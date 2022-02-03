Essentials for a snowy day at home

Connect with us

Spending time at home on a cold, snowy day can be a great way to relax and unwind. Whether you feel like immersing yourself in a book, flipping through a magazine, watching a TV show, painting your nails, or treating yourself to a movie marathon, here are a few winter-day essentials:

• Scented candles or essential oils

• Comfortable pillows and blankets

• Warm socks and slippers


• Soft clothes or pajamas

• Warm drinks like coffee, tea, and hot chocolate

• Small treats like candies or chocolates

• Soothing treatments like bath bombs or face masks

In addition, for a calm and relaxing day, be sure to turn off your phone and disconnect from social media.

3 reasons to buy a fridge with an ice and water dispenser

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 3, 2022

By

Do you need to replace your refrigerator? If so, you might want to consider investing in a model that has an ice and water dispenser. Here are some of the perks of this feature.

1. It’s convenient
Having quick access to cubed or crushed ice and drinking water makes it easy to stay hydrated throughout the day. It also comes in handy when entertaining guests or preparing meals. Plus, you won’t have to remember to fill ice trays any more.

2. It includes a filter system
Most refrigerators with this feature are equipped with an interior filter, and consequently, provide healthier and better-tasting water than what comes out of the faucet. Depending on the water quality in your area, this can be crucial for removing contaminants.

3. It attracts homebuyers
If you’re thinking about putting your house on the market, a fridge with all the bells and whistles might catch the attention of potential buyers. While this is unlikely to raise the value of your property, it can still be an interesting selling point.


Keep in mind that if you purchase a fridge with an ice and water dispenser, you’ll need to book a service call with a plumber. Having a professional connect the water lines is the best way to ensure your new appliance runs smoothly.

4 ideas for a statement ceiling

Published

1 day ago

on

February 2, 2022

By

When renovating, many people forget to incorporate their ceilings into the overall design. However, this surface shouldn’t be ignored. Here are four ceiling updates you may want to consider.

1. Exposed beams
A ceiling with exposed beams can add visual intrigue to a modern or traditional home. You can opt for thick, rustic wood beams or thin, low-profile faux beams. To create contrast and draw the eye upward, paint your beams a darker color than your walls and ceiling.

2. Paint
To add style to a room, consider pairing a dark ceiling with light-colored walls. In a large room, this can create definition and make other features, such as artwork and light fixtures, stand out. In a small space, a dark ceiling will lend a cozy, intimate feel.

3. Moldings
There are a variety of decorative features you can install on your ceiling to add character to your space. Emphasize the transition between your walls and ceiling with classic crown moldings, or add grandeur to any room in your home with egg-and-dart moldings.


4. Wallpaper
Applying wallpaper to a ceiling is an easy way to inject personality into a room. If you want to make a statement, opt for wallpaper that has a bold geometric, striped, or floral print. If you prefer a look that’s a bit more understated, look for a simple design in a neutral or light color.

To get help making your statement ceiling come to life, reach out to an interior designer, architect, or general contractor in your area.

 

Japandi: the latest minimalist design trend

Published

3 days ago

on

January 31, 2022

By

Japandi is a minimalist design trend that combines modern Scandinavian and Japanese interior design influences. This style focuses on clean lines, natural elements, and muted palettes. Here are a few tips on how you can add a Japandi esthetic to your home.

• Incorporate natural materials such as wood, bamboo, terracotta, wool, linen, and hemp.

• Pair furniture and accessories in earth tones with white walls. You can also introduce subtle patterns using wallpaper or add texture with wood panels or slats.

• Create an open space that allows in plenty of natural light, and add an array of indoor plants.


When designing a Japandi-inspired space, always remember to keep things simple and opt for quality over quantity.

3 unique types of DIY shelves

Published

4 days ago

on

January 30, 2022

By

Do you need more shelf space? If so, here are several types of do-it-yourself shelving units that are both functional and stylish.

1. Rope
These tiered shelves are the perfect accent piece for any home. All you need are a few planks of wood and rope of the appropriate thickness and length. Paint or stain the wood, cut the shelves to the desired size and drill two holes on each end. Then, thread your rope through each shelf to create a tiered masterpiece.

2. Pegboard
Purchase a large piece of fiberboard and a handful of wooden dowels from your local hardware store. Drill uniform holes into the fiberboard, cut your wooden dowels down to size, and place your shelves on top. The best part is that you can change the configuration anytime you like.

3. Drawer
If you have an old dresser lying around, consider upcycling the drawers to create a unique shelving unit. Simply slap on a coat of paint or varnish and mount the drawers to the wall in an eye-catching arrangement.


If you need help finding the materials you need for your project, speak to the staff at your local hardware store.

 

Discover speed skating

Published

5 days ago

on

January 29, 2022

By

Are you looking for an activity for yourself or your child that combines balance, dexterity, and competitive racing? If so, speed skating might be a sport to try. Here’s an overview of how to get started.

Minimum age
There’s no minimum age for learning how to speed skate. In fact, some skating clubs offer introductory classes for children as young as four or five. These classes teach specific techniques so kids can excel at speed skating when they’re older. Most children start advanced speed skating training at the age of eight or nine.

Required skills
Some skating clubs periodically organize introductory speed skating classes so you can get a feel for the sport. If you’re interested, you can have your skating skills evaluated and be placed in an appropriate class.

In some instances, however, you may be required to prove that you have a good grasp of the following:



• Standing on skates
• Skating backward
• Stopping and jumping
• Gliding on one skate
• Sprinting 400 meters in a specific time

To improve your skills on the ice, keep an eye out for speed skating classes in your area.

 

4 snowshoeing tips for beginners

Published

5 days ago

on

January 29, 2022

By

Do you want to try snowshoeing this winter? If so, here are four tips to help you make your first trip a success.

1. Get the right equipment
In addition to snowshoes, consider getting a pair of poles to help you keep your balance in deep snow and when crossing slopes. Crampons are also helpful for traversing areas with ice and hard-packed snow.

2. Dress in layers
To stay comfortable while snowshoeing, wear layers. Start with a warm, moisture-wicking base, such as a merino wool shirt. Then, put on a lightweight and in¬sulated fleece jacket. Finally, dress in an outer layer that will protect you from the elements. A wind and waterproof jacket are ideal. Remember to remove a layer as soon as you start to sweat to avoid becoming cold when you stop moving.

3. Pack the essentials
Even if you’re only going on a short excursion, it’s important to pack several key items. Your backpack should contain a trail map, snacks, water, sunscreen, a first aid kit, a headlamp, a flashlight, a fire starter, a whistle, and hand warmers. These items will help keep you safe and warm, especially if you end up in a bad situation.


4. Choose a suitable trail
Getting around on snowshoes is relatively easy on flat terrain. However, it can become more challenging if there are multiple inclines and declines. To avoid unpleasant surprises, find out which trails are recommended for beginners and what snow conditions to expect.

Finally, as with any outdoor activity, don’t forget to check the weather forecast before you leave.

Quick tip
If you start to slide downhill, you can stop yourself from falling by simply sitting down.

