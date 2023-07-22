Empowering Virginians: A Week in Review with Sen. Warner

From health care to air travel, Warner champions causes close to the Commonwealth’s heart.

It’s been a whirlwind of a week for Senator Warner as he tackled topics ranging from semiconductor manufacturing to ensuring easier access to black lung disease benefits. Amidst legislative victories and advocating for Virginians, Warner took a lighthearted pause to celebrate a four-decade friendship with Senator Kaine.

Last Friday saw Sen. Warner ardently addressing the challenge of passport delays. This week, his dedication to his constituents was evident as he championed affordable health care in Newport News, endorsed investments in tourism in Williamsburg, advocated for the middle class in Richmond, and pushed for onshoring semiconductor manufacturing in Falls Church.

In Newport News, Warner hailed the synergy of various community sectors as they collaborated on a healthcare initiative, the Greater Peninsula Project. Meanwhile, in Williamsburg, Warner secured federal funding to preserve historic sites in light of the upcoming 250th American anniversary. The Commonwealth, he believes, stands on the brink of a tourism surge.

Richmond’s middle class and their housing concerns weren’t left behind. Warner engaged in dialogue about growing the economy by strengthening this crucial demographic. Falls Church saw him and Gov. Youngkin at the VAST Summit, exploring opportunities for Virginia to become a semiconductor manufacturing hub, building on the CHIPS Act from the previous year.

However, the week wasn’t without its challenges. Warner, alongside Kaine and Maryland senators, stood firm against attempts to alter longstanding rules governing flight operations at Washington National Airport (DCA). Their advocacy ensured that the FAA reauthorization passed without disruptive amendments. Warner’s commitment to Virginian air travel was further highlighted by announcing a $44 million budget for state airport enhancements.

Black lung disease and the associated bureaucratic challenges miners face also found a champion in Warner. The Relief for Survivors of Miners Act, which he supports, aims to ease the process for affected families to access benefits.

In addition to these primary focuses, Warner touched on topics from electoral rights with the Freedom to Vote Act to regulating decentralized finance, AI company responsibilities, supporting Ukraine, and announcing a judicial position.

In a week marked by challenges and victories, Senator Warner’s dedication to his constituents remains undiminished. As the Senate gears up for another session, one can anticipate further advocacy and initiatives from Warner to fortify the Commonwealth’s future.

