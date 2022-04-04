Obituaries
Ernest “Ernie” Dean Olson (1949 – 2022)
Ernest “Ernie” Dean Olson, 72, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at his home.
Ernie was born on December 31, 1949, in Pittsville, Wisconsin to the late Edward Olson and Ella Enger. Preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Donna Faye Olson. For the past 20 years, he worked for S.W. Rodgers as a Heavy Equipment Operator. He served in the Army and is a Vietnam War Veteran. Ernie’s love for his family was unconditional. He also enjoyed many hobbies such as fishing, hunting, and playing poker.
Survivors include his three daughters, Deborah Olson and significant other Tony Salkco, Christy Olson, Melissa Reeder and husband Michael; sister, Betty Krueger and husband Gary; ten grandchildren, Ryan, Taylor, and Mason Olson, Jordan Parker, Gage, and Gavin Frye, Jordan, Aidan and Miranda Price, Renee Reeder and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 6 to 8 pm at Maddox Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022, at 12 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Pastor Stan Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Stonewall Memory Gardens in Manassas.
Ernie will be escorted to his final resting place by his five grandsons – Ryan Olson, Gage Frye, Gavin Frye, Aidan Price, Mason Olson, and his nephew- Ronnie Shifflett Jr.
James Lawrence “Larry”, “Dutch” Stendeback, Sr. (1939 – 2022)
Larry passed away peacefully in his home in Stephens City, Virginia on March 30, 2022. He faced his health issues with a steadfast belief in God, courage, and grace. Larry will be remembered for his love of family and his beautiful smile.
Larry was a member of First Baptist Church of Carrollton and First Baptist Church of Front Royal. At First Baptist Front Royal, Larry previously served as treasurer, developed the church’s first website, and automated the church’s financial records. He and his best friend, John Long, served the church faithfully by painting the entire Fellowship Hall building. Larry worked on projects for Habitat for Humanity of Warren County and received the Golden Hammer Across the World pin. He was also a proud member of the National Rifle Association.
He was the youngest child of the late William and Mabel Ester Edwards Stendeback, born on January 26, 1939, in Carrollton, Illinois. Larry was the last of his siblings; William, Adrian, Stanley, Robert, Donnie, Doris, and Vera.
Larry graduated from Carrollton High School in 1957 and attended the University of Maryland. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a program manager in Washington D.C. Prior to his move to headquarters, he was Postmaster in The Plains, Virginia.
While working full time, Larry was a single parent raising his “two boys”, working three jobs at times to provide for them. He loved talking to Linda about raising Jimmy and Eddie, the challenges and fun times they enjoyed. He loved his boys!
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Linda Stendeback; sons, James Jr. (Jenny) and Charles Edwin Stendeback; stepdaughters, Laura Kring and Sandra Sweitzer (Jim); grandchildren, Daniel, Joshua, William, Jennifer, Hannah, Victoria, Samuel Hunter, Emma, Conner, and Dylan. Also, surviving Larry are his step-grandchildren, Christopher, Summer, Jacob, Lexy, Shane, Tara, Samantha, and Ashley; three great-grandchildren; and nine step-great-grandchildren. Larry loved his hometown of Carrollton and has so many nieces (especially Jody and Janet), nephews, cousins, and friends who mourn his passing.
Larry was preceded in death by his stepson, Robert Leicht; step-son-in-law, Gary Kring; and Gary’s son, Charles Kring.
The family will receive friends on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home. The funeral service will be on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11:00 am, with Pastor Christy McMillin-Goodwin officiating. A Christian burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal. A luncheon will follow at First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
Tonia Annette “Tiny” Wathen (1961 – 2022)
Tonia Annette “Tiny” Wathen, 60, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 2 to 4 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
Tiny was born on November 22, 1961, in Fredericksburg, Virginia to the late William “Buck” Brooks and to Brenda Brooks Meadows. Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Neva Thomas, and two brothers, Troy Brooks, and Tony Brooks.
She was a devoted Mawmaw who lived to care for her family.
Surviving along with her mother is her stepfather, Glen Meadows of Fredericksburg; soul mate for over 25 years, Ed Holloway of Front Royal; son, Jonathan Wathen of Fredericksburg; daughter, Christa Wathen (Brian Schmidt) of Front Royal; two sisters, Wanda Haskins of Dover, Pennsylvania and Sherri Taylor of Spotsylvania, Virginia; four grandchildren, Marcus, Amiyah, Chloe and Alayah all of Front Royal; granddog, Diamond of Fredericksburg; former husband and father to her children, John “Jackie” Wathen, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Victoria Louise Jefferica Olinger (1965 – 2022)
Victoria Louise Jefferica Olinger of Front Royal, VA was called to her heavenly home on March 29th. Vicky was surrounded in love by her family as she departed this earth for the beyond, taking a piece of the hearts of all who knew and loved her along with her on her journey.
Vicky was born to the late Ray Linwood & Josephine Jefferica Scappaticcio Olinger. Vicky and her siblings: Faith Hottle, Patricia Clifton, Hope Atkins, Ray Olinger, and Rob Olinger were a motley crew of character, chaos, jest, jokers, and pure love. They knew that a life worth living is worth living well and that was instilled deeply within their bond and sometimes sibling rivalry. Many stories around the table reflect upon their childhood and leave the participants in tears of laughter after listening to the remembered experiences.
Vicky was a 1984 Warren County High School graduate who went on to hold a cosmetology license. She enjoyed making people feel beautiful and continued that passion until her hands no longer allowed her to. Afterward, Vicky dedicated many years of her life to the automotive parts world, managing Big A Auto Parts, before moving into her banking career with Wachovia and BB&T banks. She made many friends across the Warren County community during her tenures and spoke highly of her favorite clients. Many members of our town touched her soul and brought light and happiness into her life throughout these jobs that she so enjoyed.
Vicky mothered two children with the late Tim Kerns: Amanda Kerns (Justin) and Timothy Kerns (Skylor). She loved and supported her children deeply as they grew and navigated life, always doting on their needs and acting selflessly on behalf of her family. They in turn blessed her with her beloved grandbabies. Vicky proudly proclaimed her Geemaw status to the world and would beam with joy to all who would listen. Josie, Jacob, Anara, Zayne, Alayna, & Zoey could always bring a smile to Vicky’s eyes and laughter to her soul. She adored their antics and laughed knowingly when her children were exasperated by their brood. Vicky had long ago wished for her children to have children “just like them” and basked in the knowledge of that prophecy
coming to be.
Vicky was a cancer survivor for 20 years until the disease reemerged. She was very proud of beating cancer and her family will always honor and remember the fight, resolve, willpower, and stubbornness she held within herself. She was granted two precious decades through her battle to watch her family grow and flourish in and through love.
Although Vicky leaves behind a large family and many who loved her deeply, she is welcomed into the great beyond by her mother & father, her sister Hope, & her beloved dogs Digger and Gunny – what a joyous reunion that must be. Vicky will hold a special place in the hearts and memories of all those left earthside until their own great heavenly reunion.
Please join the family for a celebration of Vicky’s life at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, VA on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 2 PM. The family will receive friends prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please honor Vicky’s memory with a donation to Blue Ridge Hospice, American Cancer Society, or Warren County Humane Society. Contributions may also be made to her memorial by contacting Maddox Funeral Home.
E. Janice Elliott (1937 – 2022)
E. Janice Elliott, 85, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at her home.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022, at 11:30 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with the Rev. Darrell Waller and Pastor Jon Accornero officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Elliott was born on January 9, 1937, in Shenandoah County, Virginia to the late Rufus and Valley McIlwee Wynkoop. She was also preceded in death by her son, David “Craig” Elliott; two brothers, Buddy Wynkoop and Zene Wynkoop, and sister, Ruth Coleman. She was a member of Winchester Church of God.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Garland Perry Elliott; son, Gregory Elliott (Martha); two daughters, Crystal Welch (Cliff) and Kelley Williams (Tony); sister, Elga Stoneburner; ten grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and her dog, Bella.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Cubbage, Nicholas Cubbage, Cody Cubbage, Kyle Godlove, Allen Pingley, and Robbie Hughes.
Honorary pallbearers will be Staci Williams, Monica Elliott, Kimberly Godlove, Brittany Pingley, Kaylee Williams, and Taylor Williams.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 3, 2022, from 5 to 7 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Michelle Lynn DeCristofaro (1986 – 2022)
The family of Michelle Lynn DeCristofaro (affectionately known as Mimi and Sis) is saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Angel on Earth on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the age of 35. Michelle was born at Prince William Hospital to parents Tim and Lisa DeCristofaro (Ballard) on November 2, 1986.
Michelle is the oldest of 5 children, and being the only girl, developed a nurturing and loving personality early on in childhood. In tenth grade, Michelle decided to end her school years at Colonial Beach High School to give her brothers more attention – she left her childhood behind and stepped into a more maternal role for them. While this doting sister looked over her siblings, she developed a strong-willed mindset to raise wonderful men and to give them the life they deserved. As she refused to put her own dreams on hold, she worked hard to receive her GED and pushed herself even further to get her Cosmetology License. Having this license allowed her to follow her dream of becoming a hair stylist, and she has built an exceptional following of adoring clientele.
Michelle was known for the unconditional love she gave to all, an unmatched sense of humor, the ability to gracefully speak truths, and a genuine vibe that allowed her to create loyal and lasting relationships.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Justin Newman; her 3 boys, DayShawn Haley (13), Tyreal “Teazy” Davis (12), and Savion Terrell (6); her father and step-mother, Tim and Andrea DeCristofaro; her mother and step-father, Lisa and Mike Wolf; her brothers and sisters-in-law, TJ & Jillian, Justin & Genesis, Pat & Roxanne, Gage & Nicole, Bobby & Cheyenne; 19 nieces and nephews; and countless aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, including those with whom she worked in the stylist community.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, April 9th from 4 pm to 9 pm at the Strasburg Moose Lodge (572 Red Bud Road, Strasburg VA). Family and friends are welcome to convene to celebrate our beloved Mimi/Sis.
James B. “Jim” Bywaters Jr. (1964 – 2022)
James B. “Jim” Bywaters Jr., 57, of Flint Hill, Virginia was called to his heavenly home on Thursday, March 30, 2022, at Fauquier Hospital in the arms of his loving parents, James Buddy Bywaters Sr. and Elizabeth Ann Smoot Bywaters.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Washington Masonic Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating in Washington, Virginia 22747.
He was born May 28, 1964, and graduated from Rappahannock County High School in 1982.
Even though he was confined to a wheelchair most of his adult life due to a devastating diving accident in 1984. He never lost his sense of humor and love of everything and everyone. He inspired everyone who met him and he taught his family so many beautiful things in life as seen through his eyes.
His grandfather told him about the purple martins he grew up with and how they eat mosquitos. He wanted our Jim to be able to enjoy his deck in the summer while enjoying the birds. After several years it was achieved and he has had hundreds of birds return for nearly twenty years. He looked forward to their arrival every spring.
He is survived by Krystal Cole Smoot, his cousin who was more like a sister; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He will be sadly missed by his family who had so many wonderful memories with him.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lloyd and Vergie Green Bywaters; and his maternal grandparents, Arthur Smoot Sr. and Goldie Riley Smoot; his beloved uncle Bobby Smoot; and his constant companion, his dog Ziggy.
Flowers or memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice at 493 Blackwell Rd. Ste 319 Warrenton, VA 22186