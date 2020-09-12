Emery P. (Bud) Lipscomb (1947-2020)

Emery Powell (Bud) Lipscomb, 72, of Bruceton Mills died Friday, September 11, 2020, at his residence.

He was born November 9, 1947, in Erwin, a son of the late William Blaine Lipscomb, Sr. and Evelyn Lucille Hebb Lipscomb.

Bud was a loving father, an adoring grandfather, and brother. He was a season ticket holder for the WVU Mountaineers, loved NASCAR, loved country music, and was a member of the Eagles Club in Kingwood. He was a US Army veteran serving during the Vietnam Era and a member of the American Legion in Front Royal, VA. Bud loved his country and was very patriotic.

He worked for the Riverton Corporation in Front Royal as a heavy equipment mechanic and retired in 2013. In his retirement, he enjoyed working on projects at home, traveling to visit his good friends in Virginia, and going out to eat with family, among other activities. He loved to joke around with his kids and grandkids, and anyone else around. One of his greatest joys was playing with his beloved grandchildren and all the laughter they brought to him. They kept him young.

He is survived by his sons, Emery P. (Buddy) Lipscomb, II of Sandy Ridge, NC, Marty Lipscomb of Bruceton Mills and Andrew Lipscomb and wife, Teresa of Masontown; his daughter, Christina Lipscomb of Bridgeport; three brothers, William B. Lipscomb, Jr. (wife Mildred “Bootsie”) of Edgewater, FL, John R. Hebb (wife Brenda) of Leadmine and Kendall (Kent) Lipscomb (wife Cathy) of Brownsville, PA and his adored grandchildren, Megan, Trinity, Kaitlynne, Naomie, Taylor, Korie and Blaine.

Friends may call at the Burke Funeral Home in Rowlesburg on Monday, September 14 from 4-8 pm where funeral services will be held at 11 am Tuesday, September 15, 2020, with Pastor Kevin Keplinger officiating. Interment will follow at the WV National Cemetery in Grafton where military rites will be accorded.

The family asks that a mask and social distancing be observed.

