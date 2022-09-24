Mature Living
Enjoy the great outdoors with reduced mobility
Are you in good health but reliant on a wheelchair or walker? Whatever your mobility limitations, you can still spend time enjoying the pleasures of nature. With some research, you can find an outdoor destination adapted to diverse users, including seniors with limited mobility.
Accessibility
Many parks and public nature areas provide access ramps, safe walkways, accessible toilets, and automatic gates and doors. But that’s not all. Some places designed for nature lovers offer specially designed equipment to enable people with limited mobility to enjoy a unique experience despite their condition.
Before setting out, you may be able to borrow or rent an adapted wheelchair or a modified bicycle to travel on uneven or snow-covered paths. You can go along with a friend on their walk or run, take a stroll on the beach or take a bike ride together.
Do you have an active friend who likes to break with routine? Suggest an outing together and make new memories.
There are numerous online resources for people with mobility issues to find accessible nature trails. For details on accessible trails across the U.S., accessiblenature.info has helpful icons indicating whether a route is wheelchair accessible, easy for elderly hikers, or suitable for people with visual impairments. Visit disabledhikers.com for resources for people with limited mobility and their able-bodied hiking companions.
Mature Living
Is 70 the happiest age?
According to research, it seems the age most people are happiest is 70. Does that surprise you? Here’s why this period of life is sometimes called the Age of Happiness.
Factors in your favor
Why do people at this age tend to say they’ve never felt better despite losing their youthful energy? The reasons may vary, but the following factors are consistent:
• They let go of the pressure to perform or please others at any price
• They lose job-related stressors
• They have more time to do activities they truly love
• They realize that time is finite and make the most of every moment
• They have more life experience that gives them a profound sense of wisdom
In a nutshell, seventy-somethings have nothing left to prove, have fewer work-related worries, and are relieved of childcare responsibilities. They have free time to do whatever makes them happy, like volunteering, gardening, reading, traveling, learning, or socializing.
Indeed, various factors can detract from this rosy picture, such as health issues, loneliness, or financial difficulties. Therefore, don’t wait until your 70th birthday to start caring for your health and cultivating friendships. Also, talk to a financial advisor for help creating a retirement nest egg.
Mature Living
Alcohol consumption as a senior: 3 risk factors
Have loved ones or medical professionals expressed concerns about your drinking? It’s important to know that age-specific issues may contribute to an unhealthy relationship with alcohol, leading to mental and physical problems. Whether you drink alcohol regularly or occasionally, your health demands you examine your habits.
Risk factors
Certain events later in life can trigger excessive alcohol consumption, such as:
1. Retirement. Some older people dedicate a significant portion of their lives to their work and view retirement as a series of losses. They may not know how to use or value their free time. Alcohol can become a way to compensate for losing their professional life.
2. Loneliness. Older people who no longer have children in their care, have lost their life partner, or don’t have a large social circle are at increased risk of drinking alone and becoming alcohol dependent.
3. Health problems. Getting sick, losing mobility, or experiencing chronic pain can make an older person preoccupied with declining health. They may resort to alcohol consumption to numb the sadness they feel at losing their abilities.
Do you recognize yourself in any of these descriptions? If you need help managing your drinking, don’t hesitate to talk to a healthcare professional. They can advise you and direct you to appropriate resources.
According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, about 20 percent of adults aged 60 to 64 and 11 percent of those over 65 engage in binge drinking. In addition to risk factors related to health problems and interactions with medications, older adults are vulnerable to increased alcohol intolerance and, therefore, at a higher risk of drinking-related injuries.
Mature Living
10 ways for seniors to keep busy
Regardless of your interests, there’s no shortage of activities to fill your days this summer. Here are 10 suggestions to get you started.
1. Get back to nature
The thing about the outdoors is that there are many ways to enjoy it. Birdwatch in your backyard, stroll through the woods or bike around the countryside. Alternatively, enjoy a picnic in the park or pack your fishing rod and spend a weekend camping by the lake.
2. Host a game night
Your options are as numerous as they are varied. Keep your mind sharp as you roll the dice, shuffle the cards or test your trivia knowledge. You can teach your grandchildren a game that’s new to them or organize a regular board game night with friends.
3. Move your body
From golfing to gardening, opportunities to engage in physical activity during the summer are plentiful. You can also join a walking club or sign up for a yoga, tai chi or water aerobics class. Often, these group courses are offered outside when the weather’s nice and can be adapted if you have reduced mobility.
4. Plan a cultural outing
Treat yourself to a night out at the theater or take in a concert. If you want to spend an afternoon with your grandkids, head to the movies or visit a museum. Remember, summer is a prime time for all sorts of festivals and local events.
5. Explore your artistic side
Whether you prefer painting, photography, knitting, or playing a musical instrument, there are numerous ways to get creative. Activities like scrapbooking and sculpting sandcastles allow you to combine creativity and spending time with your family.
6. Play outdoor games
If you enjoy activities that allow you to socialize and take advantage of a sunny day, there are many backyard games to choose from including horseshoes, bocce ball, ladder toss and croquet.
7. Enjoy your own company
Spending quiet time alone can be the perfect way to recharge. Curl up on the couch with a crossword puzzle, retreat to the porch swing with a good book or simply relax while listening to music. On a rainy day, try your hand at a jigsaw puzzle or catch up on your favorite TV shows.
8. Indulge in local fare
Take advantage of the summer weather to discover new flavors in your region. Sample the menu at a local bistro, savor a cone at the ice cream parlor or enjoy a wine tasting at a nearby vineyard. If you don’t feel like going out, you can teach your grandchildren a family recipe or host a potluck with loved ones.
9. Test your luck
There’s no harm in playing games of chance on occasion, so try your luck at bingo or head to the casino for an evening of fun and excitement.
10. Go shopping
Support independent retailers and local artisans, or check out a few garage sales in your area. If you just want to window shop at the mall, this activity is suitable in all types of weather.
Mature Living
5 ideas for a dream retirement vacation
One of the best things about retirement is that you can use your free time to take the luxurious vacation you’ve always wanted at any time of year. If you’re ready to unwind and take a break from your routine, here are five vacation ideas that may inspire you.
1. Trip. Treat yourself to a complete change of scenery and discover another country’s culture, landscapes, and flavors.
2. Road trip. Travel from one end of your country or state to the other. Visit all the places you never got to see during your working years.
3. Festival. Go to a festival of your choice. Whether you’re passionate about music, classic cars, or art, let loose and enjoy yourself.
4. Cruise. Lounge on the sun deck, enjoy stress-free entertainment, and participate in excursions at the various ports of call.
5. Rental. Rent a cottage or villa in a picturesque location where you can practice various activities like hiking and swimming.
Don’t forget to ask about reduced rates for seniors to help you save some of your hard-earned money.
Health
4 symptoms you shouldn’t ignore
As you age, you may notice minor changes in your overall health. While some symptoms are a normal part of aging, others require immediate attention. Here are four changes in your health you should never ignore.
1. A wound that won’t heal
Do you have a wound that’s slow to heal? If so, it may be a good idea to see your doctor. If you have a low-grade fever or the injury becomes red and increasingly painful, seek immediate help.
2. An abnormal presence of blood
Unless you have a known medical condition, you must alert your doctor if you notice blood in your stool, urine, or spit. If the bleeding is new or recurring and accompanied by other symptoms, go to the emergency room right away.
3. Unusual stomach pain
Abdominal pain that increases gradually lasts a long time or appears suddenly should be taken seriously. If this is happening to you, visit your doctor. They may refer you to a gastroenterologist for further testing.
4. Increasing shortness of breath
Shortness of breath that prevents you from doing everyday activities like climbing stairs and going on walks should be investigated. This could be a sign of a serious health problem, especially if accompanied by a fever or chest pain.
If you have any doubts, don’t hesitate to consult a health care professional.
Health
Nutrition tips for seniors
Eating healthy, nutritious foods gives you the energy you need to go about your daily life and stay in good shape. For seniors, it’s essential to have a varied diet to help maintain independence and quality of life. Here are some healthy eating tips to follow as you age.
50 to 59 years old
At this age, women should focus on eating foods that help reduce the unpleasant symptoms associated with menopause. For example, they should reduce their sugar intake and consume foods like soy and flaxseed, which are good sources of phytoestrogens.
On the other hand, men should reduce their consumption of red meat and saturated fats to help prevent prostate cancer. They should also include plenty of vegetables, lean proteins, and fish in their diet.
Both aging men and women can benefit from eating more protein to help prevent their muscle mass from deteriorating.
60 to 69 years old
As you age, your metabolism gradually slows down. Therefore, you don’t need to consume as many calories as you used to. However, you must ensure you’re still getting enough calcium, vitamins, and nutrients by eating the appropriate foods. If you lack the necessary appetite, you may need to supplement your diet with quality meal-replacement bars or drinks. Consult a health care professional for advice.
70 years and older
Hunger is less of an issue at this age. Therefore, the goal is to consume enough protein to meet your nutritional needs while still eating plenty of healthy fruits, vegetables, and starches. You may also need to take vitamin and mineral supplements to strengthen your immune system.
On top of maintaining a healthy weight, fuelling your body with healthy foods can help prevent muscle and bone loss and the onset of disease. Consult your doctor or a dietitian-nutritionist to help you adopt healthy eating habits.
