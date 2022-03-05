Eugene Paul Kaiser, PhD (1937 – 2022)

Our beloved Ray Moreau passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at 10:45 pm on March 2, 2022. Ray eventually lost his battle with cancer after fighting for two long years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Donna J. Moreau; his caring son/nephew, Matthew Nelson; his mother, Jane Moreau, father (deceased), Raymond Joseph Moreau; aunt, Janet Malozi; sister, Theresa Fairbanks (Ray); nephew, Keith Noble (Annie); great-nieces, Kayla and Alana; uncle, Ray Sicotte; cousin, Brad; cousin, Charlie; cousin, Brenda; mother-in-law, Barbara Nelson; sister-in-law, Patty Nelson; brother-in-law, Greg Nelson (Tammie); nieces, Samantha and Sabrina; Rays dearest friends, Cory Shepherd, Bill Seeto, Jeff Kallal, Cheryl Soderstrom and Gaelan Harvey. He had so many more to list!

Ray was loved by his family, friends, and coworkers. He was a very dedicated employee and admired all of his colleagues. He did anything and everything for those he loved. He enjoyed long rides with friends on his motorcycle and even ended up naming it Betsy. Oftentimes, Ray would spend weekends meeting up with his friends for barbecue or coffee.

You will truly be missed and loved, sweetheart. I love you so much my sweet husband. Forever in our hearts!

I want to personally thank everyone for the love and support that you have shown our family which helped us persevere through Ray’s struggle with cancer. To honor Ray’s memory, we are holding a private ceremony to celebrate his life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family at the private ceremony for family, friends, and colleagues. Location, date, and time will be sent to family, friends, and colleagues.