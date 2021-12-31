Evelyn Marie Vaughan Burke (1937 – 2021)

Evelyn Marie Vaughan Burke, 84, of Huntly, Virginia passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital.

A graveside service will be held for Evelyn at 11 A.M. on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Willis Chapel Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 6-8 P.M. on January 9, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Evelyn was born on May 21, 1937, in Middletown, Virginia to the late James Hensel and Sarah Vaughan.

Surviving Evelyn is her children, Judith M. Wilder (HaJo) of St. Johnsbury, V.T., Kimberley B. Nicholson of Huntly, V.A. (Ronnie) of Chester Gap, V.A., Melanie B. Turpin (Rick) of Rustburg, V.A., D. Carol Miller (Sonny) of Markham, V.A. and James “Jay” W. Burke II (Jennifer) of Aylett, V.A.; her grandchildren, Stephen, Jodi, Jeremy, Ben, McKayla, Lee, Matthew, Denver, Dakota, Trey and Landon; and numerous great-grandchildren. All were loved greatly and were the joy of Evelyn’s life.

Evelyn was a member of Chester Gap Baptist Church. She worked for Aileen Sports Wear Inc. for eight years in Flint Hill, V.A., was a caregiver in Rappahannock Co. for four years, worked for Lillian’s Sports Wear part-time for five years in Front Royal, worked at Jackson furniture Co. for 20 years in Front Royal, and worked as a cafeteria worker in Warren Co. High School for one year.

Pallbearers are Ben Turpin, Lee Nicholson, Matthew Nicholson, Landon Burke, Trey Burke, Denver Luttrell, and Dakota Luttrell

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chester Gap Baptist Church.