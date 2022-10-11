Entry-level position: take it or leave it?

It’s rare to get your dream job on the first try. Therefore, if you’re offered an entry-level position, you must ask yourself if it’s a good idea to accept it. Here are some tips to help you decide.

When to accept

It may be worthwhile if the job is related to your area of expertise and allows you to use and develop your skills. The job may let you explore a field you’re interested in and help you obtain a better position in the future. The offer may also be attractive if there’s room for career development within the company.

When to refuse

If you sincerely doubt you’ll enjoy your everyday tasks, the job probably isn’t for you. The same applies if most of your skills and educational achievements don’t apply to the job and won’t contribute to your professional development. Finally, it may be best to refuse the position if the salary is significantly lower than your expectations or if the company has a high turnover rate.

