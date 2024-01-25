Community Events
Enjoy a Delicious Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner in Front Royal
Get ready to flip some pancakes and enjoy a warm community gathering! The Front Royal United Women of Faith invite everyone to their Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner. This delightful event will be held at 6 pm on Tuesday, February 13th, in the Fellowship Hall of the Front Royal United Methodist Church, located at 1 West Main Street.
The menu promises a feast of flavors with pancakes, sausage, sausage gravy, baked apples, and beverages, including coffee and tea. This dinner is not only a chance to enjoy delicious food but also an opportunity to engage with the community in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
The event is priced considerably to welcome families of all sizes. Children under 10 can enjoy the meal for just $4, and those under 3 eat for free. Youth and adults are welcome at $8 per person. Families living in the same household can relish this delightful meal for a maximum of $20.
All proceeds from the dinner will go towards missions for women and children, making it a meal that satisfies your appetite and contributes to a good cause.
To ensure everyone gets a spot at the table, attendees are encouraged to call the church office at 635-2935 by February 6th to reserve their seats.
This Shrove Tuesday, join the Front Royal community for an evening of good food, warm company, and the joy of giving back. Mark your calendars, and don’t miss out on this wonderful event!
Community Events
This Week’s Showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of January 25th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, January 25:
Community Events
Children Activities by Samuels Public Library for the Month of February
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of February 2024. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Saturday, February 3
- 12:30PM -4:30PM. Dungeons & Dragons. For ages 12-18. Join us for a one-shot adventure as we go on wintry quest.
Monday, February 5
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with your little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, February 6
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Heart Cup Tower Challenge. Registration is required.
Wednesday, February 7
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft on Castles. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Castle stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft. Registration required.
Thursday, February 8
- 5:00 PM – Hawaiian Dance and Culture. For ages 12-18. Teens will listen to a story, watch a demonstration of traditional Hawaiian Dance and Culture, and try the dance. Teens should wear comfortable clothing and bring water. Registration is required.
Saturday, February 10
- 11:00 AM – Warm the Heart with Art. For ages 8-16. Draw a heart with markers and turn it into a tie-dye picture.
- 2:30 PM – Teens Connect. For ages 12-18. Join us to celebrate Anti-Valentine’s Day by taking part in some untraditional Valentine’s Day activities. Registration is required.
Monday, February 12
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with your little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, February 13
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Heart Cup Tower Challenge. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, February 14
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft about Be My Valentine! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Be My Valentine stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Saturday, February 17
- 2:00 PM – Pine Cone Creature Craft. For ages 6-11. Join us as we read about winter animals and make different creatures out of pine cones. Registration is required.
Monday, February 19
- Library is closed for the holiday.
Tuesday, February 20
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Coding a Maze. Registration is required
Wednesday, February 21
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft about On the Farm. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00 AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with On the Farm stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Saturday, February 24
- 2:00 PM – Winter Slime. For ages 6-11. Easy to make and fun to play with! Registration is required.
Monday, February 26
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with your little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, February 27
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Coding a Maze. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, February 28
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft about Weather! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Weather stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Community Events
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming Events for February
You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.
The Library will be closed for President’s Day on Monday, February 19th.
Starting in January, Books and Beyond now recurs on the second Thursday of every month.
Adult Winter Reading: Reading Warms the Heart
Wednesday, January 3rd to Saturday, March 2nd
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Feeling cold this winter season? Come warm the heart with books, programs, and prizes! There’s something for everyone this winter, including craft workshops, history programs, book clubs, and more! Register for the winter reading program for an opportunity to win awesome prizes online through your Beanstack account or at the Adult Reference desk. Record each book you read online or ask reference staff to record titles for you. Every print, ebook, and audiobook you record will give you one entry into our biweekly prize drawings. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos, and music on our website so don’t miss out!
General Education Development (GED)
Every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM
In person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registration dates and deadlines can be found at laurelridge.edu/adult-education.
What the Tech!
Every Tuesday from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM
In person. Need help with technology? Come by the library computer lab where we will be going over computers and other technology basics. Having trouble with your phone, tablet, laptop, or other device? Bring it in, and we’ll help!
Bad Romance
Wednesday, February 7th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
In person. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Then you should join us for Bad Romance, where we will have our first local romance author panel! Local authors Carla Vergot, Tava Baird, Linny Lawless, and VK Fox will be here to talk about their books, the process, and answer questions. After the panel the authors, and their books, will be available at their tables. So come out, talk romance, and support our local authors! There will also be a cocoa bar sponsored by FOSL available throughout the panel.
Books & Beyond
Thursday, February 8th from 6:00 PM to 7:45 PM
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Do you love books and sharing them as much as we do? Join us to delve into new worlds of conversation about new books at your community’s public library! For February, read anything relating to romance! To attend virtually, please register in advance to receive a zoom link close to the event date.
Genealogy Club
Wednesday, February 14th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
In person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and want to be able to share your finds? Join our genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics.
Phoenix Project – Hope for New Beginnings
Third Tuesday of every month from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM
In person. Serving all members of the Front Royal/Warren County community who have experienced or are currently experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, Phoenix Project Advocates are available to provide crisis intervention, supportive counseling, safety planning, information, education, and more. Their services are free, confidential, and trauma-informed. Hope. Help. Healing.
The Lost History of Potomac Marble
Saturday, February 3rd from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM
In person. British invasions, destroyed edifices, and the search for the ideal stone? Join us for a presentation on the history and usage of Potomac Marble led by Paul Kreingold, the conservation director of the Izaak Walton League, Loudoun County Chapter and a Virginia Master Naturalist. Potomac Marble is a limestone conglomerate that can be found along the Potomac River from Leesburg to Montgomery County. Polished samples from 200-year-old local quarries will be on display during the presentation!
Adult Winter Reading Craft
Saturday, February 10th from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
In person. Join us for a Saturday afternoon winter reading program. Patrons have the opportunity to learn how to make heart-themed crafts. Older children are welcome so long as they are accompanied by a responsible caregiver.
Life in the Last Frontier: Alaska
Thursday, February 15th from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM
Virtual. Ever wonder what it would be like to live in a tiny cabin in the middle of the woods in Alaska? To live without many modern amenities in -30F temps? To be hours away from any big stores? Led by Alaska residents Patrice and Justin La Vigne, this presentation will answer all your burning questions about surviving winter darkness, extreme temperatures, living with wildlife, outhouse etiquette and other everyday adventures in the far north. You will feel part of this unique life after getting an insider’s glimpse into why people settle—and stay—in remote Alaska! This is a virtual program and conducted through Zoom. Registrants will receive a zoom link close to the event date.
Community Events
Night to Shine: A Dazzling Prom Night for Special Needs Community in Warren County
Warren County is gearing up for an extraordinary event, “Night to Shine,” promising an unforgettable evening of joy and celebration for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Hosted by Virginia Hills Church and organized by the ARC, this prom night is set to light up the community with its inclusivity and heartwarming experiences.
Night to Shine, now in its 10th year and founded by the Tim Tebow Foundation, is more than just a prom. It’s a global event, celebrated simultaneously worldwide, offering a unique and tailored experience to each attendee. On February 9th, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Virginia Hills Church will transform its auditorium into a prom paradise, complete with a red carpet, photo opportunities, limo rides, and possibly a horse and carriage.
Each guest, aged 14 and up, will be paired with a buddy, ensuring personalized attention and a doubled guest count for an all-embracing experience. Sensory rooms will be available for those who might get overwhelmed, ensuring everyone’s comfort throughout the evening. A special crowning ceremony will be a highlight, where every attendee will be celebrated as kings and queens, symbolizing their invaluable worth.
Recognizing the tireless efforts of parents and caregivers, a respite room offering a catered meal, gift bags, and relaxation services like massages will be provided. This not only gives parents a well-deserved break but also fosters a community among them, sharing experiences and support.
The ARC and other local organizations are currently accepting donations of formal wear to ensure that every attendee can dress up for this special night. Drop-off points include the Warren County Parks and Rec Center, Blue Ridge Opportunities, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. A fitting and giveaway event is also scheduled.
Safety is a top priority. The church has arranged for the presence of deputies and EMTs, ensuring a secure and enjoyable evening for all.
Virginia Hills Church and the ARC’s dedication to the community shines through in this event, marking it as a beacon of inclusivity and celebration in Warren County. This inaugural local edition of Night to Shine is not only a prom night but a testament to the community’s commitment to recognizing and honoring each individual’s uniqueness and importance.
Click here for more information.
Community Events
Update: Reviving the Legacy of Peter Muhlenberg: The Forgotten Hero of the American Revolution
On January 21, 1776, in a small church in Woodstock, Virginia, Reverend Peter Muhlenberg delivered a sermon that would etch his name into the annals of American history. This day marked a turning point, not only in Muhlenberg’s life but in the fight for American independence. Yet, despite his significant contributions, Muhlenberg’s story remains largely overshadowed in the broader narrative of the American Revolution.
Born into a family with strong religious roots, Peter Muhlenberg’s journey to becoming a key figure in the Revolutionary War is a tale of courage and conviction. His father, a founder of the Lutheran Church in the colonies, influenced young Muhlenberg’s early life. His ability to speak both English and German made him an ideal pastor in the Shenandoah Valley, a region with a significant German-speaking population.
Muhlenberg’s transformation from a pastor to a war general began with his stirring sermon at Emanuel Church. Quoting Ecclesiastes 3, he declared a time for war, dramatically revealing his military uniform beneath his clerical robes. This act symbolized his commitment to the American cause, leading him to raise a regiment to join General George Washington.
Throughout the eight-year-long Revolutionary War, Muhlenberg’s soldiers, predominantly of German descent, played a crucial role. They endured the hardships at Valley Forge and fought valiantly in key battles, including the decisive confrontation in Yorktown, Virginia. Their efforts were instrumental in ending British attempts to retain control over the American colonies.
Muhlenberg’s contributions extended beyond the battlefield. Elected to the House of Burgesses, he was involved in early resistance efforts against British rule. His regiment’s “Resolves” were among the first declarations of the intent to fight for self-governance, predating the Declaration of Independence.
After the war, Muhlenberg’s life took a different turn. Unable to return to pastoral duties, he moved back to Pennsylvania, where he played a pivotal role in establishing the state’s government alongside Benjamin Franklin. He served in Congress and the Senate, where he was involved in critical decisions, including the approval of the United States Constitution.
One of Muhlenberg’s most lasting impacts was his influence on the title of president. Advocating for a simple “President” instead of a monarchical title, he helped shape the nature of American democracy.
Despite his significant role, Muhlenberg’s story has faded from public consciousness. Today, however, efforts are being made to revive his legacy. In Woodstock, where his journey as a war hero began, monuments and plaques stand as testaments to his contributions. And now, as the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of its founding, the James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution is organizing an event to honor Muhlenberg.
This event, scheduled for January 27, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. in Woodstock, invites the public to remember and celebrate the life of this forgotten founder. It’s a call to recognize the sacrifices and contributions of those like Muhlenberg, who played critical roles in the birth of the nation but have since been overlooked in the annals of history.
In remembering Peter Muhlenberg, we not only pay homage to an individual but also to the spirit of determination and courage that fueled the American Revolution. His story, a blend of faith, duty, and patriotism, continues to inspire and remind us of the diverse and rich tapestry of the American founding era.
For more information on the event honoring Peter Muhlenberg, interested individuals can contact President Chip Daniel at 1.540.327.3406.
Community Events
Help Winchester Area SPCA Light a Path to End Pet Homelessness
The Pets for Life program at the Winchester SPCA invites you to purchase a light on behalf of your pet and help us Light a Path to end pet homelessness!
- $10 donation for one light
- $50 donation for 10 lights
- $100 donation for 20 lights
The lights will be illuminated February 5th, at dusk, in a lighting ceremony, followed by a reception from 6-8pm at the WASPCA Adoption Center, located at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester.
