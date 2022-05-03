Empty Bowl Supper brings in approximately $13,000 for House of Hope

Saturday, April 30th, in Front Royal:

Empty Bowl Supper 2022 brought in approximately $13,000 in sales and donations for the House of Hope again this year. The community support and enthusiasm means so much to the men and the program. This year, Honey & Hops Brew Works helped host the event inside their building. At one point there was a line out the door waiting to get in!

Thank you to the following Downtown merchants who made this year special by displaying bowls ahead of time including: Jean’s Jewelers, Turnmeyer Galleries, White Picket Fence, Royal Oaks Computers, I Want Candy, DL Campus Coffee, Inklings, Royal Blends Nutrition, Gourmet Delights, Front Royal Wines, Main Street Geek.

For the seventh year in a row, Passage Creek Rising has donated their talents and their music to the Empty Bowl Supper. This year they helped organize a special guest, Ed McCurdy from the House of Hope. The show was outstanding!

Wonderful work by Arline Link, Explore Art & Clay on the bowls. After Arline throws the bowls, the community is invited to paint the bowls. There were several businesses and community groups that got together this year to paint. Ruby Yoga hosted a painting party with lotus and tree of life themes for example. This event would not be able to happen without Arline’s hard work and dedication!

Thank you to all of the soup donors; the soups were delicious! Soup donors:

Blue Wing Frog – Vegan Butternut Squash

The Mill Restaurant – Cream of Broccoli, Beef Vegetable, Chicken Orzo

The Apple House – Loaded Baked Potato

Mountain Home – Chestnut Apple Soup

Manor Line Market – Red Curry Chicken

Downtown Catering – Potato Leek, Beef Barley

Daily Grind – Chicken Gnocchi

Royal Spice – Chicken Storg (chicken, beans, noodles)

El Maguey – Aztec (rice, chicken, vegetables)

Try Thai – Tom Yum, Coconut, and Tofu

Vibrissa Beer – Cajun Corn and Tomato Soup

PaveMint – Street Corn Chowder

A monumental thank you to our sponsors. Your support is sincerely appreciated.

This year’s 2022 sponsorship lineup:

Super Sponsor: Explore Art & Clay – Arline Link

Gold Sponsors: MayAnne and Joe Biggs Sigrid Hepp-Dax No Doubt Accounting

Silver Sponsors: Rotary Club of Front Royal Rotary Club of Warren County Front Royal Dental Craig Zunka and JoEllen McNeal

Bronze Sponsors: Jennifer Avery, Realtor – Crum Realty Inc Blue Ink Original Eric Reploeg, Realtor – RE/MAX Real Estate Connections TLC Settlements The Auto Care Clinic Clear Title, Escrow & Settlements Element Risk Management Hazard Mill Farms Aire Serv of the Shenandoah Valley

IN KIND Sponsors: Ellen Aders – Aders Insurance/State Farm Card My Yard Front Royal Finance of America – Blue Ridge donated a Roku TV to be used as a raffle item. House of Hope resident Will helped run this station. Thank you to Vanessa Boies, Mortgage Advisor for making this happen.



Thank you again to our wonderful community of Warren County. We thank you for your support through the Empty Bowl Supper and pledge to keep updates coming on the growth of the House of Hope program.

Be sure to follow us on Facebook as we look to celebrate our success with all! Occasional needs are posted. You just might have that extra microwave we may need for a graduate! Let’s stay connected! facebook.com/HOPEinFrontRoyal