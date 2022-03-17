Essential tools for vehicle maintenance

Brake fluid is an often overlooked but important part of your braking system. Here’s an overview of everything you need to know.

When to change your brake fluid

Every car manufacturer has its own standards when it comes to how often you should change your vehicle’s brake fluid. Therefore, it’s best to consult your owner’s manual to find out the recommendation for your specific make and model. However, as a preventive measure, it’s generally recommended you change your brake fluid every 27,000 miles or every two years.

Signs your brake fluid needs to be replaced

Brake fluid gradually deteriorates over time. Therefore, it’s important to pay attention to how your brakes are performing to avoid getting into an accident. Here are three signs you may need to replace your brake fluid:

1. Your brake pedal feels different. If your brake pedal feels firmer than usual, the brake fluid could be contaminated. Conversely, if the pedal feels loose or spongy, the fluid is probably getting low.

2. You hear strange noises when you use the brakes. If your brake fluid is low or too old, your brakes might begin to make strange noises. If this happens, get them inspected by a professional as soon as possible.

3. You notice it smells like something is burning. If it smells like burnt rubber after you use your brakes, your brake fluid is likely overheating and needs to be changed.

However, you may not be able to tell when your brake fluid has deteriorated. Consequently, it’s best to have a professional top-up or replace it before something goes wrong.