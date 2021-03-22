Local News
Enthusiasm high at Royal Family Bowling Center as 2nd Annual James W. Gifford Sr. Memorial Tournament gets underway
With the coming of Spring the weekend of March 19th to 21st also came the Second Annual James W. Gifford Sr. Memorial Bowling Tournament at Royal Family Bowling Center in the Town of Front Royal, Virginia. Co-sponsored by All Rev Apparel and brothers James W. Gifford Jr. and Don Mayland-Gifford, the 18-game Mega Qualifier open to professionals and amateurs alike, brought a guaranteed $2500 First Prize, among others, with it.
As the tournament got rolling as 7 p.m. approached Friday evening, All Rev Apparel proprietor and Tournament Director Shane Martin and wife Jacqueline took a moment to explain how the Lubbock, Texas-based sport and gaming jersey business couple ended up sponsoring and overseeing a bowling tournament two-thirds of the way across the country. The answer involves their co-sponsors, the sons of the Sacramento, California- based man the tournament memorializes.
“Essentially what it is, is that James Gifford (Jr.) is one of my staffers and Don Mayland (Gifford) is a staffer … they help sell my jerseys and promote my jerseys. I have staffers all over the country,” Shane explained, noting the common bond of professional bowling.
“I’m a professional bowler myself, and … James had asked me about sponsoring the tournament as All Rev Apparel. We put some figures together, some ideas together, came back and I put up $2500 for the first prize regardless of (the number of) entries.”
But with entries reportedly closed at the maximum number of 72, significantly above the first-year number of about 40 drawn after only two months of promotion, Martin’s prize-money investment seemed safely covered by the $120 early entry fee of which $75 goes into the prize fund, and the $150 after March 6 entry fee, taking the additional $30 into the prize vault as well. Prizes per entrants wearing an All Rev Apparel bowling jerseys at the tournament were noted, as was a promised $500 prize if any coveted 300 perfect games were rolled over the three-day event.
“So, essentially there’s $3,000 put up to enter this tournament. We have bowlers coming from all up and down the east coast … James Gifford’s brother, Don Mayland, he is here from Colorado,” Martin said, observing of the building momentum, “It’s going to be a great event – somebody’s walking away with $2500 – it’s definitely going to be exciting.”
Martin noted that there has been widespread social media promotion of the tournament over a six-month period leading up to the first weekend of Spring 2021 showdown at Front Royal’s Royal Family Bowling Center where the competition looked to be fierce as competitive balls began rolling. In fact, the Colorado-based son of the man for whom the tournament is named, which will have a Colorado site as part of the event next year, brought his competitive spirit, possibly inherited from dad, with him, looking to keep that first-place prize money in the family.
“I’m looking forward to taking first place,” Don replied when asked about his expectations for the weekend event. “That’s the confidence I have, the confidence I’m going to try and hold. But depending on what happens you never know what you’re going to bowl. It would be an honor to win my father’s tournament … He’ll definitely be up there watching us,” Don concluded of the James W. Gifford Sr. Memorial Tournament. “It’s taken a lot to get the thing done the way we wanted … It wasn’t this big,” Don said of the inaugural Front Royal event that drew 40, as noted above by co-sponsor Martin.
Earlier we spoke to Don’s brother, James Junior, about the genesis of the tournament. “My dad was a very avid bowler – and we have bowled at nationals together, me my brother and my dad. And my dad unfortunately passed away in 2009 unexpectedly. So, we took it upon ourselves to honor him every year. And this is the second year here in Virginia that we’ve had it,” Virginia Beach-based James Jr., who also has a seven-year connection to Front Royal, said of the tournament’s landing locally.
“So, like I said we traveled everywhere and we’re just trying to honor him. And I have a lot of support from bowlers who knew him, knew us, that are coming. And this year we have extended our invitation to people. We also have some PBA (Professional Bowlers Association) Hall of Famers who will be here this weekend – Danny Wiseman will be here out of Maryland … So, we do have a lot of caliber bowlers here from all over the country – Texas, Colorado, New Jersey, Delaware. We have officially filled this tournament, which is outstanding for us,” James said of what his brother cited as the maximum registration number of 72 for the live-streamed on YouTube event. “So, we’ve done a lot. And Rick Novak, the owner of the center here, has been 100% supportive to me. It’s kind of a big thing for us and my brother and I have tried to keep my father’s legacy going.
“We’re also doing a special recognition in honor of a very dear friend of ours who just passed away unexpectedly, Mo Pinnell – Greatest person you could ever find in the bowling industry,” James said of a man he called, “One of the smartest, the most fascinating ball designers that you could ever come across. And we are throwing all of his stuff in his honor.
“But we’re excited and we want to let everybody know what we’re doing, and trying to support Front Royal,” James concluded of bringing his father’s tournament here for a second consecutive year.
And Royal Examiner is honored to help him, his brother Don and All Rev Apparel co-sponsors Shane and Jacqueline Martin achieve that goal in memory of James W. Gifford Sr.
This story will be updated with tournament results when that information becomes available.
Local News
Musicians from afar highlight Va. Beer Museum’s farewell to St. Patrick’s Day week
A personal connection to one regular brought some fine Irish music all the way across the country Saturday evening, March 20, and into the Virginia Beer Museum’s rear Biergarten/parking area. Headlining that music with a solo first set was Hank Cramer from Washington state. He was augmented later with banjo accompaniment by Philadelphia-based Ed Kramer.
And indeed it was a fitting end to an Irish-themed week at the Town of Front Royal’s Virginia Beer Museum dedicated to promotion of the Commonwealth’s home-crafted beers and acknowledgement of the golden beverage’s place in the nation’s history.
In introducing Hank Cramer to the outdoor crowd clinging to the last vestiges of warmth from a setting, first-day-of-Spring sun, Bruce Townshend cited a relationship dating back to younger military service days. We asked Townshend about that relationship and his lasting friendship with the northwestern-based Cramer.
“Hank and I served together for several years in the Army Reserve in the Pacific northwest. He has been a musician all of his life, and once he retired from his military and civilian careers, he began performing nearly full time for a living. This was his first live gig since early last year when COVID shut everything down. He came here at my invitation but has been in this area many times,” Townshend said, adding, “Hank has several CDs out. He is a managing partner of Ferryboat Music LLC and his website is www.hankcramer.com.
Townshend then added some historical perspective, some related to this region, to his friend’s background. “His great grandfather and great uncles fought for the Union during the Civil War in regiments from Pennsylvania, and all three were wounded in different skirmishes near Winchester. His father Harry was one of the original green berets and one of the very first killed in action during the Vietnam War.”
During his sets Cramer introduced his material knowingly of the song’s backgrounds, and traced his Irish roots, musical and otherwise, in the entertaining style of Irish folk musicians the world over.
Well done, Cramer & Kramer!!! – And thank you, Bruce, for drawing such talented musicians our way to carry us on with fond memories till next we raise a toast to St. Patrick, his legacy, and the music and culture of the Emerald Isle.
And thanks to the Virginia Beer Museum, staffers and proprietor Downes for hosting such a fitting end to a week during which the Irish flag flew a leprechaun’s welcome in the breezes along Chester Street.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for March 22 – 26, 2021
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 4 to 7, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for inspection of Route 609 overpass bridge, Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 79 (Apple Mountain Road)– Flagger traffic control for inspection of I-66 overpass bridges, Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
*NEW* Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Alternating lane closures for inspection of I-66 overpass bridges, Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
Local News
Virginia Individual Income Tax filing and payment deadline extended to May 17, 2021
On March 19, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced that he is directing the Department of Taxation to extend the individual income tax filing and payment deadline in Virginia from Saturday, May 1, 2021, to Monday, May 17, 2021.
This extension aligns Virginia with the recent announcement from the United States Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service that federal income tax filings and payments would be extended from Thursday, April 15, 2021, to Monday, May 17, 2021.
“Aligning Virginia’s filing and payment deadline with the federal government will provide additional flexibility and simplify the process for taxpayers,” said Governor Northam. “Even with this extended deadline, we encourage Virginians to file as soon as possible, so we can get people the refunds they are entitled to while also protecting the Commonwealth’s strong fiscal footing.”
This deadline extension affects only individual income taxes and does not apply to estimated payments. Individuals who owe taxes will need to make payments by Monday, May 17, 2021, to avoid penalties. While interest may still accrue beyond the original deadline, legislation to address this issue will be considered at April’s reconvened session.
“This extension should provide certainty to tax preparers so that we can conclude the tax filing season,” said Secretary of Finance Aubrey L. Layne, Jr.
There are a number of ways to pay including online, directly from a bank account, check or money order, and credit or debit card, both of which incur an additional fee. The Department of Taxation recommends electronic filing, which is easy, secure, and free to use, and requesting direct deposit if a refund is expected.
“Filing electronically is the fastest and most efficient way to submit your return, get it processed and get your refund,” said Tax Commissioner Craig M. Burns. “Due to the COVID-19 protocols that are in place, it could take longer for us to process paper returns.”
To check on the status of your refund, call (804) 367-2486 or use the Where’s My Refund application at tax.virginia.gov. Taxpayers who have questions should call the Virginia Tax Individual Customer Service hotline at (804) 367-8031.
Local News
Taller safety fence, 8 new school buses, higher summer school wages pass School Board
The Warren County School Board unanimously approved several action items during its Wednesday, March 17 meeting designed to bolster safety at a local elementary school, ramp up transportation, and bring in more summer school staff for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS).
Due to safety concerns at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School regarding public access and use of the school grounds after normal school hours, WCPS Maintenance Director Greg Livesay told School Board members that division staff has implemented several measures to improve the overall safety and security of the site, including fencing, increased video surveillance, additional site lighting, and signage.
“We have plans to replace approximately 540 linear feet of 4-feet-high chain link fence with new 6-feet-high metal fencing with vehicles gates at each end of the travel lane that will be used to prevent traffic flow behind the school during and after school hours,” said Livesay, noting that WCPS staff solicited three proposals for the work with two bids received.
Winchester, Va.-based McGrane Fence Co. Inc. was the lowest responsive bidder with a $34,725 bid to install the new 6-feet-high metal fencing with driveway gates at the elementary school, he said.
A motion to accept the contract with McGrane Fence Co. was made by School Board member Kristen Pence with a second by School Board member James Wells, who along with Board Chairman Arnold Williams, Jr., Board Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower, and member Ralph Rinaldi voted yes.
“This would just give us more flexibility in being able to control some of the issues that we have been experiencing at E. Wilson Morrison,” said WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger.
When asked to detail what kind of issues there have been at the school, Ballenger wrote Royal Examiner in an email on Thursday, March 18: “We have had some issues with some vandalism and trash being left on the school grounds after hours and over the weekends. There is also a safety concern because the road is open to traffic and students cross the road to access the playground. The fencing will help us to mitigate these issues.”
Also, during the meeting, School Board members voted unanimously to approve a contract price not to exceed $935,000 in current appropriated funds for WCPS to purchase eight new school buses to be delivered in June, according to WCPS Transportation Director Aaron Mitchell.
One of the eight buses will be outfitted with a wheelchair lift, as well as fully removable seats. Mitchell explained that such a bus will support students with special needs, who will not have a barrier to going on field trips, for instance. “We are reaching that ultimate level of inclusion to even include transportation now,” he added.
In another unanimous vote, School Board members approved increased hourly rates for WCPS staff for summer school, which this year will run from June 23 through July 8.
On behalf of WCPS, Smith recommended increasing the hourly rate for the summer school administrator from $35 to $45 per hour; raising pay from $25 to $35 per hour for summer school teachers, and bumping up hourly pay for summer school instructional assistants from $10 to $15 per hour. The cost is covered in the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school budgets.
Ballenger said that the school division will send out a flyer shortly regarding summer school once details are solidified.
Other approved items
The Warren County School Board also unanimously approved several other action agenda items.
Among them, Superintendent Ballenger is authorized to request that the Warren County Board of Supervisors appropriate the fiscal year (FY) 2020 School Operating Surplus in the amount of $2,380,365 as follows: $1 million to the Schools Capital Improvement Fund; $1 million to the School Transportation Fund; and $380,365 to the School Textbook Fund.
“The transportation fund will be a new fund that will be used to purchase buses,” Ballenger wrote in his email earlier today. “The buses approved last night [March 17] were requested in this year’s budget.”
The board also authorized the Transportation Department to replace its current Ricoh printer/copier, which Mitchell said is nearly 10 years old, for a monthly lease cost of $217.84.
WCPS also received approval to spend $17,355.82 for a one-year renewal of Frontline PD, a professional development management system that WCPS Director of Elementary Instruction Lisa Rudacille said houses staff professional development offerings, keeps track of professional staff’s license renewal points and provides a mechanism through which professional development can be approved toward re-licensure efforts.
And the School Board approved a request from WCPS Director of Special Services Michael Hirsch, who asked that WCPS enter a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with The Warren Coalition to provide a variety of evidence-based programs to WCPS students that address bullying, making healthy choices, and developing emotional intelligence.
“This helps students to be aware of, control, express emotions, and to handle interpersonal relationships judiciously and with empathy,” Hirsch said.
Another program targeting bullying prevention that is coupled with the middle school program and is not a part of the MOU also will be delivered to middle school students, he added.
Superintendent Ballenger clarified with Royal Examiner that these programs are “a continuation of the programs that we already have in place within our schools.”
The School Board also unanimously adopted a resolution requesting that the Warren County Board of Supervisors (BOS) issue general obligation bonds to refund an existing bond. The BOS requested that the School Board adopts the resolution so that it may proceed with an application to refund the bonds and realize associated savings totaling an estimated $1.17 million over the remaining life of the bond, Ballenger explained.
Upcoming items presented
A representative from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) updated the School Board on the length of an upcoming Happy Creek Road improvement project this summer and its possible impact on school transportation for the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
No action was required during the board’s Wednesday night meeting as VDOT right now is waiting on project start-date news from the utility companies, which are working with the railroad companies on related proposals and permits, the VDOT rep said.
The potential start date for the project is June 10 with a completion date set for August 10, but the VDOT rep said those dates could change. Ballenger would prefer not to change the current school calendar for the fall start date of school if VDOT can meet its project deadlines.
The VDOT rep said the department will know by July 1 whether it can meet the August completion date. School Board member Wells suggested waiting until July 1 to decide whether WCPS should adjust the school schedule, saying it’s better to “deal with the issue once rather than twice.”
WCPS Assistant Superintendent for Administration Melody Sheppard also presented an item not requiring School Board action last night regarding an MOU to be entered into between the School Board and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office that sets forth the powers and duties of the school resource officer (SRO). No motion was necessary because the MOU will be presented at the April 7 School Board meeting for consideration, said Sheppard.
SROs assist with safety and security matters at schools and help school administrators develop school crisis and response plans. They also work with administrators on crime prevention measures and to promote school safety, said Sheppard, who added that SROs serve multiple, interrelated roles that help support positive school climate.
“This MOU is reviewed and affirmed or amended at least once every two years,” Sheppard said, adding that the revised MOU is modeled after the Virginia School-Law Enforcement Partnership Model MOU developed by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services. “WCPS and the Sheriff’s Office have worked collaboratively to ensure the MOU aligns with our policies and practices,” she said.
The Sheriff’s Office will provide 10 law enforcement officers that it employs to serve as SROs for WCPS, said Sheppard.
Watch the entire School Board’s March 17 meeting in the exclusive Royal Examiner video below.
Local News
Valley Health reflects on a year of challenge and service to the community
On March 11, 2020, when the Director-General of the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic, few could have predicted how deeply the novel Coronavirus would impact life and health in the Shenandoah Valley. Just eight days later, on March 19, Valley Health began treating its first COVID-19 patient with the goal of providing excellent care, while protecting caregivers, other patients, families and the larger community.
Tomorrow, Friday, March 19, at 10:05 a.m., 4:00 p.m. and 10:05 p.m., staff at Valley Health’s six hospitals and outpatient locations will pause briefly for “Moments of Reflection” to mark the passage of a year punctuated by loss, stress, change, learning, flexibility, sacrifice, teamwork, and even greater connection to purpose as they’ve worked and lived with COVID-19.
When Mark Nantz joined Valley Health as its CEO on June 1, he wore a mask and bumped elbows with his new colleagues. “I knew I was entering a war zone, of sorts, but immediately felt confident in the clinical knowledge, decision making, and depth of engagement of the entire Valley Health team. That appreciation has only grown over the last year as I’ve seen their dedication to care for the community we serve,” he said.
Milestones in Valley Health’s COVID-19 Journey
Before COVID-19 appeared in the U.S., Valley Health teams had been meeting to review highly infectious disease protocols and make other preparations, drawing on previous experience with flu epidemic and Ebola planning, and reports from hospitals that had cared for patients with the new virus.
Fast, reliable testing was critical, but was hampered by worldwide supply challenges much like the personal protective equipment (PPE) so vital for safe patient care. Valley Health opened drive-through testing tents at sites throughout the region, and a COVID Lab Team managed specimen handling and results reporting, coordinating with outside labs as necessary. By May, highly reliable tests were run almost exclusively in-house. Additional rapid testing options are now available at each hospital and Urgent Care location.
Protocols for inpatient and outpatient care were refined regularly as the medical and scientific community learned more about the new virus. By the end of March, Valley Health’s ambulatory care team launched a respiratory care phone line, dedicated respiratory care clinics for those with suspected COVID, and telehealth service at all Valley Health physician practices and urgent care centers, enabling patients to be “seen,” when appropriate, from their homes.
Valley Health’s information technology team also helped close other gaps created by COVID, supporting communication between caregivers and patients in the ICU, long-term care residents and their loved ones, families and their newborns in the NICU, isolated individuals and mental health counselors, and teleworking employees and their teams.
A dedicated group of teleworking nurses and physician specialists was tasked with analyzing COVID patient outcome data to determine the most successful treatment protocols for this emerging disease. The resulting COVID Index Score became an important tool for monitoring patients and alerting providers to subtle, but important status changes and needed interventions. This innovative work has improved outcomes for Valley Health patients, resulting in a lower death rate than in many parts of the country.
Public health officials have long said that the availability of a safe, effective vaccine would offer the best path out of the pandemic. Since administering the first vaccine to front-line caregivers on December 15, Valley Health staff and hundreds of community volunteers have collaborated with state health departments and other partners to vaccinate more than 50,000 individuals at mass vaccination clinics. We continue to promote masking, hand washing, social distancing, and vaccination as the best practices to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community.
The Power of Reflection
“We’ve had a year like no other, and while we feel optimistic there’s an end in sight, we’re not there yet,” cautioned Nantz. “Our ‘Moments of Reflection’ on Friday is about encouraging our team to take a few minutes to collectively contemplate their personal and professional journey over the last year. Reflecting on the events that have caused us pain, stretched our resilience, helped us grow and brought triumph is healthy and rejuvenating for us, both as caregivers and as human beings.”
Nantz will share his reflections on Valley Health’s first year of COVID-19 care with staff, including:
- “We mourn the loss of over 550,000 lives in the U.S. alone. We remember patients, loved ones, and colleagues who lost their fight with COVID, and honor those who continue to battle chronic, long-term effects of the disease.
- We are grateful for exceptionally skilled caregivers, physicians, nurses, CNAs, respiratory and other therapists, laboratory professionals and all who have tirelessly tended to our patents’ needs.
- We applaud our innovators whose focus on learning and identifying evidenced-based care standards improved the outcomes for COVID patients.
- We appreciate our Housekeeping and Nutrition Services colleagues, whose diligence helped ensure a safe environment of care and nourished our patients, visitors, and caregivers.
- We are grateful for the many behind-the-scenes team members who kept supplies available in patient care areas, managed the financial implications of the most disruptive event in Valley Health’s history, provided phone support to thousands of community members with questions, and maintained effective, transparent communication, internally and externally.
- And we are grateful for the outpouring of community support we have received. From thank you signs and donuts to toilet paper and prayer, Valley Health and each of you have earned a special place in the hearts of the community we serve.”
By the Numbers: Valley Health vs COVID-19
- 119,284 COVID-19 tests processed
- 12, 881 positive COVID-19 tests
- 1,703 patient admissions to Valley Health hospitals
- 198 patient deaths at Valley Health hospitals
- >80,000 vaccine doses administered
Valley Health is a nonprofit health system serving a population of more than 500,000 in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland. As a healthcare provider, employer, and community partner, Valley Health is committed to improving the health of the region. The system includes six hospitals, more than 50 medical practices and Urgent Care centers, outpatient rehabilitation and fitness, medical transport, long-term care, and home health. www.valleyhealthlink.com
Local News
Grand opening & ribbon cutting at Re-Wed Bridal on Main Street
ReWed Bridal at 114 E. Main Street in Front Royal held its grand opening on March 17, 2021. Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce along with Mayor Chris Holloway and Board of Supervisors Chairman Cheryl Cullers, welcomed Stephanie Myer and staff to the Main Street Front Royal.
At ReWed, you are able to choose from new, samples, or gently pre-owned wedding dresses, formal gowns, and rental tuxedos. After the wedding, sell your dress by consigning it back to ReWed. They do all the work, your items get exposure to hundreds of brides and your dress will be expertly matched with someone who is sure to love it as much as you.
ReWed started as a one-day wedding event where couples could rent a booth at a wedding venue to sell their wedding dresses or décor. These events were so successful that she decided to open a permanent retail space to help brides shopping on a budget.
Town Talk: A conversation with Stephanie Myers, ReWed Bridal
Wind: 2mph S
Humidity: 34%
Pressure: 30.26"Hg
UV index: 0
64/50°F
75/63°F