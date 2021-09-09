Obituaries
Emma Lena Reed (1933 -2021)
Emma Lena Reed, 88, of Woodbridge, Virginia passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at 2 PM at Leeds Cemetery in Markham, Virginia.
Mrs. Reed was born on July 1, 1933, in Fauquier, Virginia, to the late Edward and Annabelle Chandler Huffman. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Ray Reed Sr.; two sons, Robert and Herbert Reed, and numerous siblings.
Survivors include three daughters, Linda Applegate, Brenda Smith, and Virginia Booterbaugh; two sons, Jackie Ray Reed Jr. and Donnie Reed; numerous grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 12, 2021, from 12:30 PM to 1 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia.
Donald Scott McCool (1961 – 2021)
Donald Scott McCool passed away on September 2, 2021, at the age of 59, in his home in Middletown, Virginia. Scott fought a long and courageous battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Scott was born on September 27, 1961. He was the son of the late Gene McCool and Mary Ruth McCool Brooks.
He leaves behind his four daughters, Brenda Carney, Shannon Dennis, Heather Goglin, Holly McCool, and nine grandchildren.
Scott is survived by his sister Kathi Bushaw, brother Michael McCool, numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends he considered family.
A memorial service will be held on September 12, 2021, at 5 pm at the Front Royal Church of Christ, located at 140 W. 15th Street in Front Royal, Virginia. If anyone has memories they would like to share about Scott, the family invites you to the reception after the service for an opportunity to share them with family and friends.
Collin Alexander “Meez” Fitzhugh (1988 – 2021)
Collin Alexander “Meez” Fitzhugh, 32, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at his home.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
Meez was born on November 1, 1988, in Washington, DC to William Jackson and the Late Aletha Fitzhugh. He attended Williams Chapel Church.
Surviving along with his father are his sister, Toujana Person; daughter, Miyanna Fitzhugh; girlfriend, Brittany Dye; cousin, Quantier Loy and niece, Miura Person.
Barbara C. Oliver (1944 – 2021)
Barbara Oliver, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully at her home after a long-fought battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years Joey Lee Oliver of Front Royal, her mother, Mary Helen Powell, two daughters Stasia (Kendrick) Morefield, her husband Leslie Morefield of Stephens City, Wendy Stricker, her husband Jim Stricker of Winchester, five grandchildren, Kelsey Shanholtz Boothe, Lacey Snapp, McKenna Kendrick, Hannah Huff, Quincy Stricker, and three (soon to be four) great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son William Carol Kendrick.
Barbara was a loyal member of Rockland Community Church and spent countless hours volunteering at schools and in the community during her time on Earth. Her impact will continue to be felt in the community as the seeds of inspiration she planted begin and continue to bear fruit. Her life was full of special memories with those she cherished most; whether it was playing board and word games, shopping, or reading she had a way of making everyone feel important and valued. She loved others like Jesus Christ and her attitude and grace despite her circumstances were incredible.
Recently she could be spotted with her pink hair, matching wheelchair, and favorite jewelry accompanied by her beautiful smile. She enjoyed the best things in life and hoped that all who knew her remember her fondly.
In lieu of flowers, Barbara requested that donations be made to Blue Ridge Hospice. A gathering to celebrate Barbara’s beautiful life will take place on Sunday, September 19
Celebration of Life
3:00 pm – 6:00 pm
I J CANNS AMERICAN GRILL
Virginia “Jenny” Ann Chunn (1939 – 2021)
Virginia “Jenny” Ann Chunn, 82, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held for Jenny on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with the Rev. Ronald Chunn and Elder Derrick Chunn officiating. Interment will follow at Good Hope Cemetery in Front Royal.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at Maddox Funeral Home
Linda Lee York (1959 – 2021)
Linda Lee York, 61, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021, at the Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton, Virginia, surrounded by her loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 8 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
Linda was born November 2, 1959, in Front Royal, Virginia, daughter of Julia C. Pomeroy Rutherford of Front Royal and the late Richard Rutherford, Sr. She worked for the Warren Sentinel in Front Royal for many years. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Surviving with her mother are her devoted husband of 39 years David W. York; two daughters Jennifer York Robison (Roger), and Chelsea York both of Front Royal; special granddaughter Haley Swain of Front Royal; two brothers Richard Rutherford, Jr. of Front Royal and Michael Rutherford of Rappahannock County; and two sisters Barbara Jenkins and Julie Rutherford both of Front Royal.
Pallbearers will be Denny Hudson, Jeff Hudson, Wayne Hudson, Stephen Smith, Brandon Rutherford, and Dalton Rutherford.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 8 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Nancy Lee Nichols (1935 – 2021)
Nancy Lee Nichols, 86, of Frederick, Maryland, and formerly of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick, Maryland.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 11 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
Mrs. Nichols was born August 17, 1935, in Fairfax County, Virginia, daughter of the late Lawrence Robey and Edna Mock Trammell. She loved doing crafts and spending time with all of her family.
She was married to the late Stonewall Jackson Nichols.
Surviving are seven children; 37 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Fritz, James Fritz, Sammy Baugher, C.L. Leekins, Billy Nichols, and Donny Grumbine.
Honorary pallbearers will Joseph Fritz and Donny Grumbine.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 11 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.