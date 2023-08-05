Food
Embrace the Summer Vibes With Our Grilled Shrimp With Cherry Tomatoes and Zucchini Ribbons Recipe
Want to feel like you’re on holiday by the sea? Prepare this tasty shrimp recipe.
Servings: 4
Ingredients
• 1 pound medium shrimp, peeled
• 5 tablespoons olive oil
• 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
• 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped, divided
• 1 teaspoon paprika (or cayenne pepper or chili powder, to taste)
• 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
• 1 pound cherry tomatoes, halved
• 2 small zucchinis
• 2 tablespoons butter
• Chopped herbs like rosemary, dill, or parsley for garnish
• Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
1. Place the shrimp in a bowl and add 2 tablespoons of olive oil, the white wine vinegar, half of the chopped garlic, the paprika, and the salt and pepper. Mix well to coat the shrimp and marinate in the refrigerator for an hour or two.
2. Preheat the oven to 400 F (use convection mode, if available). In a bowl, combine 2 tablespoons of olive oil, the other half of the minced garlic, the Italian seasoning, and a dash of salt and pepper. Whisk lightly. Add the cherry tomatoes and coat them with the mixture. Place the tomatoes, cut side up, on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes.
3. While the shrimp are marinating and the tomatoes are in the oven, use a potato peeler to make long, thin zucchini ribbons.
4. In a large non-stick skillet, melt the butter. Add the zucchini ribbons and cook gently for 4 to 5 minutes over medium heat until tender. Don’t let them brown. Season the ribbons with salt and pepper and remove from the pan. Set aside.
5. In the same skillet, add 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Add the shrimp and cook for 2 minutes on each side.
6. Return the zucchini to the pan and pour in the hot tomatoes and their juices, if any.
Dive Into a Dreamy Summer Dessert With Our Semifreddo with Raspberries and Pistachios!
Looking for a refreshing summer dessert that’ll blow your mind? Get ready to dazzle your guests with this fruity Italian recipe.
Servings: 6 to 8
Ingredients
• 14 ounces frozen raspberries, thawed
• 12 ounces heavy whipping cream
• 3 eggs, separated
• 1/2 cup white sugar
• 1 teaspoon vanilla
• 1 cup pistachios, coarsely chopped
• 1 cup whole pistachios for garnish
• 7 ounces fresh raspberries for garnish
• 1 tablespoon icing sugar for garnish
• A few mint leaves for garnish
Directions
1. Place a standard-size loaf pan in the freezer.
2. In a large bowl, whip the cream until it forms soft peaks using a mixer or whisk.
3. In another bowl, whisk the egg yolks, sugar, and vanilla until pale yellow and smooth.
4. In another bowl, beat the egg whites until stiff peaks form.
5. Pour and gently mix the egg yolk mixture and the whipped egg whites into the large bowl containing the whipped cream.
6. Remove the loaf pan from the freezer and pour in the mixture.
7. Cover with plastic wrap and freeze for at least 6 hours or overnight.
8. Remove from the freezer 15 to 20 minutes before serving.
9. Spread the thawed raspberries over the mixture. Cover the thawed raspberries with the chopped pistachios. Carefully invert onto a serving plate. Garnish the top with whole pistachios, fresh raspberries, icing sugar, and a few mint leaves and serve.
Add a Refreshing Twist to Your Summer Soirées With This Delightful Rosé Sangria!
This summer is sure to be a blast if you serve your guests a big, ice-cold pitcher of this delicious sangria.
Servings: 6 to 8
Ingredients
• 3 tablespoons lemon juice
• 1.5 ounces brandy (optional)
• 1/4 cup sugar
• 1.5 ounces orange liqueur
• 25-ounce bottle of dry rosé wine
• 1 lemon, thinly sliced
• 1 pound of strawberries, sliced
• 7 ounces raspberries
• 8.5 ounces sparkling water
Directions
1. Pour the lemon juice, brandy, sugar, and orange liqueur into a large jug. Stir well to dissolve the sugar completely.
2. Add the rosé, lemon and strawberry slices, and raspberries. Place the pitcher in the refrigerator.
3. When ready to serve, pour the sangria into glasses and add a splash of sparkling water to each.
Kick Up the Flavor at Your Next BBQ With This Vibrant Mexican Corn Salad!
Do you have a barbecue or casual dinner coming up? Here’s a colorful, easy-to-prepare recipe that’s sure to please your guests.
Servings: 4 to 6
Ingredients
• 1/4 cup olive oil
• 2 tablespoons lime juice
• 1 tablespoon honey
• 1 teaspoon paprika
• 2 cups corn kernels
• 1 large tomato, seeded and diced
• 1 red onion, chopped
• 1 red pepper, diced
• 1 avocado, peeled and diced
• 2 tablespoons parsley or cilantro, chopped
• Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
1. In a small bowl, combine the olive oil, lime juice, honey, and paprika.
2. In a large bowl, toss together the corn, tomato, onion, red pepper, avocado, and parsley.
3. Pour the oil mixture over the vegetables and mix well. Add salt and pepper to taste.
What type of corn is best?
Grilled and lightly boiled corn are fine, as is frozen corn cooked according to the package instructions. Canned corn isn’t recommended because it lacks crunch and is high in sodium.
Staying Safe in the Kitchen: A Guide to Food Handling Practices
As the weather warms up, family picnics become a popular way to enjoy meals in the great outdoors. To ensure these events are not only fun but also safe, understanding proper food handling practices is crucial. Here are some tips from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on keeping your food bacteria-free.
Poultry: As per statistics, more than 60 percent of raw poultry in the U.S. is a carrier of bacteria such as campylobacter and salmonella. A surefire way to eliminate these is thorough cooking until the poultry juices run clear and there is no pink flesh.
Stews, Soups, and Gravies: Rich in meat, poultry, or juices, these food items can be breeding grounds for several harmful bacteria. To reduce the risk, store these foods in small containers in the refrigerator to cool them faster. Always reheat to boiling temperatures.
Ground Beef: E. coli, a potentially harmful bacterium, can linger on the surface of beef. While cooking steak can effectively kill this bacteria, ground meat presents a different challenge as the surface gets mixed into the patty. Thorough cooking of ground meat is thus crucial to eliminate E. coli.
Deli Meats: For deli meats, the ideal storage temperature is just above freezing. To prevent growth of Listeria bacteria, consume or freeze deli meats within five days of purchase.
Leftovers: As a rule of thumb, any leftovers unrefrigerated for two hours should be discarded. Always reheat leftovers to a temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit or more to ensure food safety.
Potato Salad: To prevent bacterial growth, cool down potatoes before making the salad, and maintain the salad’s temperature at about 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Any potato salad left unrefrigerated for four hours or longer should be discarded.
Planning a family picnic needn’t be a food safety minefield. With these practical tips, you can enjoy your outdoor feast while ensuring that your family stays safe from foodborne illnesses. Remember, the key is in handling and storing food correctly, and when in doubt, it’s always safer to discard than to risk consuming unsafe food.
Spice up your summer with these irresistible Grilled Koftas!
Craving a deliciously spicy summer meal? No one can resist these grilled meat skewers.
Servings: 4
Ingredients
• 4 cloves of garlic
• 1/2 cup parsley, chopped
• 1 small sweet onion, chopped
• 1/4 cup mint, chopped
• 1 pound lean ground lamb or beef
• 1 teaspoon ground coriander
• 1 teaspoon ground cumin
• 1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated
• Salt and pepper to taste
• 1 lemon, cut into quarters
• 1 red onion, sliced
• Pita or naan bread
• Hot sauce
Directions
1. Set aside a few parsley leaves for garnish. In a food processor or blender, coarsely puree the garlic, parsley, onion, and mint.
2. Transfer to a large bowl and add the meat, coriander, cumin, and ginger. Season with salt and pepper.
3. Using your hands, knead the mixture until you reach a smooth consistency.
4. Form about 18 to 20 balls slightly larger than a golf ball. Place the meatballs on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Flatten slightly and refrigerate for at least 2 hours to overnight.
5. Thread the meatballs onto skewers. Ideally, use metal ones for cooking and small wooden ones for serving. Cook on a hot grill for 3 to 4 minutes per side. Make sure the meat is cooked through without drying out.
6. Garnish with parsley and serve with lemon wedges, sliced red onion, pita or naan bread, and hot sauce.
If you don’t have a barbecue, koftas are just as tasty cooked in a cast iron pan.
Cold potatoes in potato salad have an unusual benefit
