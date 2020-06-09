Community Events
Essential workers adoption special at the SPCA, June 19th
Animal welfare work is critical, and we know your work is critical too. Here at the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties, we are all tremendously grateful to the people who served, and continue to serve, on the front-lines of COVID-19 in essential services. This includes healthcare workers, first responders, grocery store clerks, gas station attendants, postal employees, delivery drivers, auto mechanics, and so many more.
As a small token of our appreciation, we offer you the opportunity to adopt for just $19. Come show us your ID badge and let us help you find a companion as faithful as you. Come see us on Friday, June 19th, 10AM-5PM, at the SPCA Adoption Center (111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA). You can view adoptable pets online at www.winchesterspca/adoptions.
Commemoration event for Dr. Joseph Warren, namesake of Warren County, June 11th
Dr. Joseph Warren Tribute by Larry W. Johnson:
Warren County, founded in 1836, is named for American Patriot Major General Dr. Joseph Warren.
Dr. Joseph Warren was born June 11, 1741, and martyred June 17, 1775, at the Battle of Breeds Hill/Bunker Hill. His death came upon the third siege of the British Army seeking to stamp out the American rebellion. Joseph Warren upon learning of the impending battle to take place at Bunker Hill rode there, but declined to take charge of the colonial forces, under Colonial Commanders Israel Putnam and William Prescott, even though holding the rank of Major General. Joseph Warren desired to serve as a private in the trenches with his fellow soldiers.
The Americans fought fiercely, but being out of powder and musket balls, the Patriots were forced back by the third British wave. General Warren rallying the Americans, wounded and bayoneted in the leg, fought on encouraging his fellow patriot soldiers to resist. A musket ball to his head instantly ended his life; the British prevailed but lost 50% of their Army. British General Thomas Gage ordered that Joseph’s body be mutilated beyond recognition and quickly buried. Two days later, the British dug up Joseph’s body and further desecrated it by spitting on it, jumping on it and cutting off his head. He was again thrown into a shallow grave. General Gage reportedly said, “Warren’s death is equal to 500 men.”
Before the battle, Dr. Warren’s mother begged him not to risk his life. He answered, “Where danger is, dear mother, there must your son be. Now is no time for any of America’s children to shrink from any hazard. I will set her free or die.” Dr. Warren, a widower, and Harvard educated Doctor of Medicine, at 34-years-of-age left four children. The United States Continental Congress voted to support his children until they were of age, indicating our nation’s appreciation for this heroic patriot. Abigail Adams wrote her husband, John Adams, of her grief at this loss and lamented he would have been our President.
In the early days of the American Rebellion his name inspired America, and only later, as General George Washington took charge, did Dr. Joseph Warren’s star began to set. But he remains America’s first great hero and a Founding Father of our Independent and Free United States of America.
The Flag Ceremony Program is scheduled as follows:
Occasion of the lowering of flags to honor Major General Dr. Joseph Warren namesake of Warren County.
Location: County Administration Building
Time: 9:00 am
Date: June 11, 2020
- Call to Order and Welcome – Doug Stanley, County Administrator
- Color Guard Procession
- Invocation – The Rt. Rev. Larry W. Johnson
- Pledge of Allegiance – Dale Carpenter
- Remarks – Walter Mabe, Chair Board of Supervisors
- Introduction of Dale Cory, Past-President James Wood II Chapter, SAR
- Joseph Warren –The Forgotten Founding Father for Whom Our County is Named – The Rt. Rev. Larry W. Johnson
- Lowering of the Flags – Chair Walt Mabe, Doug Stanley, Dale Cory and Dale Carpenter
- Musket Fire by Guardsmen of the Col. James Wood II Chapter
- Taps
- Benediction – The Rev. Rev. Larry W. Johnson
- Adjournment – Doug Stanley
Belle Grove Plantation to begin gradual reopening June 11-25, 2020
Belle Grove Plantation will begin a gradual reopening on Thursday, June 11, 2020 after adhering to Commonwealth of Virginia’s Executive Orders that closed museums and other businesses due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
In the initial two weeks of reopening, Belle Grove’s grounds and Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center (which includes the Museum Shop, exhibits, and restrooms) will be open Wednesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m. Belle Grove will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Admission to the grounds and Welcome Center will be free of charge June 11-25.
Docents and staff will be available outdoors to interact with visitors and offer 30-minute programs on various aspects of Belle Grove’s history at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. (schedule may be found at www.bellegrove.org). Belle Grove has picnic tables arranged at safe physical distance. There are self-guided brochures of the grounds and outdoor signage that interpret the property. No pets are permitted on the grounds.
The Commonwealth of Virginia’s Executive Order 65 limits the number of guests on the property to 50. In order to implement six feet of physical distance between customers, only 10 guests will be permitted in the Welcome Center at a time. They are asked to follow a one-way pattern through the Museum Shop and safe distance from other patrons while shopping and looking at exhibits. Guests are required to wear masks over their nose and mouth indoors (per Executive Order 63). Personnel in the Welcome Center will also be wearing masks and the point-of-sale station is behind a plexiglass screen. A hand-sanitizer station is available for guests upon entering the building and Belle Grove will be following extra cleaning protocols.
“We are delighted to welcome visitors back to Belle Grove,” said Executive Director. “We have all been living through extraordinary moments in our nation’s history these past months and we are pleased to offer a place for reflection, conversation, and education.”
Belle Grove is closely monitoring guidance from health and government officials, but at this time, anticipates resuming Manor House tours on Friday, June 26. Tours will be limited to 10 guests and will be modified to accommodate physical distancing. The tour lasts one hour and will be offered every hour at :15 minutes past each hour. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, the first tour begins at 10:15 a.m. and the last tour begins at 3:15 p.m. On Sundays, the first tour begins at 1:15 p.m. and the last tour begins at 4:15 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults and $6 for students, with $1 off for seniors, military, and AAA members. Belle Grove members receive complimentary admission and National Trust for Historic Preservation members have admission of $6.
Guests are encourage to check www.bellegrove.org or call 540-869-2028 for updates before planning a visit. The website also lists the status of special events scheduled for this summer at Belle Grove.
The Board of Directors and staff of Belle Grove Plantation are grateful for the ongoing support of its donors and members during this challenging time. In addition, they thank the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation for funding through its Historic Sites Emergency Grant Fund and Virginia Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act Humanities Relief Grant Program.
About Belle Grove
Belle Grove Plantation is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road just south of Middletown, Virginia 22645 and is conveniently located to I-81 (use exit 302) and I-66. Belle Grove Plantation is a non-profit historic house museum that is a National Trust for Historic Preservation historic site (www.savingplaces.org). Belle Grove is also one of the partners in Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park (www.nps.gov/cebe).
Virginia Beer Museum embraces Phase 2 of pandemic reopening
There were some mighty clean motorcycles parked outside the Virginia Beer Museum on a sunny, summer-like Saturday afternoon, June 6, 2020.
Well, THAT explains it – as two members of the “International Bikini Team” were washing the bikes out back in the Biergarten as the Museum celebrated its second day of reopening from the 2019 Coronavirus pandemic restrictions on public meeting and business gatherings.
Phase Two of Virginia’s COVID-19 re-openings is looking good.
Kirk Folk of York, Pennsylvania, provided the entertainment with a variety of songs spanning the decades. One that went over particularly well as Steppenwolf’s “Born To Be Wild” – adopted in the late 1960s and early ’70s as a biker anthem.
And So Mote It G Beef Barbecue was there with a scrumptious choice of BBQ platters, including pork and chicken – yum, yum, eat ‘em up.
And of course, the Museum’s eclectic choice of Virginia-brewed beers was available to help fend off the heat – Thanks, Winter, David, Redz, and crew.
And stay tuned next Saturday, as the Reno and Vaughan Brother’s-led “Aftershock” – two of whose members were present to enjoy the Museum’s D-Day events – is set to rock the Museum Biergarten at dusk.
(Royal Examiner Photos/Roger Bianchini)
Royal Cinemas reopening: This week’s showtimes as of June 5th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, June 5:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $3
- Child (under 12): $3
- Military: $3
- Student (college): $3
- Senior: $3
- Matinees, All Seating: $3
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “A Quiet Place Part II”
- “Mulan”
- “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”
- “Black Widow”
Faith Based Web Series by Northwestern Prevention Collaborative
As COVID-19 continues to impact daily life, the Northwestern Prevention Collaborative is finding creative ways to respond to needs and offer support to the community. One way the Collaborative has adapted is by moving the annual Faith Based Symposium online. The Faith Based Web Series will maintain the mission of the original symposium, with an emphasis on the unique challenges brought on by COVID-19. With a focus on the intersection of stress/anxiety, COVID-19, and substance misuse in the community, the Collaborative hopes to share tools for taking care of a faith community during the pandemic.
Faith communities are already reaching out and meeting the needs of their members and neighbors in new ways. When asked about the series, Collaborative member Shannon Urum said, “We want to be able to provide information and resources that can help enhance these efforts and possibly lead to new opportunities to connect with and help individuals in need.” Collaborating with community partners is one of the foundations of the Northwestern Prevention Collaborative’s strategy for reducing opioid misuse and overdoses. Now more than ever, they recognize the need for support and sharing among partners.” Urum stated, “There is power in numbers and there is a role for everyone in helping to create a healthier community.”
The webinar will take place on Thursday, June 4th from 10:00-11:30am. Community members interested in attending can use THIS LINK to register. In keeping with their belief that everyone has a role in addressing the opioid epidemic, the Collaborative is excited to bring together leaders within the faith community for a morning of learning and collaboration.
About Northwestern Prevention Collaborative
Northwestern Prevention Collaborative is a partnership among three substance abuse coalitions in the Lord Fairfax Planning District, representing the City of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren. Focusing on the heroin/opioid epidemic, the collaborative has dual goals of preventing young people from abusing prescription drugs and reducing the number of heroin/prescription drug overdose deaths. Northwestern Prevention Collaborative is funded by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.
A successful Memorial Day commemoration ceremony held at Hidden Springs Senior Living Facility
On May 25, 2020, The Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution combined with Hidden Springs Senior Living Facility to hold a commemoration ceremony in honor of Memorial Day. Due to the restrictions placed by the Coronavirus, several safeguards were instituted to protect participants, residents and staff. Face masks were worn except when giving presentations, and social distancing was in place. The residents were kept a minimum of 40 feet from the participants at all times.
The ceremony began with the presentation of the colors. Reverend Jim Simmons led with an invocation, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. After the colors were posted, Dale Corey gave a presentation on the history of Memorial Day and its significance. He was followed by presentations by Marc Robinson, Paul Christensen and Charles Jameson. There was a moment of silence and then a three round musket salute fired in honor of the fallen military from all wars.
In the United States, the beginnings of Decoration Day as it was originally known, began with the Civil War. Throughout the war, graves were decorated at locations where battles had been fought. After the war, a group of women of Columbus, George sent a letter to the press in March 1866 asking their assistance in establishing an annual holiday to decorate the graves of soldiers throughout the south. The result was a gathering interest in such a memorial celebration.
In May 1868, General John Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic made a proclamation to adopt the Memorial Day practice started three years earlier in the south. May 30th was declared as the day of commemoration with ceremonies in 183 cemeteries across 27 states. After World War I, the practice was changed to include honoring the veterans of all wars with the decoration of graves. The name was gradually changed from Decoration Day to Memorial Day.
In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act. This decreed that four holidays would be on a specified Monday to create a three day weekend. This included moving Memorial Day from May 30th to the last Monday in May. The law took affect at the Federal level in 1971 and was gradually adopted by all 50 states.
