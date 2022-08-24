Emergency personnel respond to report of explosion at northside quarry

On Wednesday, August 24, at approximately 1:04 p.m., Warren County Dispatch Center fielded the first call regarding an explosion on the north end of town on Route 522 North near the Interstate-66 Interchange. As first responders from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Fire and Rescue, and Front Royal Police Department responded, more callers reported that several people sustained injuries and multiple vehicles had been damaged by falling debris and rocks. Nearby businesses also reported structural damages.

The roads were immediately closed to through traffic until the injured were evaluated or transported to Warren Memorial Hospital, and the area could be assessed for safety issues. The Virginia Emergency Operations Center was notified of the incident, and further support was requested from the Virginia Department of Energy – Division of Mineral Mining, which serves as the regulatory agency for quarry operations. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the Virginia State Police, and the Warren County Building Official were also called in to assist.

Once the area was deemed safe, department personnel from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Fire and Rescue, Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Front Royal Police Department started to process the scene and obtain witness statements. It was determined that the explosion had originated from a scheduled blasting operation at the Hanson Quarry, located at 1685 Riverton Road, which lies parallel to Route 522-N. Flying rocks damaged eight vehicles on the 522-N roadway, the I-66 westbound off-ramp, and the Dominion Health and Fitness parking lot. One person sustained injuries and was released on scene, while one person was transported to the hospital for further medical treatment. Six others with minor cuts and abrasions were assessed but did not require EMS intervention.

Personnel worked hard to quickly render the incident site safe; unfortunately, utility lines were damaged in the blast, preventing the roadway from opening sooner. Emergency personnel opened all roadways to traffic at 3:25 p.m., and responding agencies cleared shortly after.