EPA settles lawsuit with states, enviros over Chesapeake Bay pollution from Pa.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached a tentative settlement with Virginia, other states, and environmental groups that sued the agency in 2020, charging that federal officials weren’t doing enough to stop Chesapeake Bay pollution originating in Pennsylvania.
The proposed settlement will be published Friday in The Federal Register, triggering a 30-day public comment period. When the comment period closes, EPA will work out the final details with the plaintiffs.
“We think this is another important moment in the effort to clean up the Bay, where we see collective accountability to meeting the [pollution reduction] goals,” Hillary Harp Falk, president of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, a lead plaintiff in the litigation, said Thursday on a call with reporters.
The settlement would end two separate lawsuits filed against EPA during the Trump administration — one from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and several other groups, including Anne Arundel County, the other from the attorneys general of Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, and the District of Columbia. The suits accused EPA of failing to enforce provisions of the Clean Water Act by not requiring Pennsylvania to develop a plan to fully meet pollution reduction goals for the Bay set several years earlier in a multi-state compact with the federal government.
The suits also noted that EPA did not use its mechanisms for penalizing states like Pennsylvania that did not meet their pollution reduction goals or for requiring the states to earmark sufficient funding for Bay cleanup.
The settlement requires EPA to, among other things, look for ways to reduce pollution from agriculture in Pennsylvania — the state’s biggest source of water pollution — and stormwater runoff from urban and suburban land. As part of the settlement, EPA commits to increasing compliance and enforcement efforts as long as it has the funding to do so.
EPA has also promised to prioritize its efforts in Pennsylvania in the jurisdictions that contribute the most pollution to, or have the largest impact on, local rivers and streams: Lancaster, York, Bedford, Cumberland, Centre, Franklin, and Lebanon counties.
The EPA will also take a close look at farms not currently required to have federal permits that have proximity to rivers and streams to see if there is significant damage to water quality from manure generation, manure management practices, and/or available storage capacity, as well as those farms’ compliance history. If EPA determines that a farm is a significant contributor to pollution, the regulators will confer with Pennsylvania officials about designating the farm as a pollution source subject to environmental permitting.
“This settlement agreement really puts things in writing and makes sure that we have clear deadlines,” Falk said. “So we think this is a significant moment today.”
During the Obama administration, EPA reached an agreement with all the states in the Chesapeake Bay watershed — Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia — to reduce the “total maximum daily load” of pollution in the Bay. Each state was given specific targets to meet by 2025.
Deal reached over extension for Va. farmers to adopt pollution reduction practices
Last fall, EPA leaders tacitly conceded that most states would fall short of their goals, and regional leaders now say that 2025 is “a deadline but not the finish line.” In Virginia, lawmakers and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation reached a deal during the past legislative session to extend the deadline from 2026 to 2028 for farmers to voluntarily implement best management practices to reduce nutrient runoff before the practices become mandatory and require the state to fully fund its cost-share program.
But Pennsylvania, by the account of the federal government and neighboring states, has consistently lagged behind.
On the press call Thursday, officials, environmental activists, and industry leaders asserted that the agreement will bring a measure of accountability to Bay cleanup efforts.
“This settlement is all about the EPA taking action to ensure that Pennsylvania, a signatory to the agreement, is doing its part to prevent pollution from going into the Bay,” said Maryland’s Democratic Attorney General Anthony G. Brown.
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman (D), whose jurisdiction has 500 miles of waterfront along the Bay and its tributaries, said his county has invested about $500 million over the past decade to bolster the shoreline and limit farm runoff — a possible model for Pennsylvania leaders to follow.
“We can tell Pennsylvania that yes, you can do this,” he said. “It’s hard work, but it needs to be done.”
Bobby Whitescarver, a Virginia farmer and former Natural Resource Conservation Service representative, said monitoring and encouraging best management practices among farmers “assure water quality improvement for the Bay.”
Last summer, Pennsylvania officials committed $220 million to a new fund dedicated to reducing pollution flowing into state waterways, which regional leaders hailed as important to Bay cleanup efforts.
Falk on Thursday called the Clean Streams Fund “an important down payment on Pennsylvania’s commitment to clean streams, a clean Susquehanna [River] and a clean Bay. But we need more.”
Jon A. Mueller, vice president for litigation at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, said the draft settlement with the federal government does not foreclose future litigation if stakeholders believe any of the parties aren’t living up to their end of the bargain.
“If at any place along the way, we feel that EPA has not lived up to the agreement, we have the ability to go back to court,” he said.
Robert T. Brown, president of the Maryland Watermen’s Association, another plaintiff in the 2020 lawsuit, said the industry is counting on federal officials to comply with the agreement.
“We have to trust the EPA to enforce these laws,” he said. “We had a little problem with them doing it before this lawsuit. Now we have to trust them. We have to trust and verify.”
TikTok trend spurs record-breaking numbers of Virginians to cash out unclaimed property
A TikTok trend of people cashing out unclaimed property held by state governments is helping break records in Virginia’s Treasury Department and fill the pockets of Virginians with money they’re rightfully owed.
Bradley Earl, director of the Unclaimed Property Division at the Virginia Treasury Department, said the agency’s “claims numbers jumped last week, and I think it’s directly as a result of TikTok.”
This jump in claims correlates with an April 13 spike in Google searches nationwide and in Virginia for “unclaimed property.”
Earl said the process of obtaining unclaimed money from sources such as inactive or dormant bank and investment accounts or uncashed payroll checks has never been more popular – or easier.
A new platform on the department’s website launched last August allows residents to search their names, file claims for the property they believe is owed to them, and potentially receive a check for it ranging from a few dollars to a few hundred thousand within 10 days.
Unclaimed property is “a consumer protection program that essentially safeguards funds that belong to individuals that are being held by companies or entities of that nature,” Earl said.
The department has already paid out over $46 million for the more than 50,000 claims it’s received so far this fiscal year, Earl said, which is more than double the amount of the claims submitted during the entire 2022 fiscal year. He attributes the record-breaking increase to the decision to switch from a 100% paper-based claims system to the current online program, combined with increased awareness from social media.
“It’s unique,” said Earl. “You don’t typically come across a government agency that’s trying to give money away.”
Filing a claim doesn’t always automatically result in quick access to funds, Earl said. In some instances, he said the department needs more detailed information like identification documents or verification of homeownership to process claims and spot fraud. Unclaimed property for deceased relatives can also be claimed by individuals by submitting official documents like death certificates, probated wills, or a list of heirs, depending on the circumstance. That process could take around six weeks, especially for larger amounts of money.
“The new platform has been immensely popular, so we’re a victim of our own success here,” Earl said.
Another success Earl cited is companies being more thorough in reporting unclaimed property, which adds to the “millions upon millions” currently in the state’s account. Every single dollar can’t be reunited with its rightful owner because some people move out of state or pass away, which is why Earl said a portion of this money is legally mandated to go into the state’s Literary Fund.
Find out if you have unclaimed property
Do you have unclaimed property? Search for what you’re owed through the Virginia Treasury Department’s website at www.VaMoneySearch.gov.
Over a billion dollars in claims have been returned since the program’s implementation in 1961, said Earl.
“So you can imagine how much we’ve turned over to the Literary Fund over the years – significantly more than a million dollars, I would say,” he said.
Earl also emphasized that the balance of what is owed to individuals never goes away until it is claimed.
“The cash itself may, but the balance itself does not, so it’s a self-funded program in that respect,” Earl said.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his administration officially announced the launch of the new unclaimed property online platform last October, encouraging residents to take advantage of it.
“One in four Virginians has unclaimed property, so we encourage all Virginians to search our free website for their unclaimed property,” said Virginia Treasurer David Richardson in the October press release. “There is no deadline, and no fees will be charged to claim your property.”
Unauthorized fee-based services for finding and redeeming unclaimed property do exist online, which is why Earl emphasized it’s important that residents filing claims do so through the Treasury Department’s website at www.VaMoneySearch.gov.
Earl also encouraged people to check whether their family members have an unclaimed property while on the website because “we want to give as much of this away that we can.”
As AP course enrollment dips, Virginia students eye dual enrollment
Callee Love, a student at William & Mary, is likely to finish her time at the university in two years, thanks to her Southwest Virginia high school offering dual enrollment courses, which allow high school students to earn college credits by taking college-level courses through their high school or community college.
Dual enrollment “just really prepared me for the classes that I’d be taking here,” said Love. “I think if I had stuck with the regular high school curriculum, I wouldn’t have been as well prepared for a lot of these classes, with massive papers or writing crazy thesis statements and all of these crazy things. So it’s just been super beneficial.”
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration and lawmakers have supported expanding dual enrollment and career and technical education opportunities for students in Virginia. However, as more students in Virginia have signed up for dual enrollment courses, fewer students are taking Advanced Placement courses, which have traditionally been students’ primary opportunities to earn college credits.
While dual enrollment dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has increased by 54% over the last 10 years. Around the same time, from 2019 to 2022, Virginia experienced a nearly 2% decrease in students enrolled in AP courses.
Testing has dropped as well: According to the College Board, which administers AP tests, Virginia graduates who took an Advanced Placement exam during high school decreased by 2.3% over the last 10 years.
Data in an April College Board report also showed that the percentage of Virginia graduates qualifying for college credit on at least one AP examination had fallen from ninth in the nation last year to 11th. The Virginia Department of Education said Virginia ranked third in 2015.
The Youngkin administration has been sharply critical of those declines. On April 5, Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera attributed the drops to policy changes by prior administrations, which she blamed for lowering student expectations. She pledged to work with Lisa Coons, who became Virginia’s newest superintendent of public instruction Monday, on a strategy to “restore the performance of Virginia’s students in advanced courses” and expand opportunities for students to “pursue rigorous academic courses.”
Over the past two months, the administration has also questioned whether AP African American studies coursework under development aligns with the governor’s Executive Order No. 1 to “restore excellence in education by ending the use of divisive concepts, including critical race theory.”
But some students and school leaders say the declines in student enrollment in AP courses are more closely linked to high-achieving students’ interest in dual enrollment and fluctuations in what AP exam scores colleges consider sufficient to obtain course credit.
Guidera has said despite the administration’s emphasis on career readiness and trade education, officials still encourage students to consider taking AP courses.
“It is possible to simultaneously expand opportunities for dual enrollment, career/technical education, and encourage students to excel in academics and AP courses,” said Guidera in a statement to the Mercury. “These goals are not mutually exclusive as we aim to equip Virginia’s students with a world-class education, career readiness, and opportunities.”
Rising interest in dual enrollment
As students consider the pros and cons of Advanced Placement courses, some say they are also weighing them against dual enrollment courses.
Participation in the state’s dual enrollment program has increased by 54% since the 2012-13 school year, according to a December report from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission. Approximately 42,000 Virginia students took one or more dual enrollment courses during the 2021-22 school year, with most courses taught on high school campuses.
“I think a lot of students and families in our city see the added value by enrolling in dual enrollment courses over Advanced Placement,” said Bristol Virginia Public Schools Superintendent Keith Perrigan.
One reason students may choose dual enrollment over AP courses is cost. While school divisions and colleges pick up the tab for most, if not all, the costs of dual enrollment, many students must pay independently for AP exams.
Furthermore, the fluctuating criteria set by colleges and universities for accepting AP exam scores as college credit can deter some students from taking AP courses. Some say dual enrollment provides more guarantees that credits will be accepted.
AP exams, usually taken in May, are scored on a scale of 1 to 5, according to the College Board. Many U.S. colleges grant credit for advanced placement scores of 3 and above.
However, minimum scores for specific coursework to provide credit can vary based on the school. For example, the minimum score for an AP biology credit at the College of William & Mary is a 5, compared to Averett University, whose minimum credit threshold is a score of 3. The minimum score for a U.S. history credit at Washington and Lee University is a 5, compared to Bridgewater College, which requires at least a 3. The College Board provides a web tool for students to determine if their scores would earn them credit or placement at various colleges and universities.
When school divisions don’t have a large offering of AP courses, it makes it easier for students to decide between taking those classes or pursuing dual enrollment.
Love, the William & Mary student who is majoring in kinesiology and health, said Virginia High School in Bristol had limited AP course offerings that would support her aspirations of becoming an athletic trainer. She took more than a dozen college-level classes, earning more than 60 undergraduate credits before graduating from high school in May 2022.
Despite earning high grades in classes, Love said that taking dual enrollment classes was a good fit because she considers herself a poor test taker and was concerned about her results on the AP exams.
She said dual enrollment classes allowed her to work in cadaver labs for her anatomy class during high school, which is something that her William & Mary pre-medicine peers never had an opportunity to do, and were less stressful than AP courses.
“I think more people are starting to understand that dual enrollment seems to be a better option,” Love said. “It was definitely a better option for me.”
Approaching AP courses
Since Youngkin took office, his administration has pointed to declining pass rates and test scores as evidence that previous state education leaders lowered standards of excellence for students, specifically citing the Board of Education’s 2019 and 2020 decisions to reduce cut scores, the test scores used by the state to classify whether students are proficient or advanced in a given subject, and its 2017 change to school accreditation standards.
Guidera did not provide a specific, quantifiable bar for what success on statewide AP results would look like.
“Success would mean a greater number of students are prepared to benefit from access to more rigorous and college-level experiences and content, including through admission to our Governor’s schools, dual enrollment programs, and AP and [International Baccalaureate] courses,” she wrote in an email.
Coons said in a recent visit to one of Virginia’s schools that her initial priorities include examining how the state is preparing students for the workforce and ensuring that students are ready to learn.
“I’m excited to learn about what we are doing, what we need to be successful, and how to implement that work moving forward,” said Coons in a department video published Tuesday.
Despite schools experiencing a growing interest in dual enrollment courses, some are also working on expanding other educational opportunities.
Lynchburg City Schools is one of a handful nationwide to pilot the AP African American studies coursework and will offer the class at a second high school next year. In 2023-24, the school system will also explore offering “Pre-AP” courses to eighth graders. The College Board says it provides Pre-AP courses to improve accessibility to all students and help them develop skills they’ll need if they take the classes in the future.
“We believe that we need to make systemic changes to our instructional programming so that we are proactive in our work to expose students to AP opportunities before they enter high school and early in their high school career,” said Sam Coleman, chief academic officer for Lynchburg City Schools.
“While this is not the only answer to the recent downward trend in AP enrollment, it is one way to strategically increase enrollment in AP courses,” he said.
Virginia State Police taking back unwanted prescription drugs April 22 at sites statewide
On Saturday, April 22nd, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Virginia State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public its 23rd opportunity in thirteen years to participate in the National Drug Take-Back Initiative to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.
The Virginia State Police are hosting sites at Division Headquarters across the state. You can bring your pills for disposal to a collection site near you. To locate a collection site near, simply go to the DEA website DEATakeBack.com. You can search by zip code for a collection site near you or call. (The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches.) The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
Last October, Americans turned in 324 tons (over 647,163 pounds) of prescription drugs at more than 4,902 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,340 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 22 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in over 16,636,729 million pounds, more than 8,318 tons of pills.
This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines, flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash both pose potential safety and health hazards.
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the April 22nd Take Back Day event, go to the DEA Diversion Website.
How a 2020 bill might have prevented election drama in a Va. GOP Senate race
On March 1, a local Republican official notified state officials the party had decided on a government-run primary to pick its nominee in a contested race for a Senate seat in Southside Virginia.
About a week later, Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Rich Anderson told the state the notice from the lower-ranking official, Suffolk Republican Dawn Jones, was “inaccurate and should be disregarded,” putting the state elections agency in the position of trying to referee a convoluted power struggle within the GOP.
“We understand how frustrating our internal party problem must be for you during this hectic period,” Anderson wrote to Elections Commissioner Susan Beals in correspondence obtained via the Virginia Freedom of Information Act. “We take our responsibilities to nominate candidates and comply with election laws seriously and share your frustration at the conduct of our own subordinate officials.”
The confusion over whether Republican voters would be picking a nominee by convention or a primary ultimately led to a lawsuit and a judge deciding the state had overstepped its authority by siding with Anderson and rejecting the primary notice. The judge’s order means the Republican contest in the 17th Senate District, which pits Del. Emily Brewer, R-Isle of Wight, against former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler, will be decided in a June 20 primary instead of the convention some were expecting.
Though the recent drama appears settled for now, it wasn’t the first time state policymakers have struggled to define the proper lines of authority for deciding how elections should be run. A bill the General Assembly rejected in 2020 might have saved everyone the headache by streamlining how the state elections department interacts with political parties.
Because many legislative districts aren’t politically competitive, nominating contests are often the main chance many Virginia voters have to weigh in on who should represent them in Richmond. Infighting over the rules for those contests is a recurring issue for both parties, but it’s been much more pronounced among Republicans given the GOP’s stronger inclination toward conventions and other non-primary methods of choosing candidates. Gov. Glenn Youngkin won the GOP’s nomination for governor at a 2021 party convention preceded by major disputes within his party about rules and processes.
In a similar Republican-versus-Republican dispute in 2019, former GOP Del. Chris Peace and current Del. Scott Wyatt, R-Hanover, clashed in a messy factional dispute that led to the party holding two different nominating elections. Peace won one, and Wyatt won the other, putting the state in the position of having to defer to the state party to sort out the mess and name one candidate to move on to the general election ballot. (Wyatt prevailed and still holds the seat.)
In one of several paperwork problems that same year involving Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, a local GOP official claimed he had sent a key document declaring Freitas the nominee to the email address of someone who no longer worked at the elections agency. Freitas went on to win a write-in campaign that year. During the same cycle, two other candidates — Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, and Del. Clint Jenkins, D-Suffolk — also had paperwork trouble after local party officials failed to submit forms officially declaring them nominees.
After the confusion of 2019, the elections department drafted a bill meant to avoid similar issues going forward.
Under the proposed legislation, state officials would no longer have had to wrangle official election paperwork from hundreds of local party officials with varying levels of administrative competence. Instead, the bill would have given the chairs of each state political party the responsibility to tell the state what nominating methods it would be using where and who its winning nominees were.
“The intent of the bill was to try to centralize that and put the responsibility on parties to try to organize themselves internally and give the state one central point of contact,” said Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, who sponsored the unsuccessful 2020 legislation. “I think that the people who oppose the bill like the idea that the person who’s responsible for getting their paperwork in is a person who lives nearby.”
During hearings on the proposal three years ago, former Chief Deputy Elections Commissioner Jessica Bowman told lawmakers the idea was that the Republican Party of Virginia would give the agency “one big sheet of everyone,” freeing state officials from “chasing down” hundreds of local party officials to get the information they needed.
Some lawmakers said they were uncomfortable with giving state party chairs more authority over their local party officials back home.
“That’s way too much power, way too much mischief that can happen in our electoral lives,” said Sen. John Cosgrove, R-Chesapeake.
The Democratic-controlled House passed the 2020 bill by a 56-44 vote, but it was defeated in the Senate after it was amended to effectively force state political parties to do open primaries by default. The Senate amendment would have allowed party-run processes, but the party would have had to pick one method across the board, meaning no conventions unless the state party was willing to hold conventions everywhere.
“I think there’s a lot more opportunity for mischief locally,” Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, said as he pressed for the amendment to reduce the role of local party committees in the election process.
Jones, the Suffolk Republican official who sued earlier this year over the nominating method in Senate District 17, claimed “high-ranking Republicans in the state’s executive branch” pressured the elections department to disregard the notice she sent indicating a primary had been chosen. Lawyers for the state argued the elections agency, after consulting the law and reviewing the information the RPV submitted seeking to overrule Jones, had decided the notice from Jones was invalid. In a court filing, the state suggested Jones was attempting to “usurp the power and rights plainly vested in the political party” and had claimed decision-making authority she didn’t actually have.
The office of Attorney General Jason Miyares, which lost the court fight on behalf of the elections department, refused to say whether it had advised the agency to overrule the primary notice from Jones. Miyares spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita said any advice the office “does or does not give its clients is protected by attorney client privilege.”
The state isn’t planning to appeal the ruling from Richmond Circuit Court Judge Claire G. Cardwell, who concluded existing law gives the state no power to “investigate further” whether election notices received from local party officials are valid.
“To do so would undermine the statutory wall that exists between the government and the workings of the political parties of the Commonwealth,” wrote Cardwell.
Rick Boyer, a Lynchburg-area lawyer who represented Jones in her lawsuit against the state, said he thinks the existing law works well and the judge’s ruling upheld his contention that the state’s only role is to “accept the word of the applicable chairman.” However, he said, he doesn’t think that law applies so broadly that the state would have to accept a clearly false election notice from a local party official.
“I don’t think that the State Board of Elections is required to perpetrate a fraud,” Boyer said. “But if it’s a dispute that’s working its way through the party’s dispute resolution process … the government has no authority to resolve that dispute.”
Though the 2020 attempt to make primaries the default nominating method failed, a bill that passed a year later might prevent similar electoral confusion in the future. In 2021, the Democratic-controlled General Assembly passed legislation requiring parties that choose conventions or non-primary methods of nominating candidates to make absentee voting accommodations for overseas military members, college students, and people with disabilities.
Many in Virginia politics expect that to be so logistically difficult that the law will mean the end of party-run conventions altogether when it takes effect at the beginning of 2024.
56% of Virginia abortions were performed via medication in 2021
The use of medication abortion has been rising in Virginia over the past seven years, with more than half of all abortions in the state induced with pills rather than performed by surgery in 2021.
According to data from the Virginia Department of Health, 56% of the roughly 17,000 induced terminations of pregnancy — the state’s legal term for abortion — that occurred in the state in 2021 were the result of medication.
That number has been steadily rising since 2015 when over 27% of the more than 18,600 induced terminations in Virginia were through medication. Virginia women’s increasing reliance on medication to terminate pregnancies is also in line with national trends: According to data from the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion rights, 54% of all U.S. abortions in 2020 were performed via medication rather than surgery.
“Just gradually over time we’ve seen more and more patients choosing this route,” said Dr. Shanthi Ramesh, chief medical director for the Virginia League for Planned Parenthood. “We are really seeing patients for medication abortion almost every day of the week at our sites.”
But abortion in Virginia could look very different if courts uphold parts of a ruling by a federal judge in Texas to halt or limit the Food and Drug Administration’s more than two-decade-old approval of mifepristone, which is used along with misoprostol to terminate a pregnancy up to 10 weeks.
The April 7 ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk effectively called for a halt to the sale of mifepristone across the U.S. by April 15. Both the U.S. Department of Justice and the manufacturer of a brand-name version of mifepristone, Danco Laboratories, asked the higher U.S. 5th Circuit of Appeals to put that decision on hold but were only partly successful. While the court agreed to continue allowing the sale of the drug on the grounds that the statute of limitations to challenge the original 2000 FDA approval had run out, it let stand other provisions of the Texas ruling that will significantly narrow access to the medication by upholding certain restrictions on its use that were in place prior to 2016.
Those restrictions, which are set to go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday will, among other changes, only allow mifepristone to be used through the seventh week of pregnancy and will bar it from being prescribed via telehealth or mailed.
In the meantime, the Department of Justice and Danco Laboratories have made an emergency request to the U.S. Supreme Court, asking it to uphold the FDA approval of the drug. The court is expected to act by Wednesday night.
A separate ruling by a federal judge in Washington state, handed down minutes after the April 7 Texas decision, temporarily blocked the FDA from “altering the status quo” with regard to mifepristone in 17 states and Washington, D.C. that had argued the agency was imposing unnecessary regulations on the drug. However, Virginia is not a party to that case, meaning it will not be affected by the ruling.
While 13 states have banned most abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer, Virginia’s divided government has meant Republicans have made little headway to date in rolling back the state’s expansive abortion rights. Virginia places few restrictions on abortion in the first and second trimesters and allows the procedure in the third if three doctors decide continuing the pregnancy would pose a severe risk to the mother.
Consequently, if upheld, the new limits on mifepristone are poised to be the most consequential narrowing of abortion access the state has seen since the court’s Dobbs decision overturning Roe. And because mifepristone is only authorized for use up to 10 weeks of pregnancy — or, under the restrictions allowed by the appeals court, seven weeks — its biggest impacts in Virginia will be seen among women seeking to end a pregnancy during the first trimester.
Ramesh said that regardless of the Supreme Court’s decision, Planned Parenthood is “committed to providing medication abortion in Virginia” and would continue to offer it under the more restrictive regulations or by relying solely on misoprostol, the second of the two-pill medication abortion regimen approved by the FDA.
“We’re not going anywhere,” she said. “Abortion is not going anywhere, and abortion providers are, for better or for worse, very good at contorting themselves to meet the needs of patients.”
One state already has voted to ban TikTok. For Congress, it’s going to be much tougher.
As TikTok has mushroomed to more than 150 million monthly U.S. users, so have warnings among both state legislators and members of Congress about its potential danger as a tool of the Chinese government.
Dozens of states, including Virginia and the federal government this year, banned public employees from downloading the popular app on their government devices. But the Montana legislature went further and on Friday passed the nation’s first statewide ban, though GOP Gov. Greg Gianforte has not yet signed the measure, and it’s not clear how it would be enforced. If it becomes law, it would go into effect on Jan. 1.
Members of both parties in a U.S. House hearing in March told TikTok CEO Shou Chew they were considering a total nationwide ban. That idea has raised a slew of objections, not the least of which is how banning an app that provides a platform for speech could be consistent with the First Amendment.
In Virginia, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order in December banning the use of TikTok, another Chinese app known as WeChat, and “any other applications developed by” their parent companies “on any government-issued devices, including state-issued cell phones, laptops, or other devices capable of connecting to the internet except for public safety purposes.”
“TikTok and WeChat data are a channel to the Chinese Communist Party, and their continued presence represents a threat to national security, the intelligence community, and the personal privacy of every single American,” said Youngkin in a release.
During its most recent session, the Virginia General Assembly passed legislation putting those restrictions into state law.
Below are answers to five common questions about the debate in the nation’s capital.
Why does Congress want to ban TikTok?
Members of both parties have expressed concerns about TikTok’s data collection practices and its ties to the Chinese Communist Party.
Chew said the data TikTok collects from users are no different from those of other platforms, including domestic products like Instagram. TikTok is based in Singapore and Los Angeles, Chew said. The product is not even available in China, whose ruling Communist Party does not offer the same guarantees of free speech as the U.S. Constitution.
But lawmakers say TikTok is unique because the Chinese government could compel the company to provide its user data.
TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, is Chinese and is beholden to laws that require private companies to provide information to Chinese authorities, lawmakers have said.
“The CCP’s laws require Chinese companies like ByteDance to spy on their behalf,” Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington, the chairwoman of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee, told Chew during the March 23 hearing. “That means any Chinese company must grant the CCP access and manipulation capabilities as a design feature.”
Attempts to ban TikTok are also part of a trend of lawmakers seeking to appear tough on China. U.S. House Republicans created a select committee this year to respond to China’s rising power. And members of both parties have voiced support for restrictions on foreign ownership of farmland, mainly targeting China.
In Virginia, the General Assembly passed a bill earlier this year prohibiting any “foreign adversary” from acquiring “any interest in agricultural land in the Commonwealth.” The legislation gained support from both Republicans and Democrats, although Democrats were split on the proposal.
What proposals have the most support?
There are leading contenders from a host of options in each chamber of Congress.
In the Senate, 13 Democrats and 13 Republicans have signed on to support the RESTRICT Act, written by Virginia Democrat Mark Warner and South Dakota Republican John Thune. Jake Sullivan, a high-ranking national security official in President Joe Biden’s White House, applauded the measure.
The bill would authorize the secretary of commerce to ban applications from six adversarial countries, including China.
But key senators, including the chair and ranking member of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee and floor leaders of each party, have not signed on.
Civil libertarians on both the far left of the Democratic Party and the far right of the Republican Party have voiced their disapproval, Jenna Leventoff, senior policy counsel at the American Civil Liberties Union, said in an interview.
The bill also lacks support from some senators who favor TikTok bans.
Missouri Republican Josh Hawley, the sponsor of another bill to explicitly ban TikTok, said in a March 29 tweet that the Warner-Thune measure does not go far enough
“The problem with the RESTRICT Act is — it doesn’t ban TikTok,” he wrote. “It gives the President a whole bunch of new authority and does nothing to stop the CCP. Just ban TikTok.”
In the House, the Foreign Affairs Committee approved a bill by its chairman, Texas Republican Michael McCaul. But no Democrats voted for the measure in committee. A party-line vote could send the measure through the House, but it would need bipartisan support to pass the Senate.
How would the bans work?
It’s not entirely clear, but a ban would likely involve blocking companies like Apple and Google from offering TikTok in their app store.
The two leading bills would take different regulatory approaches — the Senate version would go through the Commerce Department, while the House bill provides authority to the Treasury Department, for example — but users would likely see similar effects under either.
Mobile device makers can approve or reject applications from appearing in app stores. Removing TikTok from those sources would keep users from downloading the app. Those who already have the app on their devices would see its usability decrease over time as updates could not be installed.
But the technical uncertainty about how exactly a ban would play out was among the Democratic criticisms of the House bill.
“We’re being asked to rush this bill through committee with no input from sanction experts, technologists, the business community, or even the regulatory agencies who would be in charge of enforcing a ban,” Arizona Democrat Greg Stanton said at a March 1 markup of the bill.
Rhode Island Democrat David Cicilline said he was sympathetic to the national security concerns but said the measure was “not well-written” and lacked “definitions about critical components.”
“There is broad and maybe universal support on this committee to do exactly what this bill intends to do, but this is incredibly important that it be done right,” Cicilline said. “We all want very much to give the administration the tools that it needs, but in its current form — without a lot of amplification and a lot of definitions — it’s difficult for me to support this.”
Didn’t Trump already try this?
Former President Donald Trump did issue an executive order in 2020 under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA, to ban TikTok, citing many of the same concerns members have recently brought.
A federal court struck down that order because, under the law he cited, the president did not have the authority to ban the app. Amendments to that law, enacted in 1988 and 1994, prevented presidents from regulating “information and informational materials,” such as books, movies, or digital media.
The judge did not rule on the First Amendment concerns.
The Thune-Warner bill was written specifically to make such an order compliant with the IEEPA.
“The RESTRICT Act responds to foreign-adversary technology threats of today by giving the force of law to former President Trump’s nearly identical effort, and it prepares for the threats of the future so the United States isn’t forced to play Whac-A-Mole every time a platform like TikTok rears its ugly head,” Thune said in a statement.
Is any of this constitutional?
That will be the subject of debate.
In a March 29 response to Hawley’s Senate floor speech, Kentucky Republican Rand Paul said proposals to ban an app that fostered free expression mirrored China’s own TikTok ban.
The First Amendment protects even unpopular speech. Hawley’s bill to ban the app would violate the free speech rights of both the owners of TikTok, some of whom are American and the app’s users, he said.
“Do we really want to emulate Chinese speech bans?” Paul said. “We don’t ban things that are unpopular in this country.”
Hawley responded that the First Amendment did not protect espionage, which he said TikTok enabled the Chinese government to conduct.
A complete ban can only be consistent with the First Amendment if it is a response to immediate and significant harm and there is no less restrictive way to respond, Leventoff said.
“That test is not going to be met,” she said. “We don’t have any evidence of immediate and significant harm. And even if we did have that evidence, it’s hard to argue that banning TikTok is the least restrictive solution.”
While TikTok is sometimes described as a platform where young users share dance videos and other unserious content, political speech is also plentiful on the app, Leventoff said, making a nationwide ban even more dangerous from a free speech perspective.
“We view this as an extremely important component of speech,” she said.
Mercury editor Sarah Vogelsong contributed to this story.
