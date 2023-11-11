Empowering Future Tech Leaders: Samuels Public Library’s THIS IS IT! Club Enters Second Year

Local Students Dive into the World of IT with Community and Business Support.

Nestled in the heart of Warren County, Samuels Public Library is set to launch its second year of innovative THIS IS IT! (TII!) Club on January 10, 2024. Pioneered in January 2023, this club emerged as a unique collaborative effort between local IT leaders and volunteers, with support from firms beyond Warren County. Its mission? To ignite student interest in STEM and open doors to future tech careers.

TII! Club specifically caters to 9th through 12th graders from public, private, and home-school backgrounds in Warren County, offering them an immersive experience in the fundamentals of information technology (IT) and a glimpse into potential career paths. Melissa Chapman, president of 9th Way Insignia and a sponsor of TII!, emphasizes the club’s role in providing students with a competitive edge in academics and future job markets.

This tuition-free program can accommodate twenty-five eager learners. It runs from January 10th until the school year’s end, meeting every other Wednesday evening at the library’s conference room. The students are equipped with laptops for the program duration, ensuring they have the necessary tools at their fingertips.

Applications are open at TII-VA.org/APPLY until December 10, 2023, with a commitment to keep parents and guardians in the loop regarding their children’s progress and interaction with the club.

The inaugural year of TII! wrapped up with notable achievements. Four scholarships were awarded to outstanding participants for their continuation in IT education, either through Advanced Placement classes in high school or in college. Additionally, ten students secured summer internships at local IT businesses, providing them with real-world experience and networking opportunities.

A 2023 TII! program participant intern shared his insights: “TII! is an excellent platform for building foundational IT knowledge and connecting with business owners for internships or jobs.” He highlighted the program’s emphasis on passion and hard work, leading to potential scholarships and job opportunities in the IT field.

The THIS IS IT! Club at Samuels Public Library is more than just an educational initiative; it’s a community endeavor bringing together business leaders, volunteers, and students in a shared vision. As the program steps into its second year, it continues to open new horizons for young minds in Warren County, preparing them for a world increasingly driven by technology.