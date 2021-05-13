Interesting Things to Know
Environment: A common aquarium grass is killing eagles
One day in the 1950s, someone dumped an overgrown aquarium grass into a Florida waterway.
In 2021, the grass, called hydrilla, has taken over freshwater lakes in the east, south, and Midwest. What hasn’t been known until now is that the invasive plant hosts unique bacteria deadly to birds, including eagles.
That knowledge is the result of a 20-year investigation by U.S., German and Czech researchers into the mysterious incidences of the mass deaths of eagles and water birds.
The first identified mass death was in the fall of 1994 and winter of 1995 when 29 bald eagles died near Lake DeGray in Arkansas. A few years later, mass deaths of eagles, geese, coots, and ducks were found in the Carolinas, Georgia, and Texas. Birds were observed to be stumbling on the ground, unable to fly, and finally appearing paralyzed. The birds then become easy prey for eagles, who eat the birds and get the disease, too. One chilling question stands out: What if humans eat the ducks? There is no answer yet to that food chain murder mystery.
In a paper published in March in the journal Science, an international team of scientists has finally identified the killer: A cyanobacteria. Scientist Susan Wilde, professor of aquatic science at the University of Georgia, named the bacteria Aetokthonos hydrillicola, meaning ‘the eagle killer that grows on hydrilla.’
German scientist Timo Niedermeyer was able to grow the bacteria in a lab, and he identified one other substance on the hydrilla leaves: bromide. An ingredient used in sedatives, fuel additives, and water sanitizers. The plant appears to enhance the bacteria using bromide.
Not all hydrilla-infested waters are infected with the bacteria. The question is: How does the increased presence of bromide occur? It may come from human pollution, or maybe even the herbicides used to kill hydrilla.
While the research continues, it is crucial for people to not dump aquatic plants in waterways. Boaters can remove aquatic plants from propellers and hulls. Report sightings of odd behavior in birds to wildlife agencies.
Interesting Things to Know
Tech tips for hurricane preparedness
Technology has made it easier than ever to stay safe and connected in the event of an emergency. National Hurricane Preparedness Week, which takes place from May 9 to 15, is the perfect time to learn about the latest communication tools and technology you can use to plan ahead and stay informed if a storm strikes. Here are a few tech tips to keep in mind when preparing for hurricane season.
Social media
Social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter can help you stay in touch during a hurricane. For example, you can use Facebook’s Safety Check feature to let your friends and family know that you’re safe. Also, you can sign up for Twitter alerts from trusted government agencies to help you stay up to date on the latest information from local officials.
Smartphone
Download the FEMA application to your smartphone as well as local radio, weather, and news apps to stay informed about the latest warnings and advisories in your area. In addition, you can use your smartphone to take photos of any damage to your property or assets.
Cloud server
Before hurricane season hits, you should back up all the information on your digital devices to a cloud-based server. Make sure you have digital copies of IDs, passports, drug prescriptions, and other key documents.
Online banking
It’s a good idea to sign up for a direct deposit and electronic banking through your financial institution. This way, if you’re evacuated from your home, you can still access your funds and make electronic payments.
For more information about how to prepare for a hurricane, visit the National Weather Service website at weather.gov/wrn/hurricane-preparedness.
Interesting Things to Know
The hardest test in the world?
This is an exam so rigorous that only 10 percent of those who take it pass.
In the entire 45-year history of the test, only nine have ever passed the exam on the first try.
There is no writing in the exam. Candidates speak their answers, demonstrating both their knowledge and style. If they pass, they get a simple lapel pin.
Have you figured out the riddle?
This is the Master Sommelier Exam. Its winners go on to be wine stewards in the finest restaurants in the world. Their role is on par with the chef. They must have knowledge of the characteristics, prices, and food pairings for wine. Since the Master Sommelier diploma was introduced in 1969, there have been just 269 Masters awarded (as of 2020).
Candidates for the Master diploma have three chances to pass the test.
They must be able to demonstrate knowledge of the history, geography, soil, and climate of key towns, villages, and vineyards of wine regions, as well as the key wines. They have to know winemaking techniques in each region, and identify wines from the region by taste, according to Fine Dining In Gloves. They also must know the best vintages from each region from the 1970s to the present, including the appropriate terminology in every language of each region.
When you are at a fine restaurant and the sommelier (with his tastevin hanging at his neck) approaches to help you select just the right vintage, look for the lapel pin. While many can be a sommelier, few can be a master.
Interesting Things to Know
Technology helps protect animals
Today, most people generally take to heart the commandment to be kind to animals.
Bad people remain, of course. People still poach rhinos and elephants for their tusks, for example.
And there are still horrid people.
Among the horrid, a man in Thailand became so enraged that a dog chewed on his shoe that, in a rage, he cut the dog’s two front legs off with a sword. But human and humane technology helped.
A Thai rescue organization, Soi Dog Foundation, was able to fit the happy, wiggly dog Cola with two front prosthetic legs, and Cola uses them with glee.
Technology is also helping animals before they are hurt.
In Africa, Bathawk drone programs patrol lands inhabited by endangered species like elephants, looking for the human predators who want to kill them for their tusks, all because of a human myth that tusks or horns of animals are aphrodisiacs. The drones can identify poachers from miles away and are especially effective at night.
Meanwhile, artificial intelligence technology is being employed to understand the sounds and facial expressions of The research could help people understand the behavioral problems of animals and what fears or needs help to create the problems.
While there is plenty of technology on the horizon, people can still help animals by just being aware. Don’t leave animals outside in the freezing cold or burning sun. Provide enough water in all seasons. Give animals exercise.
Interesting Things to Know
Store cards do hard credit pull
At the checkout, the clerk asks if you want a whopping 20 percent off your purchase. You only have to apply for a store card.
No matter how the pitch goes, there is one thing you should know: The store will pull a hard credit inquiry. A hard inquiry will generally lower your credit score.
According to Wallet Hub, there is really no such thing as a soft pull on a store card application. Store cards can have lower credit requirements or some bonus features, but they still pull your credit.
If you fill out an application at every store that offers a discount, you could be damaging your credit. Repeatedly applying for credit tells lenders you are in money trouble.
The pre-approved card offers usually give you a 90 percent chance of approval, but they still pull a hard credit inquiry.
Interesting Things to Know
How to choose an ATV
If you want to purchase an all-terrain vehicle (ATV), whether a quad or side-by-side, you’ll need to weigh your options. Here are some tips to help you choose the right one.
Identify your needs
How will you use your ATV? Determine if you need it for hunting excursions, cruising around the backcountry with your family, or performing tasks like snow removal and lawn maintenance. How you intend to use your ATV will determine what type of vehicle and accessories you should get.
Narrow down your choices
Once you know how you’ll be using your ATV, you can decide if you want a quad or side-by-side. Quads are ideal for riding along muddy trails. Side-by-sides, however, often come with integrated trailers and are great for family rides and heavy work.
Ask questions
When shopping for an ATV, gather as much information as possible about the vehicle you’re interested in. In particular, make sure it meets your needs in terms of options, performance, and price. Try out several models to ensure the seat, size and other features are right for you.
Once you’ve found your dream ATV, you can purchase all the accessories and protective clothing you need. Most importantly, make sure to invest in a good helmet.
Interesting Things to Know
5 tips for having safe family bike rides
If you enjoy cycling around the neighborhood and want to get the whole family involved, you’ll need to take some precautions. For a fun and safe bike ride, follow these tips.
1. Get your kids used to their bikes
Take your kids somewhere safe to practice pedaling, using their brakes, and managing their speed. Once they’re ready, you can venture out as a family. On your first few outings, stick to quiet streets and gentle slopes as much as possible.
2. Check everyone’s clothing
Make sure everyone’s dressed in bright colors, that all shoelaces are securely tied, and that there’s no risk of clothing getting caught in a bike chain. Most importantly, everyone should wear a snug-fitting helmet.
3. Choose your route carefully
The fastest route may not be the best choice for children. If a small detour allows you to avoid an area with heavy traffic, don’t hesitate to take it.
4. Use the sidewalk whenever possible
If allowed by law, have your kids use the sidewalk as you ride along beside them on the bike path. This will help keep them further away from vehicles. However, make sure they’re mindful of pedestrians.
5. Model good behavior
Always be respectful toward drivers, pedestrians, and other cyclists, and obey the rules of the road. In other words, lead by example.
Happy biking!
Transport kids safely
Depending on your child’s age, you can use a child seat, half-bike, or trailer to bring them along on family bike rides. As a reminder, you should never bike with an infant under the age of one. In addition, keep in mind that since your child won’t be pedaling, they’ll need to be warmly dressed.
