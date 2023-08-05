Embrace the Summer Vibes With Our Grilled Shrimp With Cherry Tomatoes and Zucchini Ribbons Recipe

As the weather warms up, family picnics become a popular way to enjoy meals in the great outdoors. To ensure these events are not only fun but also safe, understanding proper food handling practices is crucial. Here are some tips from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on keeping your food bacteria-free.

Poultry: As per statistics, more than 60 percent of raw poultry in the U.S. is a carrier of bacteria such as campylobacter and salmonella. A surefire way to eliminate these is thorough cooking until the poultry juices run clear and there is no pink flesh.

Stews, Soups, and Gravies: Rich in meat, poultry, or juices, these food items can be breeding grounds for several harmful bacteria. To reduce the risk, store these foods in small containers in the refrigerator to cool them faster. Always reheat to boiling temperatures.

Ground Beef: E. coli, a potentially harmful bacterium, can linger on the surface of beef. While cooking steak can effectively kill this bacteria, ground meat presents a different challenge as the surface gets mixed into the patty. Thorough cooking of ground meat is thus crucial to eliminate E. coli.

Deli Meats: For deli meats, the ideal storage temperature is just above freezing. To prevent growth of Listeria bacteria, consume or freeze deli meats within five days of purchase.

Leftovers: As a rule of thumb, any leftovers unrefrigerated for two hours should be discarded. Always reheat leftovers to a temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit or more to ensure food safety.

Potato Salad: To prevent bacterial growth, cool down potatoes before making the salad, and maintain the salad’s temperature at about 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Any potato salad left unrefrigerated for four hours or longer should be discarded.

Planning a family picnic needn’t be a food safety minefield. With these practical tips, you can enjoy your outdoor feast while ensuring that your family stays safe from foodborne illnesses. Remember, the key is in handling and storing food correctly, and when in doubt, it’s always safer to discard than to risk consuming unsafe food.