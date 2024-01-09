Ernest Samuel “Johnny” Crane (1925 – 2024)

Ernest Samuel “Johnny” Crane, 98, of Flint Hill, Virginia, passed away Thursday, January 4, 2024, at Warren Memorial Hospital.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 13, at 2:00 p.m. at Flint Hill United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jeff Thompson officiating. The interment will be in the Flint Hill Cemetery.

Mr. Crane was born April 28, 1925, in Pierce, West Virginia, the son of the late John Samuel and Amber James Crane.

He was a United States Navy Veteran serving during World War II.

Mr. Crane was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Thelma Mae Brady Crane, in 2006. He also was preceded in death by his parents, seven siblings, and a daughter-in-law, Tina Crane.

Surviving is a daughter, Catherine Susan Crane Cieslak, and husband Ken of Flint Hill; one son, Ernest Michael Crane of Heathsville, Virginia; one sister, Onile Salisbury of Front Royal; four grandchildren, Laura, Jennifer, Michael, and Rebecca; and three great-grandchildren, Samantha, Katie, and Kieran.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 13, from 1-2 p.m. at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Flint Hill United Methodist Church, 651 Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, Virginia 22627.