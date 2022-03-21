Community Events
Empty Bowl Supper to-go event set for April 30th
The House of Hope is so pleased to offer the Empty Bowl Supper again this year as a “to-go” event. Honey & Hops Brew Works (212 E Main Street, Front Royal VA) will be our host. Ticket table, bowls, and soups will be available inside Honey & Hops on the day of the event. After collecting your bowl and soups, please mosey on down to the gazebo to enjoy everyone’s favorite Country/Folk/Bluegrass band, Passage Creek Rising!
- Empty Bowl Supper – Saturday, April 30, from 12noon to 3pm
- Honey & Hops Brew Works: 212 E Main Street, Front Royal VA
- Location for ticket table, bowls, and soups this year.
- Passage Creek Rising – LIVE music at the Gazebo during event
- Tickets: eventbrite.com/empty-bowl-supper
SOUPS
The soup list is not complete, but our favorite gal, Mary Anne Biggs, is on hot pursuit, collecting commitments from our delicious local restaurants. We will be sure to share the list of soups as soon as we have it ready. If you are a business reading this story and would like to donate a soup for our cause, please reach out and let us know! Email: jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
BOWLS
As many of you might know, there are two parts to this fundraiser. 1.The event itself on April 30th. We all gather to pick out our favorite ceramic hand painted bowl and select two soups “to-go.” 2. Bowl painting leading up to the event. The community works with Arline Link at Explore Art & Clay (501 E Main Street, Front Royal VA) to paint the bowls that she throws for us. This is a free activity with Arline that is so helpful. If you are interested in helping to paint a few bowls with your family, or your friends (girls night out), or your business (team building)…call Arline and make a plan! 540.636.6019
If you fall in love with the bowl you paint, you may purchase it for a $25.00 donation to the House of Hope. If you allow the bowl to go into the event inventory, that’s great too!
BAND
Want to know more about the band? Follow Passage Creek Rising on Facebook: facebook.com/passagecreekrising
Passage Creek Rising is a local group who has been playing at the Empty Bowl Supper for several years. They are very special to the Supper regulars and we feel so thankful to have them again this year! Bring a lawn chair and your dancing shoes. Your toes will be sure to be tapping to their music.
TICKETS
Tickets are available online. Click this link to purchase: eventbrite.com/empty-bowl-supper
If you prefer to purchase in person, you may visit Arline Link at Explore Art & Clay, 501 E Main Street, Front Royal VA. She will have tear away order forms like the one included in this story. Please pay cash or check.
No Doubt Accounting is another option if you want to use a credit card to purchase in person. See Donna Smedley (House of Hope Treasurer) 126-A W 5th St, Front Royal, VA 22630
SPONSORS
We are looking for sponsors! If you are interested in helping to sponsor this event please contact us. We have three sponsorship levels. Lets find what fits for you! Video shout-outs are available to the Gold sponsor levels, created by Jen Avery/Jenspiration.
BENEFICIARY – HOUSE OF HOPE
This event is to benefit the House of Hope, our local program for homeless men. The House is a place where real transformation takes place for those who are willing and ready to put in the work. This year we have tried to share more stories than ever about the House and the men who are turning their lives around. You might remember seeing our House Manager, George Huffman jump in the freezing cold water at the Polar Plunge this year to help support the Humane Society of Warren County. Or Assistant House Manager, Terry Caldwell volunteered at the Love Our Community event hosted by the Warren Coalition. Pictures of Terry made it in the local news as freezing cold water balloons burst on his head making the children scream with joy!
The Empty Bowl Supper is the House of Hope’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Let’s help support them now, as they have helped support others. If attending the event is not an option for you, we welcome donations of any size. Every donation is so much appreciated! Click here to donate: warrencountyhomeless.org/donate
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution cosponsor grave marking ceremony in Stephens City
On March 19, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution cosponsored a grave marking ceremony with the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stephens City. The ceremony commemorated the memory of the five Revolutionary War Patriots buried in the church cemetery.
John Nicholas DeLong was born July 19, 1756, at Bowers, Berks, Pennsylvania, the son of Johannes Delong and Maria Katherina Dussinger. He married Elizabeth Margaret Goose around 1778. He was listed in the census of Frederick County in 1782 and was taxed in Winchester in 1785. He and Elizabeth had 10 children. John Nicholas served as a Private in Captain Smeck’s 5th Company, 2nd Battalion, Berks County Militia, Pennsylvania. He died Feb 21, 1823.
John Grim/Krim was born October 1755 and died April 19, 1840. He was married to Juliana Mainzer. In 1776, he volunteered as a rifleman in Andrew Bare’s Company in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He fought in the Battles of Staten Island, Trenton and Fort Washington. He was among the troops who marched captured Hessians from Trenton to Philadelphia. He then joined the “Flying Camp”, a unit created to reinforce the Continental Army on an emergency or temporary basis. He lived in Rockingham County until finally settling in Frederick County around 1811.
Jacob Kline was born August 23, 1736, in Zweibrucken, Germany. He was the son of Nickolaus Klein and Maria Eva Klein. He came to this country when he was sixteen-years-old with his parents and settled in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. In 1759, he married Anna Eva Dyusong in Lancaster. In 1764, they joined several other families and moved to Frederick County, Virginia, where he was a farmer. In 1773 he bought a farm on Spring Run, and with Eva had 11 children. Eva died in 1815 followed by Jacob who died on August 27, 1816. During the Revolutionary War, he served as a Private in the German Regiment of the Continental Forces.
John Krider, Jr. was born 1754 and died 1814. He was married to Mary Krider and served as a Private in the German Battalion.
Nicholas Samsel was born May 2, 1749, in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, as the son of Johann Paul Samsel and Catharina Borm. He married Anna Elizabeth Ott, August 26, 1770, in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania. They were the parents of nine children. During the Revolutionary War, he served as a Private in the 7th Company, 2nd Battalion of the Northampton County, Pennsylvania Militia. At some point after the end of the war, he migrated to Frederick County, Virginia. Nicholas died in Frederick on November 4, 1817, followed by Anne in 1827.
The ceremony was conducted at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery, emceed by Dale Corey. The Virginia State SAR Color Guard commanded by Brett Osborn presented the colors, followed by greetings given by Virginia Society SAR President Bruce Meyer, Virginia Society Children of the American Revolution Sara Cox, Virginia Order of Founders and Patriots of America Governor Michael Weyler, Stephens City Mayor Michael Diaz and Pastor Janice Marie Lowden.
A dedication to the graves was presented by Corey and Pastor Lowden with the monument uncovered by compatriots Marc Robinson and Will Reynolds. Family presentations were given by Kathy Nibley, accompanied by her husband Reed Nibley, and her brother Rob Preston, accompanied by his wife Kathryn Preston, descendants of John Krim. Mary Ann Vaughn, accompanied by her daughter Laurie Bassler and grandson Nicholas Bassler, descendants of Jacob Kline.
Wreaths were presented by President Meyer, President Cox, Governor Weyler. Additional chapter wreaths were presented by President Thomas “Chip” Daniel (Colonel James Wood II), Vice President John Thomas (Fairfax Resolves), compatriot Paul Cox (Colonel Fielding Lewis), Vice President Leamon Duncan (Colonel William Grayson), Past President Ken Morris (George Mason), VASSAR 1st Vice President Ernie Coggins (George Washington), Vice President Barry Schwoerer (Sgt Maj John Champe), Deborah Corey (DAR John Alexander), Anita Bonner (DAR Lanes Mill), Anna Cox (C.A.R. Colonel Spotswood Alexander Society) and Kathy Nielsen for the family.
A three volley musket salute was provided by the Virginia State Color Guard Musket Squad prior to the retirement of the colors. Additional color guardsmen participating included Rick Abbott (FR), Ken Bonner (SJC), Sean Carrigan (CJWII), Paul Christensen (CJWII), David Cook (FR), Jim Cordes (FR), Gary Dunaway (Williamsburg), Kelly Ford (CJWII), Chris Melhuish (Jamestown), Erick Moore (CJWII), John Petrie (CJWII), Paul Parish (General Daniel Morgan), Dennis Parmerter (CJWII), Allan Phillips (CJWII), Nathan Poe (CJWII), Eric Robinson (CJWII) and Mike St Jacques (CJWII).
Additional compatriots attending the ceremony were David Burks, Jim Heflin, Peter Himmelberger and Rick Tyler. The ladies of the church provided refreshments after the ceremony ended.
Community Events
Dean Cain Firefighters’ Parade Marshal and Shenandoah Caverns Heroes’ Division Marshal in the Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade
Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® president, Tommy Price, has the privilege of naming Dean Cain as Marshal of the Firefighters’ Parade and Marshal of the Shenandoah Caverns Heroes’ Division in the Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade.
Dean Cain is a multi-faceted, Emmy-winning filmmaker and actor. An All-American football player at Princeton University, he transitioned to film when an injury ended his (NFL) Buffalo Bills career.
He starred as Clark Kent/Superman in “Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” (4 seasons), produced and hosted “Ripley’s Believe It or Not” (4 seasons) and made well over 100 films, including “Out of Time”, “The Broken Hearts Club,” “God’s Not Dead,” “Vendetta,” and “Gosnell.” He co-hosted the Today Show and Fox and Friends in between his numerous film and television projects. He is currently hosting Season 9 of “Masters of Illusion” for the CW and Season 3 of The Christmas Caroler Challenge. He is completing his feature-film debut, Little Angels, which he wrote, produced, directed, and starred in and is yet to have a date of release.
A strong believer in human rights, Dean received the prestigious Order of Armenia for producing the anti-Genocide documentary film, Architects of Denial. Dean’s newest documentary, Hate Among Us, just won an Emmy. Hate Among Us shines a light on the current rise of anti-Semitism throughout the United States and Europe.
A single father and a staunch supporter of our military and first responders, Dean is honored to serve as a sworn Sheriff’s Deputy in Frederick County, Virginia, and a Reserve Police Officer in Pocatello, Idaho. Dean also serves on the Board of Directors for the NRA. In Dean’s own words, “real heroes don’t wear capes, they wear uniforms and stethoscopes and badges.”
Dean will be honoring real heroes at the Firefighters’ Rodeo, the Coronation of Queen Shenandoah XCV, and leading the Firefighters’ Parade on Friday, April 29, at 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, April 30, he will serve as the Marshal of the Shenandoah Caverns Heroes’ Division in the Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade honoring the dedicated essential workers during COVID.
Community Events
Broadway classic Godspell is coming to Fauquier County, March 25 through April 10, 2022
There’s a new community theater in town! For over a decade, Hope Theater has been producing week-long drama camps for high school and college students, staging full Broadway musicals in just one week’s time, receiving rave reviews from enthusiastic audiences.
Now, Hope Theater turns its attention to adult actors, staging its first full-scale theatrical production! With decades of experience both on and off the local community theater and professional stages, the production team behind Godspell knows how to create entertaining, professional quality shows. State-of-the-art Hope Theater provides a comfortable setting for audiences to relax and enjoy a break from the outside world.
Godspell tells a timeless story of people from all walks of life coming together as a community as they experience unconditional love from the character of Jesus. The musical is structured as a series of parables, primarily based on the Gospel of Matthew. These ancient stories are interspersed with chart-topping songs set to new, rock-driven orchestrations, enhanced by energetic choreography. Composed by Grammy and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, with the book by John-Michael Tebelak, it has been well-loved for over 50 years, originally making its debut off-Broadway in May of 1971. Performed world-wide in all manners of venues, in 2011 it was revised musically and successfully brought back to Broadway. Both the original and revised versions continue to be performed world-wide.
Hope Theater’s Godspell production team includes many well-known locals: visionary story-painter Scott Heine serves as director, with music directors Margo Heine and Katy Benko Miner, award-winning choreographer Josie Carrado, and producers Scott and Hilary Pierce. Additionally, the cast is full of well-regarded local performers: Kelly Snow as Jesus, Josh Carias as John/Judas, and the company comprised of Dawn Gaynor, Betsy Hansen, Marty Kelly, Rachel Marineau, Katy Benko Miner, Alan Pierce, Hilary Pierce, and Rebecca White. The rock driven score is played by the local band, Uncle Drew and the Scoundrels, who will be on stage and part of the action for the entire show. Led by Drew Fleming, and featuring Chris Calavas, Joseph Evans, Lori Roddy, and Aaron Talley.
There will be nine performances at Hope Theater, 4173 Bludau Drive, Warrenton.
March 25 through April 10. Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm (no Saturday show on April 2). Sundays at 2pm. There will also be a Saturday matinee on April 9, at 2pm. Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for students or seniors. Tickets are available at hope.theater or at the door until sold-out.
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution conduct presentation on the Battle of Cowpens
On March 16, 2022, the Warren Heritage Society and the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a presentation on the Battle of Cowpens. There were several battles in the struggle for independence that had a major influence on the direction of the war. It was the Battle of Cowpens that, many feel, was the turning point that led to the colonial victory.
This battle was the beginning of the end. By 1778, the northern campaign had come to a stalemate between the American forces and the British. General Sir Henry Clinton was the commander of British forces in the colonies. He decided to turn his attention to a southern campaign. It was felt there was a strong loyalist support for the crown and they would take up arms. Initially, they were quite successful, capturing Savannah, Charleston and Camden, giving them the confidence that victory in the south was theirs. The British felt with the addition of the southern loyalists and the easy victories to date, they would crush the southern American armies. They would head north and destroy George Washington’s northern army.
In December 1780, Washington replaced southern commander Major General Horatio Gates with Major General Nathanael Greene. Greene split his army, sending Brigadier General Daniel Morgan, with a small army of continental soldiers and militiamen, west to destroy supply lines and create havoc in the backcountry. General Lord Cornwallis was the commander of British forces in the south. He countered this move by sending Lieutenant Colonel Banastre Tarleton to block Morgan’s actions and destroy his Army. Tarleton was a fearless and aggressive leader with 1,150 men and two 3 pound cannons. Tarleton pursued Morgan through heavy rains and across flooded rivers.
Morgan made his stand at a field known as the Cowpens. This was a roughly 500 yard square pasture. The field was in a bend of the flooded Broad River, which helped prevent any of his soldiers who would be tempted from retreating from the field. They made camp at a swale between two small hills. While encamped, a number of militiamen from the backcountry joined the colonists, increasing the size of his army to about 1,900 fighters. Tarleton pushed his men hard and was confident of victory. He had Morgan hemmed in by the Broad and the park like terrain was ideal for his dragoons.
On the morning of January 17th, the British forces were awakened at 2:00 a.m. and prepared for battle. They marched forward and at 7:00 a.m., came to the wide open cowpens pastureland. Throughout the night, Morgan had moved among his troops offering encouragement and developing a plan for the ensuing battle. He positioned three defensive lines. The first were riflemen who were told to fire two shots and then retreat to the second line. This was the militiamen who were told to fire and then retire to the third line consisting of Continental Soldiers. Tarleton aligned dragoons and artillery to make a frontal assault. As the British charged, the riflemen took a toll on the dragoons, killing 15 and then retreated to the second line. The British reformed and charged again. Morgan had instructed his militiamen to take two shots and then retire to the third line. Seeing this, Tarleton’s men felt the colonists were fleeing the battlefield and charged again. The militiamen retreating had misunderstood the commands, causing Morgan to rally the troops with shouts of “form, form my brave fellows! Old Morgan was never beaten!”
The British reserves were the 71st Highlanders, one of the elite units in the southern command. They entered the battle with bagpipes, beating drums and shouts as they charged into the fight. The American cavalry led by Lieutenant Colonel William Washington charged in from the right flank with the reformed militia they created a double envelopment. This overwhelmed the British the they began to lay down their arms. Tarleton with some of his officers and men began a retreat. He was pursued by Washington’s cavalry which resulted in a brief dual between the two leaders. Tarleton escaped to rejoin Cornwallis. The battle was a resounding victory for the Americans.
Of the British 1,150 men, 110 were killed, 229 wounded and 529 captured or missing with colonial casualties at 149. The battle has lasted about an hour. At it’s completion, Morgan had the dead buried and began a march to join Greene’s Army. Tarleton’s command was one of the elite forces and it had been totally decimated, resulting in an embarrassing loss to the crown. British loyalist support waned and a less than stellar victory at Guilford’s Courthouse left Cornwallis’ Army in extremely poor condition. He moved his army to Yorktown in September to eventually surrender to George Washington on October 19, 1781.
The presentation included briefings by Richard Hoover about bladed weapons and Dale Corey on muskets and rifles used during the Revolutionary War. Hoover presented four swords, a pike and the use of the bayonet as a major infantry weapon at the time. Corey brought three muskets and a rifle.
Community Events
Tony Dorsett, father of Queen Shenandoah XCV, sports guest & speaker at Partlow Insurance sports breakfast
Tommy Price, president of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® announces with pleasure that Tony Dorsett will be returning to the Festival for his third visit, this time as Father of Queen Shenandoah XCV, Mia Dorsett. Additionally, Dorsett will be a guest speaker at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast. Tony was first a sports guest in 1985 as the outstanding, leading rusher for the Dallas Cowboy. During our 85th Festival in 2012, he proudly crowned his daughter, Jazmyn, “Jazz”, as Queen Shenandoah LXXXV.
Anthony “Tony” Dorsett was born to Wes and Myrtle Dorsett on April 7, 1954, in Rochester, Pennsylvania. When his parents moved to be near the Jones and Laughlin Steel Mill in Aliquippa when Tony was young, they hoped at least one of their seven children would reach beyond the town’s limits. Tony was the one who did. He had visions that went beyond the steel gray hue of the Western Pennsylvania projects that he called home.
While Tony was still attending Hopewell High School in Aliquippa, his coach made a wise decision to switch him from linebacker to running back. Dorsett gained 1,034 yards as a junior in high school, and his record of excellence continued unabated when he moved on to college at the University of Pittsburgh.
Dorsett’s record with the Panthers was legendary. He was named to an All-America team as a freshman and again as a junior and senior. Playing under Coach Johnny Majors, Dorsett became the first college back to rush for 1,000 or more yards all four seasons and the first to gain more than 1,500 yards for three years. As a Senior, he had his best season rushing for 1,948 yards and 21 touchdowns.
He crowned a brilliant collegiate career by being named All-American four times and winning the coveted Heisman Trophy in 1976. He is considered one of the greatest running backs in college football history.
In the 1977 draft, the Dallas Cowboys were quick to select Tony in the first round. He won consensus rookie of the year honors in helping Dallas win Super Bowl XII. Tony is one of the top ten all-time leading rushers in the NFL. In 1982, Tony captured his first NFC rushing title and established an unbreakable NFL record by racing 99 yards from scrimmage for a touchdown.
Tony served as team captain in ’81, ’82 and ’84. He was voted to the Pro Bowl in ’78, ’81, ’82 and ’83. In 1981 he earned consensus All-Pro honors and was named NFC Player of the Year by UPI. In a 1979 Gallup Youth Survey of American teenagers’ favorite sports personalities, Tony finished second to Roger Staubach.
1994 was a banner year for Tony. He was inducted into the prestigious Dallas Cowboys’ Ring of Honor, the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Tony lives with wife Janet in the Dallas area and has three beautiful daughters and a son, Anthony, who also played in the NFL. Tony is involved in many community activities and charities in Dallas, including ALS, March of Dimes, Minnie’s Food Pantry and the Tony Evans Ministry. Tony also supports the McGuire Memorial Foundation in Pittsburgh, a facility for handicapped children and Minnie’s Food Pantry.
The Coronation of Queen Shenandoah presented by Morgan Orthodontics will be held at Handley High School on Friday, April 29, at 1:30 p.m. The Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast will be on Saturday, April 30, at 8 a.m. at the Tolley Dental Zone inside the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletic and Events Center located on the campus of Shenandoah University.
Tickets for Festival events are available at www.thebloom.com/events.
NOTABLE HONORS
- Four Time NCAA All American
- First Player in NCAA History with 4 – 1,000 Yard Seasons and 3 – 1,500 Yard Seasons
- 1976 Heisman Trophy
- NFL Rookie of the Year 1977
- NFL All Pro
- Four Time Pro Bowl Player
- 12 Year Career Only Missed Six Games
- 2nd All-Time Leading Rusher in post season play – 1,383 yards
- 2nd All-Time NFL Rusher at time of retirement
- Hold NFL record for longest run from the line of scrimmage 99 yards in ‘83 against Minnesota
- Two NFL Super Bowls XII-1978; XIII-1979
- 5 NFC Championship Games
- Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor 1994
- College Football Hall of Fame 1994
- NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame 1994 first year of eligibility
COMMUNITY SERVICE
- Easter Seals
- Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Denver
- Cancer Foundation
- American Heart Association
- Muscular Dystrophy
- United Negro College Fund
- Make a WISH Foundation
- United Way
- Special Olympics
- McGuire Memorial Home
- Minnie’s Food Pantry
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of March 18th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, March 18:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “The Lost City”
- “Morbius”
- “Sonic The Hedge Hog 2”
- “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”
- “Bad Guy’s”
Wind: 2mph SSW
Humidity: 63%
Pressure: 30.16"Hg
UV index: 0
68/45°F
59/41°F