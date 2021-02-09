Crime/Court
Erratic driving, 911 calls during 2 pursuits net W. Virginia man multiple charges in Frederick County
This past Sunday, a West Virginia man called Frederick County 9-1-1 a total of 8 times while driving around the northern tip of the county and making erratic statements to dispatchers about religion, explosions and of his authority to “shoot angels”.
Eventually, deputies were able to locate the subject, who had been identified as Jeremiah Goodwin of Berkeley Springs, driving on North Sleepy Creek Road near the intersection of Route 522 North. Goodwin was observed taking a turn too fast and leaving the roadway down an embankment. Somehow Goodwin avoided rolling the vehicle over and came driving out and directly towards the deputy who was there to check his welfare and who then attempted to stop Goodwin for the reckless driving he just observed.
Goodwin refused to stop and was pursued onto Route 522 and down North Timber Ridge Road until crossing into West Virginia where the pursuit was terminated. Based on this encounter, two (2) felony warrants and two (2) misdemeanor warrants were obtained.
Upon checking Goodwin’s residence in Morgan County, family members informed West Virginia authorities that Goodwin suffered mental health issues and might be in possession of a handgun.
A short time later, Goodwin once again called Frederick County 9-1-1 and a check of his cell phone’s signal indicated he was once again in Frederick County and currently on Middle Road. Goodwin was located in the 4300 block and a traffic stop was attempted with Goodwin refusing to stop and another pursuit being initiated. Goodwin led deputies the full length of Middle Road to Valley Avenue, in the city of Winchester, where his vehicle’s tires were spiked before he turned and proceeded South towards Kernstown. Once Goodwin’s speed was down to 35 mph, FCSO personnel performed a PIT maneuver which caused Goodwin to spin out and allowed units to box the fleeing suspect in and end the pursuit safely.
Goodwin then refused to exit the vehicle and resisted law enforcement efforts to physically extract him until a taser was successfully deployed and Goodwin was secured without further incident.
Goodwin was transported to the Winchester Medical Center for medical clearance before being taken to the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center. Goodwin faces numerous charges from the two incidents to include: felony eluding, assault on law enforcement, reckless driving, and misuse of 9-1-1.
Crime/Court
Two sentenced in connection to Maryland-to-Virginia heroin pipeline that resulted in fatal overdose
Two of the five defendants charged as part of a conspiracy that trafficked heroin from Maryland to Virginia leading to at least one fatal and one non-fatal overdose were sentenced yesterday in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg, Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar and Special Agent in Charge Jarod A. Forgot of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Washington Division announced.
On February 8, 2021, in District Court, Norma Lynda Kidwell, 56, was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison. Craig Allen Kidwell, 54, was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison.
“The Kidwells preyed on vulnerable victims and destroyed numerous lives, perpetuating the scourge of heroin and fentanyl in our communities,” Acting U.S. Attorney Bubar said today. “My office is extremely grateful for the hard work and persistence of the DEA, the Virginia State Police, and our numerous local law-enforcement partners, who worked together to bring the Kidwells to justice.”
“The overdose crisis we are seeing is destroying families across our area. And it is the heroin and fentanyl traffickers such as these who are fueling this epidemic,” said Jarod Forget, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Washington Division. “This case demonstrates our commitment to find and cut off the pipeline of deadly drugs fueling this epidemic and the productive partnerships we’ve built with our area law enforcement partners to tackle this crisis head-on.”
The Kidwells, both of Mount Jackson, Virginia, previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute acetylfentanyl and fentanyl and one count of possessing with the intent to distribute and distributing heroin and acetylfentanyl which resulted in serious bodily injury and death.
According to court documents, beginning around June 2017, a Maryland-based drug-trafficking network began selling controlled substances to Virginia-based drug traffickers, who, in turn, transported those drugs to Shenandoah County for redistribution.
Defendants Craig Kidwell and his wife Norma Kidwell repeatedly traveled from their home in Shenandoah County to Maryland to obtain heroin from the Maryland-based drug-trafficking organization. At times, the heroin that Craig Kidwell and Norma Kidwell obtained from their Maryland-based source had been mixed with other drugs, such as fentanyl and acetylfentanyl.
After obtaining heroin, Craig and Norma Kidwell transported the drugs back to Shenandoah County where the drugs were redistributed to others. As a direct result of the defendants’ drug distribution activities, two overdoses occurred, one of which resulted in the death of victim J.H.
The investigation of the case was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Virginia State Police, Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, and Woodstock Police Department with the assistance of the Shenandoah County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland. Assistant United States Attorneys Jeb Terrien and Christopher Kavanaugh are prosecuting the case for the United States.
Crime/Court
Life-threatening Viscose Avenue New Year’s Eve assault results in multi-jurisdictional arrest
On Sunday, January 31, 2020, Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) received a complaint of a reported assault that occurred in the 400 Block of Viscose Avenue in the early morning hours. It was reported to FRPD that a male victim had sustained potentially life-threatening injuries from the altercation.
The victim suffered severe blunt force trauma to the head after being struck multiple times with a weapon. The victim was taken to Warren Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Winchester Medical Center where he underwent emergency surgery due to injuries sustained in the assault. The victim has since been released from the hospital.
On February 5, 2021, Lewis Darnyl Porter was arrested by officers with the Middletown Police Department located in Frederick County, Virginia. Mr. Porter was transported to the Northwest Regional Adult Detention Center, where he went before the magistrate and is currently being held without bond. Mr. Porter was charged with Virginia Code § 18.2-51.2 Aggravated Malicious Wounding and violating his probation. A court date for these offenses is set for March 16, 2021, at 10:00 am in Warren County General District Court.
The Front Royal Police Department would like to thank the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Frederick County Sheriffs Office, Middletown Police Department, and the United States Marshal’s Service for their help in the apprehension of Mr. Porter. Anyone with further information in connection to this investigation is asked to contact Front Royal Police Detective M.R. Ramey at (540) 636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.
Crime/Court
Howellsville Road domestic incident results in arson, malicious wounding charges
Just after 8:00pm on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, Warren County Sheriff’s Office units were dispatched to 3553 Howellsville Road, Front Royal, Virginia, located in Warren County, for a complaint of a Verbal Domestic. While units were in route, a second caller from inside the residence notified Warren County 911 that alcohol was thrown on a female victim and was attempted to be ignited. Warren County Fire and Rescue was notified and advised to stage near the residence until Sheriff’s Office Units could secure the scene.
Sheriff’s Office units arrived on scene and made contact with the original caller along with three juveniles located in the residence. The caller stated there was a verbal argument inside the residence with her husband. The caller stated that her husband had made threats to kill her along with himself in the morning. While the caller was lying in bed her husband then poured alcohol on her bedding, clothes and other items in the area, and threw a lit cigarette on the bed causing it to ignite. The caller had to extinguish the fire, causing what appeared to be minor injuries consistent with having a heat source on her hands.
The Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office arrived and assisted the Warren County Sheriff’s Office with the arson investigation.
After the investigation, Mr. Michael P. Hively of 3553 Howellsville Road was placed under arrest and transported to RSW Jail where three warrants were obtained and served for: Attempted Arson of an Occupied Dwelling, Malicious bodily injury and Assault and Battery on a Family Member. Mr. Hively was held on an unsecured bond.
This incident still remains under investigation as an apparent attempted Arson of an occupied dwelling.
Anyone with further information about the incident can contact Deputy A. Stevens with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office 540-635-4128 or Fire Marshal Gerry Maiatico at 540-636-3830.
Crime/Court
Former superintendent of Rockbridge County Regional Jail convicted of federal civil rights charges
John Marshall Higgins, the former superintendent of the Rockbridge County Regional Jail, and a former member of the Rockbridge County Board of Supervisors, was convicted yesterday on multiple charges related to federal civil rights violations and public corruption in an opinion issued by U.S. District Judge Norman K. Moon, Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar, David W. Archey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division, and Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of the Virginia State Police announced February 1, 2021.
“For years, Higgins acted as though he was above the law and ran the jail accordingly—failing to protect and assist certain inmates in need of medical care, but providing special treatment to another inmate that could enrich him,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bubar. “I am proud of the hard work put in by our partners at the FBI and VSP and our prosecution team that brought about this just result.”
Higgins, 62, and Gary Andrew Hassler, 58, the former head nurse at the jail, were indicted in August 2018 and charged with multiple federal crimes related to Higgins’ failure to protect inmates, denial of medical care for an inmate’s serious medical needs resulting in bodily injury, and charges related to Higgin’s use of his position of authority at the Rockbridge Regional Jail to improperly enrich himself. Hassler was charged with falsifying documents to obstruct a federal investigation.
Following a three-day trial in July 2019, a jury convicted Hassler of one count of impeding a federal investigation into civil rights violations at the Rockbridge Regional Jail by falsifying a document. Evidence at trial showed that on March 5, 2017, Hassler falsified a document to claim an inmate at the jail refused medical care. Hassler was sentenced to a term of imprisonment of twelve months and one day
After a six-day bench trial in August 2020, the Court found Higgins guilty of three counts of deprivation of civil rights for denying medical care to an inmate and failing to protect that inmate from physical abuse, one count of conspiracy to commit mail and honest services fraud, and two counts of mail and honest services fraud for accepting things of value in exchange for engaging in official acts.
According to evidence presented at his trial, Higgins, as superintendent of the jail, failed to protect the rights of inmates at the regional jail by failing to provide an inmate with medical treatment and failing to protect that inmate from physical abuse from other inmates, which resulted in bodily injury. On multiple occasions, Higgins was made aware of abusive conduct towards certain inmates and did nothing to prevent the abuse from occurring. On one occasion, Higgins refused to allow an inmate with potentially serious injuries to be seen by a physician for three days. The inmate was only provided medical care after other staff members sent the inmate to the hospital emergency room.
In addition, the evidence demonstrated that Higgins, while superintendent of the jail, agreed to accept things of value from the family and friends of an inmate at the Rockbridge Regional Jail in exchange for providing preferential treatment to the inmate. These family members and friends provided at least $3,000 in payments and other items to a scholarship fund operated by Higgins and his family. The evidence demonstrated that in exchange for these payments, the inmate, who had been ordered to serve a three-year sentence at the Department of Corrections for vehicular manslaughter, received significant privileges while incarcerated at the Rockbridge Regional Jail. These privileges and preferential treatment included but were not limited to, unsupervised contact visits with family and friends at the jail and at a farm located in Rockbridge County and deliveries of ice cream from Higgins to the inmate. Higgins’ also upgraded the cable package at the jail at the inmate’s request, granted the inmate’s unfettered access to jail facilities and Higgin’s personal office. Finally, at Higgins’ direction, the inmate was never sent to the Virginia Department of Corrections to serve his sentence, as dictated by policy and procedure, but instead served his entire sentence at the Rockbridge Regional Jail.
The court has not yet set a sentencing date.
The investigation of the case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Virginia State Police. The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for Rockbridge County assisted with the investigation. Assistant United States Attorneys Zachary T. Lee and Matthew Miller prosecuted the case for the United States.
Crime/Court
Stephens City man arrested – multiple charges including hit-and-run; DUI, narcotics possession, reckless driving
At 3:23 am Sunday morning, officers with the Front Royal Police Department were in a brief traffic pursuit in the south end of town. Patrol units received information that a gray Ford F-150 had just been involved in an accident on the South Fork bridge and had not stopped. Officer Tyler Smith observed the suspect vehicle traveling southbound on Commerce Avenue and attempted to pull the vehicle over. The suspect vehicle accelerated and turned off Commerce Avenue, west onto Stonewall Drive, and south onto Blue Ridge Avenue. The vehicle then lost control, striking a curb before coming to rest in the 200 block of Blue Ridge Avenue.
The driver, identified as David Dietsch of Stephens City, was taken into custody after a brief struggle with officers on the scene. Dietsch was transported to RSW Regional Jail and charged with hit-and-run of attended property, felony eluding, driving revoked, driving under the influence (2nd offense in 10 years), and possession of schedule I/II narcotics. He is currently being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in Warren County General District Court on March 16, 2021, at 10:00 am.
Warren County Fire and Rescue responded to the accident scene on the South Fork bridge. They treated and transported a passenger, Ciera Williams, to Warren Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle, Lindsey Weidenbach, stated that her car broke down as she was driving southbound across the bridge. Weidenbach advised she put her hazard flashers on and moved her car off the road as close as far right as possible. Colton Smallwood was looking under the hood of her vehicle when the suspect vehicle crashed into the rear of her car. Weidenbach advised the suspect truck reversed and drove away. Weidenbach and Smallwood also sought treatment at Warren Memorial Hospital.
Crime/Court
Methamphetamine and other controlled substances seized by Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force
On January 26, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force received credible information that Karl Joseph Kagey, 67, of Timberville, VA, was residing at the Budget Inn Motel located at 2192 Old Valley Pike, New Market, VA. Last year, Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force officers purchased an amount of methamphetamine from Kagey during a controlled purchase operation. As a result, Kagey had an outstanding warrant for drug distribution in Shenandoah County. Additionally, task force officer’s learned Kagey had a large quantity of methamphetamine in his possession inside the motel room. Task force officer’s obtained and executed a search warrant at Kagey’s motel room. Karl Joseph Kagey was arrested without incident.
During a search of Kagey’s motel room, approximately 241 grams of Methamphetamine with a street value of $10,200.00, 100 Xanax pills and 15 Clonazepam pills with a street value of $2,100.00, 3 grams of MDMA with a street value of $300.00, 2 doses of LSD with a street value of $20.00, and $1,900.00 was seized. Karl Joseph Kagey was transported to RSW jail and charged with Distribution of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance. The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force was assisted by the New Market Police Department, and the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is comprised of law enforcement personnel from Clarke, Frederick, Page and Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Departments, Front Royal, Luray, Strasburg, and Winchester Police Departments and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
King Cartoons
Wind: 6mph NE
Humidity: 64%
Pressure: 30.12"Hg
UV index: 0
34/25°F
32/25°F