Obituaries
Emery P. (Bud) Lipscomb (1947-2020)
Emery Powell (Bud) Lipscomb, 72, of Bruceton Mills died Friday, September 11, 2020, at his residence.
He was born November 9, 1947, in Erwin, a son of the late William Blaine Lipscomb, Sr. and Evelyn Lucille Hebb Lipscomb.
Bud was a loving father, an adoring grandfather, and brother. He was a season ticket holder for the WVU Mountaineers, loved NASCAR, loved country music, and was a member of the Eagles Club in Kingwood. He was a US Army veteran serving during the Vietnam Era and a member of the American Legion in Front Royal, VA. Bud loved his country and was very patriotic.
He worked for the Riverton Corporation in Front Royal as a heavy equipment mechanic and retired in 2013. In his retirement, he enjoyed working on projects at home, traveling to visit his good friends in Virginia, and going out to eat with family, among other activities. He loved to joke around with his kids and grandkids, and anyone else around. One of his greatest joys was playing with his beloved grandchildren and all the laughter they brought to him. They kept him young.
He is survived by his sons, Emery P. (Buddy) Lipscomb, II of Sandy Ridge, NC, Marty Lipscomb of Bruceton Mills and Andrew Lipscomb and wife, Teresa of Masontown; his daughter, Christina Lipscomb of Bridgeport; three brothers, William B. Lipscomb, Jr. (wife Mildred “Bootsie”) of Edgewater, FL, John R. Hebb (wife Brenda) of Leadmine and Kendall (Kent) Lipscomb (wife Cathy) of Brownsville, PA and his adored grandchildren, Megan, Trinity, Kaitlynne, Naomie, Taylor, Korie and Blaine.
Friends may call at the Burke Funeral Home in Rowlesburg on Monday, September 14 from 4-8 pm where funeral services will be held at 11 am Tuesday, September 15, 2020, with Pastor Kevin Keplinger officiating. Interment will follow at the WV National Cemetery in Grafton where military rites will be accorded.
The family asks that a mask and social distancing be observed.
Obituaries
Robert Wayne Smith, Jr. (1961-2020)
Robert Wayne Smith Jr., 59, of Sperryville, Virginia, was received by God on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
Robbie was born on June 16, 1961, in Manassas, Virginia, to his loving parents, Robert and Linda Smith.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his adoring son, Robison Casey Smith (Brook) of Luray. His sisters Connie Reid (Kevin) and Machelle Bailey (Daniel), both of Sperryville, VA. His brother Craig Smith of Fredericksburg, VA. His nieces and nephews; Tom, Ann, Anna, James, Bobby, Ben, Will, Jacklyn, Macy, Jimmy, Sara and Sophie.
Robbie grew up in Nokesville, VA surrounded by a large extended family of grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins. Many Sunday afternoons after church were spent playing football in backyards or on trails riding dirt bikes. He had a fondness for classic cars, which usually meant he was always working on them. He loved to play his guitar and never missed an opportunity to entertain us with CCR or Led Zeppelin. The best tunes were the ones he made up, as they typically were humorous because he was great at making others laugh. He knew his Bible and could easily quote scripture related to any topic. He was a metal roofer by trade and had the ability to build anything he set his mind to. His body was strong, but his heart soft. He was fearless of all life had to offer and would give a stranger the shirt off his back. Without fail, every Thanksgiving and Christmas, he brought friends along to celebrate and have a meal with our family to ensure no one was left alone. His friends were his family too. Robbie would tell you the greatest day of his life was the day his son, Casey, was born. He was devoted to Casey’s happiness throughout the rest of his days.
While we are deeply grieving for Robbie, we realize what a gift he was to us in the time we had with him. He did not leave us; he has just gone ahead of us. See you in Heaven, dear son, father, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew – friend. We love you.
A celebration of Robbie’s life will be held later time, yet to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be mailed to Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, P.O. Box 208, Sperryville, VA 22740 in dedication to a stained glass window in Robbie’s name.
Luke 20:36
For they cannot die anymore, because they are equal to angels and are sons of God, being sons of the resurrection.
Obituaries
Richard Engelhardt Bethune (1931-2020)
Richard (Dick) Engelhardt Bethune of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away on May 24, 2020, in Harrisonburg, Va.
Dick was born in Albuquerque, N.M. to Lauchlin and Mildred Bethune on March 15, 1931. He grew up in Albuquerque and Clinton, N.C. He married Virginia Redhead Bethune on May 3, 1958, in Greensboro, N.C. He attended NC State University where he played football and ran track and graduated with a Textiles degree. He received a Master of Divinity degree from Union Seminary in Richmond, Va.
His Presbyterian pastorates were in Southside Virginia, Danville, Front Royal, and Pulaski. He also served as Parish Associate at Blacksburg United Methodist and Presbyterian Churches. He was a caring and faithful pastor and well-loved by the churches that he served. During his life, he was active in several communities and civic organizations, including Rotary International, Habitat for Humanity, and the Northwestern Community Services Board. He attended Trinity Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg.
After retiring, Dick nurtured his talents of pastel portraiture, harp building, singing, model airplane building, golfing, and playing tennis. He also loved to surf fish when vacationing with his family at Topsail Beach, N.C. He was a loving, funny, and supportive husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Lauchlin Bethune.
Dick is survived by his wife, and light of his life, Virginia Bethune; children, Anna Collins (Mike) of Charlottesville, Va., Julie Boulais (Mike) of Winchester Va., and Mary Jordan of Capon Bridge, WVa.; brother, Jim Bethune of Wilmington, N.C.; grandchildren, Liza Collins (Tim) and Logan Collins (Jess) all of Charlottesville, Va., Jack Hilton of Fairfax, Va., Jacqueline Boulais of Austin, Texas, Rachel Boulais of Bryan, Texas and Clara Ludtke of Louisville, Ky.; great-grandchildren, Kaia Nelson and Jackson and Oliver Collins and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements will be postponed until gathering restrictions are eased and will be updated on the funeral home website.
Obituaries
Robert Lee Brock (1938-2020)
Robert Lee Brock passed away to join many family and friends May 24, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19 in Prince William Hospital, Manassas, Virginia.
Robert was born in Warren County, Virginia, on April 28, 1938, to Dorothy Jenkins and John Brock. He is preceded by his parents and lifelong Stepdad, Clarence Randall.
“Brock” owned Brock Construction and was licensed in every phase (Class A Builder, Electrical, HVAC, Plumbing, Refrigeration) of the building industry all his life. Early in his career, he received a Federal Top Secret clearance and worked on and supervised many government installations.
Brock spent a lot of years caring for dogs, horses and a handful of other animals as well. He had a passion for racing of all kinds and never missed an opportunity to go. Especially sprint cars, dirt late models and motorcycles. He carried his family to many events through the years, starting each of his kids at toddler ages. As a young family man, he still competed in some quarter horse rodeo events. But later in years, nothing could keep him from his grandchildren’s sporting events that made him so happy.
From a young man to his ending years, he was always the one to call for many family, friends, the community, and some total strangers. He lived a life of always helping and being there for so many. He had a big family, especially Uncles and Aunts, and never gave up on visiting as many as he could, no matter their locations, till they left this Earth knowing he was there for them. He laughed easily and often, and would tease as many people, young and old, as he could.
He absolutely lived his life his way and has left and created enough memories for generations past, present and future to spend talking about him to keep his memory alive. He will never be forgotten and will be missed by MANY.
Robert leaves three children: Tim Brock, Kevin Brock (Debbie), Kim Brock; 6 grandchildren: Kolyn Brock (Nichole), Tyler Brock, Amber Schull, Lexi Schull, Sean Brock, Chloe Brock; 3 siblings: Jean Hayes (Dickie), Randy Randall (Karen), Viann Ries; And his life long love, Gerri Brock. We miss him…
A private graveside service will be held with a Celebration of Life at a later date due to current health conditions.
Contributions can be made by:
- Visiting a loved one to let them know you care.
- Planting a beautiful Memorial Tree in memory of Robert Lee Brock.
- Sharing a memory of Robert on this Tribute Wall.
Local News
Dr. Floyd ‘Tripp’ Bradd passes after three-year health battle
Staff at Skyline Family Practice confirmed on Monday, that Dr. Floyd “Tripp” Bradd III passed away the previous day, Sunday, May 3rd. The medical office person we spoke to said it was believed Dr. Bradd had a fall and consequent brain bleed.
Since a March 2017 diagnosis, the long-time local family physician had been battling a blood disorder known as myelodysplastic syndrome, or myelodysplasia, which can lead to a number of related health disorders including leukemia.
Social media posts reflected the sorrow at the news of Dr. Bradd’s passing and the high regard he was held in by patients and friends, two categories that often overlapped with this doctor.
“Dr. Bradd was a personal friend of mine as well as my physician for many years. He was on the sidelines at the Skyline Hawks Football whenever his health permitted him to be there for the players. He will be missed. Rest easy Dr. Bradd,” wrote local photographer Ken Pullen.
“Please pray for Dr. Bradd’s family, he passed away yesterday. Our community will never be the same without him. He was such a kind man and an excellent doctor. He always engaged our children – he knew how to alleviate their fears (‘I see a kitty in your ear!’) and he never spoke down to them. He listened to us all with patience, never rushed us, and never passed judgment,” added Kristin Iden.
“With Dr. Tripp Bradd it isn’t the length of his life but the depth. He touched many, he did his best and his best was AMAZING! You will be missed and loved forever. Prayers for Jan, his children, and all his family and friends,” Ann Hitchcock Peterson said in the final of three social media posts that alerted us to the situation on Monday.
This writer is a long-time patient who feels he has lost a friend with the passing of Dr. Bradd. Just a month and a half ago in mid-March, Dr. Bradd sat down with Royal Examiner Publisher Mike McCool for a video chat (see below link) in which he was upbeat and forward-looking despite the physical battle he remained engaged in. We at Royal Examiner and National Media Services join this community in offering condolences to his wife, Jan, and children.
Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.
Obituaries
William Howard Peregory (1942 – 2020)
William Howard Peregory, 77, of Front Royal, VA, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, surrounded by his family at this residence.
A funeral service for Mr. Peregory will be conducted at 11:00 am Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the Lighthouse Full Gospel Church, 110 Conestoga Lane, Stephens City, VA 22655 with Rev. L.D. Savage and Rev. Paul E. Markee officiating. Mr. Peregory will be laid to rest at Panorama Memorial Gardens with full military honors conducted by the Shenandoah American Legion Post 77, Strasburg, VA.
Mr. Peregory was born in Charlottesville, VA, on February 8, 1942, a son of the late Melvin Wayland and Lucille Ida Lohr Peregory. He attended Lighthouse Full Gospel Church in Stephens City, VA and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter in law, Janet Peregory; son in law, Johnny Bragg and siblings, Sonny Peregory, James Peregory, Virginia Atkins, and Betty Southerland.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Ruth Ann Gheen Peregory; his beloved children, Joseph William Peregory and wife Karen of Bumpass, VA; Sherri Ann Mills and husband Jerry of Castleton, VA, Daniel Peregory of Castleton, VA, Melissa Lynn Bragg of Culpeper, VA and Joel Wayland Peregory and wife Doris of Highview, WV; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Lula Belle Brooks of Rocky Mount, NC. Along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Peregory, II, Quinton Weatherholt, Bryce Peregory, Matthew Bragg, Mark Bragg, Loren Hoover, Byron Ryder, Joel Hawkins, Tim Jenkins, Jeff Woodward, Kenny Peregory and Derrick Botkin.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m.
Flowers will be accepted or those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Lighthouse Full Gospel Church, P.O. Box 842, Stephens City, VA 22655.
Obituaries
Barbara Pickeral Lee (1943 – 2020)
On Sunday, January 5th, 2020, Barbara Pickeral Lee of Strasburg, VA, and formerly of Bluemont, VA, passed away age 76 at Winchester Medical Center. Barbara was born October 29th, 1943, in Winchester, Virginia, to John Julian Pickeral, Sr. and Dorothy Lee Wilkins Pickeral.
A 1962 graduate of John Handley High School, she received her undergraduate degree from Randolph-Macon Woman’s College in Lynchburg, Virginia in 1966 and her Masters of Education from George Mason University in 1979. On September 28th, 1978, she married Timothy Reardon Lee. They are survived by three children and two grandchildren. A longtime resident of Clarke County, VA, Barbara was an educator and public servant with accomplishments too numerous for any type font to capture. Her devotion to education culminated with her appointment to the Lord Fairfax Community College Board and as chair of the Clarke County School Board. As a member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church in Berryville, VA, Barbara dedicated her life to the service of others through her passions for education and politics. She was beloved by her family, friends and community.
Barbara was preceded in death by her father, John Julian Pickeral, Sr., her mother, Dorothy Lee Wilkins Pickeral, a brother, John Julian Pickeral Jr., and her husband, Timothy Reardon Lee. She is survived by two brothers, Robert and William Pickeral, three children, Laura Lee Cadden, John Edward Lee and Jennifer Busbee Lee, two grandchildren, John Drake Cadden and George Nash Cadden, a son-in-law, John George Cadden, as well as several cousins, brothers-in law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and a beloved dog named Fox.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church in Berryville, VA at 11 o’clock a.m. Rev. Jim Smith will officiate.
Pallbearers will be her son, son-in-law, grandsons and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home in Strasburg, VA on Friday, January 10th, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Timothy R. Lee Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Scholarship at Lord Fairfax Community College so that others may continue her legacy of education and service. LFCC Educational Foundation, 173 Skirmisher Lane, Middletown, VA 22645.
