Empowering Future Tech Leaders: Samuels Public Library’s THIS IS IT! Club Enters Second Year
Local Students Dive into the World of IT with Community and Business Support.
Nestled in the heart of Warren County, Samuels Public Library is set to launch its second year of innovative THIS IS IT! (TII!) Club on January 10, 2024. Pioneered in January 2023, this club emerged as a unique collaborative effort between local IT leaders and volunteers, with support from firms beyond Warren County. Its mission? To ignite student interest in STEM and open doors to future tech careers.
TII! Club specifically caters to 9th through 12th graders from public, private, and home-school backgrounds in Warren County, offering them an immersive experience in the fundamentals of information technology (IT) and a glimpse into potential career paths. Melissa Chapman, president of 9th Way Insignia and a sponsor of TII!, emphasizes the club’s role in providing students with a competitive edge in academics and future job markets.
This tuition-free program can accommodate twenty-five eager learners. It runs from January 10th until the school year’s end, meeting every other Wednesday evening at the library’s conference room. The students are equipped with laptops for the program duration, ensuring they have the necessary tools at their fingertips.
Applications are open at TII-VA.org/APPLY until December 10, 2023, with a commitment to keep parents and guardians in the loop regarding their children’s progress and interaction with the club.
The inaugural year of TII! wrapped up with notable achievements. Four scholarships were awarded to outstanding participants for their continuation in IT education, either through Advanced Placement classes in high school or in college. Additionally, ten students secured summer internships at local IT businesses, providing them with real-world experience and networking opportunities.
A 2023 TII! program participant intern shared his insights: “TII! is an excellent platform for building foundational IT knowledge and connecting with business owners for internships or jobs.” He highlighted the program’s emphasis on passion and hard work, leading to potential scholarships and job opportunities in the IT field.
The THIS IS IT! Club at Samuels Public Library is more than just an educational initiative; it’s a community endeavor bringing together business leaders, volunteers, and students in a shared vision. As the program steps into its second year, it continues to open new horizons for young minds in Warren County, preparing them for a world increasingly driven by technology.
Honorary Grand Marshal for the 97th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®
Celebrating our local heroes, especially those who have made a significant impact on our quality of life, is an infrequent Festival tradition that we bestow from time to time. The Honorary Grand Marshal title is a coveted honor and one that is granted to an individual(s) who has achieved great things and shared their time, talents, and gifts to shape our community into what it is today.
During her tenure as Festival President, Sharen Gromling has made local connections a primary focus when it comes to honoring community members who help make the Shenandoah Valley and beyond a better place for all.
The 97th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® Honorary Grand Marshal is no stranger to most of you. He was born 73 years ago in Washington, DC and spent portions of his childhood in Fairfax, VA and Hialeah, FL. He received his bachelor’s degree in education from Florida Atlantic University. In 1977 he moved back to Virginia and instead of using his degree in teaching – he applied for a radio position. Even though he had no experience in radio, he landed the job. During his radio career, he was recognized for his service to the Winchester community including the Chamber’s Outstanding Citizen (twice awarded), Best Morning Show for two consecutive years, Community Service Award, and the United Way Volunteer of the Year award. He founded the WINC Chain of Checks in 1986 and helped raise more than $1.25M for local charities. When asked to describe this person, his fans have said “if there are angels among us, he is one of them. He is one of the most sincere, dedicated, and community service people I’ve ever met. He’s all real.”
In keeping with President Gromling’s focus of thanking local celebrities who have done so much not only for the Festival but for our entire community and beyond, the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® is thrilled to announce the 97th Festival’s Honorary Grand Marshal and everyone’s favorite morning radio personality, Barry Lee.
Barry has been a friend of the Festival for many years. From volunteering to emcee extraordinaire, Barry has done countless deeds to support The Bloom. He’s done hundreds of interviews of Festival Celebrities and Queens. For two decades he served as the emcee for the Queen’s Dinner and is best known for “singing-in” the Queen and Court to the song whose lyrics he wrote – We All Live in the Land of Pink and Green. For over 30 years, Barry co-announced the Grand Feature Parade. As in his morning talk shows, Barry is known throughout the Festival as someone who dishes out ample servings of positivity, humor and community spirit. He stated that he loves the connections with his extended family of listeners and agrees what a blessing it is to start the day with a laugh and to live in a community that cares so deeply.
We speak for our Festival board, volunteers and fans when we say thank you to his lovely wife, Mary Bowser and his children Brian and Brooke for sharing Barry with us. He has truly demonstrated our theme – Locally Grown. Globally Shared.
Laurel Ridge Hosting an Open House at New Esports Arena
Game on! Laurel Ridge is inviting all esports enthusiasts and those curious about the extremely popular industry to an open house at the college’s new esports arena 4 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16. The arena is located in the Student Union Building at the Middletown Campus. Free pizza and salad are being offered.
“We have created an inclusive space for present and future Laurel Ridge students to participate in recreational and competitive gaming,” said student recreation and wellness specialist Angela Schroeder. “A couple of Shenandoah University Esports Management majors are interning here. They have been instrumental in fine-tuning the program and offering instruction to students.
“SU welcomes Laurel Ridge students to transfer into their esports program, and an associate of business administration from here would fit right into their curriculum.”
The open house will showcase L.E.O. (Lions Esports Organization), which is made up of competitive players, casual gamers and supporters. In addition to getting a chance to meet some of these players, as well as Student Life staff, visitors will be able to play PC, console and tabletop games.
Belle Grove Plantation to Host 4th Annual Kris Kringle Market November 18 and 19
Belle Grove Plantation will host the Kris Kringle Market on Saturday, November 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, November 19, 10-4 p.m. Admission and parking are free of charge.
The event began in 2020 to provide an outdoor shopping experience during COVID. Each year since, it has grown, and this year will have more than 80 artisans and area businesses. Vendors will sell jewelry, clothing, candles, art, gourmet food, home and holiday décor, and feature artisans who do woodworking, fiber arts, metal fabrication, and more. Vendor tents will be located all around the Belle Grove grounds.
This year the event also has expanded food offerings, including Daily Buzz Café serving hot cider, coffee, peppermint white mochas, brats with kraut, hot pretzels with cheese and mustard, and soup. Cub Scout Troup Pack 117 Mount Jackson will sell hamburgers and hot dogs, and Classy Caboose will be vending corndogs, funnel cakes, and other deep-fried treats. A1 Kettle Korn will have popcorn and donuts. The West Shenandoah Ruritan Club will make gourmet hot chocolate with an array of toppings. Honey & Hops Brew Works will be selling hot cider spiked with their signature honey wine and, in the old-world Christmas market tradition, North Mountain Vineyard will be selling mulled Glühwein.
In the upper level of the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center will be story times with Kris Kringle and Mrs. Kringle to get everyone in the holiday spirit. Entertainment also includes caroling from the Valley Chorale and ballet performances by Dancing by His Grace. Saturday there will be a presentation about Christmas traditions of the German Shenandoah Valley settlers. Sunday there will be fun reading activities for kids with Gifts Giving Back and a performance of Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus by Selah Theatre Project.
The Belle Grove Manor House will be open for touring during the event. While the house will not be decorated for Christmas until December 1, there will be music in the parlor each day.
The Belle Grove Museum Shop will also be open and fully stocked with unique local gifts, books, toys, and a dazzling array of Christmas ornaments.
For the complete list of vendors and detailed schedule visit bellegrove.org/kris_kringle or facebook.com/BelleGrove. Guests are asked not to bring in outside food or drink so that the vendors will have a good day. This is an all-weather event.
The 2023 Kris Kringle Market thanks sponsors Blue Ridge Baking Company and Black Shutter West Antiques and Vintage for their support of the event.
About Belle Grove—Belle Grove Plantation is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road just south of Middletown, Virginia 22645 and is conveniently located to I-81 (use exit 302) and I-66. Belle Grove Plantation has been a non-profit historic house museum since 1967 and is a National Trust for Historic Preservation historic site. Belle Grove is also one of the partners in Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park. For more information visit bellegrove.org or facebook.com/BelleGrove.
Scouting for Food Collection Day is Saturday, November 11
Scouting for Food Collection Day is Saturday, November 11, when local Scouts return to homes in their neighborhoods (which received door hangers last weekend) to collect food donations from generous residents. All the collected food is donated to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and its network of 400+ community partners. The Scouts kindly request that residents place bags of canned or dry food next to their front doors by 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 11, for them to pick up.
The Food Bank’s most-needed food items are high-protein, low-sodium, low-sugar, and whole-grain non-perishable foods. Please note that they are not able to accept glass containers.
Scouting for Food is an annual food drive sponsored by the Boy Scouts of America, embodying the slogan “Do a Good Turn Daily.” Scouts participating in this drive can earn a special patch by picking up food donations, reporting the weight, and specifying the donation drop-off location.
Since 2012, the Scouts have collected 901,113 pounds of food for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, equivalent to almost 751,000 meals for our neighbors living with food insecurity! Last year’s drive brought in 48,149 pounds of food.
- Who: Local Scout troops will return to neighborhood homes that received door hangers last weekend to collect the food items. All food will be donated to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and its partner food pantries and programs.
- Where: Homes across the Charlottesville, Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley, and Northern Shenandoah Valley regions.
- When: Saturday, November 11, Scouts will return to homes that received door hangers to pick up food items. The Scouts ask that residents place bags of canned or dry food next to their front doors by 8:00 a.m. for them to pick up.
97th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® Theme: “Locally Grown. Globally Shared.”
The unveiling of the 97th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® annual theme, and its distinctive artwork, represents the official kickoff of the Festival every November. The theme announcement is the foundation for building momentum through the unveiling of newsworthy events and special guest announcements throughout the winter and early-spring months that lead up to the Festival which takes place from April 26 to May 5, 2024.
Hosted by the Festival’s Apple Club, the annual theme announcement is an anticipated and celebrated tradition. The messaging, design and development of the theme is a collaborate process through a series of meetings consisting of the Festival’s President, Executive Director, and Creative and Graphic Designer. Oftentimes the theme design reflects a fond tradition, detailed imagery and a catchy phrase endeared by the Festival President.
Sharen Gromling, Festival President states, “This year’s theme is a reminder of our beginning 100 years ago – what got us started was a celebration of our apple industry and the beauty of the spring blossoms. And since that first Festival in 1924, we have continued to host a fun and happy time in the Shenandoah Valley that combines our history and traditions with a celebration of who we have become both locally and around the world. This year’s theme, “Locally Grown. Globally Shared” does not just apply to our apple industry, but also to our Festival and the people that make up this community – our volunteer spirit and our willingness to open our doors of hospitality to anyone who wants to experience the beauty and joy that is our Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. Yes we are truly “Locally Grown. Globally Shared.”
The 97th theme is once again designed by the Festival’s talented Creative and Graphic Designer, Erik Zimmerman. In describing the theme design and inspiration, Zimmerman states, “With our theme title being Locally Grown. Globally Shared., the inspiration was to focus on the local apple industry. Showcasing an orchard tapering off to the distance extending beyond just Winchester, and a crate of apples with the burnished 97th Festival into the crate much like they do with actual crates. The hand-drawn style provides an organic, traditional feel.”
Event tickets sales will be announced at a later date. Tickets can be purchased in person at Festival Headquarters located at 135 North Cameron Street, by phone at (540) 662-3863 or through our online ticketing system at www.thebloom.com. Make plans now to join us for the 97th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® on April 26 to May 5, 2024.
Col James Wood II Chapter, Clarke County Heritage Day
On November 4, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter and the General Daniel Morgan Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) along with the Fort Loudoun Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, participated in the 12th Annual Clarke County Heritage Days.
The event was held at the Burwell-Morgan Mill, Millwood, Virginia. The event had organizations representing the various eras in Clarke County’s history displaying what life was like over the years in the northern Shenandoah Valley and beyond. There was cider pressing, mill grinding, reenactors, blacksmiths and craftsmen displaying their skills and products.
Historical organizations included the Fort Loudoun Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), reenactors representing Jamestown, 2nd Virginia Regiment encampment, Newtown History Center, Loudoun Heritage Museum, Frontier Culture Museum and the French and Indian War Foundation. Members of the Col James Wood II and General Daniel Morgan Chapters, SAR; 2nd Virginia Regiment and Jamestown Reenactors took turns providing musket firings. John Tole from Rappahannock County Historical Society performed acoustic music of songs from Colonial days through the Civil War. Vendors dressed in historical outfits provided demonstrations on the use of spinning wheels to make linen from flax and yarn from wool. Looms demonstrated the making of cloth objects.
The SAR displayed colonial era flags, providing the history of the flags of that era. They, along with the DAR, provided an education on living in the 18th century. Participating for the SAR were Brian Bayliss, Bryan Buck, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Paul Parish, Will Reynolds, Eric Robinson, Marc Robinson and Richard Tyler. The Fort Loudoun Chapter of the DAR was represented by Melissa Clevenger and Katherine Collins. Alexandra Collins of the Lawrence Augustine Washington Society, Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.) was there to provide information about the C.A.R.
