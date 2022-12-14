Connect with us

Community Events

Enjoy this Christmas Concert from the American Legion Community Band

Published

7 hours ago

on

In the spirit of Christmas, the American Legion Community Band of Front Royal presented its 2022 Christmas Concert on Tuesday, December 13, in Boggs Chapel at Randolph Macon Academy.

The conductors for this performance were Ed Richards and Ronald Dye.

The gift of love. The gift of peace. The gift of happiness. May all these be yours at Christmas.

The American Legion Community Band, located in Front Royal, was formed in 1986 and had been playing concerts in the area ever since. The conductors and band members are all volunteer musicians from the local area, and new members are always welcome.


The band performs at various concerts and community festivals throughout the year. All performances are free and open to the public. The repertoire is versatile and traditional, ranging from classical to popular, marches and operatic overtures to modern works for the band. The band is sponsored by the Giles B. Cook Post #53 of the American Legion.

All rehearsals are held on Tuesdays from 7:30 – 9:00 pm in the Fulton Fine Arts Complex band room at Randolph-Macon Academy. Anyone who plays an instrument and would like to join is welcome to attend. The American Legion Community Band’s performance season extends from September through July each year, with public performances both indoors and out.

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of December 16th

Published

6 hours ago

on

December 14, 2022

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, December 16:

• Friday: 8:00
• Sat & Sun: 1:30, 5:30, 9:25
• Mon-Tues: 8:00
• Wednesday: 7:15
• Thursday: 3:25, 8:00
Rated PG13  |  3 Hours 10 Minutes

• Friday: 7:00
• Sat & Sun: 3:30, 7:30
• Mon-Tues: 7:00
• Wednesday: 6:00
• Thursday: 3:00, 7:00
Rated PG13  |  3 Hours 10 Minutes


• Friday: 7:30
• Sat & Sun: 1:45, 5:40, 9:35
• Mon-Tues: 7:15
Rated PG13  |  2 Hours 41 Minutes

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7
  • 3D – add $3

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY AT 1PM

Christmas Classics FREE Movie: “Holiday Inn”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
Wednesday – 6:10, 8:40
Thursday – 3:10, 5:45, 8:20

COMING SOON:

  • “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”
  • “A Man Called Otto”
  • “Ant Man And The Wasp: Quantumania”
Community Events

Community News & Real Estate (December 2022) with Jen Avery, REALTOR

Published

7 hours ago

on

December 14, 2022

By

COMMUNITY NEWS

This Christmas season we have had so many fun Santa’s helpers out in the community. I would like to extend a huge THANK YOU to everyone who is making this season so merry!

  • D&P Rentals (711 Belair Ave)
    • has an Angel Tree that has names and gift ideas for some of our Seniors, please go down there and grab one!
    • There is a second tree for our local Veterans as well.
  • Rotary Club of Warren County
    • Ride with Rotary: April 29 – More details to follow

REAL ESTATE

Warren County Market Report for November 2022 with Jen Avery, REALTOR

Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for November 2022. Over the past 7 days, there have been 11 price reductions. Not long ago we had bidding wars well above asking price. Interesting to take notice how much the market has changed.

In general summary:


  1. New Listings are UP 3.1%
  2. New Pending DOWN  -27.5%
  3. Closed sales are DOWN -28.1%
  4. Average Median Sold  $335,500
  5. Average Days on Market 25

*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.

Resource: November 2022 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated December 2022.

Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400

Community Events

Even in the afternoon, ‘Night of Wonder’ presents an ageless musical celebration of the Christmas Season

Published

2 days ago

on

December 12, 2022

By

A packed church in downtown Front Royal applauded the new Valley Chorale at the Town’s Episcopal Church December 11, a veritable treat for locals on this sunny Sunday.

“Night of Wonder” was, in fact, in mid-afternoon, billed as a “Celebration of Christmas” – And a celebration it was indeed!

For 50 minutes the program, new to Front Royal lovers of music from opera to concerts at the Gazebo, featured music dating back to the 13th century through World War II. The piano was played by David LeCuyer from Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester, and the “Night of Wonder” was conducted by Drew A. Young.

Young is a young and recent arrival at Shenandoah University from his Florida home. The program he conducted included seasonal music from Christmas’s past, starting with a 13th century “plainsong” and cruising through music popular in the 1500s, including a version of “Ave Maria” most had never heard before, and other music popular at Christmas-time in the 1600s through the 1800s, and so to the Canadian popular carol, “Angels from the Realms of Glory” introduced to the public in 1943.


Established in 1960 as the Front Royal Music Study Club, today’s 24-member choir stayed away from traditional Christmas music to bring before an enthusiastic Town audience the lesser known but otherwise entertaining music through the ages.

Choristers included Nick Barent, Madeline Berkle, Samantha Isely, and Christopher Limjuco, section leaders; Mackenzie Bryant, Paul Byers, Pat Casey, Al Copenhaver, David Freese, Ben Glenn II, Dale Houska, Chad and Susan Hrbek, Jim Johns, and Mark Jones, as well as, Sara Pavlik McGuire, Kadi Mellott, Genevieve Roesch, Sam Scalph, Ryan Stonerock, Annabel Thrush, Linda Tokarski, Lani Urreta and Ashlyn Wilkinson. Pianist Connie Gallond takes turn with LeCuyer to accompany the choir.

Said Young in a program note: “I came in (last year) with with a drive that was in equal parts received and given back to me by the ensemble … (a group) of hardworking and caring individuals who in a short period of time have developed the musical nuance that usually takes multiple years to come to fruition.”

The Valley Chorale is seeking additional singers for its 2023 Spring season. Young singers, age 15 and up, are especially encouraged to join. For information, visit thevalleychorale.org/sing-with-us.

The current singers and conductor were sent home with a standing ovation, well deserved and continuing a Christmas tradition that has persisted in Front Royal for more than six decades.

Community Events

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of December 9th

Published

1 week ago

on

December 7, 2022

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, December 9:

• Friday: 6:00, 8:30
• Sat & Sun: 1:30, 3:25, 7:00
• Mon-Wed: 7:00
• Thursday: 7:30
Rated PG13  |  2 Hours 41 Minutes

• Friday: 6:10, 9:05
• Saturday: 3:55, 7:25
• Sunday: 5:10, 8:10
• Mon, Wed: 7:10
Rated: PG13 | 2 Hours 19 Minutes


• Friday: 6:10, 9:25
• Sat & Sun: 1:35, 5:00, 7:25
• Mon, Wed: 7:20
• Tuesday: 7:45
Rated: PG | 1 Hour 41 Minutes

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7
  • 3D – add $3

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY AT 1PM

Christmas Classics FREE Movie: “Grinch” (Illumination Studios, 2018)

THURSDAY: “Avatar: The Way of Water” 3D @ 7:00, 2D @ 8:00

COMING SOON:

  • “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
  • “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”
  • “A Man Called Otto”
Community Events

Matchy-Matchy Pawliday Giving Campaign at the Winchester Area SPCA

Published

2 weeks ago

on

December 2, 2022

By

Thanks to the continued generosity of the Ingham Family, your year-end contributions can go twice as far and help twice as many homeless pets! All donations received between December 1st and 30th will be doubled!

Donations can be made in any of the following ways:

On behalf of the people and pets at your local WASPCA, we thank you.

The Winchester SPCA is a 501c3 non-profit Tax ID 54-6053158

Community Events

Happy Creek riparian planting with Front Royal’s Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee

Published

2 weeks ago

on

December 1, 2022

By

On Saturday, November 19, with leadership and oversight from Front Royal’s Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC), local community groups and volunteers came together to help plant a 200 meter section of Happy Creek’s riparian buffer, between South Street and Short Street. More than 30 volunteers participated in the planting, including representatives from the Tree Stewards, Beautification Committee, Izaak Walton League, Piedmont Environmental Council, as well as community members. Volunteers planted more than 450 whips (young seedlings) of seven different varieties of native, flowering, riparian shrub species. Species included: Red Chokeberry, Black Chokeberry, Witchhazel, Winterberry, Northern Bayberry, Elderberry, and Arrowwood Viburnum. Species and planting densities were approved by the DEQ.

Volunteers spread out across the bank of Happy Creek, busy planting native riparian shrubs.

As part of ongoing restoration efforts for Happy Creek, this section of the riparian buffer had been designated a high-priority area in which an abundance of invasive and undesirable vegetation had begun to establish. In early November the Department of Public Works removed the undesirable vegetation, clearing the way for a full-scale riparian planting. Jim Osborn, Chair of ESAC and the Town’s Environmental Specialist, explains more: “We were excited to create such a positive community event centered around helping restore an important section of our local watershed. Happy Creek is an invaluable asset, landmark, and resource for our Town, and we need to be the good stewards it deserves.”

ESAC member, Jerome Ray, delivers another bucket of seedlings ready to be planted.


Volunteers kept warm through the chilly morning hours with coffee, muffins, and good comradery. Those that hadn’t planted before were given lessons by ESAC and Tree Steward members. While many were actively shoveling out holes in the stream bank, members of the FR-WC Anti-Litter Council and the Izaak Walton League used the time to help remove litter from the stream and its banks. Additionally, a set of volunteers helped prune several existing Sycamore trees that naturally recruited over the past couple of years. “Sycamores are a beautiful native tree whose foliage and bark offer an aesthetic appeal throughout all four seasons,” says Melody Hotek, President of the Tree Stewards. “They are also the look and feel of our beloved Shenandoah River, and so having them adorn Happy Creek is a perfect fit.”

Ella takes a snack break after a busy morning of planting.

Justin Proctor, ESAC member and local conservation biologist, reminds us the value of planting native. “Planting natives is a win-win across the board. These plants are adapted to handle our local climate and soils, they help build back our beneficial insects and pollinators, they provide food for wildlife including native and migratory birds, and their deep root systems stabilize river banks and help clean out pollutants.”

Taylor Clatterbuck, ESAC student representative, is excited about Spring. “I can’t wait to see all of these riparian shrubs leaf out and start blooming next year. Every time I walk, cycle, or drive by, I will be able to look out over something that I can be proud of.”

All watersheds need good, ongoing stewardship, and Happy Creek is no exception. Stay tuned for additional watershed projects in 2023.

Front Royal Virginia

