Emergency Services Chief Mabie ruled in fair and stable condition after medical situation during presentation to board of supervisors
After appearing early in Tuesday morning’s Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting to be officially recognized as his approaching mandated-by-age retirement arrives at the end of the calendar year, the County’s first Fire & Rescue Chief Richard Mabie returned to the podium to address the need for an across-departmental upgrade to the County’s emergency services and law enforcement radio system.
With Sheriff Mark Butler out of the room, Mabie took the lead in presenting an overview of the recommended system upgrade through the Motorola Company. But Mabie soon appeared to be struggling and as staff came to his assistance, the emergency services chief said, “I’m okay” though that appeared to be debatable. As Chief Mabie was led back to a seat Board Chairman Walt Mabe recessed the meeting for 10 minutes as the chief was attended to.
When the meeting reconvened, County Fire Marshal Gerry Maiatico, who had been one of the first to the chief’s side, took over the presentation, aided by the Sheriff’s Office Major Driskill. And after the myriad operational and cost dynamics were explained in detail by county staff and Motorola representatives, the board unanimously approved the approximately million-dollar upgrade to replace emergency services radio communications equipment reaching end of life stages after approaching a decade of use.
In prefacing her motion to approve the purchase, Board Vice-Chair Cheryl Cullers pointed out that the final $1,000,809 price tag on the variety of necessary equipment replacements including in house, as well as on the road, cross-departmental and cross-jurisdictional enabled equipment was down from an originally estimated cost of $2,728,520. She lauded staff in all involved departments for their work in finding options to reduce the total cost.
However, one of those staff, Chief Mabie, wasn’t present to hear approval of the million-dollar funding expenditure he had reminded the supervisors during their expression of appreciation for his 25 years of service to the county, he was there to lobby them one last time for to facilitate optimum emergency service operations to the community.
Following the supervisors adjournment to a multi-topic Closed Session at 12:02 p.m., we contacted the Emergency Services Office and eventually Fire Marshal Maiatico for an update on Chief Mabie’s condition. Maiatico told Royal Examiner that the chief had experienced a medical issue as he addressed the supervisors, had been transported to Warren Memorial Hospital, evaluated and was listed in fair and stable condition.
Maiatico noted that Mabie had been out the previous day due to being “under the weather” but had felt the presentation on the emergency communications radio equipment important enough to appear in support of Tuesday. Maiatico noted that the chief had tested negative for COVID-19 and appeared to have had a blood pressure issue related to a pre-existing condition.
Royal Examiner wishes Chief Mabie a speedy recovery – and a long and relaxing retirement, though the chief told the board somewhat emotionally during acknowledgement of his service and pending retirement, “This is really nice – I don’t want to go. I love you guys,” Mabie said turning toward staff present behind him, “I’m going to miss coming to work every day.
“I’ll find something to do – I may volunteer,” he added drawing some laughter, and then rousing applause from staff, which rose to their feet to bid the chief farewell.
R-MA, County officials react to EDA ‘landing’ Silent Falcon UAS Technologies in Warren County
The Industrial Development Authority of the Town of Front Royal and the County of Warren (FRWCEDA) is excited to welcome Silent Falcon, UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) Technologies to Warren County and the Front Royal/Warren County Airport.
Silent Falcon is a UAS Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) drone builder that specializes in aerial data collection and analysis for a variety of applications. At their Warren County location, they will design, fabricate and build their drones using advanced carbon fiber materials. They typically build 1-3 aircraft per month. This new location will also be their maintenance repair and flight training facility.
Silent Falcon has a fleet of 10+ drones that they deploy to remote locations to fly and capture data with their pilots. They also hire pilots with full aviation ratings for manned aircraft. Silent Falcon provides firefighting and security services in which a live feed from the tracking sensors is provided to law/fire officials.
Their software team, using data collected from the drones and their proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) software, they create data visualization pages and reports for their customers. Their most popular product is their PCI+ (Pavement Condition Index) report and pavement management program (PMP) which is required by FAA regulations for airport pavement management. They can scan an airport in a short period of time and produce a report in just a few hours.
Silent Falcon will also utilize their cutting edge, technologically advanced aircraft in a partnership with the Randolph Macon Academy (RMA) in Front Royal to train their students in the UAV program. This will provide RMA students the opportunity to learn about and work with the latest UAV technology. “To say we are “excited” about this announcement doesn’t quite capture what we are all truly feeling. This partnership with Silent Falcon strikes at the very core of our mission at the Unmanned Systems Lab at Randolph Macon Academy”, said Brian Kelly, Director of the Unmanned Systems Lab at RMA.
“As a signature offering in our pre-professional pathway’s initiative the R-MA drone program provides students with the tools and real-life experience needed to leverage the potential of unmanned technology in whatever career field they choose. Much of what we are doing is out of the classroom learning — applying drones and drone collected data to solving real-world problems. In this environment students take part in real projects from planning through execution and experience first-hand how “actionable” drone data is applied to many of today’s community management, business, environmental and economic challenges”, Kelly added. The partnership will also benefit the company due to the workforce talent pipeline that RMA offers through their well-developed UAV curricula.
The Warren County Board of Supervisors and Staff played a crucial role in successfully competing for this project. They worked with the EDA and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) to structure a state and local incentive package that is entirely performance based. “The efforts of all the team members have made things happen to build an additional industry in our community. We wish Silent Falcon well and we all are looking forward to their expansion and future successes.” added Walt Mabe, Chair of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.
Supervisor Delores Oates added, “It is my privilege to welcome Silent Falcon to our community. Their investment in Warren County to provide higher paying jobs focused on emerging technologies is a positive step toward our goal of building a community where we can live, play and work! Our County Staff, EDA and EDA Executive Director, Doug Parsons have done a tremendous job partnering with Silent Falcon to achieve this win for Warren County!”
“The Airport Commission is enthusiastic and excited about the UAS capabilities and services that Silent Falcon is bringing to Front Royal/Warren County Regional Airport.”, said Kenneth Roko, Chair of the Airport Commission. “We offer our support to help Silent Falcon pursue its business and R+D interests and their ongoing collaboration with Randolph-Macon Academy. As a Commission, we welcome the increased visibility of the Airport as one of many valuable assets to attract industry, tourism and economic opportunities to Warren County. We thank Grant Bishop, CEO of Silent Falcon and his company for selecting KFRR (our airport code). We also thank the Virginia Commonwealth, Warren County Board of Supervisors, Randolph-Macon Academy and the Warren County Economic Development Authority for supporting and enabling this important addition to our community.”
“I’d like to thank the BOS and Staff at the Warren County Government for their hard work and collaboration on this project. There were several departments involved, including the General Services Division, Public Works, the Administration and Legal teams and the Front Royal/Warren County Airport Commission. We also want to thank our partners at VEDP for bringing us this great opportunity and giving us the chance to compete for this investment.”, said Doug Parsons, Executive Director of the FRWCEDA. “This project shows that collaboration is the key to success in attracting jobs and tax revenue. We look forward to working with Silent Falcon and RMA going forward to ensure they are as successful as possible in their endeavors”.
For more information about this exciting new business, please contact Doug Parsons at 540-635-2182 or dparsons@wceda.com.
Is Town backing off Happy Creek bank work compromise? Save Happy Creek Coalition calls for immediate citizen pushback to Town Council
Greetings and a Call to Action from the Save Happy Creek Coalition. We wish there were no need for our existence, but apparently, the Town Council is backpedaling on its sensible conclusions of November 23:
- To apply for a project extension from the relevant state permitting agencies,
- To develop a new community-friendly plan for the segment of Happy Creek between Prospect and South Streets,
- To consult with Front Royal’s Urban Forestry Advisory Commission (as per Town Code Section 156-3),
- To involve local expertise and YOU, Front Royal’s concerned citizens in developing that plan.
It is critical that YOU contact your Town Council members before they meet on Monday evening, December 7. Please insist on a proper construction plan in accordance with Virginia state standards and best practices for stream restoration. Council emails can be found at www.frontroyalva.com/381/Council-Members or you can leave a message with the Clerk of Council at 540-635-8007.
Also, local residents only can sign a new Save Happy Creek Coalition petition HERE.
According to a recent media report Vice Mayor Sealock states, “We went through the data, with what they gave us, and the (installation of) riprap will go on as scheduled.”
As currently planned, this project will require many tons of stone, costing YOU, the taxpayer $100-250K. This project will benefit no one but the quarry from which the stone is purchased.
Riprap is to be applied along the banks up to 15 feet in height. In some places, riprap is a good solution, but not along the entire 1300 feet of streambank, and 15 feet is overkill. As we’ve repeatedly stated, “channelizing” a stream simply turns it into a drainage pipe, accelerating and increasing the volume of water downstream while eliminating environmental benefits to wildlife, fish, and humans, to say nothing of buildings and businesses downstream.
According to our inventory, 161 trees at four inches or more were cut by both the initial contractor and the town crew, in violation of the Town’s commitment to cut only smaller trees. Thousands of expensive tons of riprap will not be required if tree stumps are left in place and allowed to regenerate. However, on December 2, the Town Manager told the Warren/Frederick County Report that stumps will be removed.
You can watch the November 23 Town Council meeting at here. And thank YOU for speaking out on behalf of YOUR Happy Creek.
The Save Happy Creek Coalition is: Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, Beautification of Front Royal Committee, Friends of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River, Front Royal/Warren County Appalachian Trail Community, Front Royal/Warren County Tree Stewards, Izaak Walton League, Shenandoah Riverkeeper, and Sustainability Matters – and our affiliate, the Garden Club of Warren County
Former EDA Board members Biggs, Sealock say no sexual harassment settlement with Jennifer McDonald ever existed
(Editor/writer’s note: In Part 2 of our coverage of former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald’s testimony at a conference call meeting of creditors at her first Bankruptcy hearing we pick up with further exploration of her claim of a $6.5 million settlement and debt to her by the EDA Board of Directors from an alleged 2015 out-of-court Voluntary Settlement Agreement regarding a sexual harassment claim by the then EDA executive director against her board. We believe the claim relates to a post-McDonald resignation social media-circulated document which indicated McDonald was made sexually uncomfortable by initial dealings with a potential EDA business property client. Our recollection of that document’s content was that despite her expressed discomfort, the EDA board allegedly sent her back to the property alone to meet with the client at which time some sort of sexually tinged encounter was claimed to have occurred.)
We ended our first story following EDA lead civil case attorney Cullen Seltzer’s explanation to the creditors meeting that after investigating McDonald’s claim of a sexual harassment settlement agreement with the former EDA board, the EDA’s civil case counsel was of the opinion no such agreement exists.
Following reference to a series of Fifth Amendment pleas in response to questions about that settlement it was noted, “McDonald did respond to an earlier question as to who had negotiated the Voluntary Settlement Agreement with her, citing then-EDA Board Chair Patricia Wines (deceased) and then-Treasurer William “Billy” Biggs.
We first contacted the lone surviving EDA Board of Directors member McDonald cited as negotiating the 2015 Voluntary Settlement Agreement, nearly three-decade EDA Board member and long-time Board Treasurer William “Billy” Biggs. Though dealing with the aftermath of a stroke he suffered in July 2013, Biggs remained on the EDA board for over five more years, eventually leaving for age-related health issues in October 2018.
So, does he recall that alleged sexual harassment negotiation resulting in the EDA board, on his and Wines’ recommendation, awarding McDonald a $6.5 million out-of-court settlement there is no known finalized legal documentation of?
“It’s pathetic. It makes me mad as hell – there’s no truth to it at all,” Biggs began gathering a head of indignant steam. “And she’s relying on a dead person and someone, me, who had a stroke to corroborate her story – it really burns me up.”
Asked if his stroke may have affected his memory of the alleged negotiation and resultant $6.5-million Voluntary Settlement Agreement, as the former EDA executive director and her counsel might eventually try to assert in court, Biggs replied with emphasis, “I remember it NOT happening!!!
Rather than his perceptions after his stroke, Biggs lamented one example of them years earlier. “You know, Roger, we’ve talked about this, I helped her get that job. I can’t believe I misjudged her like that. But what finally started getting to me was the lies, all the lies – I called her a liar at a (EDA) meeting. And when she started talking about all the money she won gambling, what was it, three years in a row – $600,000 here, $400,000 there, another what, $500,000? Nobody does that,” Biggs concluded of such a gambler’s continued run of luck against odds stacked in the “house’s” favor.
“You know the number of people’s lives she’s affected? – The whole community, not to mention the poor sheriff (then-Sheriff Daniel McEathron) and his family,” Biggs observed of the ripple effect of McDonald’s alleged embezzlement and misdirection of EDA, County and Town assets to her own and others’ benefit. McEathron is believed to have committed suicide not long after retiring after having been implicated as a partner in McDonald’s DaBoyz LLC real estate company allegedly used to move EDA land assets as part of the embezzlement conspiracy at the root of the EDA civil litigation.
In fact, that ripple effect was a topic of conversation at the December 1 Warren County Board of Supervisors work session when $2.8 million in legal fees on EDA civil litigation was mentioned as part of a Strategic Agenda Action Item of reducing the County’s legal fees in the future. Those are county taxpayer dollars paying those legal bills seeking to recover lost EDA assets from McDonald real estate and cash assets. And that ripple effect legal expense has snowballed to include defense of the EDA against the Town’s civil claim against it. And town side ripples, in addition to its EDA civil suit costs, may eventually include operational and debt service costs from the town council’s plan to create a second, independent EDA that will be solely supported by Town taxpayer dollars.
Speaking of the Town of Front Royal, current Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock was a member of the EDA Board of Directors in 2015 when McDonald alleges the sexual harassment claim was negotiated by Biggs and Wines, but approved one would assume, by the entire EDA Board of Directors.
Did he recall signing off on a Voluntary Settlement Agreement payoff of $6.5 million to the then EDA executive director, we asked Sealock.
“I don’t know anything about it – it didn’t happen. I don’t know anyone that knows anything about it. I was flabbergasted she even said it. You’d need the entire board to approve something like that,” Sealock replied, adding, “It reminds me of that time I, the entire (EDA) board had to parade down to the courthouse to say that closed session document she produced in court approving her sale of a piece of property with our signatures on it … was a forgery.”
Now it appears both former and current EDA Board of Directors members, as well as the current EDA’s civil litigation counsel, believe a second document referenced by the former EDA executive director to be a forgery.
Two questions seem particularly pertinent with an online bankruptcy hearing looming mid-month:
- will that most recent document regarding the alleged 2015 Voluntary Settlement Agreement ever be introduced as evidence in a courtroom? and:
- will the EDA’s contention the sexual harassment settlement agreement McDonald referenced as an outstanding $6.5-million debt to her is a lie, and any documentation in support of it a forgery, have any impact on the bankruptcy judge’s rulings on motions, particularly the EDA’s motions, for exceptions to McDonald’s bankruptcy filing?
Stay tuned as the only EDA financial scandal court proceeding currently in motion, continues online December 16 from a Harrisonburg Bankruptcy Courtroom.
Staff morale, permanent administrative leadership and health insurance options lead County work session discussion
On Tuesday morning, December 1, the Warren County Board of Supervisors met in a work session to discuss several pending policy and budgetary items. Those items included:
1 – six “Action Items” determined from the board’s recent weekend “Strategic Planning Session”;
2 – Lord Fairfax Community College’s proposal on the use of COVID-19 related funds for Workforce Solutions Scholarships targeting people negatively impacted financially by the Coronavirus pandemic and its limitations placed on business operations from state and local social distancing and other safety precautions;
3 – a new health insurance option proposal designed to safeguard county employees due to the ongoing Valley Health-Anthem Blue Shield/Blue Cross health insurance provider negotiating impasse;
4 – and a presentation by the United Way of Front Royal/Warren County on its programs and partnerships within the community in providing volunteer service and health care, among other options to community members in need.
Beginning with that final United Way presentation, the full board present seemed to concur that United Way helps orchestrate a valuable community service and deserves continuing municipal support for its endeavors. A PowerPoint on recent activities was presented by United Way Executive Director Steven Schetrom and Board of Directors President Shane Goodwin. And Schetrom reminded the supervisors that all the funding United Way receives is spent locally within the community.
County Board Chairman Walt Mabe cited an existing need for shower facilities at the County’s cold-weather Thermal Shelter for the homeless at the 15th Street Health and Human Services complex, as a potential immediate project for United Way to tackle.
Lord Fairfax’s Carlene Hurdle presented an overview of the college’s Workforce Solutions program and the initiative to funnel some partnered scholarship municipal funding into programs designed to equip students with skills to acquire jobs there is a higher immediate demand for.
Interim County Administrator Ed Daley seemed to speak for the board when he said the County’s intention would be to see the scholarships were directed toward students who had been economically “displaced” by consequences of the Coronavirus pandemic, not just people looking for a more lucrative career change. Hurdle responded that the County could dictate how the money it invested – $30,000 was cited – since it was its money earmarked into the scholarship fund.
“It sounds like a real opportunity for those in need,” Fork District Supervisor Archie Fox observed. Daley explained that while the County contribution had originated in CARES Act related funding, having been transferred into the County’s General Fund it was now administered as a county General Fund budgetary item, which would remove the necessity to have the money spent by the end of the calendar year.
Daley also noted that, as with its cooperative arrangement with LFCC on the tractor-trailer driving school off Kendrick Lane, the Warren County Economic Development Authority would work with the County and LFCC to promote the scholarship program.
And speaking of the interim county administrator, in the lead-off topic on the “Strategic Advance Action Items” concerning future “Critical Issues, Goals, and Strategies” a debate arose over a suggested time frame for the hiring of a permanent replacement for Daley and departed County Administrator Doug Stanley. The suggested timeframe was a permanent county administrator in place by the spring of 2022.
Despite acknowledging the excellent contributions Daley has made since assuming the interim administrator’s role, Happy Creek Supervisor Tony Carter questioned the wisdom of that long delay – over a year and a half – in putting a permanent hire into the county’s top administrative position. North River Supervisor Delores Oates countered that the additional time gave existing departmental staff the necessary time to fill key positions either open or coming open in order to create a more stable staffing environment for the new administrator to step into.
Carter argued that the new permanent replacement would be better positioned to help create a stable staffing environment they had been instrumental in creating. Carter also noted that Daley’s interim contract called for him to only be paid for 28 hours a week’s work, pointing out it was not unusual for a municipal manager to work a 40-hour-plus week.
Daley seemed to speak for the post-Strategic Planning board majority in pointing out it was felt bringing the new administrator in mid-stream of the staff and departmental stabilization effort was not the best option. He pointed to necessary upgrades in county IT (Information Technology) as an example. Earlier, Deputy Emergency Management Director Rick Farrall cited the need for “modernization across the board” of the County’s Information Technology, including the hiring of an IT Director “ASAP”.
“Our new finance director is here, and he can start moving with IT to do something about our software. And then the new IT and hardware programming, both of those overall – that is a year-and-a-half process … So, the way this is set now, we can start that. And we will fill the deputy county administrator’s position so that you have someone coming up,” Daley said of the advantage of having the permanent administrator in place either before or after the stabilization and upgrading process of county government.
“I believe the direction that we need to go in is to give our county some stability,” Chairman Mabe observed, adding, “and to give them the stability that they need … we need a lot of things before we ever look for a new county administrator … I agree the potential is there for that county administrator to not necessarily like everybody we’ve selected and got into the positions. But with a stable organization, we are more apt to get a better county administrator.”
“I agree,” Oates chimed in.
Mabe also addressed staff morale, seemingly in disrepair after the rapid one-two loss of the county and deputy county administrators this summer. Deputy County Administrator Bob Childress announced his retirement shortly after Stanley’s forced July departure.
“Our staff that’s looking into this, all of us, there’s going to be a lot of … for lack of a better word, camaraderie. We’re going to understand there’s fear. We’re going to give them the opportunity to know that we like the staff that’s working for us; and we’re working as a team,” Mabe said of the board effort to heal any wounds that may have been opened in the last year.
“And they are much more important,” Daley added nodding to Board Deputy Clerk Emily Ciarrocchi and other staff present, “to your stability than whoever sits here (in the administrator’s seat).
“That’s correct,” Mabe concurred.
Another Strategic Agenda item was a reduction of legal fees. Oates pointed to $2.8 million spent to date on the EDA civil litigations, against Jennifer McDonald and co-defendants and by the Town of Front Royal against the EDA. That latter case related to another Strategic Agenda item, “improved public trust and relationships with the Town of Front Royal and partnering agencies in order to make the best decisions for our community”. Maybe the newly hired permanent town manager can help out on that front.
The other item was a presentation by Human Resources Director Jodi Saffelle, Daley, and Assistant County Attorney Caitlin Jordan concerning another option for the county to deal with impacts of the Valley Health – Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield insurance coverage negotiation impasse on county staff. Saffelle credited Daley with what she called an “out of the box” alternative to coverage in introducing it to the board.
“If it’s a bad idea, it’s my idea,” Daley observed to some laughter at Saffelle’s passing credit to him.
More seriously, the option which Jordan noted the County might stick with even in the event of a late settlement between Valley Health and Anthem. – “If they come to terms we still may go with the new provider depending on the rates,” Jordan observed of the potential of a late settlement in the high-stakes health provider/health insurance poker game – was cited as protecting employees who might have to go to a Valley Health hospital in the event of an emergency medical situation during any lapsed insurance coverage period.
See the discussion of these health insurance variables and the other matters of concern to the county’s future operations and involvement with outside agencies in this Royal Examiner video:
Front Royal’s new town manager no stranger to contentious or unstable municipal situations
A town manager who left his previous employment under a cloud and apparent threat to be fired over a dispute with his council over “his management style”; a town manager from a municipality with a recent unstable track record of its own management style – four managers in four years according to the Johnston County (North Carolina) Report.
It sounds like new Front Royal Town Manager Steven Hicks will fit right in here. No wonder Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick and council feel they have found the right man for the job.
The lead of a Johnston County Report story of July 30, 2020 states, “After just nine months on the job, Selma Town Manager Steven Hicks has reportedly agreed to resign. Sources tell Johnston County Report that Mr. Hicks will submit his resignation effective Monday, August 3rd at 5:00 p.m.”
In the Town of Front Royal press release on Hicks’ hiring he is identified as the former town manager of Selma, N.C. And the photo accompanying the North Carolina paper’s article certainly appears to be a match for Front Royal’s new town manager, effective December 7, 2020, if with a tad more facial hair now.
The Johnston County Report story continues:
“As previously reported, Town Councilman Byron McAllister on Tuesday allegedly offered the town manager a deal to voluntarily resign and receive one month of severance or be fired. Under Hicks employment contract, he is entitled to severance equal to six months of pay (3 months notice of termination plus 3 additional months salary). He is currently making $120,000 annually.
“Some members of the town council were upset with his job performance and management style. Sources indicate there were enough votes to fire Hicks if the meeting had taken place this afternoon (at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, the date of the story’s publication).
The Selma government website notes a one-item July 27 Special Council Meeting – that item – a Closed Session on a personnel matter. With a separation agreement apparently in place, no meeting on July 30.
The Johnston County Report also noted that “Steven Hicks is the fourth person to serve as manager for the Town of Selma in the past four years. He was hired in October 2019 to replace former Selma Town Manager Elton Daniels, who resigned in February 2019 to accept a job with the City of Rocky Mount. Daniels had served just 18 months.”
According to the article, Hicks severance terms matched his contracted severance package equal to six months pay, not the one month or be fired option one councilman reportedly offered him.
“Sources say the deal will require Mr. Hicks to resign on August 3rd. In return, he will receive his full salary for the next six months, including contributions to his retirement and health benefits. Vacation and sick leave will stop on August 3rd, but he will receive all accumulated time. He will also be allowed to seek employment elsewhere before the six months’ severance ends,” the Johnston County Report noted. It sounds like Hicks wasn’t negotiating his termination from the position of weakness Councilman McAllister was trying to assert.
So, three months and three weeks after his abrupt departure from Selma, Mr. Hicks has been announced as the successor to Interim Front Royal Town Manager Matt Tederick after over a year of searching and rejection of as many as 80 candidates for the permanent town manager’s job.
Why the selection of someone who left his most recent job under a cloud of discontent after less than a year in his first municipal manager’s position?
We asked both Mayor Gene Tewalt and Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock, the latter who was head of council’s executive search committee, about Hick’s most recent employment situation and selection. The mayor said council was aware of the separation and pointed out a large percentage of candidates vetted had left their positions within a year or less of their presentation as candidates for the Front Royal job. The mayor suggested speaking with Sealock due to his more direct involvement in the search.
Sealock concurred with the mayor’s appraisal of candidate resumes council had previously reviewed being presented for the job. “All these guys were short-termers,” Sealock said of the pool of candidates brought to council. “He was vetted by the (executive search) contractor – it was not a big deal. He turned down one job before this one. His credentials were solid,” Sealock added of Hicks resume.
Sealock said council felt comfortable that Hicks departure from the Selma, North Carolina town manager’s position “was a political issue” largely revolving around “personality,” to which the vice mayor added of Hicks potential management style, “He is quite pushy.” But we guess old Marines like Sealock are used to that “management” style.
But if short on municipal administrative oversight experience, as noted in the town press release on his hiring, Hicks is long on municipal, departmental management experience. That 25-years’ experience includes General Services Director of the City of Durham, N.C.; Public Works and Utility Director of the City of Petersburg, Va.; Acting Assistant James City (Va.) County Administrator; and Resident Engineer for the Virginia Department of Transportation in Williamsburg, Va.
In the press release on Hicks hiring, Sealock stated, “Finding the right candidate took longer than we expected. Council knew what they wanted in a manager and was patient to find the right Town Manager for our community. I believe our efforts have paid off by having the best candidate possible. I’m excited to see what Steven will bring to our Town government, businesses, and community.”
Mayor-elect Chris Holloway added, “Hicks was selected because of his impressive leadership in operations, bringing business in communities, developing fiscally conservative budgets, managing enterprise departments, and delivering complex infrastructure projects on-time and on-budget.”
“Complex infrastructure projects, fiscally conservative budgets, enterprise department management” are parts of a resume built for the most part as a departmental head. However, work during his nine months in Selma on a 400-acre mixed-use development project involving Duke Energy and Eastfield Crossing Developers projected to create 3,100 jobs was cited in Front Royal’s press release on Hicks’ hiring, though where in that project’s evolution Hicks was hired was not specified.
Be that as it may, Hick’s Town of Front Royal contract ratified November 30th, includes a $140,000 annual base salary with a “signing bonus” of $5,000 and a relocation expense coverage of $10,000; with an option of a $300 monthly “vehicle allowance” toward the purchase, lease or ownership of a vehicle “in lieu of mileage expense reimbursement” among other leave, retirement and professional growth benefits, including an outstanding performance incentive bonus of “up to 5%” of his base salary annually. Depending on the length of service, as in his previous position in Selma, Hicks would receive three to six months’ severance pay upon his termination “without cause.”
Ever the legally astute municipality, Front Royal’s contract with Hicks also stipulates that among other scenarios, it will be terminated “upon … the death of the manager”. – So, there’ll be no collecting that salary or a severance package for three-to-six months from beyond the grave.
But hopefully, 25 years in the trenches of municipal departmental management and VDOT, not to mention Selma, N.C.’s seemingly tumultuous political environment, have toughened Steven Hicks up for his stint in Front Royal (aka Hell Town), and he won’t be negotiating an exit strategy with the Grim Reaper any time soon.
Attempts to get contact information for Hicks for comment on his professional path to Front Royal from the Town before publication were unsuccessful.
COVID-19 pandemic resource links, timelines, school schedules and long-term care facility reports
Below are November 30, 2020 updates on relevant information to the community, including online resource contact information; public and private school schedules into 2021; local long-term-care facility information; and mid-term (completion in the next 3-months) and long-term (over 3 months completion) schedules of county and town resources and relief funding distribution reporting:
MID-TERM (scheduled completion in the next 3-months)
- Thermal Shelter:
- The Thermal Shelter opened November 1stat 7:00 pm, and will remain open until March 31, 2021. Operational hours are 7:00 pm to 7:00 am, seven days a week at the Health and Human Services Complex – 465 W. 15th St., Front Royal, VA 22630. Phone is (540) 892-6108.
- CARES ACT of 2020 (Emergency Coordinator)
- Overall project coordinator is Rick Farrall, Emergency Coordinator
- Warren County’s total (first and second) allocation is $7,008,308 (based on population)
- County to withhold $100,000 to fund Chamber of Commerce request and audit
- County to withhold $300,000 to fund WCPS for 900 distance learning devices
- Balance of $6,608,308 to be “equitably distributed” between County and Town
- Warren County
a. Allocation is $4,130,192 or 62.5% (estimated population of 25,000)
- Town of Front Royal
a. Allocation is $2,478,116 or 37.5% (estimated population of 15,000)
v. All funds must be expended in accordance with section 601(d) of the Social Security Act outlined in the CARES ACT (and current CARES ACT guidance)
vi. See above timeline regarding the “equitable distribution” (allocation) of CARES ACT funds
vii. Applied for the Voter Registrar CARES ACT (COVID-19) funding $58,965 (6/30)
- Treasurer. Confirm receipt of funds, date – complete (o/a 8/21).
LONG-TERM (scheduled completion over 3-months)
- FEMA Emergency Protective Measures (Category B) Reimbursement (Planning Department)
- Warren County. Main lead is Taryn Logan, Planning Director
i. All departments/staff send monthly expense update to Taryn NLT the last working day of each month
ii. Approximate County expenditure to date is $475,000 (11/17)
- Town of Front Royal. Main lead is B.J. Wilson, Finance Director
i. Approximate Town expenditure to date is $70,000 (10/14)
- Long Term Care Facility Information (Emergency Coordinator)
- As of November 24, 2020: Addressing Census, COVID-19 cases, Other Issues, PPE, and Staffing:
i. Commonwealth Senior Living – Nothing Significant To Report (NSTR).
- Regular facility-wide testing; one staff member recently tested positive.
ii. Fox Trails – NSTR.
- PPS complete. Staff is tested bi-weekly. Residents tested monthly.
- Conducting limited indoor visitation.
iii. Heritage Hall – VDH reports an “outbreak” at the facility, effective 9/17/2020.
- Weekly testing continues until the “outbreak” is over. Test 11/16; all negative. Latest test 11/23; awaiting results.
- Admissions resumed on 11/20.
- So far, 37 of 37 residents tested positive for COVID-19; 29 recovered, 9 attributed deaths. Eight staff tested positive; all recovered/returned to work.
- There are no unmet needs at the facility at this time.
iv. Hidden Springs – NSTR.
- Testing residents as required with kits on hand.
- Mandatory flu shots for all staff this year.
v. Lynn Care – VDH reports an “outbreak” at the facility, effective 9/17/2020.
- Weekly testing continues. Last test was 11/16-17; all negative.
- Currently, all residents and staff have tested negative.
- Residents will only be tested (now) if symptomatic.
- Note – CMS/State COVID-19 Survey completed; PPS complete.
vi. Woods Cove – as of 11/16, one staff member that worked in the facility last Friday (11/13) tested positive for COVID.
- All residents and staff tested 11/19; all negative.
- Note – COVID incubation period ended o/a 7/31; PPS complete.
vii. Shenandoah Senior Living – NSTR.
- Testing continues for new hires and residents who leave/return to the facility.
- Point Prevalence Survey complete. Reporting staff is at minimum required level; trying to hire additional staff.
viii. RSW Jail – VDH reports an “outbreak” at the facility, effective 10/19/2020.
- As of 11/11: Currently, the last inmate to test positive/symptomatic was on 11/11. The unit the inmate is housed on is expected to clear on 12/9.
- Note – all inmates/staff recovered from the COVID facility outbreak Friday, June 12; PPS complete.
ix. Warren County Public Schools – NSTR.
- Currently, 65 students absent with symptoms and 59 in self-quarantine. Staff – 18 staff absent with symptoms; 15 self-quarantined. To date, 3 students and 8 staff tested positive.
- Distribution of four gallons of hand sanitizer to each facility is complete (4/27)
- New PPE guidance to Assisted Living Facilities sent out (5/7)
LOCAL AND REGIONAL “PHASE THREE” TIMELINE:
- Local and Regional “Phase Three” Timeline/Updates –
- December 1: County Finance. Submit appropriations and transfers list to Deputy Clerk.
- December 4:County Finance. CARES ACT – NLT schedule CRF audit for late February 2021.
- December 4 (T): Courthouse. Next scheduled jury trial; pending State Supreme Court approval. Courthouse is currently fully operational.
- December 8: Warren County BOS. Approve appropriations and transfers as appropriate.
- December 11 (T):Fire and Rescue. Tentative County staff occupation of the new Rivermont Fire Station 2.
- December 11: Planning Director. Submit FEMA-B Grant Proposal to FEMA for related expenses through September 15, 2020.
- December 18 (T):County Treasurer/Finance. CARES ACT – NLT transfer CARES ACT funds to County and Town as appropriate (pending documentation as appropriate)
- December 23: Warren County Public Schools. Holiday schedule begins.
- December 30:County and Town Staff. CARES ACT – end of qualifying expense period (began March 1, 2020)
- December 31:Human Resources. End of the Family First Care Act time period.
- CALENDAR YEAR 2021:
- January 4: Randolph Macon Academy. Students return from winter break.
- January 4: Warren County Public Schools. Students return from holiday break.
- January 4 (T): Town of Front Royal. Submit CARES ACT expenses (by category) to County for the time period 10/1/2020 to 12/31/2020 (complete).
- January 5 (T): Warren County. Submit CARES ACT expenses (by category) to State Department of Accounting for the time period 10/1/2020 to 12/31/2020.
- January 18 (T): Christendom College. Students return to campus for Spring semester.
- February 18 (T): LEPC. The next scheduled meeting is at 3:00 pm at the Public Safety Building.
- February 28 (T):County Finance/Auditor. CARES ACT – NLT for internally funded CARES ACT fund audit to be complete (to be updated).
- March 12:Commonwealth. The waiver of 18.2-422 of the Virginia Code is scheduled to expire (face coverings in public)
- TBD: Parks and Recreation facilities fully reopen.
COVID-19 INTERNET RESOURCES:
- Impact Planning for Localities (COVID-19):
- The below site produces a pretty neat Warren County graphic, if you haven’t seen it already. It displays local hospital bed counts, population and business data, poverty information, etc. The data appears to be fairly accurate. Check it out here:
- https://business.maps.arcgis.com/apps/
- Just select the county/state in the upper right hand corner of screen, scroll down to Warren County and it will build a County graphic.
- This is not an official government site, but provides local information for reference.
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)(COVID-19):
- Virginia Department of Health (VDH)(COVID-19):
- Warren County (COVID-19):
- https://www.warrencountyva.net/coronavirus, and the County of Warren, VA Facebook page
- Town of Front Royal (COVID-19):
- https://www.frontroyalva.com.
- Local COVID-19 Helpline (non-emergency): (540) 622-0555
