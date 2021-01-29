Engagement rings 3 reasons to choose Canadian diamonds

Engagement and wedding rings are pieces of jewelry you’ll wear every day for the rest of your life. Therefore, it’s important to invest in quality pieces that can stand the test of time — just like your marriage. With that in mind, here’s why Canadian diamonds are the way to go.

1. It’s a greener choice

Diamond mining can be detrimental to the environment, especially in countries where regulations are limited or not properly enforced. This isn’t the case in Canada, where companies must adhere to stricter standards than other regions.

2. It’s an ethical choice



A major concern when purchasing diamonds is whether they were mined in a war zone where their profits were used to finance armed conflict. If you opt for diamonds mined in Canada, you can be sure they were sourced in inhumane conditions.

3. It’s a varied choice

From vintage to bohemian, there’s no shortage of ring design styles made using Canadian diamonds. You can also choose from various metals and incorporate other precious gems to design a truly one-of-a-kind ring.

If you want a ring you can wear with pride, visit the jewelry shops in your area and ask about their selection of engagement and wedding rings made with Canadian diamonds.