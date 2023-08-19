Local News
Empowering Youth Through Warren County’s Boys & Girls Club
Creating a Safe Haven for Learning and Growth.
Warren County is set to open its very own chapter of the Boys & Girls Club, a beacon of hope and learning for children aged 5 to 17 and their families. This exciting venture is a collaborative effort between Warren County Public Schools and The Salvation Army of Front Royal, with the local chapter finding its home at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School on Crescent Street.
The Boys & Girls Club will be operating from the heart of downtown Front Royal, providing a nurturing environment for young minds from around 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. on weekdays. While the club is situated within the premises of the elementary school, its doors are open to all school-aged children within the 5 to 17 age range, whether enrolled in public school or homeschooled.
The driving force behind this initiative is the desire to offer children a safe and supportive space to enhance their education. Captain Hawk from The Salvation Army emphasized that a key focus is to provide homework assistance. Thanks to the involvement of volunteers from the Front Royal Presbyterian Church, students will have access to tutoring, ensuring they receive the guidance they need to excel academically.
Captain Hawk highlighted the broader vision, stating, “There’s a lot of kids that don’t have that structure. Through the program, they’ll get the help they need to grow into mature, responsible adults.” While initial activities might be limited, the plan is to gradually expand to encompass the diverse range of offerings typically found in Boys & Girls Clubs across the nation.
Boys & Girls Clubs of America is a nationally renowned organization with a mission to empower all young people, especially those in need, to realize their full potential and become responsible citizens. This local endeavor aligns perfectly with that mission, aiming to provide a haven where children can not only excel academically but also grow emotionally and socially.
Participation in the program comes with a $10 yearly membership fee and a $10 weekly programming fee. However, Captain Hawk underscored that financial assistance will be available for families facing financial constraints, ensuring that every child can benefit from this transformative experience.
Warren County’s Boys & Girls Club represents a joint effort of local organizations and community members who understand the importance of investing in the future of their youth. By offering a safe haven for learning and growth, this initiative has the potential to shape the lives of countless young individuals, setting them on a path of success and responsible citizenship.
Volunteers Needed! If you’re passionate about making a positive impact on young lives, consider volunteering for the Boys & Girls Club. Call Captain Hawk at The Salvation Army at 540-635-4020 to find out how you can contribute to this incredible journey.
Piedmont Internal Medicine Welcomes a Local Prodigy: Candice Davis
A Homecoming for Fauquier’s Own Family Nurse Practitioner.
In a proactive move to expand its offering and meet the diverse needs of the Warrenton community, Fauquier Health’s Piedmont Internal Medicine warmly welcomes Candice Davis, a Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP).
This announcement reinforces Fauquier Health’s commitment to enriching its team and ensuring that the residents of Warrenton and nearby locales have access to comprehensive internal and primary care services. Candice’s induction stands out as she joins the distinguished list of medical professionals, including Dr. Joseph David, Dr. Hasina Hamid, Dr. Jae Lee, Dr. Demetrius Maoury, Dr. Christopher Nagle, and Nurse Practitioner Erica Coleman.
Candice’s unique approach to medicine is rooted in holistic patient care. She says, “My goal is to see each of my patients as a whole person, so I can better understand their situation and develop a trusting relationship.” Notably, her expertise spans a broad spectrum, from Medicare annual wellness exams to women’s health management and urgent care needs. Moreover, Candice holds a national certification from The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, and her hands-on skills include minor procedures such as ear wax removal, abscess drainage, and sutures, among others.
Her educational background is both extensive and impressive. A double minor in Biology and Human Sciences complemented her Bachelor of Science degree in Health Sciences from James Madison University. This was followed by a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Shenandoah University. Armed with eight years of emergency nursing experience, Candice reached the pinnacle of her academic journey, completing her Master of Science in Nursing from George Mason University in Fairfax, VA, and graduating with Summa Cum Laude honors.
For many in Fauquier County, Candice is a familiar face. Born and raised here, she has always been active in community outreach programs, often volunteering at local events. Outside her professional commitments, she cherishes family moments with her husband and two sons.
Those interested in availing Candice’s expertise can find her at Fauquier Health’s Piedmont Internal Medicine office on 419 Holiday Court, Suite 100, Warrenton, VA 20186. She encourages patients to make the most of flexible, same-day appointments and the convenience of online scheduling.
About Fauquier Health: Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects every patient’s individuality. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, VA, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for August 21 – 25, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 9 to 7, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 27. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit is 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Riding for Faith: Shenandoah Valley Christian Riders Seeking New Members
Unifying Passion for Motorcycling with Evangelistic Outreach.
In the scenic backdrop of Winchester, Virginia, the roar of motorcycle engines blends seamlessly with an unusual but harmonious mix of evangelism, community service, and camaraderie. The Shenandoah Valley Christian Riders (SVCR), the Winchester chapter of the globally renowned Christian Motorcyclists Association (CMA), is on a mission to expand its family and is welcoming new members.
An integral part of Winchester’s community fabric, SVCR is not just about biking; they associate with local motorcycle groups and are actively involved in community events, notably the Apple Blossom Festival Parades. With monthly meetings at the Golden Corral and regular fellowship rides, they offer a calendar filled with enriching experiences, from the thrill of morning rides to the joy of periodic ice cream trips and exploring local attractions.
But what sets SVCR and CMA apart is their broader vision: “Changing the world, one heart at a time.” More than just a motorcycle enthusiasts’ club, the CMA bridges the thrill of biking and the spiritual message of Christianity. By attending motorcycling rallies and events, they offer prayers, distribute Bibles, and forge lasting friendships within the motorcycling community.
Globally, CMA boasts 125,000 members and has an expansive reach, with chapters in the U.S. and 34 other countries. Its emphasis on evangelistic outreach, particularly to the motorcycling community, is seen through its support for global ministries like The Jesus Film, Global Christian Relief, and Missionary Ventures.
SVCR, in keeping with CMA’s inclusive philosophy, welcomes all – whether you’re a seasoned biker, someone who hung up their riding boots years ago, or a non-rider. Their doors are open to those seeking a deeper purpose, those wanting to “speak the language” of younger generations, or simply those looking to serve as Prayer Warriors for the chapter. The chapter is also particularly keen on welcoming more women and youth members, emphasizing the need for varied voices in their mission.
The Shenandoah Valley Christian Riders are more than just a group of motorcycling enthusiasts. They symbolize a unique amalgamation of faith, passion, and community service. If the idea of cruising through scenic landscapes with faith as your compass appeals to you, SVCR awaits with open arms.
Come ride with the Shenandoah Valley Christian Riders (even if it’s in your car or truck!) They’d love to have your company! If anyone has questions or would like to discuss joining CMA, please contact Mitch Berkenkemper, SVCR President, at berke777@hotmail.com or (540) 520-0330. If any churches are interested in knowing more about CMA, the Shenandoah Valley Christian Riders are willing to come to those churches and discuss it.
School Board Ponders Sensitive Topics as September ‘Retreat’ Approaches
Complex issues, from accreditation to teachers’ compensation, drive the Board’s latest work session.
On Wednesday, August 16, at 5:30 p.m., the Warren County School Board held a work session in the Special Services for Non-Traditional Programs building at 465 West 15th Street in Front Royal.
Their session began with a discussion of the adult meal fee as well as the installation of a bench at Skyline High School and quickly moved on to more sensitive and potentially controversial agenda items like the fair payment of teachers, which were thoroughly discussed. While the fair payment of teachers is a subject that will receive more careful attention at the board’s September retreat, several things were established: it needs to be determined whether “home-bound” teachers who pay visits to non-school locations should receive a higher salary due to additional task dynamics tied to their workload. Also, the problem of such a teacher’s no-shows must be factored into the pay he or she receives. “We’ve had transitions,” said Division Superintendent Christopher Ballenger, pointing out that change is a constant reality and requires the board and others to adjust and address problems “as they come up.”
Also thoroughly discussed was accreditation, featuring a presentation by Heather Bragg, Assistant Superintendent for Instruction with Warren County Public Schools, Denise Walton, Testing Coordinator, and Darcy Cupp, Curriculum Coordinator for Math and Science. They presented a three-level system in which “level one” indicates excellent performance, and “level three” indicates an area in which improvement is required. Science proved to be an area in which at least two Warren County schools need to improve.
The board engaged the three ladies with thoughtful questions: Are science classes hands-on? “What is going to resonate with our students is that experience,” Happy Creek District Board representative Antoinette Funk remarked about experiments being incorporated into the course work.
“Do we have plenty of visual aids?” asked Shenandoah District rep Ralph Rinaldi. Melanie Salins of the North River District raised a relevant point about homework, specifically the fact that teachers are not required to assign it. In response, Bragg highlighted the decline across the country regarding homework; it could possibly be due to the situation at home, and if homework is assigned, it needs to be meaningful, quality as opposed to quantity. “You’re not going to get through a whole textbook in the school year,” Bragg said.
During the accreditation discussion, chronic absenteeism was also addressed. In 2021 through 2022, due to COVID-19, the rules were waived, but as of 2022 through 2023, they are in effect. As teachers mark a student absent for excused or unexcused reasons, they need to be aware that in the eyes of the state, that absence may contribute to a total number that results in a withdrawal of funding.
Considering a recent allegation against a teacher for abuse, the possibility of cameras being installed in classrooms and even on the bodies of teachers drew a passionate contribution from Salins. One of her favorite books is “1984,” and she professes that she is so anti-cameras in general; however, the possibility that cameras could even protect teachers who are innocent keeps her interested in the idea. “I hope this can remain a civil conversation and not devolve into hate-filled rhetoric,” she said. She said that much of the feedback she has received from teachers in a survey has been nasty. Whether more cameras would be effective is a question for which she does not pretend to have an answer at this point. This issue will also receive further attention at the board’s September retreat.
Closing the evening’s session, Salins led an exchange about the Virginia School Board Association, which up till now, has been a conduit for legislation in Richmond regarding funds for Warren County Public Schools. According to Salins, the VSBA is dismally failing to provide the funds that Warren County schools need so desperately. While the VSBA obtains money for environmentally friendly electric buses, Warren County’s diesel buses continue to languish in need of attention. Salins doubts whether an electric bus could even make it up a mountain. “It sounds like they’re saying one size fits all,” Rinaldi remarked. Salins finished his thought: “And it doesn’t fit us!” It was unclear whether electric buses have been offered to Warren County public schools specifically. This will be another action item for September.
Click here for the full board discussion in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: American Redstart
It’s time to prep your windows—Fall Migration is already underway for some bird species!
This female American Redstart is recovering in one of our supplemental oxygen enclosures after striking a window. On intake this bird was having difficulty breathing, a symptom we often see in window strikes.
Despite this bird being incredibly active and capable of flying, she would not be able to sustain flight for long due to the ongoing bleeding in her lungs caused from the trauma of colliding with a window.
We often see birds who strike windows develop worsening symptoms as the hours pass before they improve with treatment.
Remember—a window strike is a medical emergency for these birds!
Do NOT attempt to release them without having them evaluated by a rehabilitator or wildlife veterinarian.
Simply contain them in a box somewhere warm, dark, and quiet, and get them to your nearest bird rehabilitator as soon as possible. Time is of the essence in these cases!
You can make your windows bird-safe this season in a variety of ways, from using decals to window paint to screens, but most important is making sure there’s no more than 2″ of space between decals, paint marks, curtains, or other medium used on windows.
Birds don’t see a solid wall of glass—instead they see the reflections of trees and sky, and will fly towards the reflection.
Breaking up this reflection is key to protecting birds from these deadly encounters. Learn more here: BRWC Window Collision Prevention
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Front Royal’s Osteria Maria: A Symphony of Opera and Italian Cuisine
Melissa Jean Chávez to Enchant Audiences with ‘La Traviata’
Nestled amidst the serenity of Skyline Drive, Front Royal’s Italian gem, Osteria Maria, is set to blend the melodies of opera with the allure of authentic Italian gastronomy. On August 31 and September 1st, 2023, as the evening beckons at 5:00 pm, patrons are invited to partake in an unparalleled experience with the acclaimed opera, ‘La Traviata.’
Tickets, priced at $95 plus tax per person, are available for advance purchase and promise an evening of immersive cultural splendor. While the melodious renditions from ‘La Traviata’ promise to enthrall, the curated menu is set to be an equal counterpart. Melissa Jean Chávez, celebrated soprano, and her team are the luminaries behind the evening’s musical lineup. Her performances have been lauded by the Washington Post as a “cooly exemplary production,” with commendations like “Vocal Excellence” from DC Metro Arts and “Chill Inducing” by the DC Theatre Scene underscoring her artistic prowess.
The canvas for this artful evening is laid out by Osteria Maria, helmed by Biagio Vignola. As diners step in, they’re greeted by aromas of homemade pasta, Neapolitan wood-fired pizzas, and decadent desserts. A patron once proclaimed, “This is the only place to get an authentic Neapolitan pizza… Absolutely fantastic!” Another fondly reminisced about the “simple, fresh, and authentic meals,” touting Osteria Maria as “a true gem in Front Royal.” For those unfamiliar, ‘Osteria’ in Italy signifies wine bars known for their uncomplicated yet delightful offerings – a principle Vignola has skillfully mirrored.
While the operatic evenings are an enticement, Osteria Maria extends its invitation beyond those dates. For those who wish to revel in the taste of Italy simply, the doors are open for lunch from Tuesday to Saturday between 12 and 2 pm and for dinner between 5 and 9 pm. However, note that a well-deserved respite beckons the establishment on Sundays and Mondays.
As the scenic beauty of Front Royal merges with Osteria Maria’s culinary heritage and the melodious strains of opera, one thing becomes evident – art, in all its forms, finds a home here.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call Osteria Maria at 540-631-1101.
