Ernest Edward “Butch” Wertz (1942 – 2022)

Ernest Edward “Butch” “Papaw” “Sarge” Wertz, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Ernest was born on November 29, 1942, in Front Royal to the late Ernest Guy and Mary Estelle Wertz. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Curtis Wertz, Mary Bosserman, John Wertz, and Jean Stoddard.

Surviving Ernest is his loving wife of 31 years, Nancy Wertz; his son, David E. Wertz; his siblings, Harold Wertz (Karen), Bobby Wertz (Susan), Shirley Miller Wertz (Harold), and Cherry Wertz Grimsley; his grandchildren, Cody Bolyard and Brittany Wertz; his step-grandchild, Michael Heflin, who was raised by Nancy and Ernest; his great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Lalley, Ella Bolyard, and Landon Lalley.

Ernest graduated from John S. Mosby Academy in 1960. He worked at Newport News Shipbuilders from 1961-to 1963 as an engraver. He was drafted and served in the United States Army from 1963-1965 in artillery in Germany and rose to the rank of sergeant. Ernest was a master electrician with the electrical union from 1966 until he retired. Local 26 out of D.C. Brotherhood of electrical workers. He was a member of the American Legion Giles B. Cook post 53 for almost 50 years. He enjoyed going there to socialize and play cards with his friends.

Pallbearers will be Rick Kinsey, John Coffman, Larry Comstock; and his nephews, Rodney Grimsley, Jason Grimsley, and Randy Wertz.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project online at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.