a town or country where your ancestors lived before emigrating to your birthplace. The aim is to admire places where former family members lived to learn more about your origins and yourself.
Genealogy tourism is a chance to discover the home country of your ancestors. It’s also an excellent opportunity to learn about the experiences of certain relatives who lived during difficult or historically significant times.
How to plan a trip
Planning a genealogical trip is more complex than planning a traditional holiday. For example, you may need to meet with a local historian or genealogy expert recommended by your hotel. You can also contact a travel agency to create a personalized trip or use a company that develops themed group trips.
If you prefer going on an unforgettable trip rather than sifting through historical documents to discover your heritage, genealogy tourism is for you. Don’t hesitate to ask for help when planning your trip to the past.
