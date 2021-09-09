Emma Lena Reed (1933 -2021)

Emma Lena Reed, 88, of Woodbridge, Virginia passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at 2 PM at Leeds Cemetery in Markham, Virginia.

Mrs. Reed was born on July 1, 1933, in Fauquier, Virginia, to the late Edward and Annabelle Chandler Huffman. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Ray Reed Sr.; two sons, Robert and Herbert Reed, and numerous siblings.

Survivors include three daughters, Linda Applegate, Brenda Smith, and Virginia Booterbaugh; two sons, Jackie Ray Reed Jr. and Donnie Reed; numerous grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 12, 2021, from 12:30 PM to 1 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia.