Empowering Resilience: Warren County’s Groundbreaking Trauma-Informed Training

The Library will be closed for New Year’s on Monday, January 1st, Tuesday, January 2nd, and for Martin Luther King Day on Monday, January 15th.

Adult Winter Reading: Reading Warms the Heart

Wednesday, January 3rd to Saturday, March 2nd

Hybrid, virtual and in person. Feeling cold this winter season? Come warm the heart with books, programs, and prizes! There’s something for everyone this winter, including craft workshops, history programs, book clubs, and more! Register for the winter reading program for an opportunity to win awesome prizes online through your Beanstack account or at the Adult Reference desk. Record each book you read online or ask reference staff to record titles for you. Every print, ebook, and audiobook you record will give you one entry into our biweekly prize drawings. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos, and music on our website so don’t miss out!

General Education Development (GED)

Every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

In person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registration dates and deadlines can be found on the LRCC website https://laurelridge.edu/adult-education/.

What the Tech!

Every Tuesday from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM

In person. Need help with technology? Come by the library computer lab where we will be going over computers and other technology basics. Having trouble with your phone, tablet, laptop, or other device? Bring it in, and we’ll help!

A.R.E. Inc. Free STI Testing

Wednesday, January 3rd from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

In person. Did you know that 1 in 5 people in the USA have an STI? Winchester’s AIDS Response Effort, Inc. (A.R.E.) will be at the library to provide free STI testing for the community. Testing includes: HIV, Hepatitis B & C, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis.

Bad Romance

Wednesday, January 3rd from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Hybrid, virtual and in person. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can’t get enough puns? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us for Bad Romance, where Samuels Public Library will have a discussion on cozy romance as part of our Adult Winter Reading program. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover a new treat in this awesome informal discussion! To attend virtually, please register in advance to receive a zoom link close to the event date.

Books & Beyond

Tuesday, January 9th from 6:00 PM to 7:45 PM

Hybrid, virtual and in person. Do you love books and sharing them as much as we do? Join us to delve into new worlds of conversation about new books at your community’s public library! To attend virtually, please register in advance to receive a zoom link close to the event date.

Genealogy Club

Wednesday, January 10th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

In person. Join us for a special meeting at the Warren Heritage Society archives to explore our local history resources and collections. Our genealogy club is for both novices and experts alike. New members welcome!

Phoenix Project – Hope for New Beginnings

Third Tuesday of every month from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

In person. Serving all members of the Front Royal/Warren County community who have experienced or are currently experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, Phoenix Project Advocates are available to provide crisis intervention, supportive counseling, safety planning, information, education, and more. Their services are free, confidential, and trauma-informed. Hope. Help. Healing.

Sciatica: Nerve root pain or a pretender?

Thursday, January 18th from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM

In person. Join us for a health workshop led by Dr. Christopher Massonneau, an Orthopedic Clinical Specialist with over 30 years of clinical experience & expertise. Dr. Massonneau will clarify sciatica by its definition and diagnostic criteria, and distinguish it from lower extremity conditions that mimic it in their distribution of symptoms. Discussion will also include implications for treatment and recovery.

Winter Seed Sowing Workshop with the Master Gardeners

Saturday, January 20th from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM

In person. What do gardeners do in the winter? Dream about our spring gardens! A great way to start is winter seed sowing! Join Extension Master Gardeners as we explore the how and why of winter seed sowing. Bring an empty plastic gallon jug and make your own to take home.

Hawaiian Dance

Wednesday, January 31st from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM

In person. Join us for an intro to Hawaiian Dance and Culture with Mokihana Scalph! Learn about the nature and philosophy of a tradition of Hawaiian Dance and Culture dating back five generations. Enjoy a demonstration of authentic hula and experience a short lesson. Wear comfortable clothing and bring water.