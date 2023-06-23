Obituaries
Emmett James Placious (2023 – 2023)
Emmett James Placious, “Baby Reptar” was born silent on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 5:19 am, weighing 2lbs 1oz and 16in long at 26 weeks & 1 day at Winchester Medical Center.
We will forever miss our 2nd son and the person we will never get to know. He is survived by his parents James Placious and Danyel Henry, older brother Conner Placious(Strasburg VA), as well as his grandparents, Danny & Ronda Henry(Front Royal VA), Wendy Bedding(Banbury England), Geoffrey Placious(Manassas VA), great-grandmother Jenny(Winchester VA), numerous Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.
A private memorial service will be held on family property on Sunday, July 9th, 2023, at 3:00 pm. “Roads? Where we’re going, we don’t need roads.”
Joyce Ann Haun Cameron (1944 – 2023)
Joyce Ann Haun Cameron, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, June 19, 2023, at the Winchester Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 26, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
Joyce was born April 2, 1944, in Hume, Virginia, the daughter of the late Edward May Haun, Sr., and Mary Theresa Knight Haun.
She retired from BB&T, formerly F&M National Bank, in Front Royal after many dedicated years and, following retirement, worked for Mom’s Country Kitchen in Front Royal.
She was a member of the Virginia Bow Hunters Association, serving as the Publicity Secretary, and a member of Two Rivers Archery Club, serving as Treasurer and Secretary
Surviving is her loving and devoted husband of 65 years, Maxie L. Cameron, Sr.; a beloved fur baby, “Boots”; son, Maxie L. Cameron, Jr. of Front Royal; daughters, Carol Ann Flippin and husband Wayne of Park City, Utah, and Brenda Leah Cameron of Front Royal; two brothers, Loy I. Haun and Guy R. Haun (Karen), all of Front Royal; a sister, Barbara Jean Skidmore and husband Roger of Front Royal; eight grandchildren, Kristin Etter (Chris), Jennifer Etter (Colin), Robert Etter, Jr. (Jen), Lindsay Etter (Autumn), Casey Flippin (Sheree), Carter Sheets (Matthew), Carlton Flippin and Maxie Cameron, III (Kathy); 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Bernard Eastham “Bernie” Haun, Edward M. Haun, Jr., and David B. Haun; and one sister, Mary R. Loughry.
Pallbearers will be Maxie Lee Cameron III, Colin Long, Duane Cameron, Carlton Flippin, Casey Flippin and Pete Pomeroy.
Honorary pallbearers will be Eddie Mumaw, Jennifer Etter, Brooklyn Etter, Kinleigh Etter, Lindsay Etter, Carter Sheets, and Guy Haun.
The family will receive friends Sunday, June 25, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Funeral Home.
Robert Blair Oster (1946 – 2023)
Robert Blair Oster, 76, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023, in the comfort of his home.
A graveside service will be held for Robert at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Shenandoah Memorial Park, 1270 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, Virginia 22602, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Robert was born on December 29, 1946, in Cumberland, Maryland, to the late Clayton and Mollie Oster. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Gary Wayne Oster and Clayton Calvin Oster.
Surviving Robert are his son, Jeffrey Paul Oster, and his grandson, Jutson James Oster.
Robert was a veteran of the United States Navy, and he retired as a United States Park Policeman in Washington, D.C. His favorite sports team is the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he loved any team that came out of Pittsburgh. He also never missed a Ford Hill Football game.
George Gregory “Greg” Baumann (1955 – 2023)
George Gregory “Greg” Baumann, 67, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 24, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home with the Rev. Christy Mcmillin-Goodwin officiating. The interment will be private.
Greg was born July 18, 1955, in Washington D.C., the son of the late John George and Jane Elizabeth Figgins Baumann.
He drove a school bus for Warren County Public Schools for many years and retired as a Lineman from Dominion Power.
Surviving is his daughter, Brooke Whetzel (Stephen) of Bunker Hill, West Virginia; his granddaughter, Emma Dongoski; and a host of other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 24, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the funeral home.
Randolph Lee Swanson (1948 – 2023)
Randolph Lee Swanson, 74, of Bradenton, Florida, died on Monday, May 1, 2023, at HCA Doctors Hospital in Sarasota after a brief illness.
Randy was born on August 20, 1948, the son of the late Forrest and Lillian Swanson. He married his second wife, Karen Leonard, who predeceased him in January 2023.
Randy was a Boy Scout in Troop 4 in Front Royal, attaining the rank of Life Scout. He was a member of the Order of the Arrow and often talked about being a camp counselor and member of the O A Dance Team at Camp Rock Enon in Gore, Virginia.
He graduated in 1967 from The John S. Mosby Academy in Front Royal, VA. Randy served in the U.S. Navy from 1968-1972, where he was an airplane mechanic, and went on to earn a Certificate in Criminal Justice in 1976 from Allegany Community College (now the Allegany College of Maryland) Cumberland, MD.
In addition to law enforcement, he had several careers in the course of his working life. He was a “people person” and didn’t really know a stranger. He enjoyed football, especially Washington Redskin Football, and in more recent years, Bingo and Poker in his community in Florida. He was not a “technology” guy and resented the need to do so much on the phone or by computer. He loved to laugh and make others laugh and was always telling a joke or two.
Randy kept his faith quiet but enjoyed sharing it in one-to-one settings and normally when you least expected it. He loved to share Jesus with those he felt needed it most.
He was incredibly proud of his grandchildren and, given the chance, would tell you all about them. He taught his children and grandchildren how to play chess and would challenge them to play whenever he got to visit.
Left to cherish his memory include his daughter Rebecca L. Swanson Stern (David) of Winchester, VA, and two sons Philip R. Swanson of Winchester, VA, and Robert J. Swanson (Serene) of Hagerstown, MD. His grandchildren: Jennifer Swanson of Winchester, VA; Cole Swanson of Moorefield, WV; Garrett Swanson of San Antonio, TX; Paige Peterson of Dillsburg, PA; and Sarah E Stern of Winchester, VA. One Brother, Richard L. Swanson (Connie) of Blacksburg, VA; and two sisters: Barbara J. Woodward of Silver Spring, MD; and Charlotte Swanson Smith (Charley) of Winchester, VA; Five nephews, eight nieces, and their families.
Randy is preceded in death by his brothers George Swanson of Massachusetts and Thomas Swanson of South Carolina, and sisters Elizabeth Betty (Swanson) Ondish of Pennsylvania; and Patricia A. Swanson (Ondish) of Virginia.
Graveside service will be held on Monday, October 9, 2023, at 11:00 am at Prospect Hill Cemetery, and a Celebration of Life reception will follow at Calvary Episcopal Church, Front Royal. Arrangements were handled by All Veterans All Families Funeral Homes of Sarasota, Florida.
Robert Curtis “Bobby” Blevins (1964 – 2023)
Robert Curtis “Bobby” Blevins, 59, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Bobby was born in Virginia on February 2, 1964, to the late Herbert “Hoover” and Ada Finley Blevins. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Lola Jean Bostic.
Surviving Bobby are his sisters, Wanda Peters and Cathy Blevins; his brothers, Gerald Blevins, and Earl Blevins; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bobby enjoyed taking long walks with his mother and sister Cathy in his free time.
Elfriede “Connie” Leichmann Steed
Elfriede “Connie” Leichmann Steed, 86, departed this life Monday evening, June 5, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital, Front Royal, Va., surrounded by her family following complications from surgery. Born in Bayern, Germany March 25, 1937, she was the daughter of the late George and Rosa Fischer Leichmann.
She met her husband while he was serving in the U.S. Army in Germany in 1956. On January 19, 1957, she married Beverley Steed in Oberschleissheim, Germany, before coming to the United States, where she has made her home for the last 65 consecutive years. She worked as a hairdresser for 60+ years before retiring. Known to many as Connie and Omi, she will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
She was the last living member of her family. Predeceased by both parents and sisters Rosalid Leichmann Schorosch and Balbine Leichmann Elsner, all of Germany.
Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Beverley W. Steed; Daughters Patricia “Patty” Morris and Connie Sue Morris and her husband Rocky, all of Front Royal; Grandsons, Dana Anthony Mangene and Aaron Morris of Front Royal; Granddaughter, Mindy Sue Morris Gibson and her husband Jason of W.V.; Great-grandchildren, Katherine, Samuel and Gabriella Mangene all of Front Royal, Jaylen Gibson and Austin Wiles of Sod, W.V., whom Omi had a very special relationship with.
At Connie’s request, there will be no viewing. Family and friends are invited to share in a Celebration of Life at the home of Connie and Rocky Morris, with April Ross officiating on July 15, 2023, at 1:00 pm. Food and beverages will be served. The interment will be at a later date.