Enter Royal Examiner’s Subscription Contest to win hundreds during the month of August

Beginning Monday, July 27, the Town of Front Royal, the Front Royal Warren County (FRWC) Chamber of Commerce and the Front Royal Independent Business Alliance (FRIBA) will host four weekly Scavenger Hunts to promote the town, its businesses, natural beauty, and landmarks to residents and guests.

THOUSANDS of dollars in local business gift cards will be given away through weekly scavenger hunts and drawings, at random, of winners through media partners, The River 95.3, and Royal Examiner contests. The scavenger hunts and contests are designed to support and promote local Town of Front Royal businesses and are a part of The Town of Front Royal’s #BackToBusiness #BacktoNature campaign.

One $500 Scavenger Hunt Grand Prize gift card package will be awarded each week. Additional weekly gift card prizes will also be given to lucky winners.

Access the scavenger hunt clues each week from July 27-August 23 at discoverfrontroyal.com or on Facebook @DiscoverFrontRoyal and enjoy a socially distanced drive or walk around town while solving the weekly clues. Email answers to discovered@discoverfrontroyal.com for a chance to win the $500 Scavenger Hunt Grand Prize or additional gift card prizes.

Like many towns across America, Front Royal’s small businesses are the backbone of the community, and residents and guests are encouraged to Eat and Shop Local. The Town of Front Royal, The Front Royal Independent Business Alliance, and the Front Royal Warren County (FRWC) Chamber of Commerce are proud to help locals support their local businesses.

Scavenger Hunt & Contests Rules and Regulations

Go to Discover Front Royal at www.discoverfrontroyal.com/discoveredor the Town of Front Royal Facebook Page for official rules and regulations.