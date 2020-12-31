Home
Energize your home with orange
From the soft hues of a sunset to the bright shades of the citrus fruit that bears its name, orange is a playful color that can add warmth and energy to a room. Here’s some advice on how to incorporate it into your decor.
Find the right pairing
Combine orange with blues and greens to give the room a lively tropical vibe. Alternatively, a pastel orange paired with taupe or ecru will provide a calming effect. If you prefer a more monochrome design, blend beiges and browns with subtle orange hues like pumpkin spice.
While you might be tempted to tone down orange with a neutral palette, don’t be afraid to show off your personality with bold choices. Pair it with violet and magenta to create a space reminiscent of India. Alternatively, use it alongside yellow, fuchsia, turquoise, and chartreuse as one of several accent colors in a white room.
Opt for accent pieces
In general, orange is a color best used sparingly. If you want to test out this bold shade, decorate a space with eye-catching orange vases, lamps, pillows, rugs, or curtains. If you want to make a statement, opt for an orange sofa, painted lower cabinets, or a wallpapered accent wall.
Use it to brighten up the room
Orange adds a dynamic, contemporary flair without being as aggressive as red. In fact, this color is particularly popular in front entrances and gathering places like the living room. You can also use orange to perk up a windowless room or dark space. Simply pair it with white or light wood furniture to maximize its ability to brighten.
To find the perfect orange accents for your home, scout your local shops, farmers markets, and antique stores. And if you’re not sure you can pull off orange on your own, consider hiring an interior decorator to help.
How to choose your child’s name
As an expectant parent, one of the most exciting and daunting decisions you’ll need to make is what to name your baby. Here are a few tips that may help.
Avoid trends
Pop culture references likely won’t stand the test of time, and wildly misspelled names can lead to bullying and embarrassment for your child. Additionally, find out what names are popular right now so your child won’t be one of the six kids in their class with the same name.
Look to your lineage
Consider the meaning
Looking into the meanings behind different names may inspire your choice and give it more significance. Additionally, if you already have a few options in mind, it’s a good idea to find out whether any of them reference something unappealing.
Brainstorm nicknames
A cute possible nickname might help sway your choice, but you should also think about whether a name can be shortened to a nickname you dislike or that might be used by tormentors on the playground.
Say it out loud
A name might look good on paper, but can you imagine using it to address a toddler, teenager, or adult? You should also consider how it pairs with your child’s last name. Ask a few friends or relatives to say it out loud so you can hear how others might pronounce it.
If you’re torn between two options, consider waiting to meet your baby before you make a decision. This way you’ll be able to choose the name that suits them best.
Where should you give birth?
As an expectant mother, there are several decisions you need to make before the baby arrives including where to give birth. If you’re debating between a hospital and home birth, here are a few things to consider.
Hospital
If you give birth in a hospital, you’ll have access to an epidural and pain medication. Plus, extensive medical care is readily available should complications arise. However, a hospital birth can feel impersonal as nurses and other health-care providers rotate shifts during your stay. There’s also a chance you’ll have to share a room.
Barring complications with your pregnancy, you should choose a location where you feel comfortable and safe so you can focus on bringing your child into the world.
Birth centers
Depending on where you live, you might have the option to deliver your baby at a birth center. These facilities generally provide personalized care and access to nitrous oxide or non-medical pain relief options. A birth center can be an appealing compromise between a hospital and home birth, provided you have a low-risk pregnancy.
Do your kids get too much screen time?
Did you know that the average family in North America has seven digital screens at home including TVs, computers, smartphones, and handheld game consoles? This means most children have frequent and easy access to these devices starting at a young age. Here’s a look at why this might be a problem and what parents can do about it.
Harmful effects
Studies indicate that there’s a link between long periods of time spent in front of a screen and considerable impacts on childhood development. While more research is needed, excessive screen time can affect a child’s language skills, cognitive functioning, sleep quality, temperament, and weight.
Effective strategies
• Set a good example by using your own devices responsibly, such as putting your phone away while you eat.
• Specify how much screen time your child will be allotted and let them know when their time is almost up. This way they’ll be more prepared to step away from the device.
• Encourage active and creative alternatives to screen time that you can do together such as crafting, dancing, cooking, and playing board games.
• Establish and enforce clear rules such as no screen time in the evenings, in the bedroom, or during meals.
Keep in mind, however, that moderate screen time and quality content can be beneficial to your child’s development in the right context.
Screen time for preschoolers
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children between the ages of two and five spend no more than an hour per day in front of a screen. For those under the age of two, screen time should be avoided altogether, with the exception of video chatting.
How to install and maintain a central vacuum cleaner
Whether you’re building a new house or looking to upgrade your current home, a central vacuum cleaner is a worthwhile investment. Here’s what you should know about installing and maintaining this type of vacuum.
Installation
It usually takes about two days to set up a central vacuum system. You’ll need a variety of tools to get the job done, including:
• Metal coat hangers
• A pipe cutter
• A stud finder
• A right-angle drill
• A wire stripper
• A drywall saw
In addition to the main unit, you’ll need to install ducts, fittings, mounting brackets, inlets, and several other parts. For best results — and to avoid needing to buy or rent equipment — hire an experienced professional.
Maintenance
A central vacuum cleaner can easily last for 20 years with proper upkeep. As with most vacuums, the canister or bag must be regularly emptied. Completing this simple maintenance task every few months will help prevent clogs and ensure the system functions optimally.
You’ll also need to either routinely replace the disposable filter or rinse the permanent mesh screens under cold water. Keep in mind that even models with a self-cleaning filtration system should be serviced periodically to maximize suction power.
Overall, a central vacuum cleaner is a low-maintenance appliance that will simplify chores and help you keep your home clean.
6 clever tips for storing Christmas decorations
Are you tired of untangling Christmas lights and trying to salvage squashed ornaments when you decorate for the holidays? Here are six storage tips that can make things easier.
1. Insert strands of Christmas tree beads into separate plastic bottles
2. Wrap string lights around pieces of cardboard or empty wrapping paper rolls
3. Thread rolls of ribbon onto a paper towel holder
4. Place small Christmas tree ornaments in egg cartons
5. Bundle wrapping paper rolls in a garment bag
6. Hang wreaths on hangers in a closet
Once your decorations are organized, stow them in clear plastic bins so you can easily see what’s inside. Also, remember to label each container.
Should your new cat be allowed to roam outdoors?
If you’ve recently adopted a cat, you might be wondering whether to let it roam freely outside or keep it indoors. While your kitty might enjoy the extra space to explore, there are several risks that come with having an outdoor cat. Among other things, it could:
• Get hit by a vehicle
• Contract a serious illness like feline AIDS or feline leukemia virus
• Get injured in fights with other cats
• Be infected with parasites such as worms, ticks, and lice
• Get adopted by someone else, especially if it doesn’t have a collar
• Be poisoned by eating a toxic plant
• Contribute to the stray cat population if it’s not sterilized
• Become more aggressive or stressed
Unless you adopt an older cat that’s used to coming and going as it pleases, it’s generally preferable to keep Mittens indoors. In fact, it’s estimated that outdoor cats live about five years less than indoor cats. And since your cat would be more likely to get hurt or sick, you could end up with higher vet bills.
Keep in mind that your cat can lead a happy and active life indoors if you offer plenty of stimulation with toys and access to windows. You can also use a harness to take your cat on supervised outings, which reduces the risk of your feline getting into trouble.
Precautions for an outdoor cat
If you want to let your feline roam outdoors, there are several steps you should take to maximize its health and safety. Make sure your cat is sterilized, vaccinated, microchipped, treated against parasites, and wears a collar.
