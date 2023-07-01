Connect with us

Ensuring a safe celebration: Guidelines for handling sparklers on Independence Day

Published

7 hours ago

on

As the Fourth of July approaches, families across the nation prepare to celebrate with fireworks, including the beloved sparklers. However, it is essential for parents and guardians to recognize the potential dangers associated with these seemingly innocent firesticks. Despite their popularity among children, sparklers contribute to a significant percentage of firework-related injuries each year. With their temperatures reaching up to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit, it is crucial to establish safety rules to ensure a safe and enjoyable celebration.

Statistics reveal that approximately 14 percent of the 11,000 to 12,000 annual fireworks injuries involve sparklers, according to CNN. It is a common misconception that these festive items are harmless. In reality, sparklers burn at a temperature higher than the melting point of glass, making them far from child’s play.

To ensure a safe experience, it is essential to establish and follow a set of guidelines when using sparklers during Independence Day festivities. Consider the following safety measures:

  1. Proper Attire: Children should wear closed-toe shoes while handling sparklers to protect their feet from potential burns or puncture wounds if a sparkler is dropped.
  2. Precautionary Measures: Keep a bucket of water nearby to extinguish sparklers once they have burned out. This prevents accidental burns or fires caused by discarded sparklers that may still be hot.
  3. Outdoor Use: Sparklers should only be used in outdoor areas away from flammable objects. Children should maintain a safe distance from one another while handling sparklers to avoid accidental contact or burns.
  4. Age Restrictions: Children under the age of 7 should never be allowed to handle sparklers, as their coordination and understanding of safety precautions may be limited.
  5. Safe Observation: Babies and toddlers can enjoy the visual spectacle of sparklers from a safe distance of approximately 5 feet. However, it is crucial to remember that sparks pose a potential risk, so close supervision is necessary.
  6. Alternatives: Consider using long 36-inch sparklers that can be securely placed in the ground. This provides children with a safer alternative while still allowing them to enjoy the enchantment of sparklers.

While sparklers are a traditional part of Independence Day celebrations, it is vital to prioritize safety and take precautionary measures to prevent accidents and injuries. Parents and guardians must be aware of the high temperatures that sparklers can reach and establish clear rules for their children’s safe usage. By following these guidelines, families can ensure a joyous and injury-free celebration while keeping the spirit of the occasion alive.

How to deal with a leaky roof

Published

2 days ago

on

June 30, 2023

By

Leaky roofs are, unfortunately, a common occurrence. If not dealt with promptly, water seeping into your home can cause various short and long-term problems. Here’s what to do if you see or suspect your roof is leaking.

• Confirm that the leak is coming from the roof. Several signs can help you determine whether the water leak is coming from your roof or another area of your home, such as the windows. Water stains on the ceiling, high humidity in the basement, mold in the attic, and swelling paint are telltale signs that water is leaking from the roof.

• Locate the source. If possible, try to locate the source or cause of the leak. Pay close attention to areas with excess condensation or where water spots grow after heavy rain, for example. It’s OK if you can’t find the exact source of the leak. Your observations will help guide the professional in carrying out the necessary repairs.

• Take immediate action. Use a bucket or several towels to catch or absorb the water. Ventilate the area to dry out the wet materials. In addition to contacting a professional roofer to correct the situation, you should reach out to your insurance company to find out how much you’ll be compensated.

If neglected, a roof leak can quickly damage the structure of your home and increase the risk of you or your family developing health problems. Act now.

Landscaping: 5 ways to use natural stone

Published

3 days ago

on

June 29, 2023

By

Do natural stones make your eyes light up and get you envisioning ways to include them in your landscape? Here are five sure-fire ideas for incorporating them into your space.

1. Create a trail. Flat stones, whether of varying sizes or straight cut, are perfect for creating paths that combine esthetics and function.

2. Build a low wall. Low walls break the monotony of your landscape while outlining specific zones like a garden or flower bed.

3. Install steps. Durable and elegant, stone steps give your entire landscape a touch of charm while making certain areas more accessible.

4. Add a decorative feature. Large stones can add a rustic look to a rock garden or flower bed. Crushed stone can also serve as a decorative mulch.

5. Grace your terrace. Complement your patio furniture with the warm aspect of natural stones. This improvement will make the perfect sitting area to spend a summer evening.

Do you see a major project on your horizon? Trust the know-how of a specialized landscaping contractor to help you bring it to life.

2 roofing options to consider for your shed

Published

1 week ago

on

June 24, 2023

By

Are you planning to build a new shed or renovate your old one? Whether you opt for a prefab model or a custom build, you can use the same roofing materials you’d use on your home. Here are two stylish, eye-catching options to consider.

1. Asphalt shingles
Asphalt shingles are affordable and increasingly customizable. Ideally, they should be installed on a self-adhesive membrane to enhance their effectiveness and prolong their lifespan. Shingles are relatively easy to install and can be fitted to your home and replaced at the same time as you replace the roofing.

2. Metallic roofing
Available in several styles, metal roofing is more expensive than its asphalt counterpart, but it’s extra effective. Keep in mind that metal roofs should only be installed by professionals. Galvanized steel roofs are a good choice because they require practically zero maintenance and have a lifespan of about a century. As a bonus, their sedate, industrial appearance is timeless.

Visit a home renovation retailer near you to buy the materials for your project or entrust the job to a qualified contractor.

What you need to know about successive sowing

Published

1 week ago

on

June 22, 2023

By

Do you dream of planting a vegetable garden that gives you fresh produce all summer long? Successive sowing is an effective strategy to optimize your precious plot of land.

What is it?
The principle of successive sowing is simple: once you harvest mature vegetables, you reuse the empty space to sow new ones. For some vegetables, this means sowing several seeds over three or four weeks. The aim? To enjoy fresh vegetables for a longer period without having to cook or freeze the surplus; preventing waste is an added benefit.

Sowing in succession allows you to get the most out of your garden. Moreover, you can quickly fill empty rows with new plants to prevent your plot from being overrun by unsightly weeds.

Which vegetables to choose?
It’s important to note that not all vegetables are suitable for successive sowing. Slow-growing vegetables such as tomatoes and eggplants won’t work. Instead, choose fast-growing species like lettuce, spinach, and radishes.

Check the hardiness zone in your area to find vegetables suitable for successive sowing.

Several root vegetables are suitable for successive sowing, especially those with edible foliage. For example, beets are a great option. You can use the young — and delicious — leaves in a salad.

Embrace the Glow: Summer Solstice illuminates the sky with longest daylight hours

Published

2 weeks ago

on

June 19, 2023

By

Rise and shine! Prepare your sunglasses and sunscreen because, on June 21, we’re set to bask in the glorious light of the summer solstice. Thanks to daylight saving time, we’ll be waking up to sunshine and enjoying its company well into the evening.

Now, what is this summer solstice we’re raving about? Picture this: If you’re nestled in Alaska, the Land of the Midnight Sun, you’d witness a mind-boggling 19 hours of daylight. Stretching from east to west of the continental U.S., we’d be looking at anywhere from 14 to 16 sun-soaked hours.

And get this, our friends way up north in certain parts of Norway are living in a world where the sun barely sets from around April 19 to August 23. Can you imagine that? A never-ending day! And it’s not just Norway. This phenomenon extends to parts of Canada, Greenland, Sweden, Finland, and Russia.

The word solstice itself hails from Latin origins, meaning “sun stands still.” And it’s a spot-on description. Around the solstice, the sun does seem to take a bit of a siesta in the sky for a few days, its noontime elevation hardly changing. It’s as if time itself pauses to soak up the summer vibes.

Now, if we journey all the way to the north and south poles, things get even wilder. Picture this: the sun only rises and sets once each year. During the summer, it’s a half-year-long sunny spectacle, with the sun constantly skirting around the horizon, reaching its highest point at none other than our guest of honor – the summer solstice.

On the flip side, the polar winter months plunge into darkness with the sun disappearing entirely. Talk about a contrast!

So, this summer solstice, let’s welcome the extended sunshine and celebrate the longest day of the year. Whether it’s a leisurely walk, an outdoor picnic, or simply soaking in the sun’s rays from your backyard, make the most of these extra daylight hours. After all, it’s not every day that we get to enjoy the sun’s prolonged company!

Beat the Heat: Your guide to the best sheets for summertime slumber

Published

2 weeks ago

on

June 18, 2023

By

Ever been stuck tossing and turning on a sweltering summer night, feeling like you’re in a sauna instead of your bed? Well, you’re not alone. Whether it’s the blistering heat of the season or you’re just naturally inclined to ‘sleep hot,’ the key to your good night’s sleep could be as simple as choosing the right bedsheet.

Let’s begin with the basics: What materials should you opt for? Top of the list are our old favorites – linen and cotton. For our hot sleepers out there, linen’s excellent moisture-wicking abilities could be your saving grace. Its lightweight nature and breathability make it the go-to choice for the hotter months. But let’s not gloss over the fact that linen can be quite an investment and might feel a bit rougher than cotton. A smart budget-friendly hack? Pair a linen top sheet with a more durable cotton fitted sheet. You get the best of both worlds!

If you’re a fan of cotton, here’s a tip – choose sheets with a percale weave over sateen. This weave promotes better airflow, which is crucial for those warm nights. Look for a thread count between 200 and 300 to strike the right balance between softness, durability, and breathability.

Here’s a curveball – bamboo-derived sheets. If you’re struggling with sensitive skin or eczema, these could be your best bet. The material is soft, slides easily across the skin, and has impressive moisture-wicking capabilities. Bonus? Its natural antibacterial properties could also benefit acne sufferers.

On to the materials to avoid – let’s just say, give fleece, flannel, stretchy jersey sheets, synthetic materials like polyester, or cotton sateen a break during the summer. They tend to trap heat, turning your cozy bed into a hot box.

So, fellow night sweaters and summer sleepers wave goodbye to sweaty, restless nights. Your best summer sleep is just a bedsheet away! Stay cool, my friends, and sweet dreams.

