Empowering Teens: CPR and First Aid Skills to Save Lives

Warren County Fire & Rescue Offers Lifesaving Classes for Young Adults.

As the year draws to a close, Warren County Fire & Rescue is offering an opportunity for teenagers to step into the role of lifesavers. The Warren County Public Safety Building will host CPR and First Aid classes specifically tailored for young adults aged 14 to 19. These sessions are not just an escape from mundane chores but a chance to acquire skills that could one day turn an ordinary teen into a hero.

Scheduled for Thursday, December 28th, and Friday, December 29th, the classes promise a blend of learning and hands-on practice. From understanding the nuances of performing CPR on infants, children, and adults to mastering the use of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), the course covers it all. The curriculum includes basic first aid, techniques to assist someone who’s choking, and training on using an EpiPen and administering Naloxone (Narcan).

Priced at a nominal $25, this is a chance for teens not only to gain valuable skills but also to spend time engaging in a meaningful activity with friends. The sessions are designed to empower them to act confidently in emergency situations, whether at home, school or while working at camps or pools.

Given the limited class size of just 10 students per session, those interested are encouraged to register quickly by calling WCFR at 540-636-3830. This initiative by Warren County Fire & Rescue reflects a growing recognition of the importance of equipping the younger generation with the knowledge and skills to respond to emergencies. By learning these vital techniques, teenagers are being prepared not just for summer jobs like babysitting or camp counseling but for situations where their actions could make the difference between life and death.