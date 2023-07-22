Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders: The YES Conference Returns

Discover the Power of Vision with Notable Speakers and Engaging Activities

Set against the backdrop of Shenandoah University, the 3rd annual Youth Empowered for Success (YES) Conference is poised to make waves once again. Designed especially for rising Seniors and Juniors in the Shenandoah Valley, the day-long event is laser-focused on grooming students with the tools they need to thrive in all facets of life.

Organized by Reaching Out Now, in partnership with Shenandoah University, Winchester Public Schools, and Warren County Public Schools, this year’s YES Conference encapsulates the transformative theme: “The Power of Vision.” It’s not just about looking ahead; it’s about understanding, cultivating, and harnessing one’s vision for maximum personal and professional impact.

Notably, the conference will be enriched with insights from Dr. Jason Van Heukelum, the Superintendent of Winchester Public Schools, the passionate Youth Pastor Julia Putprush Blythe of Abundant Life Church, and the renowned certified Life Coach and NeuroCoach, Tamara Wolfe. Each presenter is slated to delve deep into the theme, unpacking layers of vision, resilience, and determination.

However, the conference isn’t restricted to lectures and presentations. Interactive panels revolving around wellness, networking, and critical leadership skills ensure students receive a well-rounded understanding. Plus, attendees will be privy to an exclusive tour of Shenandoah University, allowing them to soak in the academic atmosphere.

Warren County-based nonprofit, Reaching Out Now has been unwavering in its mission to uplift under-resourced youth. Championing a cause that revolves around molding young individuals into the best versions of themselves, the organization has, over the years, offered hope, purpose, and optimism. Their persistent efforts in collaborating with community partners and volunteers have left a lasting impact on students and families.

Support from key institutions like Shenandoah University, Winchester Public Schools, and Warren County Public Schools has been instrumental in the grand success of the YES Conference. What started as a humble initiative has now burgeoned into a flagship event, seeing growing participation year after year.

The Youth Empowered for Success Conference is more than just an event—a movement. Set for August 16, 2023, from 8 am to 3 pm, with a modest registration fee of $20 (covering breakfast and lunch), the event promises a transformative experience for all attendees. Those interested should mark the registration deadline of August 10th in their calendars. The future is now, and it’s looking visionary!

Click here to register.